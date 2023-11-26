10 Reasons to Get Out of New York DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New York is known for having some of the most romantic places in the world. The sights and sounds are something to take in. You can also drive through New York State and see some of the most amazing nature you’ll ever find. These factors only mean it’s a great place to visit, not settle down in. There are tons of people who are born in New York and stay there for their entire life. Some people want to get out of New York and experience something brand new. If this is what you’re thinking about doing, consider these factors that will hopefully help you make your decision.

The Terrible Weather

Source: GeorgePeters / iStock via Getty Images

No matter what part of New York you live in, you’re going to be exposed to terrible weather. The summers can be hot and humid, making it hard to do outdoor activities. The winters can be brutally cold and filled with excessive amounts of snow. When you wake up in the morning, you have to get ready 15 minutes earlier than normal to get your car warm and unfrosted. Having to do all of these extra tasks purely to get to work can take a toll on anyone. But there’s a solution. There are plenty of other places in the country that are warm where you don’t have to do this. The weather isn’t something you have to live with, so remember to explore all options.

The State Income Tax

Source: designer491 / iStock via Getty Images

Another thing that affects you no matter what part of the state you live in is the income tax. New York has the seventh highest income tax in the United States. You’re going to be saying goodbye to a large portion of your check. Again, all you have to do is do a little bit of research and find out what states don’t have an income tax. If you live there, you’ll start to see your bank account and savings rise like you’ve never seen before. It’s cool to watch this happen in real-time, especially when you’ve seen the other side of things.

The Cost of Living

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty Images

If you live in New York, odds are you live in or near New York City. The cost of renting an apartment or buying a house in these cities is almost impossible. Some people earn $100,000 and share stories of having to live paycheck to paycheck thanks to how high the cost of living is. You can find other places to work and earn a paycheck where you aren’t just living in a box and hoping your account is paid soon. Meanwhile, places like Buffalo are reasonable to live in but still are slightly more expensive than they probably should be, given the weather.

The Pollution

Another problem with New York is how polluted it is. When there are so many people who live so close to one another, of course, there will be pollution issues. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot that can be done to keep these pollution levels down. This can cause major health problems for you down the line if you’re not careful and constantly paying attention to your health. Of course, there are many parts of New York not affected by this. However, if you’re looking to live in a city, you should want to live in one where your health isn’t compromised at all times.

The Politics

Source: Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images

If you’re a conservative person, odds are you don’t agree with New York’s liberal policies. This also doesn’t look like it’s going to change anytime soon. If it bothers you this much, then why not go somewhere that aligns better with your views on the world? It’s very accessible to move somewhere that you’ll feel more comfortable expressing yourself and what you think laws should be. You can talk about wanting to change the politics in the state, but odds are they’re going to stay blue for longer than you think they will.

Getting to a Better Culture

Source: fizkes / Getty Images

New York is known for having people who are direct in how they feel. Some people love the brutal honesty that’s shared here. Others might take offense to it and wish people were a little more subtle and nice. This way of acting most certainly isn’t going to change at all. If you want to ensure you’re somewhere that’s not as blunt, then it might be time to move. Don’t feel bad if you feel this way, either. Lots of people have benefited from taking a mental break from trying to put up with how some people who live in New York act and talk to them.

Climate Change Issues

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Climate change is one of the biggest problems facing the world we live in today. One of the first major cities that’s going to be affected is New York City, thanks to how heavy the island is now. It’s better to get ahead of this problem and get out while you still can before it’s too late and something truly drastic happens to the city. Again, not everyone who lives in New York lives in New York City. But what’s going to happen to the rest of the state should something happen to the city? This would change everything about the state of New York, and it’s not worth sticking around to see what exactly changes.

The Tourists

Source: schalkm / iStock via Getty Images

Two of the biggest attractions in the United States are in the state of New York, Niagara Falls and New York City. Both of these happen to be in the two most populated cities in New York. If the thought of seeing tourists all the time is something that annoys you, then New York isn’t a good place for you to live. This is another part of New York that won’t ever change, no matter how many years pass by. It also means you’re going to have to pay more to visit different places that feel like they’re in your backyard. It’s isolating to feel like you’re not able to enjoy the local spots.

New York is Crowded

Source: Eloi_Omella / iStock via Getty Images

This might be high on the list of obvious reasons, but it’s still very true and needs to be acknowledged. A lot of people don’t like living in crowded spaces and feeling like they’re constantly rubbing shoulders with someone. Tons of other big cities are more spread out and comfortable to live in. You’ll be able to drive your car around without fearing about how long it’ll take. Your neighbors won’t be able to hear you breathing in most other cities, unlike New York. Going to the grocery store can be a weekly activity, not a daily one thanks to how small your refrigerator is. Life is supposed to be spread out, not cramped together.

Cost of Flying Other Places

Source: Meinzahn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Imagine wanting to just get away for the weekend. You’re excited to look at where you’re able to go. Then you realize you live somewhere that’s one of the most frequently flown-to places in the world. It’s hard to find cheap airline tickets to travel to new places. You’ll start to feel boxed in and like you have no freedom to explore. Well, living in other places makes this a lot easier to do. The access you have to other parts of the United States and world is better and more reasonably priced, compared to the airports in New York.

New York truly is magical and has something for everybody. If you’re a person who doesn’t want to continue to live there, that’s fine also. That just means you’re going to find the right place for you. And much like with the right person, there’s always a right place to live in.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.