Vessels With the Largest Crews in the US Navy

The United States Naval Fleet is currently comprised of 243 active vessels, with an additional 67 vessels on order, that encompass a range of specialized roles, including aircraft carriers, assault ships, cruisers, destroyers, submarines, and more. These surface and underwater vehicles are distributed among 19 distinct classes and each class is designed to fulfill combat, surveillance, or transportation functions, and they vary in crew capacity. (These are the world’s fastest warships.)
The Cyclone-class offshore patrol vessels accommodate approximately 30 crewmembers, while aircraft carriers boast a substantial crew complement of around 5,000 individuals. These aircraft carriers are the U.S. Navy boat classes with the largest crews. The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier can hold up to 5,680 people and is one of the largest warships in the world. Ten Nimitz carriers are in service.
However, the Nimitz-class carriers are set for decommissioning, beginning with the USS Nimitz which will be decommissioned in 2026. This older class is currently being replaced by the newer Ford-class aircraft carrier, which, although larger than its predecessor, won’t hold as many servicemen. Designed for a crew of 4,660, these newer class ships will have 23 new and/or upgraded systems, which boast heightened battle capabilities and lower maintenance costs. Just one Ford carrier is in service so far, the USS Gerald R. Ford. These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships and submarines.
The America-class and Wasp-class amphibious assault ships are also among the largest in terms of personnel with crews of over 2,700. These resemble small aircraft carriers that allow for vertical and short takeoff and landing of helicopters. They also have a well deck for the use of landing craft.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of active U.S. military naval vessel classes from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and more to determine the vessels with the largest crews in the U.S. Navy. We also used other sources with naval vessel lists, including Military-Today, and ranked the vessel classes by the crew that is required to effectively operate each vessel. Data on total displacement and the year each vessel entered service also came from Military Factory. Supplemental information on how many vessels are in service in each class came from the World Directory of Modern Military Warship.
Here are the vessels with the largest crews in the U.S. Navy
19. Cyclone-class patrol ship
- Crew: 30
- Total displacement: 335 tons
- Number in US fleet: 10
- Year entered service: 1993
18. Independence-class corvette
- Crew: 75
- Total displacement: 3,300 tons
- Number in US fleet: 12
- Year entered service: 2014
17. Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship
- Crew: 81
- Total displacement: 1,367 tons
- Number in US fleet: 8
- Year entered service: 1989
16. Freedom-class littoral combat ship
- Crew: 125
- Total displacement: 3,000 tons
- Number in US fleet: 9
- Year entered service: 2008
15. Los Angeles-class submarine
- Crew: 134
- Total displacement: 7,800 tons
- Number in US fleet: 28
- Year entered service: 1976
14. Virginia-class submarine
- Crew: 135
- Total displacement: Surface: 7,800 tons, Submerged: 8,700 tons
- Number in US fleet: 19
- Year entered service: 2004
13. Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer
- Crew: 140
- Total displacement: 14,500 tons
- Number in US fleet: 2
- Year entered service: 2016
12. Seawolf-class submarine
- Crew: 141
- Total displacement: Surface: 8,600 tons, Submerged: 9,140 tons
- Number in US fleet: 3
- Year entered service: 1997
11. Ohio-class submarine
- Crew: 153
- Total displacement: Surface: 16,765 tons, Submerged: 18,750
- Number in US fleet: 18
- Year entered service: 1981
10. Ticonderoga-class cruiser
- Crew: 330
- Total displacement: 9,600 tons
- Number in US fleet: 22
- Year entered service: 1983
9. San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock
- Crew: 361
- Total displacement: 25,000 tons
- Number in US fleet: 11
- Year entered service: 2006
8. Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer
- Crew: 380
- Total displacement: 9,215 tons
- Number in US fleet: 68
- Year entered service: 1991
7. Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship
- Crew: 413
- Total displacement: 16,740 tons
- Number in US fleet: 7
- Year entered service: 1985
6. Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship
- Crew: 825
- Total displacement: 19,600 tons
- Number in US fleet: 4
- Year entered service: 1995
5. Blue Ridge-class command ship
- Crew: 842
- Total displacement: 18,875 tons
- Number in US fleet: 2
- Year entered service: 1970
4. America-class amphibious assault ship
- Crew: 2,745
- Total displacement: 46,000 tons
- Number in US fleet: 2
- Year entered service: 2014
3. Wasp-class amphibious assault ship
- Crew: 2,979
- Total displacement: 41,182 tons
- Number in US fleet: 7
- Year entered service: 1989
2. Ford-class aircraft carrier
- Crew: 4,660
- Total displacement: 112,000 tons
- Number in US fleet: 1
- Year entered service: 2017
1. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
- Crew: 5,680
- Total displacement: 114,000 tons
- Number in US fleet: 10
- Year entered service: 1975
