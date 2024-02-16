Vessels With the Largest Crews in the US Navy Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The United States Naval Fleet is currently comprised of 243 active vessels, with an additional 67 vessels on order, that encompass a range of specialized roles, including aircraft carriers, assault ships, cruisers, destroyers, submarines, and more. These surface and underwater vehicles are distributed among 19 distinct classes and each class is designed to fulfill combat, surveillance, or transportation functions, and they vary in crew capacity. (These are the world’s fastest warships.)

The Cyclone-class offshore patrol vessels accommodate approximately 30 crewmembers, while aircraft carriers boast a substantial crew complement of around 5,000 individuals. These aircraft carriers are the U.S. Navy boat classes with the largest crews. The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier can hold up to 5,680 people and is one of the largest warships in the world. Ten Nimitz carriers are in service.

However, the Nimitz-class carriers are set for decommissioning, beginning with the USS Nimitz which will be decommissioned in 2026. This older class is currently being replaced by the newer Ford-class aircraft carrier, which, although larger than its predecessor, won’t hold as many servicemen. Designed for a crew of 4,660, these newer class ships will have 23 new and/or upgraded systems, which boast heightened battle capabilities and lower maintenance costs. Just one Ford carrier is in service so far, the USS Gerald R. Ford. These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships and submarines.

The America-class and Wasp-class amphibious assault ships are also among the largest in terms of personnel with crews of over 2,700. These resemble small aircraft carriers that allow for vertical and short takeoff and landing of helicopters. They also have a well deck for the use of landing craft.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of active U.S. military naval vessel classes from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and more to determine the vessels with the largest crews in the U.S. Navy. We also used other sources with naval vessel lists, including Military-Today, and ranked the vessel classes by the crew that is required to effectively operate each vessel. Data on total displacement and the year each vessel entered service also came from Military Factory. Supplemental information on how many vessels are in service in each class came from the World Directory of Modern Military Warship.

Here are the vessels with the largest crews in the U.S. Navy

19. Cyclone-class patrol ship

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 30

30 Total displacement: 335 tons

335 tons Number in US fleet: 10

10 Year entered service: 1993

18. Independence-class corvette

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Crew: 75

75 Total displacement: 3,300 tons

3,300 tons Number in US fleet: 12

12 Year entered service: 2014

17. Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 81

81 Total displacement: 1,367 tons

1,367 tons Number in US fleet: 8

8 Year entered service: 1989

16. Freedom-class littoral combat ship

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Crew: 125

125 Total displacement: 3,000 tons

3,000 tons Number in US fleet: 9

9 Year entered service: 2008

15. Los Angeles-class submarine

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 134

134 Total displacement: 7,800 tons

7,800 tons Number in US fleet: 28

28 Year entered service: 1976

14. Virginia-class submarine

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 135

135 Total displacement: Surface: 7,800 tons, Submerged: 8,700 tons

Surface: 7,800 tons, Submerged: 8,700 tons Number in US fleet: 19

19 Year entered service: 2004

13. Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 140

140 Total displacement: 14,500 tons

14,500 tons Number in US fleet: 2

2 Year entered service: 2016

12. Seawolf-class submarine

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 141

141 Total displacement: Surface: 8,600 tons, Submerged: 9,140 tons

Surface: 8,600 tons, Submerged: 9,140 tons Number in US fleet: 3

3 Year entered service: 1997

11. Ohio-class submarine

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 153

153 Total displacement: Surface: 16,765 tons, Submerged: 18,750

Surface: 16,765 tons, Submerged: 18,750 Number in US fleet: 18

18 Year entered service: 1981

10. Ticonderoga-class cruiser

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Crew: 330

330 Total displacement: 9,600 tons

9,600 tons Number in US fleet: 22

22 Year entered service: 1983

9. San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 361

361 Total displacement: 25,000 tons

25,000 tons Number in US fleet: 11

11 Year entered service: 2006

8. Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Crew: 380

380 Total displacement: 9,215 tons

9,215 tons Number in US fleet: 68

68 Year entered service: 1991

7. Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Crew: 413

413 Total displacement: 16,740 tons

16,740 tons Number in US fleet: 7

7 Year entered service: 1985

6. Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Crew: 825

825 Total displacement: 19,600 tons

19,600 tons Number in US fleet: 4

4 Year entered service: 1995

5. Blue Ridge-class command ship

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Crew: 842

842 Total displacement: 18,875 tons

18,875 tons Number in US fleet: 2

2 Year entered service: 1970

4. America-class amphibious assault ship

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Crew: 2,745

2,745 Total displacement: 46,000 tons

46,000 tons Number in US fleet: 2

2 Year entered service: 2014

3. Wasp-class amphibious assault ship

Source: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary L. Borden / Wikimedia Commons

Crew: 2,979

2,979 Total displacement: 41,182 tons

41,182 tons Number in US fleet: 7

7 Year entered service: 1989

2. Ford-class aircraft carrier

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Crew: 4,660

4,660 Total displacement: 112,000 tons

112,000 tons Number in US fleet: 1

1 Year entered service: 2017

1. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Crew: 5,680

5,680 Total displacement: 114,000 tons

114,000 tons Number in US fleet: 10

10 Year entered service: 1975

