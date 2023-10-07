The US Navy Ships and Submarines With the Largest Crews Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The current U.S. Navy fleet comprises 243 vessels, both surface and underwater, distributed among 19 distinct classes. These classes encompass a range of specialized roles, including aircraft carriers, assault ships, transport docks, submarines, and more. Each class is designed to fulfill combat, surveillance, or transportation functions, and they vary in crew capacity. For instance, the Cyclone-class patrol ships accommodate approximately 30 crewmembers, while aircraft carriers boast a substantial crew complement of around 5,000 individuals. (These are the world’s fastest warships.)

To determine the vessels with the largest crews in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of active U.S. military naval vessel classes from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and more. We also used other sources with naval vessel lists, including Military-Today, and ranked the vessel classes by the crew that is required to effectively operate each vessel. Data on total displacement and the year each vessel entered service also came from Military Factory. Supplemental information on how many vessels are in service in each class came from the World Directory of Modern Military Warship.

The U.S. Navy boat classes with the largest crews are both aircraft carriers. The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier can hold up to 5,680 people and is one of the largest warships in the world. Ten Nimitz carriers are in service. The Nimitz, however, is currently being replaced by the newer Ford-class aircraft carrier, which is designed for a crew of 4,660 and boasts heightened battle capabilities and lower maintenance costs. Just one Ford carrier is in service so far. These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships and submarines.

With crews of over 2,700, the America-class and Wasp-class amphibious assault ships are also among the largest in terms of personnel. These resemble small aircraft carriers that allow for vertical and short takeoff and landing of helicopters. They also have a well deck for the use of landing craft.

Click here to see the largest crews on US Navy ships and submarines.