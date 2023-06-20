The 19 Ships and Submarines of the US Navy Fleet

The latest Department of Defense budget made way for the very early retirement of four Freedom-class littoral combat ships. These ships, which were among the newest vessels in the Navy, are being phased out due to mechanical issues and the rapidly changing nature of America’s military priorities, from smaller engagements with insurgent groups to escalating tensions with global superpowers Russia and China.

The U.S. is currently the world’s indisputable top naval power with an estimated 243 U.S. Navy surface and underwater boats capable of anything from deploying Marines on any shore using dock landing boats like the San Antonio-class transport dock to launching nuclear attacks with Trident II missiles launched from Ohio-class submarines known as “boomers.”

To identify the 19 classes of vessels that make up the ships and submarines of the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. The ship and submarine classes are ranked in order of the number of vessels currently in active use by the navy, according to WDMMW. Any ships on order were excluded.

The most common U.S. Navy boat is the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, with 68 such vessels. Meanwhile, 28 Los Angeles-class attack submarines prowl beneath the waves in potential search-and-destroy missions.

The newest addition to the fleet is the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, the first of 10 that are being built as successors to the 10 Nimitz-class carriers sailing the world’s seas and oceans. (This is the world’s largest warship.)

Here are the warships and submarines of the U.S. Navy.