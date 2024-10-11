Spookiest Cities to Visit This October DougLemke / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The U.S. is home to dozens of old, well-preserved cities with historic cemeteries, ornate Victorian mansions, and macabre memorials and museums.

Cincinnati is home to 7 historic cemeteries, tied with New York as the most of any state.

Massachusetts is home to 6 of the 40 spookiest cities to visit, the most of any state.

Some places are made for October. The air gets crisp, shadows get longer, senescent leaves show their true colors and fall off the tree. In some cities, this passage of time is accented by historic cemeteries, ornate Victorian mansions, and macabre memorials and museums.

To determine the spookiest cities to visit this month, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on housing characteristics, historic building status, town history, and establishment listings. Cities were ranked based on an index of median home age, the number of Gothic Revival and Victorian buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places per capita, number of historic cemeteries in the NHRP, number of off-beat or “spooky” establishments (with descriptions including keywords “witch,” “spooky,” and “occult”), and city or town founding date. Data on median home age is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

40. Key West, FL

vwalakte / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1828

1828 Median home age: 56 years

56 years Historic buildings and sites: 22 listings

22 listings Spooky things to do: Blue Heaven Rooster Cemetery, Key West Cemetery, African Cemetery at Higgs Beach, Robert the Doll, Captain Tony’s Saloon

39. Eureka, UT

Founding date: 1870

1870 Median home age: 85 years

85 years Historic buildings and sites: 15 listings

15 listings Spooky things to do: Silver City Cemetery, Eureka City Cemetery, Fitch Cemetery

38. Seattle, WA

Founding date: 1851

1851 Median home age: 51 years

51 years Historic buildings and sites: 226 listings

226 listings Spooky things to do: Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Comet Lodge Cemetery, Lake View Cemetery, Nevertold Casket Company, Georgetown Castle

37. Tallahassee, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1824

1824 Median home age: 38 years

38 years Historic buildings and sites: 66 listings

66 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Elizabeth Budd-Graham, Airport Cemetery, Ghost Roads of Fallschase, Sod Cemetery, Blackwood-Harwood Plantations Cemetery, Greenwood Cemetery

36. Natchez, MS

The best photo is earned / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1716

1716 Median home age: 61 years

61 years Historic buildings and sites: 119 listings

119 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Florence Irene Ford, Cemetery Bluff District, Natchez National Cemetery, Jefferson Chapel A.M.E. Church and Cemetery

35. Knoxville, TN

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1786

1786 Median home age: 51 years

51 years Historic buildings and sites: 117 listings

117 listings Spooky things to do: Old Gray Cemetery, Knoxville National Cemetery, First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lebanon in the Forks Cemetery, Bethel Confederate Cemetery and Winstead Cottage

34. Framingham, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1700

1700 Median home age: 60 years

60 years Historic buildings and sites: 17 listings

17 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Peter Salem, Sarah Clayes House, Graves of John Cloyce & Abraham Rice

33. Memphis, TN

FangXiaNuo / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1819

1819 Median home age: 54 years

54 years Historic buildings and sites: 184 listings

184 listings Spooky things to do: Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis Gong Chamber, Elmwood Cemetery Office and Entrance Bridge, Zion Cemetery, Sculptures of Dionicio Rodriguez at Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis National Cemetery

32. Arlington, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1801

1801 Median home age: 48 years

48 years Historic buildings and sites: 65 listings

65 listings Spooky things to do: James Parks Grave, The Graves of Robert E. Lee’s Garden, Joseph Marthon Memorial Mainmast, Mary Randolph Gravesite, McKee Grave, Abner Doubleday Gravesite, Gravelly Point Park, Pierre L’Enfant’s (Second) Gravesite, Headstone-Eating Trees, Netherlands Cari

31. Dayton, OH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1796

1796 Median home age: 74 years

74 years Historic buildings and sites: 123 listings

123 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Johnny Morehouse, Woodland Cemetery Gateway, Chapel And Office, Woodland Cemetery Association of Dayton Historic District

30. Buffalo, NY

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1801

1801 Median home age: 85 years

85 years Historic buildings and sites: 193 listings

193 listings Spooky things to do: Ely S. Parker’s Grave, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Concordia Cemetery

29. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1701

1701 Median home age: 77 years

77 years Historic buildings and sites: 291 listings

291 listings Spooky things to do: Beth Olem, St. Agnes Church and School, Eastside Historic Cemetery District

28. Portland, OR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1845

1845 Median home age: 60 years

60 years Historic buildings and sites: 624 listings

624 listings Spooky things to do: The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium, The Witch’s Castle, Creepy’s, Lone Fir Cemetery, Willamette National Cemetery

27. Minneapolis, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Founding date: 1867

1867 Median home age: 74 years

74 years Historic buildings and sites: 152 listings

152 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Hubert H. Humphrey, Beltrami Park / Maple Hill Cemetery, Grave of Callum DeVillier, Lakewood Cemetery Memorial Chapel, Minneapolis Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery, Fort Snelling National Cemetery

26. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1635

1635 Median home age: 72 years

72 years Historic buildings and sites: 150 listings

150 listings Spooky things to do: Ancient Burying Ground, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Old North Cemetery

25. Rochester, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1817

1817 Median home age: 85 years

85 years Historic buildings and sites: 156 listings

156 listings Spooky things to do: Mount Hope Cemetery, Grave of George Washington’s Drummer Boy, Susan B. Anthony’s Grave, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Sam Patch’s Grave

24. Worcester, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1722

1722 Median home age: 73 years

73 years Historic buildings and sites: 289 listings

289 listings Spooky things to do: Worcester State Hospital, Worcester Common Burial Ground, Hope Cemetery

23. Cambridge, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1630

1630 Median home age: 78 years

78 years Historic buildings and sites: 212 listings

212 listings Spooky things to do: Mount Auburn Cemetery, Graves of Henry and William James, Old Burial Ground, Mount Auburn Cemetery Reception House

22. Pittsburgh, PA

Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Founding date: 1758

1758 Median home age: 82 years

82 years Historic buildings and sites: 192 listings

192 listings Spooky things to do: Shark Tombstone, Homewood Cemetery, Winter Mausoleum, Allegheny Cemetery

21. Quincy, MA

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1792

1792 Median home age: 65 years

65 years Historic buildings and sites: 108 listings

108 listings Spooky things to do: Drumlins and Tombolos of Spectacle Island, Abigail Adams’ Grave, USS Salem, Hancock Cemetery, Mount Wollaston Cemetery

20. Baltimore, MD

kenlund / Flickr

Founding date: 1729

1729 Median home age: 77 years

77 years Historic buildings and sites: 33 listings

33 listings Spooky things to do: Edgar Allan Poe’s Grave, Curtis Creek Ship Graveyard, Fell Family Cemetery, Biddison Family Cemetery, Elijah Bond’s Ouija Board Grave, Grave of John Wilkes Booth, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Cemetery, Green Mount Cemetery, St. Paul’s Cemetery, Lou

19. Duluth, MN

BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1857

1857 Median home age: 74 years

74 years Historic buildings and sites: 45 listings

45 listings Spooky things to do: S.S. William A. Irvin, Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum, Ely’s Peak and DWP Railroad Tunnel, Grave of the Last Surviving Union Soldier

18. Lancaster, PA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1730

1730 Median home age: 85 years

85 years Historic buildings and sites: 79 listings

79 listings Spooky things to do: Lancaster Cemetery, Lancaster Crematorium, Woodward Hill Cemetery

17. St. Louis, MO

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1764

1764 Median home age: 85 years

85 years Historic buildings and sites: 74 listings

74 listings Spooky things to do: Bellefontaine Cemetery, Laclede’s Landing Wax Museum, Eros Bendato, The Lemp Family Tomb

16. Newport, RI

AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1639

1639 Median home age: 85 years

85 years Historic buildings and sites: 68 listings

68 listings Spooky things to do: Touro Cemetery, Gravelly Point, Grave of Ida Lewis, Grave of Ann Franklin, Common Burying Ground and Island Cemetery

15. Savannah, GA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1733

1733 Median home age: 55 years

55 years Historic buildings and sites: 55 listings

55 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Corinne Elliot Lawton, Colonial Park Cemetery, Dotson Runway Graves, The Bonaventure Jogger, Graveface Museum, Grave of Gracie Watson, Laurel Grove-South Cemetery, Bonaventure Cemetery

14. Richmond, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1737

1737 Median home age: 66 years

66 years Historic buildings and sites: 52 listings

52 listings Spooky things to do: Shockoe Hill Cemetery, Hollywood Cemetery, Evergreen Cemetery, The Grave of Oderus Urungus, Fort Harrison National Cemetery, Richmond National Cemetery, Barton Heights Cemeteries, Hebrew Cemetery

13. Cincinnati, OH

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1788

1788 Median home age: 73 years

73 years Historic buildings and sites: 310 listings

310 listings Spooky things to do: Spring Grove Cemetery, Grave of Fredric J. Baur, Columbia Baptist Cemetery, Fulton-Presbyterian Cemetery, Spring Grove Cemetery Chapel, Union Baptist Cemetery, German Evangelical Protestant Cemetery Chapel, United Colored American Cemetery

12. San Antonio, TX

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1718

1718 Median home age: 41 years

41 years Historic buildings and sites: 151 listings

151 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Pat the Horse, Miraflores, Alamo Cat Graves, Memorial Park at UT Health Science Center, Grave of Sandra West and Her Ferrari, Rube Waddell’s Grave, San Antonio National Cemetery, San Antonio City Cemeteries Historic District, Fort Sam Houston Nat

11. Cleveland, OH

Founding date: 1796

1796 Median home age: 84 years

84 years Historic buildings and sites: 284 listings

284 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Alan Freed, Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick, The Haserot Angel, Franklin Castle, Wade Memorial Chapel, Woodland Cemetery, Riverside Cemetery Chapel, Riverside Cemetery Building

10. New Haven, CT

Founding date: 1638

1638 Median home age: 73 years

73 years Historic buildings and sites: 73 listings

73 listings Spooky things to do: Grave of Sarah Winchester, Crypt at Center Church-on-the-Green, Skull and Bones Tomb, Grave of Midnight Mary, Grave of Arthur Twining Hadley, Grove Street Cemetery

9. Providence, RI

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1636

1636 Median home age: 85 years

85 years Historic buildings and sites: 174 listings

174 listings Spooky things to do: Providence Biltmore, H.P. Lovecraft’s Grave, H.P. Lovecraft House, Stephen Harris House, Swan Point Cemetery

8. Philadelphia, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1682

1682 Median home age: 75 years

75 years Historic buildings and sites: 617 listings

617 listings Spooky things to do: Harry’s Occult Shop, Laurel Hill Cemetery, Mount Moriah Cemetery, Fort Mifflin, Grave of Thomas Wiltberger Evans, The Grave of America’s Unknown Child: Joseph Augustus Zarelli, Mikveh Israel Cemetery, Philadelphia National Cemetery

7. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Founding date: 1833

1833 Median home age: 72 years

72 years Historic buildings and sites: 411 listings

411 listings Spooky things to do: Graceland Cemetery, Bohemian National Cemetery, Inez Clarke Monument, Rosehill Cemetery, Grave of Andreas von Zirngibl, Eternal Silence, Confederate Mound, Couch Tomb, Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, Sideshow Gallery, Rosehill Cemetery Administration Build

6. Los Angeles, CA

Founding date: 1781

1781 Median home age: 60 years

60 years Historic buildings and sites: 252 listings

252 listings Spooky things to do: Feral Cat Colonies of Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Philosophical Research Society, Evergreen Memorial Park & Crematory, Ennis House, Hieroglyph Murals at the Egyptian Theatre, Bob Hope Grave and Memorial Ga

5. Salem, MA

sphraner / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1626

1626 Median home age: 84 years

84 years Historic buildings and sites: 50 listings

50 listings Spooky things to do: The Witch House of Salem, Salem Witch Trials Memorial, Statue of Elizabeth Montgomery, Witch Dungeon Museum, The Satanic Temple, Salem Witch Board Museum, Joshua Ward House, Black Veil Shoppe of Drear & Wonder, Proctor’s Ledge, Greenlawn Cemetery

4. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1630

1630 Median home age: 79 years

79 years Historic buildings and sites: 318 listings

318 listings Spooky things to do: Tomb of the Mather Family, Forest Hills Cemetery, Grave of Christopher Seider, Chow Manderien’s Grave, Mather Home, Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, Lobster Mickey, Stanza dei Sigari – Cigar Bar and Memorabilia, Central Burying Ground, Saint Augustine Chapel a

3. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Founding date: 1624

1624 Median home age: 73 years

73 years Historic buildings and sites: 809 listings

809 listings Spooky things to do: Trinity Churchyard, President Ulysses S. Grant’s Tomb, Second Cemetery of the Congregation Shearith Israel, Phone Booth Graveyard, Trinity Church Cemetery & Mausoleum, New York Marble Cemetery, Chancellor Robert R Livingston Masonic Library, First Shearit

2. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1776

1776 Median home age: 79 years

79 years Historic buildings and sites: 201 listings

201 listings Spooky things to do: Buena Vista Park Tombstones, The Sutro Egyptian Collection, Presidio Pet Cemetery, Fort Miley Batteries, The Shipwrecks at Land’s End, Mescaline Grove, Aquatic Park Tombstones, Mission Dolores Cemetery, United States Marine Hospital Cemetery, ‘Wood Line’,

1. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Founding date: 1718

1718 Median home age: 66 years

66 years Historic buildings and sites: 204 listings

204 listings Spooky things to do: Holt Cemetery, Metairie Cemetery, Saint Louis Cemetery No. 1, Saint Louis Cemetery No. 2, Nicolas Cage’s Pyramid Tomb, Marie Laveau’s Tomb, Lafayette Cemetery, Odd Fellows Rest, Tomb of the Unknown Slave, Kitchen Witch Cookbooks, Moriarty Monument, Cypres