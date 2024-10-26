Best Cities for Art Moderne Architecture in America DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Borrowing elements from Art Deco and French Art Nouveau, the Art Moderne style began in America in the 1930s and was highly influential for a period of about 10 years. Art Moderne was a response to the machine age, stressing hard edges, angles, and smooth walls with no ornamentation. The style found expression in public buildings like movie theaters, hotels, and office lobbies, as well as in the design of jewelry, cigarette lighters, and ashtrays. In residential architecture, Art Moderne homes may have featured curved window glass, flat roofs, and stainless steel door trim and railings.

Although the design fad was short-lived, the legacy of Art Moderne lives on in dozens of large and midsize cities throughout the United States. As of 2024, there are nearly 800 buildings and sites classified as Art Moderne listed in the National Register of Historic Places. And while the East Coast has the highest concentration of historic buildings overall, there are pockets of Art Moderne structures throughout the Midwest and West.

Phoenix is home to 10 of the nation’s registered Art Moderne buildings, including Hanny’s clothing store, the Title and Trust Building, and the Bragg’s Pies Building. In Albuquerque, the Jones Motor Company building, Tower Court motel, and Hendren building are key examples of Art Moderne architecture.

To determine the best cities for Moderne architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Moderne architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Shreveport, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 4 properties

4 properties All listings in NRHP: 63 properties

63 properties Median home age: 51 years

51 years City incorporated: 1839

1839 Notable Moderne listings: Louisiana State Exhibit Building, Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, Masonic Temple

24. Mobile, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 4 properties

4 properties All listings in NRHP: 128 properties

128 properties Median home age: 51 years

51 years City incorporated: 1814

1814 Notable Moderne listings: International Longshoremen’s Association Hall, Automobile Alley Historic District, Blue Bird Hardware and Seed, Lower Dauphin Street Commercial District

23. Birmingham, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 4 properties

4 properties All listings in NRHP: 156 properties

156 properties Median home age: 59 years

59 years City incorporated: 1871

1871 Notable Moderne listings: Downtown Birmingham Retail and Theatre Historic District, Birmingham Wholesale Warehouse Loop West Historic District, North Lakeview Industrial District

22. Rochester, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 4 properties

4 properties All listings in NRHP: 156 properties

156 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1817

1817 Notable Moderne listings: Seneca Park East and West, East Main Street Historic District, Azalea-Highland Park Terrace Historic District, Four Corners-Genesee Crossroads Historic District

21. Kansas City, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 4 properties

4 properties All listings in NRHP: 361 properties

361 properties Median home age: 56 years

56 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Moderne listings: Professional Building, U.S. Courthouse and Post Office-Kansas City, Aines Farm Dairy Building, Safeway No. 357

20. Sioux City, IA

dustin77a / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 56 properties

56 properties Median home age: 69 years

69 years City incorporated: 1857

1857 Notable Moderne listings: Municipal Auditorium, Grandview Park Music Pavilion, U.S. Post Office and Courthouse, Dick’s Diner

19. Little Rock, AR

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 282 properties

282 properties Median home age: 46 years

46 years City incorporated: 1831

1831 Notable Moderne listings: Werner Knoop House, Adrian Brewer Studio, Darragh Building, Winchester Auto Store, Arkansas State Fairgrounds Historic District

18. St. Paul, MN

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 111 properties

111 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1854

1854 Notable Moderne listings: St. Paul Women’s City Club, Robert Street Bridge, Holman Field Administration Building, Harriet Island Pavilion, 3M Administration Building

17. Omaha, NE

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1857

1857 Notable Moderne listings: Omaha Auto Row Historic District, Benson Commercial Historic District, Clifton Hill Commercial Historic District, Omaha Fire Department No. 5

16. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 241 properties

241 properties Median home age: 39 years

39 years City incorporated: 1845

1845 Notable Moderne listings: Western Electric Company Building, Briarcliff Plaza, Whitehall Street Retail Historic District, Cascade Heights Commercial Historic District, F.H. Ross & Company Laundry Warehouse

15. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 201 properties

201 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Moderne listings: Rincon Annex, Aquatic Park Historic District, Coffin-Redington Building, U.S. Appraisers Stores and Immigration Station, Union Iron Works Historic District

14. Des Moines, IA

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 190 properties

190 properties Median home age: 64 years

64 years City incorporated: 1851

1851 Notable Moderne listings: Ashby Manor Historic District, Des Moines Fire Department Headquarters-Fire Station No. 1 and Shop Building, Elliott Furniture Company, Washington and Elizabeth Miller Tract-Center-Soll Community Historic District, East Des Moines Industrial Historic Dist

13. Wichita, KS

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 136 properties

136 properties Median home age: 51 years

51 years City incorporated: 1871

1871 Notable Moderne listings: U.S. Post Office and Federal Building-Wichita, Mullen Court Apartments, Dunbar Theatre, Frank J. and Harvey J. Ablah House, Kellogg Elementary School

12. Minneapolis, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 152 properties

152 properties Median home age: 74 years

74 years City incorporated: 1866

1866 Notable Moderne listings: Minneapolis Armory, Rand Tower, Sears Roebuck and Company Mail-Order Warehouse and Retail Store, Farmers and Mechanics Savings Bank, Hollywood Theater

11. Miami, FL

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 79 properties

79 properties Median home age: 48 years

48 years City incorporated: 1986

1986 Notable Moderne listings: Miami Edison Senior High School, Walgreen Drug Store, Alfred I. DuPont Building, St. John’s Baptist Church, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Hangar at Dinner Key

10. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 291 properties

291 properties Median home age: 77 years

77 years City incorporated: 1802

1802 Notable Moderne listings: Elwood Bar, Detroit Naval Armory, U.S. Post Office, Court House, and Custom House, Marygrove College, Sojourner Truth Homes

9. Hot Springs, AR

mobili / Flickr

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 85 properties

85 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1851

1851 Notable Moderne listings: Opal’s Steak House, Butchie’s Drive-In, Mountainaire Hotel Historic District, Cleveland Arms Apartment Building, Hot Springs Central Avenue Historic District (Boundary Decrease)

8. Albuquerque, NM

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 155 properties

155 properties Median home age: 43 years

43 years City incorporated: 1891

1891 Notable Moderne listings: Spruce Park Historic District, Tower Courts, Jones Motor Company, Pig ‘n Calf Lunch, Hendren Building

7. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 321 properties

321 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Moderne listings: Alamo Placita Park, Tower of Memories, Railway Exchange Addition and Railway Exchange New Building, Nordlund House, Helene Apartment Building

6. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 9 properties

9 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Moderne listings: Chrysler Building, Coney Island Fire Station Pumping Station, Empire State Building, U.S. Post Office-Canal Street Station, La Casina

5. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 204 properties

204 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1805

1805 Notable Moderne listings: Flint-Goodridge Hospital of Dillard University, Carver Theater, Blue Plate Building, Charity Hospital of New Orleans, Lykes Brothers Steamship Company Historic District

4. Phoenix, AZ

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 245 properties

245 properties Median home age: 40 years

40 years City incorporated: 1881

1881 Notable Moderne listings: First Baptist Church, Title and Trust Building, 6th Avenue Hotel-Windsor Hotel, Hanny’s, Valley Plumbing & Sheet Metal

3. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 411 properties

411 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1835

1835 Notable Moderne listings: Immaculata High School, Gold Coast Historic District, South Shore Beach Apartments, Chicago Board of Trade Building, Mundelein College Skyscraper Building

2. Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 252 properties

252 properties Median home age: 60 years

60 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Moderne listings: Spring Street Financial District, Los Angeles Union Passenger Terminal, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Superior Oil Company Building, Gerry Building

1. Washington, D.C.

Ludivine Gilli / Shutterstock.com

NRHP listings in Moderne style: 16 properties

16 properties All listings in NRHP: 663 properties

663 properties Median home age: 68 years

68 years City incorporated: N/A

N/A Notable Moderne listings: Folger Shakespeare Library, Hecht Company Warehouse, Garfinckel’s Department Store, U.S. General Accounting Office Building, Woodward and Lothrop Service Warehouse