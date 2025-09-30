U.S. Modern Movement Buildings—Top Cities Revealed by National Register Data

Special Report
Following from the principle “form follows function,” The Modern Movement (International Style, Bauhaus, etc.) originated in Europe in the 1910s–1920s (e.g., Le Corbusier, Walter Gropius, Mies van der Rohe). It later spread to the U.S. mainly in the 1930s–40s, especially as European architects emigrated. Though not the birthplace of Modern architecture, America was influential in the movement (e.g., Chicago School, later mid-century modernism).
Modernism from traditional architectural forms to emphasize clean lines, open floor plans, and lack of ornamentation. New materials like steel, glass, and concrete allowed for bold innovation in design, yielding stylistic hallmarks like flat roofs and rectilinear forms.
While the Modern Movement continues to influence architecture in the fields of sustainable design and green building today, the National Register includes thousands of Modern Movement properties nationwide, though the exact number depends on classification.
Many of the Modern architecture capitals are in the Southwest; other major centers include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, New Haven, Sarasota, and Columbus IN. Tucson’s best-known modernist works are by architect Judith Chafee (e.g., Ramada House), Arthur T. Brown, and the Sunshine Mile’s collection. On the East Coast, the small town of New Canaan in Connecticut stands out as a one of the highest concentrations of Modern buildings nationwide. A one-time residence to each member of the Harvard Five — the collection of Modern architects that included John M. Johansen, Marcel Breuer, Landis Gores, Philip Johnson and Eliot Noyes — New Canaan is home to iconic NRHP-listed Modern Movement buildings such as the Landis Gores House, the Richard and Geraldine Hodgson House, the Philip Johnson Glass House, and the Noyes House.
To determine the best cities for Modern Movement architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Modern Movement architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.
This post was updated on September 30, 2025 to clarify Modernism’s origins, features of Modernism, well-known architects in Tuscon, the number of NRHP entries, other movements (Beaux-Arts, Revival) vs. The Modern Movement, and incorporation date of select cities.
