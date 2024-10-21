Must-Visit Cities for Fans of Bungalow Style Architecture

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- The Bungalow style came to prominence in the early 20th century.
- The style is particularly popular in the West, with cities like Pasadena, Phoenix, and Tucson ranking among the top 25 cities with the most historic Bungalow properties.
- There are over 2,500 listings categorized as Bungalow in the National Register of Historic Places today.
The Bungalow style was an outgrowth of many influences, including the Craftsman style, Japanese tea houses built on the West Coast, and the low adobe dwellings of the Spanish Colonial style of the southwest. Bungalows were low with wide projecting roofs, and often had one floor. And while the original bungalows were informal cottagelike dwellings that reflected the economic setbacks of the 1890s, many homes built in the later Bungalow style used costly foundations and expensive materials.
The Bungalow style introduced the front stoop to the American house, symbolizing a transition between public and private life. And while each region developed its own unique variation on the style, other common elements include ridge beams, gable roofs, and large porches.
Today, there are over 2,500 listings categorized as Bungalow in the National Register of Historic Places. And while many more Bungalow buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveals the best cities for seeing Bungalow architecture in America.
To determine the best cities for Bungalow architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Bungalow architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.
25. Wichita, KS
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 10 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 136 properties
- Median home age: 51 years
- City incorporated: 1871
- Notable Bungalow listings: Virginia Apartment Building, Fresh Air Baby Camp, Bond-Sullivan House, Roberts House, North Topeka Avenue Apartments Historic District
24. Mesa, AZ
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 10 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 34 properties
- Median home age: 36 years
- City incorporated: 1883
- Notable Bungalow listings: Robert Scott House, Wilbur Street Historic District, West Second Street Historic District, Evergreen Historic District, Temple Historic District
23. Charlotte, NC
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 10 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 82 properties
- Median home age: 31 years
- City incorporated: 1768
- Notable Bungalow listings: VanLandingham Estate, Dilworth Historic District, Myers Park Historic District, Elizabeth Historic District, North Charlotte Historic District
22. Saranac Lake, NY
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 72 properties
- Median home age: 85 years
- City incorporated: 1892
- Notable Bungalow listings: Pomeroy Cottage, McBean Cottage, Jennings Cottage, Hopkins Cottage, Drury Cottage
21. Casa Grande, AZ
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 51 properties
- Median home age: 23 years
- City incorporated: 1915
- Notable Bungalow listings: Stone Bungalow, Gus Kratzka House, Wilbur O. Baylis/Grasty House, Judge William T. Day House, Lincoln Hospital
20. Flagstaff, AZ
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 63 properties
- Median home age: 33 years
- City incorporated: 1894
- Notable Bungalow listings: Coyote Range, J.M. Clark House, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, La Cuidad de Mexico Grocery, House at 310 South Beaver
19. Fort Wayne, IN
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 68 properties
- Median home age: 53 years
- City incorporated: 1840
- Notable Bungalow listings: Fairfield Manor, West End Historic District, South Wayne Historic District, St. Vincent Villa Historic District, Oakdale Historic District
18. Hardin, MT
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 12 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 17 properties
- Median home age: 55 years
- City incorporated: 1911
- Notable Bungalow listings: Residential District, J.S. Tupper House, James J. Sullivan House, Sullivan Rooming House, J.J. Ping House
17. Las Vegas, NM
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 12 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 89 properties
- Median home age: 52 years
- City incorporated: 1970
- Notable Bungalow listings: North New Town Historic District, Shawn-Guerin House, House at 821 12th, House at 521 S. Pacific, House at 2203 New Mexico
16. Bozeman, MT
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 12 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 68 properties
- Median home age: 27 years
- City incorporated: 1883
- Notable Bungalow listings: South Willson Historic District, Rea School, Hamill House, Beall Park Community Center, South Tracy Avenue Historic District
15. Asheville, NC
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 13 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 94 properties
- Median home age: 45 years
- City incorporated: 1797
- Notable Bungalow listings: Grove Park Historic District, Eliada Home, Bent Creek Campus of the Appalachian Forest Experiment Station, Bent Creek Campus of the Appalachian Forest Experiment Station (Boundary Decrease), Clingman Avenue Historic District
14. Raleigh, NC
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 14 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 142 properties
- Median home age: 29 years
- City incorporated: 1792
- Notable Bungalow listings: Glenwood, Boylan Heights, Dix Hill, Mordecai Place Historic District, Bloomsbury Historic District
13. Tucson, AZ
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 14 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 189 properties
- Median home age: 45 years
- City incorporated: 1877
- Notable Bungalow listings: El Presidio Historic District, Dr. William Austin Cannon House, John Spring Neighborhood Historic District, Schwalen-Gomez House, Copper Bell Bed and Breakfast
12. Denver, CO
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 14 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 321 properties
- Median home age: 52 years
- City incorporated: 1861
- Notable Bungalow listings: Cheesman Park Duplex, Eppich Apartments, South Side-Baker Historic District, Potter Highlands Historic District, Washington Park
11. Kingman, AZ
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 54 properties
- Median home age: 30 years
- City incorporated: 1952
- Notable Bungalow listings: Dr. Toler R. White House, O.E. Walker House, W.P. Mahoney House, Lovin and Withers Cottages, Lovin & Withers Investment House
10. New Orleans, LA
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 204 properties
- Median home age: 66 years
- City incorporated: 1805
- Notable Bungalow listings: Newberger House, Bywater Historic District, Holy Cross Historic District, Carrollton Historic District, Mid-City Historic District
9. Chicago, IL
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 411 properties
- Median home age: 72 years
- City incorporated: 1835
- Notable Bungalow listings: Villa Historic District, East Ravenswood Historic District, Chicago and North Western Railroad Depot, South Park Manor Historic District, Schorsch Irving Park Gardens Historic District
8. Jerome, ID
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 16 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 56 properties
- Median home age: 47 years
- City incorporated: 1907
- Notable Bungalow listings: F.C. Gleason House, Archie Webster House, Don Tooley House, Arnold Stevens House, John F. Schmerschall House
7. Los Angeles, CA
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 17 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 252 properties
- Median home age: 60 years
- City incorporated: 1850
- Notable Bungalow listings: Carroll Avenue 1300 Block, Wilton Historic District, Alvarado Terrace Historic District, 500 Varas Square-Government Reserve, Menlo Avenue-West Twenty-ninth Street Historic District
6. Newton, MA
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 19 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 187 properties
- Median home age: 83 years
- City incorporated: 1873
- Notable Bungalow listings: Edward B. Stratton House, William F. Kessler House, Mayor Edwin O. Childs House, Mayall Bruner House, Lafayette Goodbar House
5. Birmingham, AL
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 21 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 156 properties
- Median home age: 59 years
- City incorporated: 1871
- Notable Bungalow listings: Dr. A.M. Brown House, Highland Avenue Historic District, Forest Park, Rhodes Park, Joseph Riley Smith Historic District
4. Atlanta, GA
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 21 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 241 properties
- Median home age: 39 years
- City incorporated: 1845
- Notable Bungalow listings: Cabbagetown District, Thomas H. Pitts House and Dairy, Grant Park Historic District, Druid Hills Historic District, Brookwood Hills Historic District
3. Phoenix, AZ
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 27 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 245 properties
- Median home age: 40 years
- City incorporated: 1881
- Notable Bungalow listings: Ellis-Shackelford House, Elizabeth Seargeant-Emery Oldaker House, Concrete Block House, Roosevelt Historic District, Kenilworth Historic District
2. Little Rock, AR
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 42 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 282 properties
- Median home age: 46 years
- City incorporated: 1831
- Notable Bungalow listings: Snyder House, Schaer House, Remmel Apartments, Remmel Apartments, Remmel Apartments
1. Pasadena, CA
- NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 49 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 130 properties
- Median home age: 64 years
- City incorporated: 1886
- Notable Bungalow listings: Gamble House, Louise C. Bentz House, Batchelder House, House at 530 S. Marengo Avenue, Dr. W.T. Bolton House
