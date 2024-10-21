Must-Visit Cities for Fans of Bungalow Style Architecture Kokako / iStock via Getty Images

The Bungalow style came to prominence in the early 20th century.

The style is particularly popular in the West, with cities like Pasadena, Phoenix, and Tucson ranking among the top 25 cities with the most historic Bungalow properties.

There are over 2,500 listings categorized as Bungalow in the National Register of Historic Places today.

The Bungalow style was an outgrowth of many influences, including the Craftsman style, Japanese tea houses built on the West Coast, and the low adobe dwellings of the Spanish Colonial style of the southwest. Bungalows were low with wide projecting roofs, and often had one floor. And while the original bungalows were informal cottagelike dwellings that reflected the economic setbacks of the 1890s, many homes built in the later Bungalow style used costly foundations and expensive materials.

The Bungalow style introduced the front stoop to the American house, symbolizing a transition between public and private life. And while each region developed its own unique variation on the style, other common elements include ridge beams, gable roofs, and large porches.

Today, there are over 2,500 listings categorized as Bungalow in the National Register of Historic Places. And while many more Bungalow buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveals the best cities for seeing Bungalow architecture in America.

To determine the best cities for Bungalow architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Bungalow architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Wichita, KS

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 136 properties

136 properties Median home age: 51 years

51 years City incorporated: 1871

1871 Notable Bungalow listings: Virginia Apartment Building, Fresh Air Baby Camp, Bond-Sullivan House, Roberts House, North Topeka Avenue Apartments Historic District

24. Mesa, AZ

Richard Phillips / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 34 properties

34 properties Median home age: 36 years

36 years City incorporated: 1883

1883 Notable Bungalow listings: Robert Scott House, Wilbur Street Historic District, West Second Street Historic District, Evergreen Historic District, Temple Historic District

23. Charlotte, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 82 properties

82 properties Median home age: 31 years

31 years City incorporated: 1768

1768 Notable Bungalow listings: VanLandingham Estate, Dilworth Historic District, Myers Park Historic District, Elizabeth Historic District, North Charlotte Historic District

22. Saranac Lake, NY

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 72 properties

72 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1892

1892 Notable Bungalow listings: Pomeroy Cottage, McBean Cottage, Jennings Cottage, Hopkins Cottage, Drury Cottage

21. Casa Grande, AZ

Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 23 years

23 years City incorporated: 1915

1915 Notable Bungalow listings: Stone Bungalow, Gus Kratzka House, Wilbur O. Baylis/Grasty House, Judge William T. Day House, Lincoln Hospital

20. Flagstaff, AZ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 63 properties

63 properties Median home age: 33 years

33 years City incorporated: 1894

1894 Notable Bungalow listings: Coyote Range, J.M. Clark House, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, La Cuidad de Mexico Grocery, House at 310 South Beaver

19. Fort Wayne, IN

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 68 properties

68 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1840

1840 Notable Bungalow listings: Fairfield Manor, West End Historic District, South Wayne Historic District, St. Vincent Villa Historic District, Oakdale Historic District

18. Hardin, MT

kenlund / Flickr

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 17 properties

17 properties Median home age: 55 years

55 years City incorporated: 1911

1911 Notable Bungalow listings: Residential District, J.S. Tupper House, James J. Sullivan House, Sullivan Rooming House, J.J. Ping House

17. Las Vegas, NM

chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 89 properties

89 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1970

1970 Notable Bungalow listings: North New Town Historic District, Shawn-Guerin House, House at 821 12th, House at 521 S. Pacific, House at 2203 New Mexico

16. Bozeman, MT

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 68 properties

68 properties Median home age: 27 years

27 years City incorporated: 1883

1883 Notable Bungalow listings: South Willson Historic District, Rea School, Hamill House, Beall Park Community Center, South Tracy Avenue Historic District

15. Asheville, NC

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 94 properties

94 properties Median home age: 45 years

45 years City incorporated: 1797

1797 Notable Bungalow listings: Grove Park Historic District, Eliada Home, Bent Creek Campus of the Appalachian Forest Experiment Station, Bent Creek Campus of the Appalachian Forest Experiment Station (Boundary Decrease), Clingman Avenue Historic District

14. Raleigh, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 142 properties

142 properties Median home age: 29 years

29 years City incorporated: 1792

1792 Notable Bungalow listings: Glenwood, Boylan Heights, Dix Hill, Mordecai Place Historic District, Bloomsbury Historic District

13. Tucson, AZ

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 189 properties

189 properties Median home age: 45 years

45 years City incorporated: 1877

1877 Notable Bungalow listings: El Presidio Historic District, Dr. William Austin Cannon House, John Spring Neighborhood Historic District, Schwalen-Gomez House, Copper Bell Bed and Breakfast

12. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 321 properties

321 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Bungalow listings: Cheesman Park Duplex, Eppich Apartments, South Side-Baker Historic District, Potter Highlands Historic District, Washington Park

11. Kingman, AZ

Lisa-Blue / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 54 properties

54 properties Median home age: 30 years

30 years City incorporated: 1952

1952 Notable Bungalow listings: Dr. Toler R. White House, O.E. Walker House, W.P. Mahoney House, Lovin and Withers Cottages, Lovin & Withers Investment House

10. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 204 properties

204 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1805

1805 Notable Bungalow listings: Newberger House, Bywater Historic District, Holy Cross Historic District, Carrollton Historic District, Mid-City Historic District

9. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 411 properties

411 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1835

1835 Notable Bungalow listings: Villa Historic District, East Ravenswood Historic District, Chicago and North Western Railroad Depot, South Park Manor Historic District, Schorsch Irving Park Gardens Historic District

8. Jerome, ID

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 16 properties

16 properties All listings in NRHP: 56 properties

56 properties Median home age: 47 years

47 years City incorporated: 1907

1907 Notable Bungalow listings: F.C. Gleason House, Archie Webster House, Don Tooley House, Arnold Stevens House, John F. Schmerschall House

7. Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 252 properties

252 properties Median home age: 60 years

60 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Bungalow listings: Carroll Avenue 1300 Block, Wilton Historic District, Alvarado Terrace Historic District, 500 Varas Square-Government Reserve, Menlo Avenue-West Twenty-ninth Street Historic District

6. Newton, MA

Devasahayam Chandra Dhas / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 19 properties

19 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 83 years

83 years City incorporated: 1873

1873 Notable Bungalow listings: Edward B. Stratton House, William F. Kessler House, Mayor Edwin O. Childs House, Mayall Bruner House, Lafayette Goodbar House

5. Birmingham, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 21 properties

21 properties All listings in NRHP: 156 properties

156 properties Median home age: 59 years

59 years City incorporated: 1871

1871 Notable Bungalow listings: Dr. A.M. Brown House, Highland Avenue Historic District, Forest Park, Rhodes Park, Joseph Riley Smith Historic District

4. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 21 properties

21 properties All listings in NRHP: 241 properties

241 properties Median home age: 39 years

39 years City incorporated: 1845

1845 Notable Bungalow listings: Cabbagetown District, Thomas H. Pitts House and Dairy, Grant Park Historic District, Druid Hills Historic District, Brookwood Hills Historic District

3. Phoenix, AZ

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 27 properties

27 properties All listings in NRHP: 245 properties

245 properties Median home age: 40 years

40 years City incorporated: 1881

1881 Notable Bungalow listings: Ellis-Shackelford House, Elizabeth Seargeant-Emery Oldaker House, Concrete Block House, Roosevelt Historic District, Kenilworth Historic District

2. Little Rock, AR

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 42 properties

42 properties All listings in NRHP: 282 properties

282 properties Median home age: 46 years

46 years City incorporated: 1831

1831 Notable Bungalow listings: Snyder House, Schaer House, Remmel Apartments, Remmel Apartments, Remmel Apartments

1. Pasadena, CA

NRHP listings in Bungalow style: 49 properties

49 properties All listings in NRHP: 130 properties

130 properties Median home age: 64 years

64 years City incorporated: 1886

1886 Notable Bungalow listings: Gamble House, Louise C. Bentz House, Batchelder House, House at 530 S. Marengo Avenue, Dr. W.T. Bolton House

