From Monaco To Mexico: The Countries Where The Most Billionaires Live

Key Points The latest Forbes data shows the number of billionaires has nearly tripled in the last 15 years.

More than half of all billionaires live in just three countries.

While the largest economies naturally produce the most billionaires, Forbes data reveals some surprising pockets of wealth around the world.

While purchasing power for the average world denizen is declining, the number of billionaires continues to grow. According to the latest Forbes data, there are now over 3,000 billionaires on planet Earth, nearly triple the number of billionaires 15 years ago. Billionaire wealth is also on the rise, with the fortune of the average billionaire rising from $3.6 billion in 2010 to $4.1 billion in 2024.

While the largest economies naturally produce the most billionaires, not all fortunes are created equally. In The United States, 31.2% of billionaire wealth comes from the technology sector, while 27.4% of billionaire wealth in Germany comes from fashion and retail. Some 29.4% of billionaire money in Russia is derived from the energy sector, while 23.2% of billionaire wealth in Switzerland comes from finance and investment. Other counties like Monaco or the Cayman Islands may attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals through billionaire-friendly tax laws. A closer look at the data reveals where the most billionaires live, and how they got their money.

To determine the countries with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Countries were ranked based on the total number of billionaires as of December 31, 2024 by country of residence. Supplemental data on total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data.

40. Vietnam

LordRunar / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 6

6 Total billionaire wealth: $13.9 billion

$13.9 billion Largest sector: Diversified (51.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (51.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Pham Nhat Vuong ($4.4B), Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao ($2.8B), Tran Dinh Long ($2.6B), Ho Hung Anh ($1.7B), Tran Ba Duong & family ($1.2B), Nguyen Dang Quang ($1.2B)

39. South Africa

Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 6

6 Total billionaire wealth: $29.4 billion

$29.4 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (45.6% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (45.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Johann Rupert & family ($12.2B), Nicky Oppenheimer & family ($9.5B), Patrice Motsepe ($2.7B), Koos Bekker ($2.6B), Christoffel Wiese ($1.2B), Michiel Le Roux ($1.2B)

38. Greece

Billionaire count: 6

6 Total billionaire wealth: $15.9 billion

$15.9 billion Largest sector: Logistics (75.5% of billionaire wealth)

Logistics (75.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Maria Angelicoussis ($6.4B), Constantinos Martinos & family ($2.3B), Vardis Vardinoyannis & family ($2.1B), Andreas Martinos & family ($1.8B), Marianna Latsis & family ($1.8B), Athanasios Martinos & family ($1.5B)

37. Cyprus

nejdetduzen / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 6

6 Total billionaire wealth: $10.6 billion

$10.6 billion Largest sector: Technology (47.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (47.2% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Sergey Dmitriev ($2.9B), Valentin Kipyatkov ($2.1B), Sergey Lomakin ($1.7B), Artem Khachatryan ($1.6B), Vladimir Krupchak ($1.2B), Gleb Fetisov ($1.1B)

36. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 7

7 Total billionaire wealth: $14.9 billion

$14.9 billion Largest sector: Manufacturing (61.1% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (61.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Antti Herlin ($4.0B), Mika Anttonen ($2.2B), Heikki Kyostila ($2.1B), Ilkka Herlin ($1.9B), Ilona Herlin ($1.8B), Antti Aarnio-Wihuri ($1.5B), Heikki Herlin ($1.4B)

35. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 7

7 Total billionaire wealth: $58.6 billion

$58.6 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (74.7% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (74.7% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Giovanni Ferrero ($43.8B), Gerald Frere ($3.3B), Segolene Gallienne ($3.1B), Theo Roussis & Family ($3.0B), Pierre van der Mersch ($2.2B), Fabien Pinckaers ($2.1B), Peter Kamprad ($1.1B)

34. Czech Republic

Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 7

7 Total billionaire wealth: $44.1 billion

$44.1 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (44.9% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (44.9% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Renata Kellnerova & family ($18.0B), Daniel Kretinsky ($9.4B), Pavel Tykac ($7.7B), Andrej Babis ($3.5B), Pavel Baudis ($2.3B), Marek Dospiva ($1.8B), Eduard Kucera ($1.4B)

33. Kazakhstan

janetheone / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 7

7 Total billionaire wealth: $30.6 billion

$30.6 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (79.4% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (79.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Vyacheslav Kim ($5.8B), Mikhail Lomtadze ($5.2B), Dinara Kulibaeva ($5.0B), Timur Kulibaev ($5.0B), Vladimir Kim ($3.6B), Timur Turlov ($3.3B), Bulat Utemuratov ($2.7B)

32. Denmark

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 8

8 Total billionaire wealth: $49.1 billion

$49.1 billion Largest sector: Manufacturing (56.8% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (56.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Anders Holch Povlsen ($12.5B), Niels Peter Louis-Hansen ($7.4B), Agnete Kirk Thinggaard ($6.5B), Thomas Kirk Kristiansen ($6.5B), Sofie Kirk Kristiansen ($6.5B), Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen ($6.0B), Bent Jensen & Family ($2.4B), Benedicte Find ($1.3B)

31. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 8

8 Total billionaire wealth: $77.0 billion

$77.0 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (51.4% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (51.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Mateschitz ($39.6B), Georg Stumpf ($12.6B), Johann Graf ($7.1B), Renate Reimann-Haas ($5.6B), Stefan Reimann-Andersen ($5.6B), Wolfgang Leitner ($2.7B), Christian Birkenstock ($2.5B), Michael Tojner ($1.3B)

30. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 9

9 Total billionaire wealth: $30.2 billion

$30.2 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (28.1% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (28.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Ivar Tollefsen ($8.3B), Odd Reitan & family ($4.9B), Kjell Inge Rokke ($4.6B), Gustav Magnar Witzoe ($4.2B), Stein Erik Hagen ($2.3B), Katharina Andresen ($1.7B), Alexandra Andresen ($1.6B), Petter Stordalen & family ($1.3B), Johan Johannson ($1.3B)

29. Malaysia

alixlee / Flickr

Billionaire count: 10

10 Total billionaire wealth: $31.3 billion

$31.3 billion Largest sector: Diversified (32.9% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (32.9% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Quek Leng Chan ($8.8B), Ananda Krishnan ($4.9B), Koon Poh Keong ($3.7B), Lee Yeow Chor ($3.1B), Lim Kok Thay ($2.3B), Lee Yeow Seng ($2.3B), Jeffrey Cheah ($2.0B), Lau Cho Kun ($1.5B), William Teh Lee Pang ($1.4B), Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary ($1.3B)

28. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 11

11 Total billionaire wealth: $27.5 billion

$27.5 billion Largest sector: Technology (29.1% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (29.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Frits Goldschmeding ($6.2B), Wim van der Leegte & family ($3.6B), Arnout Schuijff ($2.8B), Hans Melchers ($2.7B), Kommer Damen ($2.1B), Pieter van der Does ($2.0B), Adriaan Mol ($1.8B), John de Mol ($1.8B), Lesley Bamberger ($1.8B), Steven Schuurman ($1.4

27. Philippines

artran / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 16

16 Total billionaire wealth: $49.2 billion

$49.2 billion Largest sector: Diversified (40.7% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (40.7% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Manuel Villar ($11.0B), Enrique Razon Jr. ($10.0B), Ramon Ang ($3.5B), Hans Sy ($2.6B), Lucio Tan ($2.5B), Herbert Sy ($2.5B), Henry Sy, Jr. ($2.5B), Harley Sy ($2.4B), Teresita Sy-Coson ($2.3B), Elizabeth Sy ($2.1B)

26. United Arab Emirates

DedMityay / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 18

18 Total billionaire wealth: $138.7 billion

$138.7 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (25.3% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (25.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Changpeng Zhao ($33.0B), Vinod Adani ($23.0B), Andrey Melnichenko & family ($21.1B), Pavel Durov ($15.5B), M.A. Yusuff Ali ($7.6B), Hussain Sajwani ($5.1B), Renuka Jagtiani ($4.8B), Abdulla bin Ahmad Al Ghurair & family ($3.9B), Shamsheer Vayalil ($3.5B),

25. Monaco

Billionaire count: 19

19 Total billionaire wealth: $91.0 billion

$91.0 billion Largest sector: Diversified (39.9% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (39.9% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Eyal Ofer ($24.0B), Leonid Fedun ($10.5B), Simon Reuben ($9.6B), Eric Wittouck ($8.5B), Stefano Pessina ($6.9B), Dmitry Rybolovlev & family ($6.4B), Nicoletta Zampillo ($4.7B), Farhad Moshiri ($2.7B), George Prokopiou & family ($2.6B), Maria Franca Fissol

24. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 20

20 Total billionaire wealth: $196.5 billion

$196.5 billion Largest sector: Telecom (51.9% of billionaire wealth)

Telecom (51.9% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Carlos Slim Helu & family ($102.0B), GermÃ¡n Larrea Mota Velasco & family ($27.9B), Ricardo Salinas Pliego & family ($13.4B), Alejandro Baillères Gual & family ($8.1B), Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala & family ($6.3B), Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta & fami

23. Turkey

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 26

26 Total billionaire wealth: $53.8 billion

$53.8 billion Largest sector: Diversified (44.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (44.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Murat Ulker ($5.1B), Saban Cemil Kazanci ($3.5B), Ipek Kirac ($3.1B), Semahat Sevim Arsel ($3.0B), Ibrahim Erdemoglu ($2.8B), Mustafa Rahmi Koc ($2.7B), Erman Ilicak ($2.7B), Ali Erdemoglu ($2.5B), Ferit Faik Sahenk ($2.4B), Filiz Sahenk ($2.2B)

22. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 26

26 Total billionaire wealth: $84.7 billion

$84.7 billion Largest sector: Diversified (42.3% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (42.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Dhanin Chearavanont ($12.5B), Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi ($11.3B), Sarath Ratanavadi ($10.7B), Sumet Jiaravanon ($5.5B), Jaran Chiaravanont ($5.4B), Vanich Chaiyawan ($3.8B), Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth ($3.7B), Somurai Jaruphnit ($3.1B), Prayudh Mahagitsiri

21. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 27

27 Total billionaire wealth: $175.4 billion

$175.4 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (73.7% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (73.7% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Amancio Ortega ($103.0B), Sandra Ortega Mera ($9.3B), Rafael Del Pino ($6.0B), Juan Roig ($5.5B), Juan Carlos Escotet ($4.4B), Isak Andic & family ($4.0B), Maria Del Pino ($3.3B), Alicia Koplowitz ($3.2B), Hortensia Herrero ($3.2B), Tomas Olivo Lopez ($3.

20. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 28

28 Total billionaire wealth: $111.7 billion

$111.7 billion Largest sector: Diversified (38.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (38.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Stefan Persson ($16.6B), Antonia Ax:son Johnson & family ($10.2B), Carl Bennet ($8.5B), Fredrik Lundberg ($8.2B), Eric Douglas ($6.4B), Carl Douglas ($6.4B), Martin Lorentzon ($5.9B), MÃ¤rta SchÃ¶rling Andreen ($5.6B), Sofia HÃ¶gberg SchÃ¶rling ($5.6B), D

19. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 29

29 Total billionaire wealth: $182.3 billion

$182.3 billion Largest sector: Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Prajogo Pangestu ($43.4B), Low Tuck Kwong ($27.4B), R. Budi Hartono ($26.5B), Michael Hartono ($25.5B), Agoes Projosasmito ($5.9B), Chairul Tanjung ($5.5B), Tahir & family ($4.8B), Dewi Kam ($4.5B), Djoko Susanto ($4.1B), Lim Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono ($4.

18. Israel

John Theodor / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 32

32 Total billionaire wealth: $85.6 billion

$85.6 billion Largest sector: Technology (23.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (23.2% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Viatcheslav Kantor ($9.8B), Frank Lowy ($6.5B), Teddy Sagi ($6.4B), Stef Wertheimer & family ($6.3B), Shari Arison ($5.5B), Yitzhak Tshuva ($4.5B), Gil Shwed ($4.4B), Arnon Milchan ($3.4B), Michael Federmann & family ($3.4B), David Wertheim ($2.4B)

17. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 38

38 Total billionaire wealth: $105.0 billion

$105.0 billion Largest sector: Technology (37.7% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (37.7% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Jay Y. Lee ($11.5B), Michael Kim ($9.7B), Seo Jung-jin ($7.3B), Cho Jung-ho ($6.3B), Mong-Koo Chung ($4.9B), Kim Beom-su ($4.6B), Hong Ra-hee ($4.3B), Lee Boo-jin ($4.0B), Euisun Chung ($3.7B), Lee Seo-hyun ($3.6B)

16. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 40

40 Total billionaire wealth: $177.3 billion

$177.3 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (40.0% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (40.0% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Tadashi Yanai & family ($42.8B), Masayoshi Son ($32.7B), Takemitsu Takizaki ($23.1B), Takahisa Takahara ($6.4B), Yasumitsu Shigeta ($4.6B), Akio Nitori ($4.6B), Masahiro Noda ($3.8B), Hiroshi Mikitani ($3.8B), Masahiro Miki ($3.8B), Akira Mori & family ($

15. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 44

44 Total billionaire wealth: $210.7 billion

$210.7 billion Largest sector: Media & Entertainment (33.6% of billionaire wealth)

Media & Entertainment (33.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: David Thomson & family ($67.8B), Jim Pattison ($9.3B), Alain Bouchard ($8.0B), Anthony von Mandl ($7.7B), Tobi Lutke ($6.9B), Chip Wilson ($6.8B), Arthur Irving ($6.3B), James Irving ($5.6B), Peter Gilgan ($5.5B), Daryl Katz ($5.0B)

14. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 44

44 Total billionaire wealth: $132.0 billion

$132.0 billion Largest sector: Technology (35.4% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (35.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Barry Lam ($11.0B), Zhang Congyuan ($8.6B), Terry Gou ($7.5B), Jason Chang ($6.6B), Pierre Chen ($5.9B), Lin Shu-hong ($5.7B), Daniel Tsai ($5.3B), Richard Tsai ($5.2B), Andre Koo, Sr. ($5.2B), Samuel Yin ($4.2B)

13. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 45

45 Total billionaire wealth: $201.8 billion

$201.8 billion Largest sector: Metals & Mining (32.8% of billionaire wealth)

Metals & Mining (32.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Gina Rinehart ($30.8B), Andrew Forrest & family ($19.0B), Harry Triguboff ($16.5B), Mike Cannon-Brookes ($13.3B), Scott Farquhar ($13.0B), Anthony Pratt ($10.6B), Richard White ($8.2B), Kerry Stokes ($6.6B), Blair Parry-Okeden ($6.1B), Melanie Perkins ($4

12. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 46

46 Total billionaire wealth: $574.4 billion

$574.4 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (65.8% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (65.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Bernard Arnault & family ($233.0B), Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family ($99.5B), François Pinault & family ($31.6B), Emmanuel Besnier ($25.5B), Vincent Bolloré & family ($10.0B), Xavier Niel ($9.9B), Marie-Hélène Habert-Dassault ($9.4B), Thierry Dassau

11. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 53

53 Total billionaire wealth: $198.9 billion

$198.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (39.6% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (39.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Zhang Yiming ($43.4B), Eduardo Saverin ($28.0B), Goh Cheng Liang ($12.7B), Philip Ng ($7.2B), Robert Ng ($7.1B), Leo Koguan ($6.0B), Zhang Yong ($4.9B), Takao Yasuda ($4.1B), Forrest Li ($3.6B), Martua Sitorus ($3.4B)

10. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 60

60 Total billionaire wealth: $154.9 billion

$154.9 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Marcel Herrmann Telles & family ($10.9B), David Velez & family ($10.8B), Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles ($7.6B), Pedro Moreira Salles ($7.1B), Andre Esteves ($6.6B), Miguel Krigsner ($5.7B), Walther Moreira Salles Junior ($5.3B), Joao Moreira Salles ($5.

9. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 61

61 Total billionaire wealth: $190.3 billion

$190.3 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (46.3% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (46.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Giorgio Armani ($11.3B), Piero Ferrari ($8.6B), Massimiliana Landini Aleotti & family ($7.6B), Sergio Stevanato & family ($7.0B), Miuccia Prada ($6.4B), Patrizio Bertelli ($6.4B), Gianfelice Rocca ($5.6B), Giuseppe De’Longhi & family ($4.8B), Marisa Del V

8. Hong Kong

balipadma / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 74

74 Total billionaire wealth: $326.0 billion

$326.0 billion Largest sector: Real Estate (38.2% of billionaire wealth)

Real Estate (38.2% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Li Ka-shing ($37.3B), Lee Shau Kee ($27.7B), Peter Woo ($15.1B), Joseph Lau ($13.1B), Kwong Siu-hing ($12.0B), Robert Kuok ($11.4B), Lui Che Woo ($11.2B), Gong Hongjia & family ($10.2B), Joseph Tsai ($8.5B), Francis Choi ($8.2B)

7. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 83

83 Total billionaire wealth: $416.3 billion

$416.3 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (18.1% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (18.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Len Blavatnik ($32.1B), Kushal Pal Singh ($20.9B), John Fredriksen ($16.9B), James Ratcliffe ($16.5B), Lakshmi Mittal ($16.4B), Idan Ofer ($15.8B), Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family ($14.1B), James Dyson ($13.6B), Alexander Gerko ($10.4B), David Reub

6. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 86

86 Total billionaire wealth: $496.4 billion

$496.4 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (23.2% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (23.2% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Klaus-Michael Kuehne ($39.2B), Rafaela Aponte-Diamant ($33.1B), Gianluigi Aponte ($33.1B), Andrea Pignataro ($27.5B), Vicky Safra & family ($20.6B), Michael Platt ($18.0B), Jorge Paulo Lemann & family ($16.4B), Nicolas Puech ($15.6B), Ernesto Bertarelli (

5. Russia

Mordolff / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 95

95 Total billionaire wealth: $425.3 billion

$425.3 billion Largest sector: Energy (29.4% of billionaire wealth)

Energy (29.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Vagit Alekperov ($28.6B), Leonid Mikhelson & family ($27.4B), Vladimir Lisin ($26.6B), Alexey Mordashov & family ($25.5B), Vladimir Potanin ($23.7B), Gennady Timchenko ($23.4B), Mikhail Fridman ($13.1B), Suleiman Kerimov & family ($10.7B), Viktor Rashniko

4. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 110

110 Total billionaire wealth: $505.7 billion

$505.7 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (27.4% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (27.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Dieter Schwarz ($38.0B), Reinhold Wuerth & family ($33.6B), Stefan Quandt ($27.3B), Susanne Klatten ($26.5B), Karl Albrecht Jr. & family ($15.9B), Theo Albrecht, Jr. & family ($14.0B), Hasso Plattner & family ($12.1B), Georg Schaeffler ($10.9B), Friedhelm

3. India

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 191

191 Total billionaire wealth: $905.6 billion

$905.6 billion Largest sector: Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani ($116.0B), Gautam Adani ($84.0B), Shiv Nadar ($36.9B), Savitri Jindal & family ($33.5B), Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7B), Cyrus Poonawalla ($21.3B), Kumar Birla ($19.7B), Radhakishan Damani ($17.6B), Ravi Jaipuria ($16.2B), Uday Kotak ($13.3B)

2. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 427

427 Total billionaire wealth: $1.4 trillion

$1.4 trillion Largest sector: Technology (20.8% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (20.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Zhong Shanshan ($62.3B), Colin Huang ($38.9B), William Ding ($33.5B), Ma Huateng ($30.2B), He Xiangjian & family ($25.1B), Jack Ma ($24.5B), Robin Zeng ($22.9B), Eric Li ($16.8B), Qin Yinglin ($15.5B), Li Xiting ($15.1B)

1. United States

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 834

834 Total billionaire wealth: $5.8 trillion

$5.8 trillion Largest sector: Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Elon Musk ($195.0B), Jeff Bezos ($194.0B), Mark Zuckerberg ($177.0B), Larry Ellison ($141.0B), Warren Buffett ($133.0B), Bill Gates ($128.0B), Steve Ballmer ($121.0B), Larry Page ($114.0B), Sergey Brin ($110.0B), Michael Bloomberg ($106.0B)

