The South American City Where The Average Billionaire Is 31 Years Old, And Other Cities With The Youngest Ultra Wealthy

Key Points At last count, there are 3,028 billionaires on planet Earth.

While the average billionaire is 68 years old, there are a handful of cities where the average billionaire is under 50.

While the youngest billionaires are heirs and heiresses, many on the list are self-made.

According to the latest Forbes data, a record-breaking 3,028 people on planet Earth are now billionaires. And as the number of billionaires grows, so does their age. The average billionaire is now 67.3 years old, a slight increase in age from recent years.

While the billionaire class is getting older, there are unique pockets of super young billionaires scattered around the world. In many cities, the average billionaire is under 60 years old, while in one unique seaside town the average billionaire is just 31 years old. Many of the youngest billionaires are heirs and heiresses to old money fortunes, while some billionaires under 50 are self-made tycoons. A closer look at the data reveals the cities with the youngest billionaires.

To determine the cities with the youngest billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Cities were ranked based on the average age of billionaires as of May 16, 2025 by city and country of residence. Supplemental data on the number of billionaires and total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data. Only cities with at least three billionaires were considered.

40. Milan, Italy

Average billionaire age: 61.0 years

61.0 years Total billionaire count: 26 individuals

26 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $85.0 billion

$85.0 billion Primary sector: Fashion & Retail (58.6% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (58.6% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Clemente Del Vecchio (21.0 years), Luca Del Vecchio (23.7 years), Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio (30.0 years), Barbara Berlusconi (40.8 years), Marina Caprotti (47.3 years), Simona Giorgetta (48.1 years), Veronica Squinzi (53.4 years), Marco Squinzi (53.6 years), Luca Garavoglia (56.2 years), Federico De Nora (57.1 years)

39. Fuzhou, China

Average billionaire age: 60.9 years

60.9 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion Primary sector: Finance & Investments (47.5% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (47.5% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Bingkun Xie (58.7 years), Min Li (59.4 years), Fashu Chen (64.5 years)

38. Delray Beach, United States

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 60.7 years

60.7 years Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $16.3 billion

$16.3 billion Primary sector: Food & Beverage (66.9% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (66.9% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Stefan Soloviev (50.0 years), Russ Weiner (55.0 years), Wayne Rothbaum (57.2 years), Robert Sands (66.9 years), Richard Sands (74.2 years)

37. Sydney, Australia

Average billionaire age: 60.7 years

60.7 years Total billionaire count: 13 individuals

13 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $75.2 billion

$75.2 billion Primary sector: Technology (60.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (60.5% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Melanie Perkins (38.0 years), Ginia Rinehart (38.7 years), Cliff Obrecht (39.4 years), Cameron Adams (45.4 years), Scott Farquhar (45.4 years), Mike Cannon-Brookes (45.5 years), Gretel Packer (59.1 years), David Teoh (69.4 years), Richard White (70.1 years), Kie Chie Wong (77.1 years)

36. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

HuyThoai / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 60.6 years

60.6 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $5.2 billion

$5.2 billion Primary sector: Diversified (53.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (53.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Thi Phuong Thao Nguyen (54.9 years), Dang Quang Nguyen (61.7 years), Ba Duong Tran (65.1 years)

35. Quanzhou, China

yupiyan / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 60.4 years

60.4 years Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $23.6 billion

$23.6 billion Primary sector: Fashion & Retail (66.5% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (66.5% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Shixian Lai (50.4 years), Shizhong Ding (54.5 years), Shijia Ding (61.4 years), Shihui Xu (67.4 years), Wenmo Wang (68.4 years)

34. Xiamen, China

Average billionaire age: 59.9 years

59.9 years Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $9.7 billion

$9.7 billion Primary sector: Technology (43.3% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (43.3% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Zhongyi Wu (51.5 years), Kaiting Wu (55.4 years), Qingcan Su (56.4 years), Zhisong Chen (59.3 years), Ying Yang (62.1 years), Xiping Ke (64.9 years), Xiucheng Lin (69.6 years)

33. Moscow, Russia

Mordolff / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 59.5 years

59.5 years Total billionaire count: 72 individuals

72 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $348.4 billion

$348.4 billion Primary sector: Metals & Mining (32.8% of billionaire wealth)

Metals & Mining (32.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Said Gutseriev (37.1 years), Denis Frolov (42.4 years), Vladislav Sviblov (45.3 years), Alexey Repik (45.7 years), Ivan Tavrin (48.5 years), Pavel Golubkov (49.2 years), Andrei Krivenko (49.8 years), Igor Rotenberg (52.0 years), Sergei Gordeev (52.5 years), Viktor Kharitonin (52.5 years)

32. Los Altos, United States

kenlund / Flickr

Average billionaire age: 59.5 years

59.5 years Total billionaire count: 4 individuals

4 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $194.9 billion

$194.9 billion Primary sector: Technology (95.9% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (95.9% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Sergey Brin (51.7 years), Oren Zeev (60.6 years), Jensen Huang (62.2 years), Yuri Milner (63.5 years)

31. Changsha, China

Average billionaire age: 59.4 years

59.4 years Total billionaire count: 11 individuals

11 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $27.6 billion

$27.6 billion Primary sector: Manufacturing (45.7% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (45.7% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Steven Meng Yang (43.0 years), Yi Gao (56.6 years), Weiming Deng (56.7 years), Lili Yu (57.4 years), Bang Chen (59.7 years), Xiuguo Tang (61.7 years), Zhongwu Mao (62.8 years), Wenbo Xiang (62.9 years), Dasheng Yi (64.3 years)

30. Amsterdam, Netherlands

a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 59.4 years

59.4 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $16.0 billion

$16.0 billion Primary sector: Technology (50.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (50.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Adriaan Mol (41.2 years), Steven Schuurman (49.6 years), Pieter van der Does (56.0 years), Arnout Schuijff (57.6 years), Lesley Bamberger (59.9 years), Frits Goldschmeding (91.8 years)

29. San Jose, United States

Average billionaire age: 59.3 years

59.3 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $14.0 billion

$14.0 billion Primary sector: Technology (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Robert Pera (47.2 years), Sara Liu (63.4 years), Charles Liang (67.4 years)

28. Lianyungang, China

Riverwill / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 59.2 years

59.2 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $18.0 billion

$18.0 billion Primary sector: Healthcare (88.3% of billionaire wealth)

Healthcare (88.3% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Wei Dong (54.4 years), Yulan Wu (55.7 years), Shibin Chen (58.5 years), Junda Cen (60.9 years), Piaoyang Sun (66.7 years)

27. Kiev, Ukraine

komyvgory / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 59.2 years

59.2 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $4.4 billion

$4.4 billion Primary sector: Metals & Mining (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Metals & Mining (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Kostyantin Zhevago (51.3 years), Vadim Novinsky (61.9 years), Victor Pinchuk (64.4 years)

26. Ningde, China

Bill Wei / Shutterstock.com

Average billionaire age: 59.1 years

59.1 years Total billionaire count: 8 individuals

8 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $49.7 billion

$49.7 billion Primary sector: Automotive (76.5% of billionaire wealth)

Automotive (76.5% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Robin Zeng (56.4 years), Ping Li (57.4 years), Shilin Huang (58.4 years), Fenggang Zhao (59.4 years), Zhenhua Pei (66.4 years)

25. Limassol, Cyprus

Average billionaire age: 58.9 years

58.9 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $3.9 billion

$3.9 billion Primary sector: Fashion & Retail (41.0% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (41.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Artem Khachatryan (50.4 years), Gleb Fetisov (58.9 years), Vladimir Krupchak (67.3 years)

24. Shanghai, China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 58.8 years

58.8 years Total billionaire count: 54 individuals

54 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $167.2 billion

$167.2 billion Primary sector: Technology (35.6% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (35.6% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Miranda Qu (40.4 years), Ye Tang (43.9 years), Colin Huang (45.3 years), Weiwei Li (48.4 years), Tengyun Nie (49.3 years), Jet Jie Li (50.4 years), Ning Zhang (51.1 years), Jason Jiang (52.4 years)

23. Hanoi, Vietnam

LordRunar / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 58.7 years

58.7 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion Primary sector: Diversified (50.6% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (50.6% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Hung Anh Ho (54.9 years), Nhat Vuong Pham (56.8 years), Long Tran Dinh (64.4 years)

22. Palo Alto, United States

Average billionaire age: 58.2 years

58.2 years Total billionaire count: 19 individuals

19 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $369.6 billion

$369.6 billion Primary sector: Technology (97.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (97.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Vlad Tenev (38.2 years), Brett Adcock (39.1 years), Baiju Bhatt (40.4 years), Mark Zuckerberg (41.0 years), Shay Banon (47.5 years), Larry Page (52.1 years), Jeff Tangney (52.8 years), Brian Acton (53.2 years), Alexander Karp (57.6 years), Reid Hoffman (57.8 years)

21. Guangzhou, China

yupiyan / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 58.1 years

58.1 years Total billionaire count: 25 individuals

25 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $69.6 billion

$69.6 billion Primary sector: Fashion & Retail (40.8% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (40.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Xubo Wu (40.4 years), Sky Xu (41.4 years), Guofu Ye (47.4 years), Xiaopeng He (47.5 years), Arthur Xiaobo Hong (53.4 years), Eric Ya Shen (54.4 years), Huaiqing Sun (55.6 years), Yunchao Liang (56.4 years), Yingzhuo Xu (57.4 years), Liangsong Yao (60.8 years)

20. Shenzhen, China

gjp311 / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 57.9 years

57.9 years Total billionaire count: 37 individuals

37 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $173.5 billion

$173.5 billion Primary sector: Technology (41.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (41.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Yiwen Lu (38.4 years), Frank Wang (44.5 years), Swift Xie (45.4 years), Hua Li (47.4 years), Jian Zhou (48.6 years), Zhiping Chen (49.4 years), Zhaojiang Zhu (51.4 years), Zhidong Zhang (53.4 years), Huateng Ma (53.5 years)

19. Provo, United States

Average billionaire age: 57.9 years

57.9 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $4.8 billion

$4.8 billion Primary sector: Technology (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Ryan Smith (46.9 years), Jared Smith (50.6 years), Scott Smith (76.1 years)

18. Stockholm, Sweden

Average billionaire age: 57.2 years

57.2 years Total billionaire count: 24 individuals

24 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $94.6 billion

$94.6 billion Primary sector: Diversified (42.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (42.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Tom Persson (40.4 years), Märta Schörling Andreen (41.0 years), Daniel Ek (42.2 years), Katarina Martinson (44.0 years), Louise Lindh (45.6 years), Markus Persson (46.0 years), Sofia Högberg Schörling (46.4 years), Charlotte Soderstrom (48.4 years), Per Franzén (49.1 years), Karl-Johan Persson (50.1 years)

17. Munich, Germany

nogreenabovetwothousand / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 56.8 years

56.8 years Total billionaire count: 16 individuals

16 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $47.7 billion

$47.7 billion Primary sector: Technology (24.9% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (24.9% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Alexander Rinke (36.1 years), Martin Klenk (38.3 years), Bastian Nominacher (40.5 years), Konstantin Sixt (42.4 years), Alexander Sixt (45.6 years), Sebastian Glaser (46.4 years), Nadia Thiele (49.3 years), Oliver Samwer (51.8 years), Julia Thiele-Schuerhoff (53.4 years), Matthias Reimann-Andersen (60.1 years)

16. Bal Harbour, United States

GabrielPevide / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 56.8 years

56.8 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $12.5 billion

$12.5 billion Primary sector: Service (64.0% of billionaire wealth)

Service (64.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Ryan Cohen (39.8 years), Scot French (54.6 years), Micky Arison (75.9 years)

15. Beijing, China

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 56.2 years

56.2 years Total billionaire count: 62 individuals

62 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $167.8 billion

$167.8 billion Primary sector: Technology (37.9% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (37.9% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Ning Wang (38.4 years), Tianshi Chen (40.4 years), Yixiao Cheng (41.4 years), Rubo Liang (42.4 years), Jing Chang (42.8 years), Hua Su (43.4 years), Xiang Li (43.6 years), Bangxin Zhang (45.4 years)

14. Menlo Park, United States

quintanomedia / Flickr

Average billionaire age: 55.8 years

55.8 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Primary sector: Technology (76.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (76.2% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Andrew Karam (43.2 years), Sheryl Sandberg (55.7 years), Kavitark Ram Shriram (68.3 years)

13. Marseille, France

PhotoLondonUK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 55.4 years

55.4 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $26.7 billion

$26.7 billion Primary sector: Logistics (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Logistics (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Jacques Saadé (53.8 years), Rodolphe Saadé (55.2 years), Tanya Saadé Zeenny (57.3 years)

12. Wuxi, China

ZZ3701 / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 54.6 years

54.6 years Total billionaire count: 4 individuals

4 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $7.3 billion

$7.3 billion Primary sector: Automotive (47.9% of billionaire wealth)

Automotive (47.9% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Jinghong Qian (52.4 years), Zhihan Xu (52.5 years), Yanqing Wang (59.1 years)

11. Almaty, Kazakhstan

Aureliy / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 54.0 years

54.0 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $27.9 billion

$27.9 billion Primary sector: Finance & Investments (87.1% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (87.1% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Timur Turlov (37.5 years), Mikhail Lomtadze (49.6 years), Vyacheslav Kim (55.9 years), Dinara Kulibaeva (57.7 years), Timur Kulibaev (58.7 years), Vladimir Kim (64.5 years)

10. Billund, Denmark

Average billionaire age: 53.8 years

53.8 years Total billionaire count: 4 individuals

4 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $25.5 billion

$25.5 billion Primary sector: Manufacturing (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Agnete Kirk Thinggaard (42.0 years), Thomas Kirk Kristiansen (46.4 years), Sofie Kirk Kristiansen (49.4 years), Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen (77.4 years)

9. San Francisco, United States

Average billionaire age: 53.1 years

53.1 years Total billionaire count: 50 individuals

50 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $184.8 billion

$184.8 billion Primary sector: Technology (64.9% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (64.9% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Stanley Tang (32.5 years), John Collison (34.8 years), Patrick Collison (36.7 years), Fred Ehrsam (37.0 years), Nikil Viswanathan (37.6 years), Apoorva Mehta (38.8 years), Ivan Zhao (39.0 years), Sam Altman (40.1 years), Tony Xu (40.6 years), Dustin Moskovitz (41.0 years)

8. Laval, France

Average billionaire age: 52.5 years

52.5 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $43.3 billion

$43.3 billion Primary sector: Food & Beverage (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Marie Besnier Beauvalot (44.8 years), Emmanuel Besnier (54.7 years), Jean-Michel Besnier (57.9 years)

7. Bielefeld, Germany

Average billionaire age: 52.4 years

52.4 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $6.9 billion

$6.9 billion Primary sector: Fashion & Retail (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Julia Oetker (46.3 years), Carl Ferdinand Oetker (52.6 years), Alfred Oetker (58.4 years)

6. Oslo, Norway

Mlenny / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 52.1 years

52.1 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $16.5 billion

$16.5 billion Primary sector: Real Estate (50.3% of billionaire wealth)

Real Estate (50.3% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Alexandra Andresen (28.8 years), Katharina Andresen (30.0 years), Johan Johannson (58.4 years), Petter Stordalen (62.5 years), Ivar Tollefsen (63.9 years), Stein Erik Hagen (68.8 years)

5. Hong Kong, China

Average billionaire age: 51.4 years

51.4 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $7.7 billion

$7.7 billion Primary sector: Finance & Investments (50.6% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (50.6% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Zhuyun Yu (51.4 years)

4. Berkeley, United States

dcoetzee / Flickr

Average billionaire age: 50.2 years

50.2 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $5.3 billion

$5.3 billion Primary sector: Finance & Investments (54.7% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (54.7% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Matei Zaharia (40.1 years), Jed McCaleb (50.4 years), Ion Stoica (60.2 years)

3. Melsungen, Germany

Wlad74 / Shutterstock.com

Average billionaire age: 43.1 years

43.1 years Total billionaire count: 8 individuals

8 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $14.0 billion

$14.0 billion Primary sector: Healthcare (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Healthcare (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Ludwig Theodor Braun (35.4 years), Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke (38.4 years), Friederike Braun-Luedicke (41.4 years), Karl Friedrich Braun (42.4 years), Johanna Braun (45.4 years), Anna Maria Braun (46.4 years), Otto Philipp Braun (47.4 years), Bernhard Braun-Luedicke (48.4 years)

2. Jeju, South Korea

Average billionaire age: 33.6 years

33.6 years Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $5.1 billion

$5.1 billion Primary sector: Media & Entertainment (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Media & Entertainment (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Jung-youn Kim (21.4 years), Jung-min Kim (23.4 years), Jung-hyun Yoo (56.1 years)

1. Florianópolis, Brazil

Sidney de Almeida / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 30.7 years

30.7 years Total billionaire count: 4 individuals

4 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $4.8 billion

$4.8 billion Primary sector: Manufacturing (100.0% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (100.0% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Livia Voigt (20.8 years), Dora Voigt de Assis (27.2 years), Eduardo Voigt Schwartz (35.4 years), Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes (39.4 years)

