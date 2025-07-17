The Country Where One Billionaire Owns 18.9% Of The Wealth, And Other Nations With Extreme Inequality mbrand85 / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Billionaires account for 1.7% of total wealth worldwide.

In some countries, the proportion is far higher.

In one country, one single man owns 18.9% of total domestic wealth.

According to the latest Forbes data, there are now over 3,000 billionaires on planet Earth, nearly triple the number of billionaires 15 years ago. After the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the largest upward transfer of wealth in history, with the world’s ten wealthiest men doubling their collective fortunes from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, money is now more concentrated among the top one percent of earners than ever before.

Globally, billionaires account for 1.7% of wealth. In some countries, billionaire wealth is even more concentrated, accounting for more than 4.0% of domestic wealth. The countries where billionaires own the most wealth tend to have high inequality in general, or have billionaire-friendly tax laws that attract the ultra wealthy. In one country, one single billionaire owns 18.9% of all domestic wealth – a staggering proportion. A closer look at the data reveals the countries where billionaires own the most wealth.

To determine the countries where billionaires own the most wealth, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the World Bank and Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Countries were ranked based on total billionaire wealth as of December 31, 2024 as a percentage of total domestic wealth. Data on total billionaire wealth is aggregated from Forbes data and is based on country of residence. Data on domestic wealth is from the World Bank and is based on domestic wealth accounts.

40. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $105.0 billion (0.8% of domestic wealth)

$105.0 billion (0.8% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $13.5 trillion

$13.5 trillion Total billionaire count: 38 individuals

38 individuals Total population: 51,712,619 residents

51,712,619 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Jay Y. Lee ($11.5B), Michael Kim ($9.7B), Seo Jung-jin ($7.3B), Cho Jung-ho ($6.3B), Mong-Koo Chung ($4.9B), Kim Beom-su ($4.6B), Hong Ra-hee ($4.3B), Lee Boo-jin ($4.0B), Euisun Chung ($3.7B), Lee Seo-hyun ($3.6B)

39. Luxembourg

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $4.7 billion (0.8% of domestic wealth)

$4.7 billion (0.8% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $579.1 billion

$579.1 billion Total billionaire count: 1 individual

1 individual Total population: 666,430 residents

666,430 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Paola Del Vecchio ($4.7B)

38. Bahrain

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $1.5 billion (0.9% of domestic wealth)

$1.5 billion (0.9% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $174.4 billion

$174.4 billion Total billionaire count: 1 individual

1 individual Total population: 1,577,059 residents

1,577,059 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Robert Mouawad ($1.5B)

37. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $201.8 billion (0.9% of domestic wealth)

$201.8 billion (0.9% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $21.9 trillion

$21.9 trillion Total billionaire count: 45 individuals

45 individuals Total population: 26,658,948 residents

26,658,948 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Gina Rinehart ($30.8B), Andrew Forrest & family ($19.0B), Harry Triguboff ($16.5B), Mike Cannon-Brookes ($13.3B), Scott Farquhar ($13.0B), Anthony Pratt ($10.6B), Richard White ($8.2B), Kerry Stokes ($6.6B), Blair Parry-Okeden ($6.1B), Melanie Perkins ($4.4B)

36. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $210.7 billion (1.0% of domestic wealth)

$210.7 billion (1.0% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $21.0 trillion

$21.0 trillion Total billionaire count: 44 individuals

44 individuals Total population: 40,097,761 residents

40,097,761 residents Wealthiest billionaires: David Thomson & family ($67.8B), Jim Pattison ($9.3B), Alain Bouchard ($8.0B), Anthony von Mandl ($7.7B), Tobi Lutke ($6.9B), Chip Wilson ($6.8B), Arthur Irving ($6.3B), James Irving ($5.6B), Peter Gilgan ($5.5B), Daryl Katz ($5.0B)

35. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $154.9 billion (1.0% of domestic wealth)

$154.9 billion (1.0% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $15.3 trillion

$15.3 trillion Total billionaire count: 60 individuals

60 individuals Total population: 211,140,729 residents

211,140,729 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Marcel Herrmann Telles & family ($10.9B), David Velez & family ($10.8B), Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles ($7.6B), Pedro Moreira Salles ($7.1B), Andre Esteves ($6.6B), Miguel Krigsner ($5.7B), Walther Moreira Salles Junior ($5.3B), Joao Moreira Salles ($5.3B), Jorge Moll Filho & family ($4.5B), Alceu Elias Feldmann & family ($3.7B)

34. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $505.7 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth)

$505.7 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $47.8 trillion

$47.8 trillion Total billionaire count: 110 individuals

110 individuals Total population: 83,280,000 residents

83,280,000 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Dieter Schwarz ($38.0B), Reinhold Wuerth & family ($33.6B), Stefan Quandt ($27.3B), Susanne Klatten ($26.5B), Karl Albrecht Jr. & family ($15.9B), Theo Albrecht, Jr. & family ($14.0B), Hasso Plattner & family ($12.1B), Georg Schaeffler ($10.9B), Friedhelm Loh ($10.6B), Thomas Struengmann & family ($9.8B)

33. Armenia

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $1.1 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth)

$1.1 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $102.7 billion

$102.7 billion Total billionaire count: 1 individual

1 individual Total population: 2,990,900 residents

2,990,900 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Ruben Vardanyan & family ($1.1B)

32. Malaysia

alixlee / Flickr

Total billionaire wealth: $31.3 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth)

$31.3 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $2.8 trillion

$2.8 trillion Total billionaire count: 10 individuals

10 individuals Total population: 35,126,298 residents

35,126,298 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Quek Leng Chan ($8.8B), Ananda Krishnan ($4.9B), Koon Poh Keong ($3.7B), Lee Yeow Chor ($3.1B), Lim Kok Thay ($2.3B), Lee Yeow Seng ($2.3B), Jeffrey Cheah ($2.0B), Lau Cho Kun ($1.5B), William Teh Lee Pang ($1.4B), Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary ($1.3B)

31. South Africa

Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $29.4 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth)

$29.4 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $2.6 trillion

$2.6 trillion Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total population: 63,212,384 residents

63,212,384 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Johann Rupert & family ($12.2B), Nicky Oppenheimer & family ($9.5B), Patrice Motsepe ($2.7B), Koos Bekker ($2.6B), Christoffel Wiese ($1.2B), Michiel Le Roux ($1.2B)

30. Denmark

Total billionaire wealth: $49.1 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth)

$49.1 billion (1.1% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $4.3 trillion

$4.3 trillion Total billionaire count: 8 individuals

8 individuals Total population: 5,946,952 residents

5,946,952 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Anders Holch Povlsen ($12.5B), Niels Peter Louis-Hansen ($7.4B), Agnete Kirk Thinggaard ($6.5B), Thomas Kirk Kristiansen ($6.5B), Sofie Kirk Kristiansen ($6.5B), Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen ($6.0B), Bent Jensen & Family ($2.4B), Benedicte Find ($1.3B)

29. Greece

Total billionaire wealth: $15.9 billion (1.2% of domestic wealth)

$15.9 billion (1.2% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $1.4 trillion

$1.4 trillion Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total population: 10,405,588 residents

10,405,588 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Maria Angelicoussis ($6.4B), Constantinos Martinos & family ($2.3B), Vardis Vardinoyannis & family ($2.1B), Andreas Martinos & family ($1.8B), Marianna Latsis & family ($1.8B), Athanasios Martinos & family ($1.5B)

28. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $58.6 billion (1.2% of domestic wealth)

$58.6 billion (1.2% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $5.0 trillion

$5.0 trillion Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total population: 11,787,423 residents

11,787,423 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Giovanni Ferrero ($43.8B), Gerald Frere ($3.3B), Segolene Gallienne ($3.1B), Theo Roussis & Family ($3.0B), Pierre van der Mersch ($2.2B), Fabien Pinckaers ($2.1B), Peter Kamprad ($1.1B)

27. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $1.4 trillion (1.2% of domestic wealth)

$1.4 trillion (1.2% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $116.8 trillion

$116.8 trillion Total billionaire count: 427 individuals

427 individuals Total population: 1,410,710,000 residents

1,410,710,000 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Zhong Shanshan ($62.3B), Colin Huang ($38.9B), William Ding ($33.5B), Ma Huateng ($30.2B), He Xiangjian & family ($25.1B), Jack Ma ($24.5B), Robin Zeng ($22.9B), Eric Li ($16.8B), Qin Yinglin ($15.5B), Li Xiting ($15.1B)

26. Turkey

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $53.8 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth)

$53.8 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $4.3 trillion

$4.3 trillion Total billionaire count: 26 individuals

26 individuals Total population: 85,325,965 residents

85,325,965 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Murat Ulker ($5.1B), Saban Cemil Kazanci ($3.5B), Ipek Kirac ($3.1B), Semahat Sevim Arsel ($3.0B), Ibrahim Erdemoglu ($2.8B), Mustafa Rahmi Koc ($2.7B), Erman Ilicak ($2.7B), Ali Erdemoglu ($2.5B), Ferit Faik Sahenk ($2.4B), Filiz Sahenk ($2.2B)

25. Uruguay

brupsilva / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $7.1 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth)

$7.1 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $563.0 billion

$563.0 billion Total billionaire count: 3 individuals

3 individuals Total population: 3,388,081 residents

3,388,081 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Alejandro Bulgheroni ($4.9B), Sergio Fogel ($1.1B), Andres Bzurovski Bay ($1.1B)

24. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $190.3 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth)

$190.3 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $14.8 trillion

$14.8 trillion Total billionaire count: 61 individuals

61 individuals Total population: 58,993,475 residents

58,993,475 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Giorgio Armani ($11.3B), Piero Ferrari ($8.6B), Massimiliana Landini Aleotti & family ($7.6B), Sergio Stevanato & family ($7.0B), Miuccia Prada ($6.4B), Patrizio Bertelli ($6.4B), Gianfelice Rocca ($5.6B), Giuseppe De’Longhi & family ($4.8B), Marisa Del Vecchio ($4.7B), Luca Del Vecchio ($4.7B)

23. Chile

Total billionaire wealth: $34.9 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth)

$34.9 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $2.7 trillion

$2.7 trillion Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total population: 19,658,835 residents

19,658,835 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Iris Fontbona & family ($25.7B), Horst Paulmann & family ($3.4B), Julio Ponce Lerou ($2.6B), Roberto Angelini Rossi ($1.8B), Patricia Angelini Rossi ($1.4B)

22. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $4.3 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth)

$4.3 billion (1.3% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $324.0 billion

$324.0 billion Total billionaire count: 1 individual

1 individual Total population: 1,877,445 residents

1,877,445 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Pyotr Aven ($4.3B)

21. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $416.3 billion (1.6% of domestic wealth)

$416.3 billion (1.6% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $26.5 trillion

$26.5 trillion Total billionaire count: 83 individuals

83 individuals Total population: 68,350,000 residents

68,350,000 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Len Blavatnik ($32.1B), Kushal Pal Singh ($20.9B), John Fredriksen ($16.9B), James Ratcliffe ($16.5B), Lakshmi Mittal ($16.4B), Idan Ofer ($15.8B), Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family ($14.1B), James Dyson ($13.6B), Alexander Gerko ($10.4B), David Reuben ($9.6B)

20. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $111.7 billion (1.6% of domestic wealth)

$111.7 billion (1.6% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $7.0 trillion

$7.0 trillion Total billionaire count: 28 individuals

28 individuals Total population: 10,536,632 residents

10,536,632 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Stefan Persson ($16.6B), Antonia Ax:son Johnson & family ($10.2B), Carl Bennet ($8.5B), Fredrik Lundberg ($8.2B), Eric Douglas ($6.4B), Carl Douglas ($6.4B), Martin Lorentzon ($5.9B), Märta Schörling Andreen ($5.6B), Sofia Högberg Schörling ($5.6B), Daniel Ek ($4.2B)

19. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $175.4 billion (1.6% of domestic wealth)

$175.4 billion (1.6% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $10.7 trillion

$10.7 trillion Total billionaire count: 27 individuals

27 individuals Total population: 48,347,910 residents

48,347,910 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Amancio Ortega ($103.0B), Sandra Ortega Mera ($9.3B), Rafael Del Pino ($6.0B), Juan Roig ($5.5B), Juan Carlos Escotet ($4.4B), Isak Andic & family ($4.0B), Maria Del Pino ($3.3B), Alicia Koplowitz ($3.2B), Hortensia Herrero ($3.2B), Tomas Olivo Lopez ($3.1B)

18. Philippines

artran / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $49.2 billion (1.8% of domestic wealth)

$49.2 billion (1.8% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $2.8 trillion

$2.8 trillion Total billionaire count: 16 individuals

16 individuals Total population: 114,891,199 residents

114,891,199 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Manuel Villar ($11.0B), Enrique Razon Jr. ($10.0B), Ramon Ang ($3.5B), Hans Sy ($2.6B), Lucio Tan ($2.5B), Herbert Sy ($2.5B), Henry Sy, Jr. ($2.5B), Harley Sy ($2.4B), Teresita Sy-Coson ($2.3B), Elizabeth Sy ($2.1B)

17. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $574.4 billion (1.8% of domestic wealth)

$574.4 billion (1.8% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $32.1 trillion

$32.1 trillion Total billionaire count: 46 individuals

46 individuals Total population: 68,287,487 residents

68,287,487 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Bernard Arnault & family ($233.0B), Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family ($99.5B), François Pinault & family ($31.6B), Emmanuel Besnier ($25.5B), Vincent Bolloré & family ($10.0B), Xavier Niel ($9.9B), Marie-Hélène Habert-Dassault ($9.4B), Thierry Dassault ($9.4B), Laurent Dassault ($9.4B), Giancarlo Devasini ($9.2B)

16. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $77.0 billion (1.8% of domestic wealth)

$77.0 billion (1.8% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $4.2 trillion

$4.2 trillion Total billionaire count: 8 individuals

8 individuals Total population: 9,131,761 residents

9,131,761 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Mateschitz ($39.6B), Georg Stumpf ($12.6B), Johann Graf ($7.1B), Renate Reimann-Haas ($5.6B), Stefan Reimann-Andersen ($5.6B), Wolfgang Leitner ($2.7B), Christian Birkenstock ($2.5B), Michael Tojner ($1.3B)

15. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $84.7 billion (1.9% of domestic wealth)

$84.7 billion (1.9% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $4.5 trillion

$4.5 trillion Total billionaire count: 26 individuals

26 individuals Total population: 71,702,435 residents

71,702,435 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Dhanin Chearavanont ($12.5B), Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi ($11.3B), Sarath Ratanavadi ($10.7B), Sumet Jiaravanon ($5.5B), Jaran Chiaravanont ($5.4B), Vanich Chaiyawan ($3.8B), Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth ($3.7B), Somurai Jaruphnit ($3.1B), Prayudh Mahagitsiri ($2.2B), Wichai Thongtang ($2.1B)

14. Czech Republic

Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $44.1 billion (2.0% of domestic wealth)

$44.1 billion (2.0% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $2.2 trillion

$2.2 trillion Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total population: 10,864,042 residents

10,864,042 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Renata Kellnerova & family ($18.0B), Daniel Kretinsky ($9.4B), Pavel Tykac ($7.7B), Andrej Babis ($3.5B), Pavel Baudis ($2.3B), Marek Dospiva ($1.8B), Eduard Kucera ($1.4B)

13. Israel

John Theodor / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $85.6 billion (2.1% of domestic wealth)

$85.6 billion (2.1% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $4.1 trillion

$4.1 trillion Total billionaire count: 32 individuals

32 individuals Total population: 9,756,600 residents

9,756,600 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Viatcheslav Kantor ($9.8B), Frank Lowy ($6.5B), Teddy Sagi ($6.4B), Stef Wertheimer & family ($6.3B), Shari Arison ($5.5B), Yitzhak Tshuva ($4.5B), Gil Shwed ($4.4B), Arnon Milchan ($3.4B), Michael Federmann & family ($3.4B), David Wertheim ($2.4B)

12. United States

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $5.8 trillion (2.2% of domestic wealth)

$5.8 trillion (2.2% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $261.4 trillion

$261.4 trillion Total billionaire count: 834 individuals

834 individuals Total population: 334,914,895 residents

334,914,895 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Elon Musk ($195.0B), Jeff Bezos ($194.0B), Mark Zuckerberg ($177.0B), Larry Ellison ($141.0B), Warren Buffett ($133.0B), Bill Gates ($128.0B), Steve Ballmer ($121.0B), Larry Page ($114.0B), Sergey Brin ($110.0B), Michael Bloomberg ($106.0B)

11. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $196.5 billion (2.4% of domestic wealth)

$196.5 billion (2.4% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $8.2 trillion

$8.2 trillion Total billionaire count: 20 individuals

20 individuals Total population: 129,739,759 residents

129,739,759 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Carlos Slim Helu & family ($102.0B), GermÃ¡n Larrea Mota Velasco & family ($27.9B), Ricardo Salinas Pliego & family ($13.4B), Alejandro Baillères Gual & family ($8.1B), Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala & family ($6.3B), Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta & family ($4.6B), Carlos Hank Rhon & family ($4.4B), Antonio Del Valle Ruiz & family ($3.5B), Rufino Vigil Gonzalez ($3.4B), Fernando Chico Pardo ($3.3B)

10. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $182.3 billion (2.5% of domestic wealth)

$182.3 billion (2.5% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $7.2 trillion

$7.2 trillion Total billionaire count: 29 individuals

29 individuals Total population: 281,190,067 residents

281,190,067 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Prajogo Pangestu ($43.4B), Low Tuck Kwong ($27.4B), R. Budi Hartono ($26.5B), Michael Hartono ($25.5B), Agoes Projosasmito ($5.9B), Chairul Tanjung ($5.5B), Tahir & family ($4.8B), Dewi Kam ($4.5B), Djoko Susanto ($4.1B), Lim Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono ($4.0B)

9. Russia

Leonid Eremeychuk / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $425.3 billion (2.6% of domestic wealth)

$425.3 billion (2.6% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $16.1 trillion

$16.1 trillion Total billionaire count: 95 individuals

95 individuals Total population: 143,826,130 residents

143,826,130 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Vagit Alekperov ($28.6B), Leonid Mikhelson & family ($27.4B), Vladimir Lisin ($26.6B), Alexey Mordashov & family ($25.5B), Vladimir Potanin ($23.7B), Gennady Timchenko ($23.4B), Mikhail Fridman ($13.1B), Suleiman Kerimov & family ($10.7B), Viktor Rashnikov ($10.6B), Roman Abramovich & family ($9.7B)

8. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $5.6 billion (2.7% of domestic wealth)

$5.6 billion (2.7% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $206.5 billion

$206.5 billion Total billionaire count: 2 individuals

2 individuals Total population: 5,773,493 residents

5,773,493 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Taha Mikati ($2.8B), Najib Mikati ($2.8B)

7. Kazakhstan

janetheone / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $30.6 billion (2.8% of domestic wealth)

$30.6 billion (2.8% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $1.1 trillion

$1.1 trillion Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total population: 20,330,104 residents

20,330,104 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Vyacheslav Kim ($5.8B), Mikhail Lomtadze ($5.2B), Dinara Kulibaeva ($5.0B), Timur Kulibaev ($5.0B), Vladimir Kim ($3.6B), Timur Turlov ($3.3B), Bulat Utemuratov ($2.7B)

6. India

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $905.6 billion (4.0% of domestic wealth)

$905.6 billion (4.0% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $22.5 trillion

$22.5 trillion Total billionaire count: 191 individuals

191 individuals Total population: 1,438,069,596 residents

1,438,069,596 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani ($116.0B), Gautam Adani ($84.0B), Shiv Nadar ($36.9B), Savitri Jindal & family ($33.5B), Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7B), Cyrus Poonawalla ($21.3B), Kumar Birla ($19.7B), Radhakishan Damani ($17.6B), Ravi Jaipuria ($16.2B), Uday Kotak ($13.3B)

5. United Arab Emirates

DedMityay / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $138.7 billion (4.5% of domestic wealth)

$138.7 billion (4.5% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $3.1 trillion

$3.1 trillion Total billionaire count: 18 individuals

18 individuals Total population: 10,483,751 residents

10,483,751 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Changpeng Zhao ($33.0B), Vinod Adani ($23.0B), Andrey Melnichenko & family ($21.1B), Pavel Durov ($15.5B), M.A. Yusuff Ali ($7.6B), Hussain Sajwani ($5.1B), Renuka Jagtiani ($4.8B), Abdulla bin Ahmad Al Ghurair & family ($3.9B), Shamsheer Vayalil ($3.5B), Sunny Varkey ($3.3B)

4. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $496.4 billion (4.9% of domestic wealth)

$496.4 billion (4.9% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $10.1 trillion

$10.1 trillion Total billionaire count: 86 individuals

86 individuals Total population: 8,888,093 residents

8,888,093 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Klaus-Michael Kuehne ($39.2B), Rafaela Aponte-Diamant ($33.1B), Gianluigi Aponte ($33.1B), Andrea Pignataro ($27.5B), Vicky Safra & family ($20.6B), Michael Platt ($18.0B), Jorge Paulo Lemann & family ($16.4B), Nicolas Puech ($15.6B), Ernesto Bertarelli ($11.2B), Mikhail Prokhorov ($11.0B)

3. Georgia

Total billionaire wealth: $4.9 billion (5.7% of domestic wealth)

$4.9 billion (5.7% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $85.6 billion

$85.6 billion Total billionaire count: 1 individual

1 individual Total population: 3,715,483 residents

3,715,483 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Bidzina Ivanishvili ($4.9B)

2. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Total billionaire wealth: $198.9 billion (7.2% of domestic wealth)

$198.9 billion (7.2% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $2.8 trillion

$2.8 trillion Total billionaire count: 53 individuals

53 individuals Total population: 5,917,648 residents

5,917,648 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Zhang Yiming ($43.4B), Eduardo Saverin ($28.0B), Goh Cheng Liang ($12.7B), Philip Ng ($7.2B), Robert Ng ($7.1B), Leo Koguan ($6.0B), Zhang Yong ($4.9B), Takao Yasuda ($4.1B), Forrest Li ($3.6B), Martua Sitorus ($3.4B)

1. Eswatini

Mbabane, Eswatini by Axelspace Corporation / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total billionaire wealth: $7.2 billion (18.9% of domestic wealth)

$7.2 billion (18.9% of domestic wealth) Total domestic wealth: $38.0 billion

$38.0 billion Total billionaire count: 1 individual

1 individual Total population: 1,230,506 residents

1,230,506 residents Wealthiest billionaires: Nathan Kirsh ($7.2B)

