Where The Average Billionaire Is Under 55, And Other Countries With The Youngest 1%

Key Points While the average billionaire is 67.3 years old, some countries have far younger billionaire classes.

Young billionaires can be a sign of economic disruption and dynamism.

Many of the youngest billionaires, however, are heirs to old money fortunes.

The average billionaire on planet Earth is now 67.3 years old, the oldest average age of the billionaire class in nearly 25 years. But while the billionaire class is aging around the world, some countries are producing younger and younger billionaires.

In European countries like Sweden, Cyprus, and Norway, the average billionaire is under 60 years old. While countries with old billionaires tend to have wealth concentrated in traditional industries like mining, real estate, and logistics, economies producing younger billionaires tend to have large tech sectors and a high degree of innovation and disruption. Many of the youngest billionaires are also heirs and heiresses to old money wealth dynasties. A closer look at the data reveals the countries with the youngest billionaires.

To determine the countries with the youngest billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Countries were ranked based on the average age of billionaires as of May 16, 2025 by country of residence. Supplemental data on the number of billionaires and total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data. Only countries with at least four billionaires were considered.

25. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 67.8 years

67.8 years Total billionaire count: 61 individuals

61 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $190.3 billion

$190.3 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (46.3% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (46.3% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Clemente Del Vecchio (21.0 years), Luca Del Vecchio (23.7 years), Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio (30.0 years), Luigi Berlusconi (36.6 years), Eleonora Berlusconi (39.0 years), Barbara Berlusconi (40.8 years), Danilo Iervolino (47.1 years), Marina Caprotti (47.3 years), Simona Giorgetta (48.1 years), John Elkann (49.4 years)

24. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 67.4 years

67.4 years Total billionaire count: 53 individuals

53 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $198.9 billion

$198.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (39.6% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (39.6% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Yiming Zhang (41.4 years), Kishin RK (42.0 years), Binny Bansal (42.4 years), Eduardo Saverin (43.2 years), Gang Ye (45.0 years), Forrest Li (47.4 years), Min-Liang Tan (47.5 years), Tao Zhang (52.5 years), Yong Zhang (54.9 years), Arvind Tiku (55.2 years)

23. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 67.3 years

67.3 years Total billionaire count: 46 individuals

46 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $574.4 billion

$574.4 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (65.8% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (65.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Remi Dassault (24.1 years), Helena Dassault (35.5 years), Marie Besnier Beauvalot (44.8 years), Bris Rocher (46.6 years), Ayman Hariri (47.0 years), Jacques Saadé (53.8 years), Emmanuel Besnier (54.7 years), Rodolphe Saadé (55.2 years), Tanya Saadé Zeenny (57.3 years), Xavier Niel (57.7 years)

22. Israel

John Theodor / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 67.3 years

67.3 years Total billionaire count: 32 individuals

32 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $85.6 billion

$85.6 billion Largest sector: Technology (23.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (23.2% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Roy Reznik (36.8 years), Ami Luttwak (41.5 years), Yinon Costica (42.5 years), Roy Mann (46.9 years), Dan Gertler (51.4 years), Teddy Sagi (53.5 years), Nir Zuk (54.2 years), Gil Shwed (56.9 years), Danna Azrieli (57.9 years), Shlomo Kramer (59.2 years)

21. Nigeria

Average billionaire age: 66.9 years

66.9 years Total billionaire count: 4 individuals

4 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $26.7 billion

$26.7 billion Largest sector: Manufacturing (50.2% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (50.2% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Femi Otedola (62.5 years), Abdulsamad Rabiu (64.8 years), Aliko Dangote (68.1 years), Mike Adenuga (72.0 years)

20. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 66.3 years

66.3 years Total billionaire count: 60 individuals

60 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $154.9 billion

$154.9 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Livia Voigt (20.8 years), Dora Voigt de Assis (27.2 years), Eduardo Voigt Schwartz (35.4 years), Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes (39.4 years), Cristina Junqueira (42.7 years), David Velez (43.6 years), Guilherme Benchimol (48.9 years), Ana Lucia de Mattos Barretto Villela (51.6 years), Wesley Batista (52.4 years)

19. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 65.8 years

65.8 years Total billionaire count: 83 individuals

83 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $416.3 billion

$416.3 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (18.1% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (18.1% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Ben Francis (32.9 years), Dmitri Bukhman (40.0 years), Nik Storonsky (40.8 years), Igor Bukhman (43.1 years), Guillaume Pousaz (43.7 years), Fahed Hariri (44.4 years), Kristo Käärmann (44.7 years), Alexander Gerko (45.4 years), Christian Angermayer (47.0 years), Dominika Kulczyk (47.8 years)

18. United Arab Emirates

DedMityay / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 65.4 years

65.4 years Total billionaire count: 18 individuals

18 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $138.7 billion

$138.7 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (25.3% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (25.3% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Pavel Durov (40.6 years), Saket Burman (48.2 years), Changpeng Zhao (48.3 years), Shamsheer Vayalil (48.3 years), Kabir Mulchandani (52.6 years), Andrey Melnichenko (53.2 years), Sunny Varkey (68.1 years), M.A. Yusuff Ali (69.5 years), Renuka Jagtiani (71.4 years), Ravi Pillai (71.7 years)

17. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 65.2 years

65.2 years Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $14.9 billion

$14.9 billion Largest sector: Manufacturing (61.1% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (61.1% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Heikki Herlin (38.4 years), Mika Anttonen (58.4 years), Ilona Herlin (60.4 years), Ilkka Herlin (66.4 years), Antti Herlin (68.5 years), Heikki Kyostila (79.3 years), Antti Aarnio-Wihuri (85.2 years)

16. Poland

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 64.9 years

64.9 years Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $20.8 billion

$20.8 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (33.2% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (33.2% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Tomasz Biernacki (52.4 years), Michal Solowow (62.8 years), Zbigniew Juroszek (62.9 years), Zygmunt Solorz (68.8 years), Jerzy Starak (77.4 years)

15. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 64.8 years

64.8 years Total billionaire count: 110 individuals

110 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $505.7 billion

$505.7 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (27.4% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (27.4% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Sophie Luise Fielmann (30.4 years), Ludwig Theodor Braun (35.4 years), Marc Fielmann (35.8 years), Alexander Rinke (36.1 years), Maximilian Viessmann (36.3 years), Martin Klenk (38.3 years), Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke (38.4 years), Bastian Nominacher (40.5 years), Friederike Braun-Luedicke (41.4 years), Karl Friedrich Braun (42.4 years)

14. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 64.5 years

64.5 years Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $58.6 billion

$58.6 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (74.7% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (74.7% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Fabien Pinckaers (46.4 years), Segolene Gallienne (47.9 years), Giovanni Ferrero (60.6 years), Peter Kamprad (61.1 years), Theo Roussis & Family (71.2 years), Gerald Frere (74.0 years), Pierre van der Mersch (90.3 years)

13. Hungary

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 62.2 years

62.2 years Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $6.8 billion

$6.8 billion Largest sector: Diversified (64.7% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (64.7% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Zsolt Felcsuti (54.0 years), Lorinc Meszaros (59.2 years), Tibor Veres (63.4 years), Sandor Csanyi (72.2 years)

12. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 62.0 years

62.0 years Total billionaire count: 427 individuals

427 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $1.4 trillion

$1.4 trillion Largest sector: Technology (20.8% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (20.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Ning Wang (38.4 years), Tianshi Chen (40.4 years), Sky Xu (41.4 years), Rubo Liang (42.4 years), Jing Chang (42.8 years)

11. Czech Republic

Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 61.8 years

61.8 years Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $44.1 billion

$44.1 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (44.9% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (44.9% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Daniel Kretinsky (49.8 years), Marek Dospiva (55.8 years), Renata Kellnerova (57.9 years), Pavel Tykac (61.0 years), Pavel Baudis (65.0 years), Andrej Babis (70.7 years), Eduard Kucera (72.3 years)

10. Denmark

Average billionaire age: 61.2 years

61.2 years Total billionaire count: 8 individuals

8 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $49.1 billion

$49.1 billion Largest sector: Manufacturing (56.8% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (56.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Agnete Kirk Thinggaard (42.0 years), Thomas Kirk Kristiansen (46.4 years), Sofie Kirk Kristiansen (49.4 years), Anders Holch Povlsen (52.5 years), Benedicte Find (70.6 years), Bent Jensen & Family (73.4 years), Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen (77.4 years), Niels Peter Louis-Hansen (77.6 years)

9. Russia

Leonid Eremeychuk / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 60.5 years

60.5 years Total billionaire count: 95 individuals

95 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $425.3 billion

$425.3 billion Largest sector: Energy (29.4% of billionaire wealth)

Energy (29.4% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Said Gutseriev (37.1 years), Denis Frolov (42.4 years), Vladislav Sviblov (45.3 years), Alexey Repik (45.7 years), Ivan Tavrin (48.5 years), Pavel Golubkov (49.2 years), Tatyana Bakalchuk (49.6 years), Andrei Krivenko (49.8 years), Dmitry Alexeyev (51.0 years), Igor Rotenberg (52.0 years)

8. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 60.4 years

60.4 years Total billionaire count: 8 individuals

8 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $77.0 billion

$77.0 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (51.4% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (51.4% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Mark Mateschitz (33.0 years), Christian Birkenstock (52.6 years), Georg Stumpf (52.7 years), Michael Tojner (59.1 years), Stefan Reimann-Andersen (61.8 years), Wolfgang Leitner (72.1 years), Renate Reimann-Haas (73.6 years), Johann Graf (78.4 years)

7. Ukraine

pvachier / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 59.9 years

59.9 years Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $9.4 billion

$9.4 billion Largest sector: Metals & Mining (89.4% of billionaire wealth)

Metals & Mining (89.4% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Kostyantin Zhevago (51.3 years), Rinat Akhmetov (58.6 years), Vadim Novinsky (61.9 years), Henadiy Boholyubov (63.4 years), Victor Pinchuk (64.4 years)

6. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 59.9 years

59.9 years Total billionaire count: 38 individuals

38 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $105.0 billion

$105.0 billion Largest sector: Technology (37.7% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (37.7% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Jung-youn Kim (21.4 years), Jung-min Kim (23.4 years), Bom Kim (46.6 years), Su-jin Lee (47.3 years), Kwang-mo Koo (47.3 years), Jung-woong Kim (50.4 years), Dong Shin Kwak (50.4 years), Hyuk-bin Kwon (51.4 years), Jae-young Kim (51.5 years), Seo-hyun Lee (51.6 years)

5. Vietnam

xuanhuongho / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 59.6 years

59.6 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $13.9 billion

$13.9 billion Largest sector: Diversified (51.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (51.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Hung Anh Ho (54.9 years), Thi Phuong Thao Nguyen (54.9 years), Nhat Vuong Pham (56.8 years), Dang Quang Nguyen (61.7 years), Long Tran Dinh (64.4 years), Ba Duong Tran (65.1 years)

4. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 58.5 years

58.5 years Total billionaire count: 28 individuals

28 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $111.7 billion

$111.7 billion Largest sector: Diversified (38.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (38.8% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Tom Persson (40.4 years), Märta Schörling Andreen (41.0 years), Daniel Ek (42.2 years), Katarina Martinson (44.0 years), Louise Lindh (45.6 years), Markus Persson (46.0 years), Sofia Högberg Schörling (46.4 years), Charlotte Soderstrom (48.4 years), Per Franzén (49.1 years), Karl-Johan Persson (50.1 years)

3. Cyprus

nejdetduzen / Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 56.1 years

56.1 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $10.6 billion

$10.6 billion Largest sector: Technology (47.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (47.2% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Valentin Kipyatkov (48.9 years), Artem Khachatryan (50.4 years), Sergey Lomakin (52.0 years), Gleb Fetisov (58.9 years), Sergey Dmitriev (59.2 years), Vladimir Krupchak (67.3 years)

2. Kazakhstan

janetheone / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 55.9 years

55.9 years Total billionaire count: 7 individuals

7 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $30.6 billion

$30.6 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (79.4% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (79.4% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Timur Turlov (37.5 years), Mikhail Lomtadze (49.6 years), Vyacheslav Kim (55.9 years), Dinara Kulibaeva (57.7 years), Timur Kulibaev (58.7 years), Vladimir Kim (64.5 years), Bulat Utemuratov (67.4 years)

1. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 53.8 years

53.8 years Total billionaire count: 9 individuals

9 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $30.2 billion

$30.2 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (28.1% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (28.1% of billionaire wealth) Youngest billionaires: Alexandra Andresen (28.8 years), Katharina Andresen (30.0 years), Gustav Magnar Witzoe (32.1 years), Johan Johannson (58.4 years), Petter Stordalen (62.5 years), Ivar Tollefsen (63.9 years), Kjell Inge Rokke (66.6 years), Stein Erik Hagen (68.8 years), Odd Reitan (73.7 years)

