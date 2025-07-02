The Average Billionaire In This Country Is 83.7 Years Old, And Other Countries With The Oldest 1%

Key Points
-
Worldwide, the average billionaire is 67.3 years old.
-
While economies with large tech sectors and high rates of disruption can produce younger billionaires, in some countries the average billionaire is well over 80 years old.
-
Many of the countries with older billionaires have wealth concentrated in industries like mining and real estate.
-
While startup culture is fueling a new wave of young billionaires, many countries are seeing their billionaire class age into their seventies, eighties, and even nineties. In places like Argentina, Chile, and Japan, the average billionaire is well past traditional retirement age. While young billionaires can be a sign of disruption and innovation, old billionaires can reflect a culture of economic stagnancy and reveal just how enduring old money can be in certain countries.
The countries with the oldest billionaires tend to have wealth concentrated in traditional industries like mining, real estate, and logistics. In Argentina, where the average billionaire is over 83 years old, many of the richest individuals built their fortunes decades ago and continue to maintain influence in a volatile economic environment. Similarly, in Chile, wealth is still dominated by a small group of families tied to the mining sector. A closer look at the data reveals the countries with the oldest billionaires, and what their ages say about the broader economy.
To determine the countries with the oldest billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Countries were ranked based on the average age of billionaires as of May 16, 2025 by country of residence. Supplemental data on the number of billionaires and total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data. Only countries with at least four billionaires were considered.
25. Singapore
- Average billionaire age: 67.4 years
- Total billionaire count: 53 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $198.9 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (39.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Cheng Liang Goh (97.9 years), Hsiao Tung Yao (85.4 years), Leng Beng Kwek (84.4 years), Sjamsul Nursalim (83.3 years), Michael Kum (80.4 years), Liong Keng Kwee (79.4 years), Sam Goi (78.4 years), Liong Tek Kwee (78.4 years), Hong Leong Oei (77.1 years), Thian Poh Chua (76.8 years)
24. Italy
- Average billionaire age: 67.8 years
- Total billionaire count: 61 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $190.3 billion
- Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (46.3% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Giorgio Armani (90.8 years), Romano Minozzi (90.2 years), Giuseppe Crippa (90.0 years), Luciano Benetton (90.0 years), Gustavo Denegri (88.2 years), Giuliana Benetton (87.8 years), Giovanni Arvedi (87.7 years), Paolo Bulgari (87.7 years), Ugo Gussalli Beretta (87.5 years), Giuseppe De’Longhi (86.1 years)
23. Switzerland
- Average billionaire age: 68.2 years
- Total billionaire count: 86 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $496.4 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (23.2% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Esther Grether (89.4 years), Klaus-Michael Kuehne (87.9 years), Laurence Graff (86.9 years), Karl Scheufele (86.4 years), Werner O. Weber (86.3 years), Jorge Paulo Lemann (85.7 years), Theo Mueller (85.3 years), Gianluigi Aponte (84.9 years), Beda Diethelm (84.4 years), Bertil Hult (84.3 years)
22. United States
- Average billionaire age: 68.6 years
- Total billionaire count: 834 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $5.8 trillion
- Largest sector: Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: George Joseph (103.7 years), David Murdock (102.1 years), S. Daniel Abraham (100.7 years), Alice Schwartz (98.9 years), Charles Dolan (98.6 years), Wilma Tisch (97.9 years), Sidney Kimmel (97.3 years), Alan Gerry (96.4 years), W. Herbert Hunt (96.2 years), Archie Aldis Emmerson (96.1 years)
21. Netherlands
- Average billionaire age: 68.7 years
- Total billionaire count: 11 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $27.5 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (29.1% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Frits Goldschmeding (91.8 years), Hans Melchers (87.0 years), Joop van den Ende (83.2 years), Kommer Damen (81.1 years), Wim van der Leegte (77.7 years), John de Mol (70.1 years), Lesley Bamberger (59.9 years), Arnout Schuijff (57.6 years), Pieter van der Does (56.0 years), Steven Schuurman (49.6 years)
20. Monaco
- Average billionaire age: 69.3 years
- Total billionaire count: 19 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $91.0 billion
- Largest sector: Diversified (39.9% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Maria Franca Fissolo (90.4 years), Simon Reuben (84.0 years), Stefano Pessina (83.9 years), Ezra Nahmad (79.8 years), George Prokopiou (78.9 years), Eric Wittouck (78.6 years), Eyal Ofer (74.9 years), Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio (72.0 years), Farhad Moshiri (70.0 years), Leonid Fedun (69.1 years)
19. Egypt
- Average billionaire age: 69.7 years
- Total billionaire count: 4 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $15.1 billion
- Largest sector: Construction & Engineering (58.3% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Youssef Mansour (80.0 years), Naguib Sawiris (70.9 years), Nassef Sawiris (64.3 years), Yasseen Mansour (63.8 years)
18. Turkey
- Average billionaire age: 69.9 years
- Total billionaire count: 26 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $53.8 billion
- Largest sector: Diversified (44.8% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Semahat Sevim Arsel (96.7 years), Mustafa Rahmi Koc (94.6 years), Ali Metin Kazanci (90.7 years), Aydin Dogan (89.1 years), Sefik Yilmaz Dizdar (87.2 years), Deniz Sahenk (79.8 years), Murat Vargi (77.5 years), Sezai Bacaksiz (75.8 years), Bulent Eczacibasi (75.4 years), Nihat Ozdemir (75.1 years)
17. Australia
- Average billionaire age: 70.0 years
- Total billionaire count: 45 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $201.8 billion
- Largest sector: Metals & Mining (32.8% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Harry Triguboff (92.2 years), John Gandel (90.8 years), Lindsay Fox (88.1 years), John Wilson (87.4 years), Gerry Harvey (85.7 years), Kerry Stokes (84.7 years), Alan Wilson (84.5 years), Jack Cowin (82.8 years), Sam Chong (82.4 years), Terry Snow (81.4 years)
16. Greece
- Average billionaire age: 70.8 years
- Total billionaire count: 6 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $15.9 billion
- Largest sector: Logistics (75.5% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Vardis Vardinoyannis & family (92.4 years), Athanasios Martinos (75.4 years), Constantinos Martinos (72.3 years), Marianna Latsis (72.1 years), Andreas Martinos (69.7 years), Maria Angelicoussis (43.2 years)
15. India
- Average billionaire age: 70.9 years
- Total billionaire count: 191 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $905.6 billion
- Largest sector: Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Lachhman Das Mittal (94.5 years), Benu Gopal Bangur (94.0 years), Prathap Reddy (93.3 years), Kapil Bhatia (93.0 years), Subbamma Jasti (92.4 years), Hasmukh Chudgar (91.6 years), Rajju Shroff (91.6 years), Naresh Jain (90.3 years), Kishore Mariwala (90.2 years), Yusuf Hamied (88.8 years)
14. Hong Kong
- Average billionaire age: 70.9 years
- Total billionaire count: 74 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $326.0 billion
- Largest sector: Real Estate (38.2% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Robert Kuok (101.6 years), Shau Kee Lee (97.3 years), Ka-shing Li (96.9 years), Che Woo Lui (96.1 years), Siu-hing Kwong (95.4 years), Robert Miller (92.0 years), Yiu Tang (91.1 years), Ronald McAulay (89.6 years), Gordon Wu (89.4 years), Chee Hwa Tung (87.9 years)
13. Philippines
- Average billionaire age: 71.7 years
- Total billionaire count: 16 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $49.2 billion
- Largest sector: Diversified (40.7% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Lucio Tan (90.8 years), William Belo (79.9 years), Manuel Villar (75.4 years), Teresita Sy-Coson (74.6 years), Andrew Tan (73.3 years), Elizabeth Sy (73.0 years), Tony Tan Caktiong (72.4 years), Henry Sy (71.4 years), Ramon Ang (71.3 years), Lucio Co (70.7 years)
12. Mexico
- Average billionaire age: 72.0 years
- Total billionaire count: 20 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $196.5 billion
- Largest sector: Telecom (51.9% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Antonio Del Valle Ruiz (86.8 years), Carlos Slim Helu (85.3 years), Roberto Hernandez Ramirez (83.1 years), Alfredo Harp Helu (81.2 years), Carlos Hank Rhon (77.4 years), Enrique Coppel Luken (77.4 years), Rufino Vigil Gonzalez (77.0 years), Rubén Coppel Luken (75.1 years), Alberto Coppel Luken (73.4 years), Fernando Chico Pardo (73.2 years)
11. Spain
- Average billionaire age: 72.1 years
- Total billionaire count: 27 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $175.4 billion
- Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (73.7% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Gabriel Escarrer (90.2 years), Amancio Ortega (89.1 years), Miguel Fluxa Rossello (86.8 years), Juan Abello (83.4 years), Alberto Alcocer (82.4 years), Manuel Lao HernÃ¡ndez (80.9 years), Alberto Cortina (79.3 years), Helena Revoredo (78.3 years), Florentino Perez (78.2 years), Fernando Roig (77.9 years)
10. Malaysia
- Average billionaire age: 73.0 years
- Total billionaire count: 10 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $31.3 billion
- Largest sector: Diversified (32.9% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Cho Kun Lau (89.3 years), Ananda Krishnan (87.1 years), Leng Chan Quek (83.8 years), Jeffrey Cheah (80.1 years), Kok Thay Lim (73.7 years), Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary (73.4 years), Poh Keong Koon (64.1 years), Yeow Chor Lee (58.4 years), Yeow Seng Lee (47.4 years)
9. Japan
- Average billionaire age: 73.7 years
- Total billionaire count: 40 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $177.3 billion
- Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (40.0% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Nobutoshi Shimamura (99.2 years), Akira Mori (88.8 years), Masahiro Noda (86.7 years), Yoshiko Mori (84.6 years), Kagemasa Kozuki (84.5 years), Kenzo Tsujimoto (84.4 years), Yoshiaki Yoshida (84.3 years), Kazuo Okada (82.6 years), Toshio Motoya (81.9 years), Akio Nitori (81.2 years)
8. Indonesia
- Average billionaire age: 73.9 years
- Total billionaire count: 29 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $182.3 billion
- Largest sector: Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono Lim (96.5 years), Mochtar Riady (96.0 years), Soegiarto Adikoesoemo (87.1 years), Michael Hartono (85.6 years), Kiki Barki (85.5 years), R. Budi Hartono (84.4 years), Murdaya Poo (84.3 years), Theodore Rachmat (81.4 years), Prajogo Pangestu (81.0 years), Eddy Sugianto (79.3 years)
7. South Africa
- Average billionaire age: 75.0 years
- Total billionaire count: 6 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $29.4 billion
- Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (45.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Christoffel Wiese (83.7 years), Nicky Oppenheimer (79.9 years), Michiel Le Roux (76.0 years), Johann Rupert (75.0 years), Koos Bekker (72.4 years), Patrice Motsepe (63.3 years)
6. Canada
- Average billionaire age: 75.3 years
- Total billionaire count: 44 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $210.7 billion
- Largest sector: Media & Entertainment (33.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Stephen Jarislowsky (99.7 years), Jean Coutu (98.0 years), James Irving (97.1 years), Jim Pattison (96.6 years), Arthur Irving (95.4 years), Hal Jackman (92.9 years), Emanuele (Lino) Saputo (88.4 years), Jack Cockwell (84.3 years), Bob Gaglardi (84.2 years), Gerald Schwartz (83.5 years)
5. Taiwan
- Average billionaire age: 75.4 years
- Total billionaire count: 44 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $132.0 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (35.4% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Shu-hong Lin (96.8 years), Morris Chang (93.8 years), Scott Lin (92.4 years), Yung-tai Chen (89.3 years), Bruce Cheng (88.5 years), Chang Su-O Lin (84.8 years), Li-gann Wu (84.4 years), Douglas Hsu (82.7 years), Jason Chang (81.0 years)
4. Thailand
- Average billionaire age: 76.1 years
- Total billionaire count: 26 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $84.7 billion
- Largest sector: Diversified (42.3% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Jaran Chiaravanont (95.1 years), Vanich Chaiyawan (93.4 years), Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth (92.1 years), Pongsak Viddayakorn (91.1 years), Sumet Jiaravanon (90.5 years), Dhanin Chearavanont (86.1 years), Prachak Tangkaravakoon (81.1 years), Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi (81.0 years), Prayudh Mahagitsiri (79.4 years), Krit Ratanarak (79.1 years)
3. Ireland
- Average billionaire age: 76.6 years
- Total billionaire count: 4 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $10.4 billion
- Largest sector: Telecom (26.9% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Eugene Murtagh (82.9 years), John Dorrance (81.4 years), Dermot Desmond (74.9 years), Denis O’Brien (67.1 years)
2. Chile
- Average billionaire age: 80.0 years
- Total billionaire count: 5 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $34.9 billion
- Largest sector: Metals & Mining (81.1% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Horst Paulmann (90.4 years), Iris Fontbona (82.4 years), Julio Ponce Lerou (79.5 years), Roberto Angelini Rossi (76.8 years), Patricia Angelini Rossi (71.1 years)
1. Argentina
- Average billionaire age: 83.4 years
- Total billionaire count: 5 individuals
- Total billionaire wealth: $20.2 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth)
- Oldest billionaires: Eduardo Eurnekian (92.4 years), Gregorio Perez Companc (89.7 years), Eduardo Costantini (78.7 years), Paolo Rocca (72.6 years)
