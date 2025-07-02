The Average Billionaire In This Country Is 83.7 Years Old, And Other Countries With The Oldest 1% Jim Trodel / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Key Points Worldwide, the average billionaire is 67.3 years old.

While economies with large tech sectors and high rates of disruption can produce younger billionaires, in some countries the average billionaire is well over 80 years old.

Many of the countries with older billionaires have wealth concentrated in industries like mining and real estate.

While startup culture is fueling a new wave of young billionaires, many countries are seeing their billionaire class age into their seventies, eighties, and even nineties. In places like Argentina, Chile, and Japan, the average billionaire is well past traditional retirement age. While young billionaires can be a sign of disruption and innovation, old billionaires can reflect a culture of economic stagnancy and reveal just how enduring old money can be in certain countries.

The countries with the oldest billionaires tend to have wealth concentrated in traditional industries like mining, real estate, and logistics. In Argentina, where the average billionaire is over 83 years old, many of the richest individuals built their fortunes decades ago and continue to maintain influence in a volatile economic environment. Similarly, in Chile, wealth is still dominated by a small group of families tied to the mining sector. A closer look at the data reveals the countries with the oldest billionaires, and what their ages say about the broader economy.

To determine the countries with the oldest billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Countries were ranked based on the average age of billionaires as of May 16, 2025 by country of residence. Supplemental data on the number of billionaires and total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data. Only countries with at least four billionaires were considered.

25. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 67.4 years

67.4 years Total billionaire count: 53 individuals

53 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $198.9 billion

$198.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (39.6% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (39.6% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Cheng Liang Goh (97.9 years), Hsiao Tung Yao (85.4 years), Leng Beng Kwek (84.4 years), Sjamsul Nursalim (83.3 years), Michael Kum (80.4 years), Liong Keng Kwee (79.4 years), Sam Goi (78.4 years), Liong Tek Kwee (78.4 years), Hong Leong Oei (77.1 years), Thian Poh Chua (76.8 years)

24. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 67.8 years

67.8 years Total billionaire count: 61 individuals

61 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $190.3 billion

$190.3 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (46.3% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (46.3% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Giorgio Armani (90.8 years), Romano Minozzi (90.2 years), Giuseppe Crippa (90.0 years), Luciano Benetton (90.0 years), Gustavo Denegri (88.2 years), Giuliana Benetton (87.8 years), Giovanni Arvedi (87.7 years), Paolo Bulgari (87.7 years), Ugo Gussalli Beretta (87.5 years), Giuseppe De’Longhi (86.1 years)

23. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 68.2 years

68.2 years Total billionaire count: 86 individuals

86 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $496.4 billion

$496.4 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (23.2% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (23.2% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Esther Grether (89.4 years), Klaus-Michael Kuehne (87.9 years), Laurence Graff (86.9 years), Karl Scheufele (86.4 years), Werner O. Weber (86.3 years), Jorge Paulo Lemann (85.7 years), Theo Mueller (85.3 years), Gianluigi Aponte (84.9 years), Beda Diethelm (84.4 years), Bertil Hult (84.3 years)

22. United States

Allkindza / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 68.6 years

68.6 years Total billionaire count: 834 individuals

834 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $5.8 trillion

$5.8 trillion Largest sector: Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: George Joseph (103.7 years), David Murdock (102.1 years), S. Daniel Abraham (100.7 years), Alice Schwartz (98.9 years), Charles Dolan (98.6 years), Wilma Tisch (97.9 years), Sidney Kimmel (97.3 years), Alan Gerry (96.4 years), W. Herbert Hunt (96.2 years), Archie Aldis Emmerson (96.1 years)

21. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 68.7 years

68.7 years Total billionaire count: 11 individuals

11 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $27.5 billion

$27.5 billion Largest sector: Technology (29.1% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (29.1% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Frits Goldschmeding (91.8 years), Hans Melchers (87.0 years), Joop van den Ende (83.2 years), Kommer Damen (81.1 years), Wim van der Leegte (77.7 years), John de Mol (70.1 years), Lesley Bamberger (59.9 years), Arnout Schuijff (57.6 years), Pieter van der Does (56.0 years), Steven Schuurman (49.6 years)

20. Monaco

Average billionaire age: 69.3 years

69.3 years Total billionaire count: 19 individuals

19 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $91.0 billion

$91.0 billion Largest sector: Diversified (39.9% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (39.9% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Maria Franca Fissolo (90.4 years), Simon Reuben (84.0 years), Stefano Pessina (83.9 years), Ezra Nahmad (79.8 years), George Prokopiou (78.9 years), Eric Wittouck (78.6 years), Eyal Ofer (74.9 years), Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio (72.0 years), Farhad Moshiri (70.0 years), Leonid Fedun (69.1 years)

19. Egypt

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 69.7 years

69.7 years Total billionaire count: 4 individuals

4 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $15.1 billion

$15.1 billion Largest sector: Construction & Engineering (58.3% of billionaire wealth)

Construction & Engineering (58.3% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Youssef Mansour (80.0 years), Naguib Sawiris (70.9 years), Nassef Sawiris (64.3 years), Yasseen Mansour (63.8 years)

18. Turkey

Thankful Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 69.9 years

69.9 years Total billionaire count: 26 individuals

26 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $53.8 billion

$53.8 billion Largest sector: Diversified (44.8% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (44.8% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Semahat Sevim Arsel (96.7 years), Mustafa Rahmi Koc (94.6 years), Ali Metin Kazanci (90.7 years), Aydin Dogan (89.1 years), Sefik Yilmaz Dizdar (87.2 years), Deniz Sahenk (79.8 years), Murat Vargi (77.5 years), Sezai Bacaksiz (75.8 years), Bulent Eczacibasi (75.4 years), Nihat Ozdemir (75.1 years)

17. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 70.0 years

70.0 years Total billionaire count: 45 individuals

45 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $201.8 billion

$201.8 billion Largest sector: Metals & Mining (32.8% of billionaire wealth)

Metals & Mining (32.8% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Harry Triguboff (92.2 years), John Gandel (90.8 years), Lindsay Fox (88.1 years), John Wilson (87.4 years), Gerry Harvey (85.7 years), Kerry Stokes (84.7 years), Alan Wilson (84.5 years), Jack Cowin (82.8 years), Sam Chong (82.4 years), Terry Snow (81.4 years)

16. Greece

Average billionaire age: 70.8 years

70.8 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $15.9 billion

$15.9 billion Largest sector: Logistics (75.5% of billionaire wealth)

Logistics (75.5% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Vardis Vardinoyannis & family (92.4 years), Athanasios Martinos (75.4 years), Constantinos Martinos (72.3 years), Marianna Latsis (72.1 years), Andreas Martinos (69.7 years), Maria Angelicoussis (43.2 years)

15. India

Allison Joyce / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 70.9 years

70.9 years Total billionaire count: 191 individuals

191 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $905.6 billion

$905.6 billion Largest sector: Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Lachhman Das Mittal (94.5 years), Benu Gopal Bangur (94.0 years), Prathap Reddy (93.3 years), Kapil Bhatia (93.0 years), Subbamma Jasti (92.4 years), Hasmukh Chudgar (91.6 years), Rajju Shroff (91.6 years), Naresh Jain (90.3 years), Kishore Mariwala (90.2 years), Yusuf Hamied (88.8 years)

14. Hong Kong

balipadma / Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 70.9 years

70.9 years Total billionaire count: 74 individuals

74 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $326.0 billion

$326.0 billion Largest sector: Real Estate (38.2% of billionaire wealth)

Real Estate (38.2% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Robert Kuok (101.6 years), Shau Kee Lee (97.3 years), Ka-shing Li (96.9 years), Che Woo Lui (96.1 years), Siu-hing Kwong (95.4 years), Robert Miller (92.0 years), Yiu Tang (91.1 years), Ronald McAulay (89.6 years), Gordon Wu (89.4 years), Chee Hwa Tung (87.9 years)

13. Philippines

artran / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 71.7 years

71.7 years Total billionaire count: 16 individuals

16 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $49.2 billion

$49.2 billion Largest sector: Diversified (40.7% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (40.7% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Lucio Tan (90.8 years), William Belo (79.9 years), Manuel Villar (75.4 years), Teresita Sy-Coson (74.6 years), Andrew Tan (73.3 years), Elizabeth Sy (73.0 years), Tony Tan Caktiong (72.4 years), Henry Sy (71.4 years), Ramon Ang (71.3 years), Lucio Co (70.7 years)

12. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 72.0 years

72.0 years Total billionaire count: 20 individuals

20 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $196.5 billion

$196.5 billion Largest sector: Telecom (51.9% of billionaire wealth)

Telecom (51.9% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Antonio Del Valle Ruiz (86.8 years), Carlos Slim Helu (85.3 years), Roberto Hernandez Ramirez (83.1 years), Alfredo Harp Helu (81.2 years), Carlos Hank Rhon (77.4 years), Enrique Coppel Luken (77.4 years), Rufino Vigil Gonzalez (77.0 years), Rubén Coppel Luken (75.1 years), Alberto Coppel Luken (73.4 years), Fernando Chico Pardo (73.2 years)

11. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 72.1 years

72.1 years Total billionaire count: 27 individuals

27 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $175.4 billion

$175.4 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (73.7% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (73.7% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Gabriel Escarrer (90.2 years), Amancio Ortega (89.1 years), Miguel Fluxa Rossello (86.8 years), Juan Abello (83.4 years), Alberto Alcocer (82.4 years), Manuel Lao HernÃ¡ndez (80.9 years), Alberto Cortina (79.3 years), Helena Revoredo (78.3 years), Florentino Perez (78.2 years), Fernando Roig (77.9 years)

10. Malaysia

alixlee / Flickr

Average billionaire age: 73.0 years

73.0 years Total billionaire count: 10 individuals

10 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $31.3 billion

$31.3 billion Largest sector: Diversified (32.9% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (32.9% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Cho Kun Lau (89.3 years), Ananda Krishnan (87.1 years), Leng Chan Quek (83.8 years), Jeffrey Cheah (80.1 years), Kok Thay Lim (73.7 years), Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary (73.4 years), Poh Keong Koon (64.1 years), Yeow Chor Lee (58.4 years), Yeow Seng Lee (47.4 years)

9. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 73.7 years

73.7 years Total billionaire count: 40 individuals

40 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $177.3 billion

$177.3 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (40.0% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (40.0% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Nobutoshi Shimamura (99.2 years), Akira Mori (88.8 years), Masahiro Noda (86.7 years), Yoshiko Mori (84.6 years), Kagemasa Kozuki (84.5 years), Kenzo Tsujimoto (84.4 years), Yoshiaki Yoshida (84.3 years), Kazuo Okada (82.6 years), Toshio Motoya (81.9 years), Akio Nitori (81.2 years)

8. Indonesia

luan shengjie / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 73.9 years

73.9 years Total billionaire count: 29 individuals

29 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $182.3 billion

$182.3 billion Largest sector: Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (32.6% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono Lim (96.5 years), Mochtar Riady (96.0 years), Soegiarto Adikoesoemo (87.1 years), Michael Hartono (85.6 years), Kiki Barki (85.5 years), R. Budi Hartono (84.4 years), Murdaya Poo (84.3 years), Theodore Rachmat (81.4 years), Prajogo Pangestu (81.0 years), Eddy Sugianto (79.3 years)

7. South Africa

Sunshine Seeds / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 75.0 years

75.0 years Total billionaire count: 6 individuals

6 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $29.4 billion

$29.4 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (45.6% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (45.6% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Christoffel Wiese (83.7 years), Nicky Oppenheimer (79.9 years), Michiel Le Roux (76.0 years), Johann Rupert (75.0 years), Koos Bekker (72.4 years), Patrice Motsepe (63.3 years)

6. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 75.3 years

75.3 years Total billionaire count: 44 individuals

44 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $210.7 billion

$210.7 billion Largest sector: Media & Entertainment (33.6% of billionaire wealth)

Media & Entertainment (33.6% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Stephen Jarislowsky (99.7 years), Jean Coutu (98.0 years), James Irving (97.1 years), Jim Pattison (96.6 years), Arthur Irving (95.4 years), Hal Jackman (92.9 years), Emanuele (Lino) Saputo (88.4 years), Jack Cockwell (84.3 years), Bob Gaglardi (84.2 years), Gerald Schwartz (83.5 years)

5. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 75.4 years

75.4 years Total billionaire count: 44 individuals

44 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $132.0 billion

$132.0 billion Largest sector: Technology (35.4% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (35.4% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Shu-hong Lin (96.8 years), Morris Chang (93.8 years), Scott Lin (92.4 years), Yung-tai Chen (89.3 years), Bruce Cheng (88.5 years), Chang Su-O Lin (84.8 years), Li-gann Wu (84.4 years), Douglas Hsu (82.7 years), Jason Chang (81.0 years)

4. Thailand

tawanlubfah / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 76.1 years

76.1 years Total billionaire count: 26 individuals

26 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $84.7 billion

$84.7 billion Largest sector: Diversified (42.3% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (42.3% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Jaran Chiaravanont (95.1 years), Vanich Chaiyawan (93.4 years), Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth (92.1 years), Pongsak Viddayakorn (91.1 years), Sumet Jiaravanon (90.5 years), Dhanin Chearavanont (86.1 years), Prachak Tangkaravakoon (81.1 years), Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi (81.0 years), Prayudh Mahagitsiri (79.4 years), Krit Ratanarak (79.1 years)

3. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 76.6 years

76.6 years Total billionaire count: 4 individuals

4 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion Largest sector: Telecom (26.9% of billionaire wealth)

Telecom (26.9% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Eugene Murtagh (82.9 years), John Dorrance (81.4 years), Dermot Desmond (74.9 years), Denis O’Brien (67.1 years)

2. Chile

Average billionaire age: 80.0 years

80.0 years Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $34.9 billion

$34.9 billion Largest sector: Metals & Mining (81.1% of billionaire wealth)

Metals & Mining (81.1% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Horst Paulmann (90.4 years), Iris Fontbona (82.4 years), Julio Ponce Lerou (79.5 years), Roberto Angelini Rossi (76.8 years), Patricia Angelini Rossi (71.1 years)

1. Argentina

AdonisVillanueva / iStock via Getty Images

Average billionaire age: 83.4 years

83.4 years Total billionaire count: 5 individuals

5 individuals Total billionaire wealth: $20.2 billion

$20.2 billion Largest sector: Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (31.2% of billionaire wealth) Oldest billionaires: Eduardo Eurnekian (92.4 years), Gregorio Perez Companc (89.7 years), Eduardo Costantini (78.7 years), Paolo Rocca (72.6 years)

