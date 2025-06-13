The Beach Town With 24 Billionaires And Other Surprising U.S. Hubs For The Ultra-Wealthy Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points The latest Forbes data shows there are now over 3,000 billionaires worldwide.

More than 800 billionaires live in the United States.

The cities with the most billionaires are a mix of resort towns and economic powerhouses like New York and San Francisco.

While purchasing power for the average world denizen is declining, the number of billionaires continues to grow. According to the latest Forbes data, there are now over 3,000 billionaires on planet Earth. More than 800 of those billionaires live in the United States, spread across 287 cities.

The U.S. cities with the most billionaires are a mix of finance capitals, technological hubs, and resort towns. While economic powerhouses like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles unsurprisingly top the list, other cities likely attract billionaires through high quality of life or tax structures friendly to the ultra wealthy.

Despite a population of just 9,200, Palm Beach, Florida is home to 24 billionaires with a collective net worth of $126.7 billion. Some of the wealthiest billionaires living in Palm Beach include Thomas Peterfy, the founder of Interactive Brokers, hedge fund manager and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, and real estate entrepreneur Jeff Greene. Other small cities home to large billionaire populations include Franklin, Tennessee, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Jackson, Wyoming. A closer look at the data reveals the U.S. cities with the most billionaires.

To determine the U.S. cities with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Cities were ranked based on the total number of billionaires as of December 31, 2024 by country and city of residence. Supplemental data on total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data. Supplemental data on average home value is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey data.

35. Tampa, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion Largest sector: Sports (28.8% of billionaire wealth)

Sports (28.8% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $488,099

$488,099 Wealthiest billionaires: Edward DeBartolo, Jr. ($3.3B), Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal ($1.5B), Jessica Steinbrenner ($1.5B), Hal Steinbrenner ($1.5B)

34. Paradise Valley, AZ

Jeremy Janus / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion Largest sector: Technology (18.4% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (18.4% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $2,352,905

$2,352,905 Wealthiest billionaires: George Kurtz ($3.2B), Bennett Dorrance ($3.1B), Jahm Najafi ($1.3B), Ken Kendrick ($1.1B)

33. Los Altos Hills, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $13.4 billion

$13.4 billion Largest sector: Technology (44.4% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (44.4% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $4,924,554

$4,924,554 Wealthiest billionaires: Ken Xie ($5.0B), Michael Xie ($4.3B), Jerry Yang ($2.6B), George Marcus ($1.5B)

32. San Antonio, TX

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $13.5 billion

$13.5 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (35.6% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (35.6% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $238,066

$238,066 Wealthiest billionaires: Charles Butt ($7.6B), Christopher Goldsbury ($2.0B), Howard Butt, III. & family ($2.0B), James Leininger ($1.9B)

31. Boca Raton, FL

Paola Giannoni / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $16.1 billion

$16.1 billion Largest sector: Energy (25.5% of billionaire wealth)

Energy (25.5% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $932,610

$932,610 Wealthiest billionaires: Terrence Pegula ($6.8B), John Henry ($5.1B), Leon G. Cooperman ($2.8B), Paul Novelly & family ($1.4B)

30. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $19.1 billion

$19.1 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (40.1% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (40.1% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $654,964

$654,964 Wealthiest billionaires: Philip Anschutz ($15.3B), Charles Ergen ($1.4B), Gary Magness ($1.3B), Kenneth Tuchman ($1.1B)

29. Nashville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $33.7 billion

$33.7 billion Largest sector: Healthcare (38.9% of billionaire wealth)

Healthcare (38.9% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $444,045

$444,045 Wealthiest billionaires: Thomas Frist, Jr. & family ($26.2B), Martha Ingram & family ($4.4B), Amy Adams Strunk ($2.0B), Taylor Swift ($1.1B)

28. Franklin, TN

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $35.6 billion

$35.6 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (36.8% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (36.8% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $658,418

$658,418 Wealthiest billionaires: Daniel Gilbert ($26.2B), Jon Yarbrough ($3.6B), Willis Johnson ($3.1B), Brad Kelley ($2.7B)

27. Newport Beach, CA

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $37.5 billion

$37.5 billion Largest sector: Real Estate (28.1% of billionaire wealth)

Real Estate (28.1% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $2,812,302

$2,812,302 Wealthiest billionaires: Donald Bren ($18.0B), Henry Samueli ($14.1B), George Argyros & family ($3.1B), Palmer Luckey ($2.3B)

26. Jackson, WY

aimintang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $55.4 billion

$55.4 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (35.8% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (35.8% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $1,131,365

$1,131,365 Wealthiest billionaires: John Mars ($38.5B), Christy Walton ($13.6B), B. Wayne Hughes, Jr. ($2.1B), Zachary Stern ($1.2B)

25. Los Altos, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 4

4 Total billionaire wealth: $194.9 billion

$194.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (48.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (48.0% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $3,619,058

$3,619,058 Wealthiest billionaires: Sergey Brin ($110.0B), Jensen Huang ($77.0B), Yuri Milner ($5.9B), Oren Zeev ($2.0B)

24. Delray Beach, FL

Billionaire count: 5

5 Total billionaire wealth: $16.3 billion

$16.3 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (33.4% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (33.4% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $590,565

$590,565 Wealthiest billionaires: Russ Weiner ($5.2B), Robert Sands ($3.2B), Wayne Rothbaum ($3.1B), Richard Sands ($2.5B), Stefan Soloviev ($2.3B)

23. Woodside, CA

Billionaire count: 5

5 Total billionaire wealth: $172.8 billion

$172.8 billion Largest sector: Technology (43.8% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (43.8% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $4,435,592

$4,435,592 Wealthiest billionaires: Larry Ellison ($141.0B), John Doerr ($11.7B), Charles Schwab ($9.8B), Scott Cook ($6.4B), Thomas Siebel ($3.9B)

22. St. Louis, MO

f11photo/Shutterstock

Billionaire count: 6

6 Total billionaire wealth: $27.9 billion

$27.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (25.3% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (25.3% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $226,129

$226,129 Wealthiest billionaires: David Steward ($7.6B), Pauline MacMillan Keinath ($7.3B), Jim Kavanaugh ($4.7B), Rodger Riney & family ($3.6B), Robert Clark ($2.9B), Jim McKelvey ($1.8B)

21. Phoenix, AZ

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 7

7 Total billionaire wealth: $23.3 billion

$23.3 billion Largest sector: Automotive (25.1% of billionaire wealth)

Automotive (25.1% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $422,255

$422,255 Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Shoen ($5.0B), Arturo Moreno ($4.9B), E. Joe Shoen ($4.3B), Stewart Horejsi & family ($3.3B), Ernest Garcia, III ($2.4B), Peter Sperling ($1.7B), Don Levin ($1.7B)

20. Naples, FL

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 7

7 Total billionaire wealth: $36.1 billion

$36.1 billion Largest sector: Automotive (16.9% of billionaire wealth)

Automotive (16.9% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $2,168,597

$2,168,597 Wealthiest billionaires: Shahid Khan ($12.2B), Reinhold Schmieding ($7.3B), Tom Golisano ($5.6B), Richard Schulze ($4.1B), Scott Kapnick ($3.0B), Kamal Ghaffarian ($2.3B), David Hoffmann ($1.6B)

19. Seattle, WA

Billionaire count: 7

7 Total billionaire wealth: $47.9 billion

$47.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (42.3% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (42.3% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $1,041,335

$1,041,335 Wealthiest billionaires: MacKenzie Scott ($35.6B), Gabe Newell ($4.3B), Howard Schultz ($3.1B), Christopher Stolte ($1.5B), Christian Chabot ($1.3B), Orion Hindawi ($1.1B), David Hindawi ($1.0B)

18. Miami Beach, FL

ULora / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 8

8 Total billionaire wealth: $25.2 billion

$25.2 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (38.5% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (38.5% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $1,145,115

$1,145,115 Wealthiest billionaires: Orlando Bravo ($8.7B), Sami Mnaymneh ($5.1B), Daniel Och ($3.6B), Edward Lampert ($2.0B), Marcelo Claure ($2.0B), Phillip Frost ($1.8B), Michael S. Smith ($1.0B), Jonathan Oringer ($1.0B)

17. Fort Worth, TX

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 9

9 Total billionaire wealth: $101.3 billion

$101.3 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (35.7% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (35.7% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $291,590

$291,590 Wealthiest billionaires: Alice Walton ($72.3B), David Bonderman ($6.4B), Donald Horton & family ($5.9B), Robert Bass ($5.3B), Sid Bass ($3.8B), Edward Bass ($2.5B), Lee Bass ($2.2B), John Goff ($1.9B), Robyn Jones ($1.0B)

16. Greenwich, CT

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 10

10 Total billionaire wealth: $59.1 billion

$59.1 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (42.6% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (42.6% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $2,246,438

$2,246,438 Wealthiest billionaires: Steve Cohen ($19.8B), Ray Dalio ($15.4B), Alexandre Behring ($6.3B), Brad Jacobs ($4.1B), Doug Ostrover ($2.8B), Vincent McMahon ($2.6B), Stephen Mandel, Jr. ($2.5B), Lucy Stitzer ($2.0B), Mario Gabelli ($1.8B), Clifford Asness ($1.8B)

15. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 11

11 Total billionaire wealth: $50.0 billion

$50.0 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (21.7% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (21.7% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $874,341

$874,341 Wealthiest billionaires: Edward Johnson, IV. ($11.8B), Elizabeth Johnson ($9.9B), Robert Hale, Jr. ($5.4B), Stéphane Bancel ($3.8B), Amos Hostetter, Jr. ($3.5B), Frank Laukien ($3.4B), Bill Alfond ($3.1B), Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon ($3.0B), Herb Chambers ($2.6B), John Fish ($2.3B)

14. Beverly Hills, CA

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 11

11 Total billionaire wealth: $53.2 billion

$53.2 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (11.0% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (11.0% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $4,320,588

$4,320,588 Wealthiest billionaires: Eric Smidt ($11.7B), Tom Gores ($9.1B), David Geffen ($8.0B), Stewart Resnick ($5.6B), Donald Sterling ($4.0B), Nicolas Berggruen ($3.2B), Geoffrey Palmer ($3.1B), Haim Saban ($3.0B), Alec Gores ($2.2B), Edward Glazer ($1.7B)

13. Las Vegas, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 11

11 Total billionaire wealth: $55.8 billion

$55.8 billion Largest sector: Gambling & Casinos (32.5% of billionaire wealth)

Gambling & Casinos (32.5% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $432,230

$432,230 Wealthiest billionaires: Miriam Adelson & family ($32.0B), Frank Fertitta, III. ($3.1B), Peggy Cherng ($3.1B), Andrew Cherng ($3.1B), Lorenzo Fertitta ($3.0B), Phil Ruffin ($2.7B), William Boyd & family ($2.2B), Elaine Wynn ($2.1B), William Foley, II. ($1.8B), Weili Dai ($1.4B)

12. Atherton, CA

Billionaire count: 11

11 Total billionaire wealth: $73.4 billion

$73.4 billion Largest sector: Technology (26.8% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (26.8% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $6,707,190

$6,707,190 Wealthiest billionaires: Eric Schmidt ($20.6B), Jan Koum ($16.1B), George Roberts ($12.7B), Douglas Leone ($7.2B), John A. Sobrato & family ($5.8B), Egon Durban ($2.3B), Joe Lacob ($2.1B), Tim Draper ($2.0B), Marc Andreessen ($1.9B), James Scapa ($1.7B)

11. Miami, FL

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 11

11 Total billionaire wealth: $261.0 billion

$261.0 billion Largest sector: Technology (37.2% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (37.2% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $588,585

$588,585 Wealthiest billionaires: Jeff Bezos ($194.0B), Ken Griffin ($36.4B), Josh Harris ($8.4B), Rakesh Gangwal ($4.8B), Barry Sternlicht ($3.8B), Norman Braman ($3.5B), Adam Neumann ($2.3B), Leonard Abess ($2.3B), Igor Makarov ($2.1B), Jorge Perez ($1.7B)

10. Austin, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 13

13 Total billionaire wealth: $335.0 billion

$335.0 billion Largest sector: Automotive (29.1% of billionaire wealth)

Automotive (29.1% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $574,848

$574,848 Wealthiest billionaires: Elon Musk ($195.0B), Michael Dell ($91.0B), Joe Gebbia ($9.7B), Robert F. Smith ($9.2B), Bert Beveridge ($6.8B), Thai Lee ($5.3B), Joseph Liemandt ($5.1B), Hayes Barnard ($3.7B), John Paul DeJoria ($3.0B), David Booth ($2.1B)

9. Houston, TX

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 15

15 Total billionaire wealth: $91.3 billion

$91.3 billion Largest sector: Energy (28.0% of billionaire wealth)

Energy (28.0% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $362,156

$362,156 Wealthiest billionaires: Jeffery Hildebrand ($12.6B), Tilman Fertitta ($9.4B), Richard Kinder ($8.1B), Randa Duncan Williams ($7.7B), Milane Frantz ($7.6B), Scott Duncan ($7.6B), Dannine Avara ($7.6B), Dan Friedkin ($6.4B), Janice McNair ($5.6B), James Chao & family ($4.9B)

8. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 17

17 Total billionaire wealth: $85.6 billion

$85.6 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (14.1% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (14.1% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $568,508

$568,508 Wealthiest billionaires: Dan Cathy ($11.2B), Bubba Cathy ($11.2B), Bernard Marcus ($10.3B), Arthur Blank ($8.4B), John Brown ($7.7B), Gary Rollins ($6.4B), Jim Kennedy ($6.0B), Dan Kurzius ($5.3B), Ben Chestnut ($5.0B), Ted Turner ($2.5B)

7. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 19

19 Total billionaire wealth: $90.7 billion

$90.7 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (19.6% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (19.6% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $415,189

$415,189 Wealthiest billionaires: Lukas Walton ($28.0B), Thomas Pritzker ($6.7B), Joe Mansueto ($6.5B), Neil Bluhm ($6.3B), Mark Walter ($6.0B), Justin Ishbia ($5.1B), Steve Lavin & family ($3.9B), Joseph Grendys ($3.9B), Penny Pritzker ($3.7B), Michael Polsky ($3.3B)

6. Palo Alto, CA

NNehring / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 19

19 Total billionaire wealth: $369.6 billion

$369.6 billion Largest sector: Technology (48.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (48.5% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $3,225,325

$3,225,325 Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Zuckerberg ($177.0B), Larry Page ($114.0B), Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family ($14.8B), Laurene Powell Jobs & family ($12.8B), David Cheriton ($12.6B), Jeff Rothschild ($5.9B), Romesh T. Wadhwani ($5.1B), Tench Coxe ($4.3B), David Filo ($3.5B), Richa

5. Palm Beach, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 24

24 Total billionaire wealth: $126.7 billion

$126.7 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.3% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (27.3% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $2,896,131

$2,896,131 Wealthiest billionaires: Thomas Peterffy ($34.0B), David Tepper ($20.6B), Jude Reyes ($9.0B), Paul Tudor Jones, II. ($8.1B), Jeff Greene ($7.5B), Charles B. Johnson ($5.3B), Isaac Perlmutter ($4.4B), James Clark ($3.8B), Steve Wynn ($3.4B), Robert Johnson ($3.3B)

4. Dallas, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 24

24 Total billionaire wealth: $127.2 billion

$127.2 billion Largest sector: Energy (10.6% of billionaire wealth)

Energy (10.6% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $418,950

$418,950 Wealthiest billionaires: Elaine Marshall & family ($24.5B), Jerry Jones ($13.8B), Andrew Beal ($11.5B), Robert Rowling ($8.9B), Ken Fisher ($8.7B), Ray Lee Hunt ($7.2B), Kelcy Warren ($6.0B), Mark Cuban ($5.4B), Trevor Rees-Jones ($4.9B), Margot Birmingham Perot ($4.9B)

3. Los Angeles, CA

Billionaire count: 35

35 Total billionaire wealth: $135.0 billion

$135.0 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.6% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (16.6% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $1,135,744

$1,135,744 Wealthiest billionaires: Antony Ressler ($10.5B), Marijke Mars ($9.6B), Peter Thiel ($7.5B), Edward Roski, Jr. ($7.1B), Edythe Broad & family ($7.0B), Michael Milken ($6.5B), Patrick Soon-Shiong ($6.2B), Lynda Resnick ($5.6B), Rick Caruso ($5.3B), Jean (Gigi) Pritzker ($5.1B)

2. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 50

50 Total billionaire wealth: $184.8 billion

$184.8 billion Largest sector: Technology (32.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (32.5% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $1,662,565

$1,662,565 Wealthiest billionaires: Dustin Moskovitz ($18.3B), Brian Armstrong ($11.2B), Brian Chesky ($11.0B), Nathan Blecharczyk ($10.6B), Marc Benioff ($10.6B), Patrick Collison ($7.2B), John Collison ($7.2B), Michael Moritz ($5.6B), Dagmar Dolby & family ($5.1B), Garrett Camp ($5.1B)

1. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 109

109 Total billionaire wealth: $693.3 billion

$693.3 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth) Average home value in city: $989,393

$989,393 Wealthiest billionaires: Michael Bloomberg ($106.0B), Julia Koch & family ($64.3B), Stephen Schwarzman ($38.8B), Gerard Wertheimer ($36.8B), Alain Wertheimer ($36.8B), Rupert Murdoch & family ($19.5B), Leonard Lauder ($15.1B), Leon Black ($14.0B), Israel Englander ($12.4B), Henry

