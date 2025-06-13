The Beach Town With 24 Billionaires And Other Surprising U.S. Hubs For The Ultra-Wealthy

Key Points
The latest Forbes data shows there are now over 3,000 billionaires worldwide.
-
More than 800 billionaires live in the United States.
-
The cities with the most billionaires are a mix of resort towns and economic powerhouses like New York and San Francisco.
-
While purchasing power for the average world denizen is declining, the number of billionaires continues to grow. According to the latest Forbes data, there are now over 3,000 billionaires on planet Earth. More than 800 of those billionaires live in the United States, spread across 287 cities.
The U.S. cities with the most billionaires are a mix of finance capitals, technological hubs, and resort towns. While economic powerhouses like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles unsurprisingly top the list, other cities likely attract billionaires through high quality of life or tax structures friendly to the ultra wealthy.
Despite a population of just 9,200, Palm Beach, Florida is home to 24 billionaires with a collective net worth of $126.7 billion. Some of the wealthiest billionaires living in Palm Beach include Thomas Peterfy, the founder of Interactive Brokers, hedge fund manager and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, and real estate entrepreneur Jeff Greene. Other small cities home to large billionaire populations include Franklin, Tennessee, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Jackson, Wyoming. A closer look at the data reveals the U.S. cities with the most billionaires.
To determine the U.S. cities with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Cities were ranked based on the total number of billionaires as of December 31, 2024 by country and city of residence. Supplemental data on total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data. Supplemental data on average home value is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey data.
35. Tampa, FL
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $7.8 billion
- Largest sector: Sports (28.8% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $488,099
- Wealthiest billionaires: Edward DeBartolo, Jr. ($3.3B), Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal ($1.5B), Jessica Steinbrenner ($1.5B), Hal Steinbrenner ($1.5B)
34. Paradise Valley, AZ
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $8.7 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (18.4% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $2,352,905
- Wealthiest billionaires: George Kurtz ($3.2B), Bennett Dorrance ($3.1B), Jahm Najafi ($1.3B), Ken Kendrick ($1.1B)
33. Los Altos Hills, CA
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $13.4 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (44.4% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $4,924,554
- Wealthiest billionaires: Ken Xie ($5.0B), Michael Xie ($4.3B), Jerry Yang ($2.6B), George Marcus ($1.5B)
32. San Antonio, TX
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $13.5 billion
- Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (35.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $238,066
- Wealthiest billionaires: Charles Butt ($7.6B), Christopher Goldsbury ($2.0B), Howard Butt, III. & family ($2.0B), James Leininger ($1.9B)
31. Boca Raton, FL
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $16.1 billion
- Largest sector: Energy (25.5% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $932,610
- Wealthiest billionaires: Terrence Pegula ($6.8B), John Henry ($5.1B), Leon G. Cooperman ($2.8B), Paul Novelly & family ($1.4B)
30. Denver, CO
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $19.1 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (40.1% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $654,964
- Wealthiest billionaires: Philip Anschutz ($15.3B), Charles Ergen ($1.4B), Gary Magness ($1.3B), Kenneth Tuchman ($1.1B)
29. Nashville, TN
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $33.7 billion
- Largest sector: Healthcare (38.9% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $444,045
- Wealthiest billionaires: Thomas Frist, Jr. & family ($26.2B), Martha Ingram & family ($4.4B), Amy Adams Strunk ($2.0B), Taylor Swift ($1.1B)
28. Franklin, TN
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $35.6 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (36.8% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $658,418
- Wealthiest billionaires: Daniel Gilbert ($26.2B), Jon Yarbrough ($3.6B), Willis Johnson ($3.1B), Brad Kelley ($2.7B)
27. Newport Beach, CA
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $37.5 billion
- Largest sector: Real Estate (28.1% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $2,812,302
- Wealthiest billionaires: Donald Bren ($18.0B), Henry Samueli ($14.1B), George Argyros & family ($3.1B), Palmer Luckey ($2.3B)
26. Jackson, WY
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $55.4 billion
- Largest sector: Food & Beverage (35.8% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $1,131,365
- Wealthiest billionaires: John Mars ($38.5B), Christy Walton ($13.6B), B. Wayne Hughes, Jr. ($2.1B), Zachary Stern ($1.2B)
25. Los Altos, CA
- Billionaire count: 4
- Total billionaire wealth: $194.9 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (48.0% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $3,619,058
- Wealthiest billionaires: Sergey Brin ($110.0B), Jensen Huang ($77.0B), Yuri Milner ($5.9B), Oren Zeev ($2.0B)
24. Delray Beach, FL
- Billionaire count: 5
- Total billionaire wealth: $16.3 billion
- Largest sector: Food & Beverage (33.4% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $590,565
- Wealthiest billionaires: Russ Weiner ($5.2B), Robert Sands ($3.2B), Wayne Rothbaum ($3.1B), Richard Sands ($2.5B), Stefan Soloviev ($2.3B)
23. Woodside, CA
- Billionaire count: 5
- Total billionaire wealth: $172.8 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (43.8% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $4,435,592
- Wealthiest billionaires: Larry Ellison ($141.0B), John Doerr ($11.7B), Charles Schwab ($9.8B), Scott Cook ($6.4B), Thomas Siebel ($3.9B)
22. St. Louis, MO
- Billionaire count: 6
- Total billionaire wealth: $27.9 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (25.3% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $226,129
- Wealthiest billionaires: David Steward ($7.6B), Pauline MacMillan Keinath ($7.3B), Jim Kavanaugh ($4.7B), Rodger Riney & family ($3.6B), Robert Clark ($2.9B), Jim McKelvey ($1.8B)
21. Phoenix, AZ
- Billionaire count: 7
- Total billionaire wealth: $23.3 billion
- Largest sector: Automotive (25.1% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $422,255
- Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Shoen ($5.0B), Arturo Moreno ($4.9B), E. Joe Shoen ($4.3B), Stewart Horejsi & family ($3.3B), Ernest Garcia, III ($2.4B), Peter Sperling ($1.7B), Don Levin ($1.7B)
20. Naples, FL
- Billionaire count: 7
- Total billionaire wealth: $36.1 billion
- Largest sector: Automotive (16.9% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $2,168,597
- Wealthiest billionaires: Shahid Khan ($12.2B), Reinhold Schmieding ($7.3B), Tom Golisano ($5.6B), Richard Schulze ($4.1B), Scott Kapnick ($3.0B), Kamal Ghaffarian ($2.3B), David Hoffmann ($1.6B)
19. Seattle, WA
- Billionaire count: 7
- Total billionaire wealth: $47.9 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (42.3% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $1,041,335
- Wealthiest billionaires: MacKenzie Scott ($35.6B), Gabe Newell ($4.3B), Howard Schultz ($3.1B), Christopher Stolte ($1.5B), Christian Chabot ($1.3B), Orion Hindawi ($1.1B), David Hindawi ($1.0B)
18. Miami Beach, FL
- Billionaire count: 8
- Total billionaire wealth: $25.2 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (38.5% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $1,145,115
- Wealthiest billionaires: Orlando Bravo ($8.7B), Sami Mnaymneh ($5.1B), Daniel Och ($3.6B), Edward Lampert ($2.0B), Marcelo Claure ($2.0B), Phillip Frost ($1.8B), Michael S. Smith ($1.0B), Jonathan Oringer ($1.0B)
17. Fort Worth, TX
- Billionaire count: 9
- Total billionaire wealth: $101.3 billion
- Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (35.7% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $291,590
- Wealthiest billionaires: Alice Walton ($72.3B), David Bonderman ($6.4B), Donald Horton & family ($5.9B), Robert Bass ($5.3B), Sid Bass ($3.8B), Edward Bass ($2.5B), Lee Bass ($2.2B), John Goff ($1.9B), Robyn Jones ($1.0B)
16. Greenwich, CT
- Billionaire count: 10
- Total billionaire wealth: $59.1 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (42.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $2,246,438
- Wealthiest billionaires: Steve Cohen ($19.8B), Ray Dalio ($15.4B), Alexandre Behring ($6.3B), Brad Jacobs ($4.1B), Doug Ostrover ($2.8B), Vincent McMahon ($2.6B), Stephen Mandel, Jr. ($2.5B), Lucy Stitzer ($2.0B), Mario Gabelli ($1.8B), Clifford Asness ($1.8B)
15. Boston, MA
- Billionaire count: 11
- Total billionaire wealth: $50.0 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (21.7% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $874,341
- Wealthiest billionaires: Edward Johnson, IV. ($11.8B), Elizabeth Johnson ($9.9B), Robert Hale, Jr. ($5.4B), Stéphane Bancel ($3.8B), Amos Hostetter, Jr. ($3.5B), Frank Laukien ($3.4B), Bill Alfond ($3.1B), Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon ($3.0B), Herb Chambers ($2.6B), John Fish ($2.3B)
14. Beverly Hills, CA
- Billionaire count: 11
- Total billionaire wealth: $53.2 billion
- Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (11.0% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $4,320,588
- Wealthiest billionaires: Eric Smidt ($11.7B), Tom Gores ($9.1B), David Geffen ($8.0B), Stewart Resnick ($5.6B), Donald Sterling ($4.0B), Nicolas Berggruen ($3.2B), Geoffrey Palmer ($3.1B), Haim Saban ($3.0B), Alec Gores ($2.2B), Edward Glazer ($1.7B)
13. Las Vegas, NV
- Billionaire count: 11
- Total billionaire wealth: $55.8 billion
- Largest sector: Gambling & Casinos (32.5% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $432,230
- Wealthiest billionaires: Miriam Adelson & family ($32.0B), Frank Fertitta, III. ($3.1B), Peggy Cherng ($3.1B), Andrew Cherng ($3.1B), Lorenzo Fertitta ($3.0B), Phil Ruffin ($2.7B), William Boyd & family ($2.2B), Elaine Wynn ($2.1B), William Foley, II. ($1.8B), Weili Dai ($1.4B)
12. Atherton, CA
- Billionaire count: 11
- Total billionaire wealth: $73.4 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (26.8% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $6,707,190
- Wealthiest billionaires: Eric Schmidt ($20.6B), Jan Koum ($16.1B), George Roberts ($12.7B), Douglas Leone ($7.2B), John A. Sobrato & family ($5.8B), Egon Durban ($2.3B), Joe Lacob ($2.1B), Tim Draper ($2.0B), Marc Andreessen ($1.9B), James Scapa ($1.7B)
11. Miami, FL
- Billionaire count: 11
- Total billionaire wealth: $261.0 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (37.2% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $588,585
- Wealthiest billionaires: Jeff Bezos ($194.0B), Ken Griffin ($36.4B), Josh Harris ($8.4B), Rakesh Gangwal ($4.8B), Barry Sternlicht ($3.8B), Norman Braman ($3.5B), Adam Neumann ($2.3B), Leonard Abess ($2.3B), Igor Makarov ($2.1B), Jorge Perez ($1.7B)
10. Austin, TX
- Billionaire count: 13
- Total billionaire wealth: $335.0 billion
- Largest sector: Automotive (29.1% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $574,848
- Wealthiest billionaires: Elon Musk ($195.0B), Michael Dell ($91.0B), Joe Gebbia ($9.7B), Robert F. Smith ($9.2B), Bert Beveridge ($6.8B), Thai Lee ($5.3B), Joseph Liemandt ($5.1B), Hayes Barnard ($3.7B), John Paul DeJoria ($3.0B), David Booth ($2.1B)
9. Houston, TX
- Billionaire count: 15
- Total billionaire wealth: $91.3 billion
- Largest sector: Energy (28.0% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $362,156
- Wealthiest billionaires: Jeffery Hildebrand ($12.6B), Tilman Fertitta ($9.4B), Richard Kinder ($8.1B), Randa Duncan Williams ($7.7B), Milane Frantz ($7.6B), Scott Duncan ($7.6B), Dannine Avara ($7.6B), Dan Friedkin ($6.4B), Janice McNair ($5.6B), James Chao & family ($4.9B)
8. Atlanta, GA
- Billionaire count: 17
- Total billionaire wealth: $85.6 billion
- Largest sector: Food & Beverage (14.1% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $568,508
- Wealthiest billionaires: Dan Cathy ($11.2B), Bubba Cathy ($11.2B), Bernard Marcus ($10.3B), Arthur Blank ($8.4B), John Brown ($7.7B), Gary Rollins ($6.4B), Jim Kennedy ($6.0B), Dan Kurzius ($5.3B), Ben Chestnut ($5.0B), Ted Turner ($2.5B)
7. Chicago, IL
- Billionaire count: 19
- Total billionaire wealth: $90.7 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (19.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $415,189
- Wealthiest billionaires: Lukas Walton ($28.0B), Thomas Pritzker ($6.7B), Joe Mansueto ($6.5B), Neil Bluhm ($6.3B), Mark Walter ($6.0B), Justin Ishbia ($5.1B), Steve Lavin & family ($3.9B), Joseph Grendys ($3.9B), Penny Pritzker ($3.7B), Michael Polsky ($3.3B)
6. Palo Alto, CA
- Billionaire count: 19
- Total billionaire wealth: $369.6 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (48.5% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $3,225,325
- Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Zuckerberg ($177.0B), Larry Page ($114.0B), Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family ($14.8B), Laurene Powell Jobs & family ($12.8B), David Cheriton ($12.6B), Jeff Rothschild ($5.9B), Romesh T. Wadhwani ($5.1B), Tench Coxe ($4.3B), David Filo ($3.5B), Richa
5. Palm Beach, FL
- Billionaire count: 24
- Total billionaire wealth: $126.7 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.3% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $2,896,131
- Wealthiest billionaires: Thomas Peterffy ($34.0B), David Tepper ($20.6B), Jude Reyes ($9.0B), Paul Tudor Jones, II. ($8.1B), Jeff Greene ($7.5B), Charles B. Johnson ($5.3B), Isaac Perlmutter ($4.4B), James Clark ($3.8B), Steve Wynn ($3.4B), Robert Johnson ($3.3B)
4. Dallas, TX
- Billionaire count: 24
- Total billionaire wealth: $127.2 billion
- Largest sector: Energy (10.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $418,950
- Wealthiest billionaires: Elaine Marshall & family ($24.5B), Jerry Jones ($13.8B), Andrew Beal ($11.5B), Robert Rowling ($8.9B), Ken Fisher ($8.7B), Ray Lee Hunt ($7.2B), Kelcy Warren ($6.0B), Mark Cuban ($5.4B), Trevor Rees-Jones ($4.9B), Margot Birmingham Perot ($4.9B)
3. Los Angeles, CA
- Billionaire count: 35
- Total billionaire wealth: $135.0 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.6% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $1,135,744
- Wealthiest billionaires: Antony Ressler ($10.5B), Marijke Mars ($9.6B), Peter Thiel ($7.5B), Edward Roski, Jr. ($7.1B), Edythe Broad & family ($7.0B), Michael Milken ($6.5B), Patrick Soon-Shiong ($6.2B), Lynda Resnick ($5.6B), Rick Caruso ($5.3B), Jean (Gigi) Pritzker ($5.1B)
2. San Francisco, CA
- Billionaire count: 50
- Total billionaire wealth: $184.8 billion
- Largest sector: Technology (32.5% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $1,662,565
- Wealthiest billionaires: Dustin Moskovitz ($18.3B), Brian Armstrong ($11.2B), Brian Chesky ($11.0B), Nathan Blecharczyk ($10.6B), Marc Benioff ($10.6B), Patrick Collison ($7.2B), John Collison ($7.2B), Michael Moritz ($5.6B), Dagmar Dolby & family ($5.1B), Garrett Camp ($5.1B)
1. New York, NY
- Billionaire count: 109
- Total billionaire wealth: $693.3 billion
- Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth)
- Average home value in city: $989,393
- Wealthiest billionaires: Michael Bloomberg ($106.0B), Julia Koch & family ($64.3B), Stephen Schwarzman ($38.8B), Gerard Wertheimer ($36.8B), Alain Wertheimer ($36.8B), Rupert Murdoch & family ($19.5B), Leonard Lauder ($15.1B), Leon Black ($14.0B), Israel Englander ($12.4B), Henry
