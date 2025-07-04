Despite Roaring Stock Market, 2025's Most Valuable Company List Hasn't Changed Much Presley Ann / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Points Unlike sales of actual product units or services, brand name value is also an important, albeit more complex valuation to quantify.

Name recognition, advertising rate demand, degree of sustained interest and attention, etc. are all criteria that go into the stew of data points to be compiled and analyzed to determine a brand’s value.

Several of the Brand Finance top rankings for 2025 reflect how myopia in the US can skew expectations and familiarity with some names that are ubiquitous in other regions.

In addition to its pioneering work in animation and in theme parks, perhaps the most significant asset that Walt Disney devised was the Disney brand. Name value association and the premiums that recognition can command in the marketplace on merchandising, marketing, and a litany of other financial ventures, is perhaps the company’s most valuable asset in the aggregate. The explosion of social media in the 21st century has led to the creation of billionaires with no other intrinsic product or service other than name recognition, such as Kim Kardashian, who licenses her name to other ventures for hefty royalties and equity stakes.

In a global assessment of brand value as it relates to a quantifiable valuation, Brand Finance crunches the voluminous numbers of criteria that go into quantifying a brand’s value. Advertising, brand name recognition, demographic penetration, and a litany of other statistical data all contribute to these calculations. The following entities were the top 10 for 2025, and the fact that a few Chinese companies made the list demonstrate how strong China’s economy and influence stands next to the US, and how many more billions of people occupy the planet outside of the 347 million in the US.

#1 Apple (was #1 in 2024)

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) brand value was calculated at $574.5 billion. It scored over an 80% on brand recognition among consumers, and 45% of them admitted to being Apple device users. Its 2024 valuation for $516.58 billion.

#2 Microsoft (was #2 in 2024)

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) valuation came in at #2 with a $461billion total. Its innovations in AI, especially with ChatGPT, likely contributed to its $120 billion+ leap in valuation, which totalled $340.4 billion in 2024.

#3 Google (was #3 in 2024)

Coming in at #3 was Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), totalling $412.98 billion. While maintaining close to a 90% market share in SEO, the company’s expansions into cloud computing and its Android mobile phone OS into new markets are likely contributors. Its 2024 value was $333.44 billion.

#4 Amazon (was #4 in 2024)

At #4 with a calculated $356.38 billion price, Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) name value jumped over $46 billion from last year’s $38.92 billion. The growth of Amazon Prime subscriptions and original content hit shows like Reacher have been adding to expanding the Amazon reputation beyond e-commerce.

#5 Walmart (was #6 in 2024)

For a company associated with middle America and thrift, retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) bumping Samsung from the # 5 slot came as a surprise. Notching a $137.18 billion valuation, a solid leap from its $96.84 billion 2024 level, WalMart’s gains reflect its efforts to increase retail market share and greater growth in its homegrown private label products offerings.

#6 Samsung Group (was #5 in 2024)

South Korean electronics goliath Samsung Group (OTCPK: SSNLF) came in at #5 with a $110.593 billion valuation, a gain from 2024’s $99.365 billion, but not enough to keep ahead of WalMart. Despite moving large unit numbers, Samsung’s Galaxy brand device series has caused confusion through inconsistencies and complaints over a lack of innovation, giving the company potential impetus to scrap the Galaxy brand completely, according to some insiders.

#7 TikTok/Douyin (was #7 in 2024)

Despite the controversies over alleged Chinese government data control over TikTok’s massive user content, the company’s platform has won over countless influencers away from Instagram and TikTok use has been noted as a contributing factor in informing voters of facts that challenged legacy media propaganda going into the 2024 US presidential election, at the urging of Barron Trump. Owned by private company Bytedance, TikTok’s $105.79 billion valuation showed a $21 billion increase from 2024’s $84.2 billion.

#8 Facebook (was #8 in 2024)

Although Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in 2021, he still kept the Facebook name for the social media app. Adding WhatsApp and Instagram to the Meta stable has strengthened the company, but Facebook is still arguably the much more recognizable brand name over Meta. Facebook scored a $91.45 billion brand valuation vs. $75.7 billion in 2024.

#9 Nvidia (was #30 in 2024)

The public’s fascination with AI, which has propelled Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) into becoming the company most ubiquitously associated with AI, has boosted Jensen Huang’s brand to stratospheric heights. Ranked #30 in 2024 with a $44.48 billion valuation, Nvidia nearly doubled its brand value in 2025, with a score of $87.87 billion.

#10 State Grid Corporation of China (was #12 in 2024)

Although US companies dominate most of the top slots in terms of branding recognition, China’s vast population of 1.4 billion makes for a huge demographic, simply through sheer volume. Although it may have little name recognition in the US, State Grid Corporation of China (Shanghai SE: 600131) is the most valuable utility brand in the world, and has been so for the past 7 years. Supplying electricity for over 1 billion people in China, the company also has a name presence in the PacRim, South American, the Middle East, and in Europe, thanks to transmission network joint ventures it operates in those regions. State Grid Corporation of China’s $85.82 billion pushed it up into the global top 10, after it attained a #12 rank in 2024 with $71.14 billion.