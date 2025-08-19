The Booming Suburb That Gained 113,000 New Residents In The Last 10 Years Jonathan Sloan / Flickr

Key Points While the principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas grew by 5.9% from 2013 to 2023, the populations of outer suburbs grew by 11.9% over the same period.

Dozens of suburbs added more than 25,000 residents each in just a decade.

Of the 40 suburbs that added the most residents from 2013 to 2023, five are in the Dallas metro area, four are in the Phoenix metro area, and four are in the Houston metro area.

As skyrocketing housing costs and the rise of remote work are untethering workers from downtowns and urban centers, more Americans are moving to live in the suburbs. While the principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas grew by 5.9% from 2013 to 2023, the populations of outer suburbs grew by 11.9% over the same period. Dozens of suburbs added more than 25,000 residents each in just a decade.

Many of the fastest-growing suburbs are in metro areas in the Sun Belt and Mountain West. Of the 40 suburbs that added the most residents from 2013 to 2023, five are in the Dallas metro area, four are in the Phoenix metro area, and four are in the Houston metro area. Several are more than 30 miles away from their anchor city, signaling a decrease in dependence on downtowns. A closer look at the data reveals the suburbs adding the most residents.

To determine the cities with the fastest growing suburbs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Suburbs of metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on raw population change from 2013 to 2023. Suburbs were assigned to principal cities based on boundary definitions and delineation files from the U.S. Census Bureau. Supplemental data on median household income, average home value, total population, and industry concentration are also from the Census Bureau.

40. Dublin, CA (San Francisco metro area)

Marcus Excell / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +22,900 residents (+48.1% increase)

+22,900 residents (+48.1% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 59.2% of workers

59.2% of workers Distance to principal city center: 43.7 miles

43.7 miles Median household income: $205,046

$205,046 Average home value: $914,185

$914,185 Total population: 70,542 residents

70,542 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, management of companies and enterprises, utilities, finance and insurance

39. Ankeny, IA (Des Moines metro area)

Larry_Reynolds / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +22,956 residents (+48.2% increase)

+22,956 residents (+48.2% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 57.7% of workers

57.7% of workers Distance to principal city center: 10.9 miles

10.9 miles Median household income: $106,603

$106,603 Average home value: $231,039

$231,039 Total population: 70,542 residents

70,542 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, educational services, construction

38. Westchester, FL (Miami metro area)

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +22,969 residents (+76.3% increase)

+22,969 residents (+76.3% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 79.6% of workers

79.6% of workers Distance to principal city center: 9.1 miles

9.1 miles Median household income: $75,905

$75,905 Average home value: $330,546

$330,546 Total population: 53,082 residents

53,082 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Other services, except public administration, construction, transportation and warehousing, information, real estate and rental and leasing

37. Kyle, TX (Austin metro area)

nolagirl1969 / Flickr

Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,043 residents (+78.4% increase)

+23,043 residents (+78.4% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 70.6% of workers

70.6% of workers Distance to principal city center: 22.5 miles

22.5 miles Median household income: $89,645

$89,645 Average home value: $211,296

$211,296 Total population: 52,439 residents

52,439 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, management of companies and enterprises, public administration, educational services, retail trade

36. Nampa, ID (Boise metro area)

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,149 residents (+27.8% increase)

+23,149 residents (+27.8% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 53.0% of workers

53.0% of workers Distance to principal city center: 16.7 miles

16.7 miles Median household income: $72,122

$72,122 Average home value: $259,718

$259,718 Total population: 106,289 residents

106,289 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, other services, except public administration

35. Spring Hill, TN (Nashville metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,437 residents (+77.7% increase)

+23,437 residents (+77.7% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 66.2% of workers

66.2% of workers Distance to principal city center: 30.4 miles

30.4 miles Median household income: $106,658

$106,658 Average home value: $354,651

$354,651 Total population: 53,585 residents

53,585 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade, manufacturing

34. Little Elm, TX (Dallas metro area)

<a href="Own work" target="_blank">Downtown Little Elm</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/" target="_blank">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Bbqnerd&action=edit&redlink=1" target="_blank">Bbqnerd</a>

Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,460 residents (+83.9% increase)

+23,460 residents (+83.9% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 69.1% of workers

69.1% of workers Distance to principal city center: 28.7 miles

28.7 miles Median household income: $116,036

$116,036 Average home value: $265,768

$265,768 Total population: 51,426 residents

51,426 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services

33. Prosper, TX (Dallas metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,598 residents (+215.1% increase)

+23,598 residents (+215.1% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 57.0% of workers

57.0% of workers Distance to principal city center: 30.9 miles

30.9 miles Median household income: $187,603

$187,603 Average home value: $713,715

$713,715 Total population: 34,567 residents

34,567 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services

32. St. Cloud, FL (Orlando metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +24,058 residents (+63.5% increase)

+24,058 residents (+63.5% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 71.0% of workers

71.0% of workers Distance to principal city center: 17.1 miles

17.1 miles Median household income: $76,196

$76,196 Average home value: $227,463

$227,463 Total population: 61,963 residents

61,963 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services

31. Saratoga Springs, UT (Provo metro area)

Jason Finn / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +24,562 residents (+125.9% increase)

+24,562 residents (+125.9% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 62.5% of workers

62.5% of workers Distance to principal city center: 15.8 miles

15.8 miles Median household income: $123,619

$123,619 Average home value: $474,229

$474,229 Total population: 44,070 residents

44,070 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, educational services, retail trade

30. Lehigh Acres, FL (Cape Coral metro area)

Glenkoz / Wikimedia Commons

Population increase, 2013-2023: +25,264 residents (+24.7% increase)

+25,264 residents (+24.7% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 74.2% of workers

74.2% of workers Distance to principal city center: 22.2 miles

22.2 miles Median household income: $62,330

$62,330 Average home value: $183,099

$183,099 Total population: 127,391 residents

127,391 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade

29. Fulshear, TX (Houston metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +25,328 residents (+1527.6% increase)

+25,328 residents (+1527.6% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 58.1% of workers

58.1% of workers Distance to principal city center: 30.4 miles

30.4 miles Median household income: $178,398

$178,398 Average home value: $519,857

$519,857 Total population: 26,986 residents

26,986 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

28. Clovis, CA (Fresno metro area)

Shunyu Fan / E+ via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +25,619 residents (+26.4% increase)

+25,619 residents (+26.4% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 67.8% of workers

67.8% of workers Distance to principal city center: 6.9 miles

6.9 miles Median household income: $100,360

$100,360 Average home value: $324,239

$324,239 Total population: 122,719 residents

122,719 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, utilities, educational services, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade

27. South Jordan, UT (Salt Lake City metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +26,609 residents (+49.5% increase)

+26,609 residents (+49.5% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 67.3% of workers

67.3% of workers Distance to principal city center: 15.7 miles

15.7 miles Median household income: $126,400

$126,400 Average home value: $543,249

$543,249 Total population: 80,331 residents

80,331 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing, information

26. Castle Rock, CO (Denver metro area)

Robert Young / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +26,624 residents (+53.3% increase)

+26,624 residents (+53.3% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 51.3% of workers

51.3% of workers Distance to principal city center: 26.7 miles

26.7 miles Median household income: $143,031

$143,031 Average home value: $513,631

$513,631 Total population: 76,614 residents

76,614 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, information, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

25. Wesley Chapel, FL (Tampa metro area)

DeborahMaxemow / E+ via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +26,983 residents (+60.0% increase)

+26,983 residents (+60.0% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 57.8% of workers

57.8% of workers Distance to principal city center: 19.2 miles

19.2 miles Median household income: $107,004

$107,004 Average home value: $323,841

$323,841 Total population: 71,965 residents

71,965 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, information, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

24. Atascocita, TX (Houston metro area)

Patrick Feller / Flickr

Population increase, 2013-2023: +27,047 residents (+40.4% increase)

+27,047 residents (+40.4% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 83.4% of workers

83.4% of workers Distance to principal city center: 17.6 miles

17.6 miles Median household income: $114,443

$114,443 Average home value: $266,019

$266,019 Total population: 93,926 residents

93,926 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing, educational services, utilities

23. Eagle Mountain, UT (Provo metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +27,156 residents (+121.5% increase)

+27,156 residents (+121.5% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 68.5% of workers

68.5% of workers Distance to principal city center: 19.9 miles

19.9 miles Median household income: $105,576

$105,576 Average home value: $427,148

$427,148 Total population: 49,514 residents

49,514 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, information, construction, finance and insurance, educational services

22. Menifee, CA (Riverside metro area)

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +27,416 residents (+34.4% increase)

+27,416 residents (+34.4% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 75.4% of workers

75.4% of workers Distance to principal city center: 20.9 miles

20.9 miles Median household income: $89,183

$89,183 Average home value: $392,360

$392,360 Total population: 107,020 residents

107,020 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, transportation and warehousing, construction, wholesale trade

21. Apex, NC (Raleigh metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +28,631 residents (+73.2% increase)

+28,631 residents (+73.2% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 54.5% of workers

54.5% of workers Distance to principal city center: 15.3 miles

15.3 miles Median household income: $138,442

$138,442 Average home value: $395,896

$395,896 Total population: 67,765 residents

67,765 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises

20. League City, TX (Houston metro area)

BFS Man from Webster, TX, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Population increase, 2013-2023: +28,749 residents (+33.4% increase)

+28,749 residents (+33.4% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 71.8% of workers

71.8% of workers Distance to principal city center: 26.6 miles

26.6 miles Median household income: $119,870

$119,870 Average home value: $272,193

$272,193 Total population: 114,885 residents

114,885 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, utilities, manufacturing, educational services

19. Surprise, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +30,735 residents (+25.9% increase)

+30,735 residents (+25.9% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 64.0% of workers

64.0% of workers Distance to principal city center: 22.2 miles

22.2 miles Median household income: $93,371

$93,371 Average home value: $332,047

$332,047 Total population: 149,519 residents

149,519 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing, public administration

18. Lewisville, TX (Dallas metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +30,851 residents (+31.7% increase)

+30,851 residents (+31.7% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 66.5% of workers

66.5% of workers Distance to principal city center: 21.2 miles

21.2 miles Median household income: $85,002

$85,002 Average home value: $176,441

$176,441 Total population: 128,313 residents

128,313 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, transportation and warehousing

17. Four Corners, FL (Orlando metro area)

aileen kang / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +31,863 residents (+111.5% increase)

+31,863 residents (+111.5% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 76.4% of workers

76.4% of workers Distance to principal city center: 21.3 miles

21.3 miles Median household income: $74,202

$74,202 Average home value: $177,301

$177,301 Total population: 60,443 residents

60,443 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, information

16. Pearland, TX (Houston metro area)

TrongNguyen / Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +31,885 residents (+33.9% increase)

+31,885 residents (+33.9% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 74.5% of workers

74.5% of workers Distance to principal city center: 16.3 miles

16.3 miles Median household income: $112,470

$112,470 Average home value: $265,466

$265,466 Total population: 125,983 residents

125,983 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing

15. Herriman, UT (Salt Lake City metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +33,916 residents (+144.8% increase)

+33,916 residents (+144.8% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 69.9% of workers

69.9% of workers Distance to principal city center: 20.3 miles

20.3 miles Median household income: $118,446

$118,446 Average home value: $468,587

$468,587 Total population: 57,336 residents

57,336 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, retail trade

14. Riverview, FL (Tampa metro area)

sonia-cervantes / Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +34,009 residents (+46.1% increase)

+34,009 residents (+46.1% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 66.3% of workers

66.3% of workers Distance to principal city center: 14.6 miles

14.6 miles Median household income: $95,442

$95,442 Average home value: $273,102

$273,102 Total population: 107,776 residents

107,776 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

13. Goodyear, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +35,355 residents (+52.3% increase)

+35,355 residents (+52.3% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 61.6% of workers

61.6% of workers Distance to principal city center: 26.6 miles

26.6 miles Median household income: $101,814

$101,814 Average home value: $367,435

$367,435 Total population: 102,891 residents

102,891 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, finance and insurance, arts, entertainment, and recreation

12. Spring Valley, NV (Las Vegas metro area)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +36,835 residents (+20.1% increase)

+36,835 residents (+20.1% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 74.6% of workers

74.6% of workers Distance to principal city center: 9.5 miles

9.5 miles Median household income: $72,364

$72,364 Average home value: $219,811

$219,811 Total population: 219,913 residents

219,913 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

11. Peoria, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +37,186 residents (+23.7% increase)

+37,186 residents (+23.7% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 64.8% of workers

64.8% of workers Distance to principal city center: 18.9 miles

18.9 miles Median household income: $93,403

$93,403 Average home value: $361,922

$361,922 Total population: 194,338 residents

194,338 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, utilities, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade

10. Woodbridge, VA (Washington metro area)

Adonis Page / Shutterstock.com

Population increase, 2013-2023: +38,900 residents (+856.3% increase)

+38,900 residents (+856.3% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 76.3% of workers

76.3% of workers Distance to principal city center: 22.4 miles

22.4 miles Median household income: $100,370

$100,370 Average home value: $315,740

$315,740 Total population: 43,443 residents

43,443 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, public administration, accommodation and food services, professional, scientific, and technical services, administrative and support and waste management services

9. Queen Creek, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

ksblack99 / Flickr

Population increase, 2013-2023: +39,249 residents (+144.7% increase)

+39,249 residents (+144.7% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 64.9% of workers

64.9% of workers Distance to principal city center: 35.4 miles

35.4 miles Median household income: $134,719

$134,719 Average home value: $548,830

$548,830 Total population: 66,369 residents

66,369 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

8. Leander, TX (Austin metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +39,599 residents (+140.0% increase)

+39,599 residents (+140.0% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 59.5% of workers

59.5% of workers Distance to principal city center: 20.1 miles

20.1 miles Median household income: $140,180

$140,180 Average home value: $399,752

$399,752 Total population: 67,880 residents

67,880 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, finance and insurance, utilities, retail trade

7. Meridian, ID (Boise metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +46,804 residents (+60.0% increase)

+46,804 residents (+60.0% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 54.0% of workers

54.0% of workers Distance to principal city center: 8.5 miles

8.5 miles Median household income: $98,686

$98,686 Average home value: $397,186

$397,186 Total population: 124,865 residents

124,865 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, construction, information

6. Horizon West, FL (Orlando metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +46,931 residents (+308.3% increase)

+46,931 residents (+308.3% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 64.3% of workers

64.3% of workers Distance to principal city center: 17.1 miles

17.1 miles Median household income: $123,586

$123,586 Average home value: $354,297

$354,297 Total population: 62,152 residents

62,152 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, information, professional, scientific, and technical services

5. Buckeye, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +47,220 residents (+89.7% increase)

+47,220 residents (+89.7% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 69.0% of workers

69.0% of workers Distance to principal city center: 33.3 miles

33.3 miles Median household income: $98,778

$98,778 Average home value: $355,989

$355,989 Total population: 99,844 residents

99,844 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, construction, transportation and warehousing, public administration, retail trade

4. Santa Clarita, CA (Los Angeles metro area)

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +51,655 residents (+29.1% increase)

+51,655 residents (+29.1% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 59.7% of workers

59.7% of workers Distance to principal city center: 22.2 miles

22.2 miles Median household income: $119,926

$119,926 Average home value: $541,290

$541,290 Total population: 229,021 residents

229,021 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, public administration, real estate and rental and leasing, utilities

3. McKinney, TX (Dallas metro area)

AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +64,671 residents (+47.0% increase)

+64,671 residents (+47.0% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 51.2% of workers

51.2% of workers Distance to principal city center: 28.8 miles

28.8 miles Median household income: $120,273

$120,273 Average home value: $293,786

$293,786 Total population: 202,314 residents

202,314 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing

2. Frisco, TX (Dallas metro area)

Jerry Ballard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population increase, 2013-2023: +86,575 residents (+70.0% increase)

+86,575 residents (+70.0% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 48.6% of workers

48.6% of workers Distance to principal city center: 25.2 miles

25.2 miles Median household income: $146,158

$146,158 Average home value: $441,587

$441,587 Total population: 210,238 residents

210,238 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

1. Enterprise, NV (Las Vegas metro area)

Population increase, 2013-2023: +113,297 residents (+95.4% increase)

+113,297 residents (+95.4% increase) Residents working outside of suburb: 77.5% of workers

77.5% of workers Distance to principal city center: 15.6 miles

15.6 miles Median household income: $93,980

$93,980 Average home value: $321,336

$321,336 Total population: 232,043 residents

232,043 residents Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, management of companies and enterprises

