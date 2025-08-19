Special Report

The Booming Suburb That Gained 113,000 New Residents In The Last 10 Years

Key Points

  • While the principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas grew by 5.9% from 2013 to 2023, the populations of outer suburbs grew by 11.9% over the same period.
  • Dozens of suburbs added more than 25,000 residents each in just a decade.
  • Of the 40 suburbs that added the most residents from 2013 to 2023, five are in the Dallas metro area, four are in the Phoenix metro area, and four are in the Houston metro area.

As skyrocketing housing costs and the rise of remote work are untethering workers from downtowns and urban centers, more Americans are moving to live in the suburbs. While the principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas grew by 5.9% from 2013 to 2023, the populations of outer suburbs grew by 11.9% over the same period. Dozens of suburbs added more than 25,000 residents each in just a decade.

Many of the fastest-growing suburbs are in metro areas in the Sun Belt and Mountain West. Of the 40 suburbs that added the most residents from 2013 to 2023, five are in the Dallas metro area, four are in the Phoenix metro area, and four are in the Houston metro area. Several are more than 30 miles away from their anchor city, signaling a decrease in dependence on downtowns. A closer look at the data reveals the suburbs adding the most residents.

To determine the cities with the fastest growing suburbs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Suburbs of metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on raw population change from 2013 to 2023. Suburbs were assigned to principal cities based on boundary definitions and delineation files from the U.S. Census Bureau. Supplemental data on median household income, average home value, total population, and industry concentration are also from the Census Bureau.

40. Dublin, CA (San Francisco metro area)

Marcus Excell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +22,900 residents (+48.1% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 59.2% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 43.7 miles
  • Median household income: $205,046
  • Average home value: $914,185
  • Total population: 70,542 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, management of companies and enterprises, utilities, finance and insurance

39. Ankeny, IA (Des Moines metro area)

Larry_Reynolds / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +22,956 residents (+48.2% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 57.7% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 10.9 miles
  • Median household income: $106,603
  • Average home value: $231,039
  • Total population: 70,542 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, educational services, construction

38. Westchester, FL (Miami metro area)

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +22,969 residents (+76.3% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 79.6% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 9.1 miles
  • Median household income: $75,905
  • Average home value: $330,546
  • Total population: 53,082 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Other services, except public administration, construction, transportation and warehousing, information, real estate and rental and leasing

37. Kyle, TX (Austin metro area)

nolagirl1969 / Flickr

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,043 residents (+78.4% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 70.6% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 22.5 miles
  • Median household income: $89,645
  • Average home value: $211,296
  • Total population: 52,439 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, management of companies and enterprises, public administration, educational services, retail trade

36. Nampa, ID (Boise metro area)

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,149 residents (+27.8% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 53.0% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 16.7 miles
  • Median household income: $72,122
  • Average home value: $259,718
  • Total population: 106,289 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, other services, except public administration

35. Spring Hill, TN (Nashville metro area)

Tarlton Valley (234 / 365) by Casey Fleser
Tarlton Valley (234 / 365) (CC BY 2.0) by Casey Fleser
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,437 residents (+77.7% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 66.2% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 30.4 miles
  • Median household income: $106,658
  • Average home value: $354,651
  • Total population: 53,585 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade, manufacturing

34. Little Elm, TX (Dallas metro area)

<a href="Own work" target="_blank">Downtown Little Elm</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/" target="_blank">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>) by <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Bbqnerd&amp;action=edit&amp;redlink=1" target="_blank">Bbqnerd</a>

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,460 residents (+83.9% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 69.1% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 28.7 miles
  • Median household income: $116,036
  • Average home value: $265,768
  • Total population: 51,426 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, professional, scientific, and technical services

33. Prosper, TX (Dallas metro area)

Prosper, Texas 23 by Colby Nate
Prosper, Texas 23 (CC BY 2.0) by Colby Nate
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +23,598 residents (+215.1% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 57.0% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 30.9 miles
  • Median household income: $187,603
  • Average home value: $713,715
  • Total population: 34,567 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, finance and insurance, real estate and rental and leasing, professional, scientific, and technical services

32. St. Cloud, FL (Orlando metro area)

Florida Milky Way by Michael Seeley
Florida Milky Way (CC BY 2.0) by Michael Seeley
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +24,058 residents (+63.5% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 71.0% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 17.1 miles
  • Median household income: $76,196
  • Average home value: $227,463
  • Total population: 61,963 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services

31. Saratoga Springs, UT (Provo metro area)

Jason Finn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +24,562 residents (+125.9% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 62.5% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 15.8 miles
  • Median household income: $123,619
  • Average home value: $474,229
  • Total population: 44,070 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, educational services, retail trade

30. Lehigh Acres, FL (Cape Coral metro area)

Glenkoz / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +25,264 residents (+24.7% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 74.2% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 22.2 miles
  • Median household income: $62,330
  • Average home value: $183,099
  • Total population: 127,391 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, administrative and support and waste management services, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade

29. Fulshear, TX (Houston metro area)

Fulshear TX Fire Dept by Djmaschek
Fulshear TX Fire Dept (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Djmaschek
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +25,328 residents (+1527.6% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 58.1% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 30.4 miles
  • Median household income: $178,398
  • Average home value: $519,857
  • Total population: 26,986 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

28. Clovis, CA (Fresno metro area)

Shunyu Fan / E+ via Getty Images

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +25,619 residents (+26.4% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 67.8% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 6.9 miles
  • Median household income: $100,360
  • Average home value: $324,239
  • Total population: 122,719 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Public administration, utilities, educational services, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade

27. South Jordan, UT (Salt Lake City metro area)

west on 11400 South by Garrett
west on 11400 South (CC BY 2.0) by Garrett
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +26,609 residents (+49.5% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 67.3% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 15.7 miles
  • Median household income: $126,400
  • Average home value: $543,249
  • Total population: 80,331 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing, information

26. Castle Rock, CO (Denver metro area)

Robert Young / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +26,624 residents (+53.3% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 51.3% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 26.7 miles
  • Median household income: $143,031
  • Average home value: $513,631
  • Total population: 76,614 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, information, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

25. Wesley Chapel, FL (Tampa metro area)

DeborahMaxemow / E+ via Getty Images

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +26,983 residents (+60.0% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 57.8% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 19.2 miles
  • Median household income: $107,004
  • Average home value: $323,841
  • Total population: 71,965 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, information, real estate and rental and leasing, retail trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

24. Atascocita, TX (Houston metro area)

Patrick Feller / Flickr

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +27,047 residents (+40.4% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 83.4% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 17.6 miles
  • Median household income: $114,443
  • Average home value: $266,019
  • Total population: 93,926 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing, educational services, utilities

23. Eagle Mountain, UT (Provo metro area)

Phone 009 by Staplegunther
Phone 009 (Public Domain) by Staplegunther
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +27,156 residents (+121.5% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 68.5% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 19.9 miles
  • Median household income: $105,576
  • Average home value: $427,148
  • Total population: 49,514 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, information, construction, finance and insurance, educational services

22. Menifee, CA (Riverside metro area)

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +27,416 residents (+34.4% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 75.4% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 20.9 miles
  • Median household income: $89,183
  • Average home value: $392,360
  • Total population: 107,020 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, arts, entertainment, and recreation, transportation and warehousing, construction, wholesale trade

21. Apex, NC (Raleigh metro area)

Apex Water Tower by Donald Lee Pardue
Apex Water Tower (CC BY 2.0) by Donald Lee Pardue
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +28,631 residents (+73.2% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 54.5% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 15.3 miles
  • Median household income: $138,442
  • Average home value: $395,896
  • Total population: 67,765 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises

20. League City, TX (Houston metro area)

League City, Texas | File:Boats and Houses at South Shore Harbor (6125688576).jpg
BFS Man from Webster, TX, USA / Wikimedia Commons

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +28,749 residents (+33.4% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 71.8% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 26.6 miles
  • Median household income: $119,870
  • Average home value: $272,193
  • Total population: 114,885 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, utilities, manufacturing, educational services

19. Surprise, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +30,735 residents (+25.9% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 64.0% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 22.2 miles
  • Median household income: $93,371
  • Average home value: $332,047
  • Total population: 149,519 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing, public administration

18. Lewisville, TX (Dallas metro area)

Lakepoint Crossings, Aerial by La Citta Vita
Lakepoint Crossings, Aerial (CC BY-SA 2.0) by La Citta Vita
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +30,851 residents (+31.7% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 66.5% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 21.2 miles
  • Median household income: $85,002
  • Average home value: $176,441
  • Total population: 128,313 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, transportation and warehousing

17. Four Corners, FL (Orlando metro area)

aileen kang / 500px / 500px via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +31,863 residents (+111.5% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 76.4% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 21.3 miles
  • Median household income: $74,202
  • Average home value: $177,301
  • Total population: 60,443 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, administrative and support and waste management services, information

16. Pearland, TX (Houston metro area)

TrongNguyen / Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +31,885 residents (+33.9% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 74.5% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 16.3 miles
  • Median household income: $112,470
  • Average home value: $265,466
  • Total population: 125,983 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing

15. Herriman, UT (Salt Lake City metro area)

Oquirrh Mountains, Interstate ... by Ken Lund
Oquirrh Mountains, Interstate ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +33,916 residents (+144.8% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 69.9% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 20.3 miles
  • Median household income: $118,446
  • Average home value: $468,587
  • Total population: 57,336 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, retail trade

14. Riverview, FL (Tampa metro area)

sonia-cervantes / Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +34,009 residents (+46.1% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 66.3% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 14.6 miles
  • Median household income: $95,442
  • Average home value: $273,102
  • Total population: 107,776 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, administrative and support and waste management services, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

13. Goodyear, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

Stored airliners at Goodyear, ... by Alan Wilson
Stored airliners at Goodyear, ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +35,355 residents (+52.3% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 61.6% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 26.6 miles
  • Median household income: $101,814
  • Average home value: $367,435
  • Total population: 102,891 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, finance and insurance, arts, entertainment, and recreation

12. Spring Valley, NV (Las Vegas metro area)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +36,835 residents (+20.1% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 74.6% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 9.5 miles
  • Median household income: $72,364
  • Average home value: $219,811
  • Total population: 219,913 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, management of companies and enterprises, transportation and warehousing, real estate and rental and leasing

11. Peoria, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

Afternoon aerial view of sprawling suburban single family housing in Peoria, Arizona, USA. by Matt Gush
Afternoon aerial view of sprawling suburban single family housing in Peoria, Arizona, USA. (Shutterstock.com) by Matt Gush
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +37,186 residents (+23.7% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 64.8% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 18.9 miles
  • Median household income: $93,403
  • Average home value: $361,922
  • Total population: 194,338 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, utilities, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade

10. Woodbridge, VA (Washington metro area)

Newly constructed luxury apartment buildings with sophisticated design go up in the Woodbridge township area in New Jersey.
Adonis Page / Shutterstock.com

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +38,900 residents (+856.3% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 76.3% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 22.4 miles
  • Median household income: $100,370
  • Average home value: $315,740
  • Total population: 43,443 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Construction, public administration, accommodation and food services, professional, scientific, and technical services, administrative and support and waste management services

9. Queen Creek, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

ksblack99 / Flickr
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +39,249 residents (+144.7% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 64.9% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 35.4 miles
  • Median household income: $134,719
  • Average home value: $548,830
  • Total population: 66,369 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services

8. Leander, TX (Austin metro area)

leander1 by Texas State Library and Archives Commission
leander1 (CC BY 2.0) by Texas State Library and Archives Commission
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +39,599 residents (+140.0% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 59.5% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 20.1 miles
  • Median household income: $140,180
  • Average home value: $399,752
  • Total population: 67,880 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Professional, scientific, and technical services, information, finance and insurance, utilities, retail trade

7. Meridian, ID (Boise metro area)

Julia Davis Park, Boise, Idaho by Ken Lund
Julia Davis Park, Boise, Idaho (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +46,804 residents (+60.0% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 54.0% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 8.5 miles
  • Median household income: $98,686
  • Average home value: $397,186
  • Total population: 124,865 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, wholesale trade, professional, scientific, and technical services, construction, information

6. Horizon West, FL (Orlando metro area)

Milky Way seen from Central Fl... by Michael Seeley
Milky Way seen from Central Fl... (CC BY 2.0) by Michael Seeley
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +46,931 residents (+308.3% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 64.3% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 17.1 miles
  • Median household income: $123,586
  • Average home value: $354,297
  • Total population: 62,152 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, information, professional, scientific, and technical services

5. Buckeye, AZ (Phoenix metro area)

#conservationlands15 Social Me... by Bureau of Land Management
#conservationlands15 Social Me... (CC BY 2.0) by Bureau of Land Management
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +47,220 residents (+89.7% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 69.0% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 33.3 miles
  • Median household income: $98,778
  • Average home value: $355,989
  • Total population: 99,844 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Utilities, construction, transportation and warehousing, public administration, retail trade

4. Santa Clarita, CA (Los Angeles metro area)

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +51,655 residents (+29.1% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 59.7% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 22.2 miles
  • Median household income: $119,926
  • Average home value: $541,290
  • Total population: 229,021 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, public administration, real estate and rental and leasing, utilities

3. McKinney, TX (Dallas metro area)

AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +64,671 residents (+47.0% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 51.2% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 28.8 miles
  • Median household income: $120,273
  • Average home value: $293,786
  • Total population: 202,314 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, information, professional, scientific, and technical services, real estate and rental and leasing

2. Frisco, TX (Dallas metro area)

Jerry Ballard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +86,575 residents (+70.0% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 48.6% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 25.2 miles
  • Median household income: $146,158
  • Average home value: $441,587
  • Total population: 210,238 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, information, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

1. Enterprise, NV (Las Vegas metro area)

EnterpriseNVfromSouthernHighlands.jpg by Rmvisuals
EnterpriseNVfromSouthernHighlands.jpg (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rmvisuals
  • Population increase, 2013-2023: +113,297 residents (+95.4% increase)
  • Residents working outside of suburb: 77.5% of workers
  • Distance to principal city center: 15.6 miles
  • Median household income: $93,980
  • Average home value: $321,336
  • Total population: 232,043 residents
  • Most concentrated economic sectors: Arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, management of companies and enterprises

