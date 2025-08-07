Wall Street Traders Due for 30% Bonus, Plus the 10 US Army Jobs with the Biggest Signing Bonuses oregonmildep / Flickr

Wall Street stock and bond traders are in for some promising news in 2025: they will be receiving quite the bonus. According to a quarterly report by compensation consultancy Johnson Associates, the chunk of money will range from 10% to 30% and is due to increased volatility in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty. Alternatively, other finance sectors are only seeing slight increases. For example, wealth management professionals will only receive up to 5%, while asset managers may receive even less at 2%, with a cap at 7.5%.

While various professionals are eligible to receive bonuses, some of the most lucrative bonuses are attached to the U.S. Army. To find the Army professions or jobs that receive the biggest enlistment or signing bonuses, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Army site page Careers and Jobs in the U.S. Army. Jobs are ranked by their maximum bonus amount.

The lucrative bonuses are part of the Army’s campaign to boost enlistment. Enlistment bonuses can reach a whopping $50,000, while reserve enlistment bonus can reach up to $20,000. And to recruit people fast, the quick ship bonus, for those willing to start basic training ahead of a certain date, can reach $40,000. (Also see how much members of the U.S. military are paid at every pay grade.)

As enticing as these bonuses are, the Army is willing to pay even higher signing bonuses for professionals. There are 12 jobs on the list that the U.S. Army will award a signing bonus of six figures, with one particular profession eligible for an impressive $600,000 signing bonus.

This post was updated on August 6, 2025 to reflect the recent Wall Street trader bonuses.

10. Flight Surgeon

9. Ophthalmologist

8. Internal Medicine Physician

navymedicine / Flickr Bonus, up to: $250,000

Other professions with same maximum bonus: Nurse Anesthetist

7. Family Medicine Physician

Drazen Zigic / iStock via Getty Images Bonus, up to: $275,000

navymedicine / Flickr Bonus, up to: $325,000

4. Diagnostic radiologist

shironosov / iStock via Getty Images Bonus, up to: $375,000

3. Comprehensive dentist

Jeff_Hu / E+ via Getty Images Bonus, up to: $400,000

Other professions with same maximum bonus: Pulmonary Disease/Critical Care Officer, Emergency Physician

2. Psychiatrist

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock via Getty Images Bonus, up to: $500,000

1. Anesthesiologist

