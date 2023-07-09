The 22 Jobs The Army Pays The Biggest Signing Bonuses For

The famous World War I poster of Uncle Sam said, “I want you for U.S. Army.” These days, the Army wants all manner of health care professionals to join, and is willing to pay top dollar for them. The Army is also trying to encourage general enlistment and other professions to join.

To find the professions or jobs that the Army gives the biggest enlistment or signing bonuses, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Army site about Careers and Jobs in the U.S. Army. Jobs are ranked by their maximum bonus amount. Only one profession per bonus is headlined, with the rest (if any other were listed) listed under “other professions.” This list is by no means comprehensive, and the Army can change the amount at any time depending on needs. It is important to note that these are the maximum bonuses, and the Army has its own considerations when deciding on the actual bonus amount..

The lucrative bonuses are part of the Army’s campaign to boost enlistment in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. The Army fell short of its recruiting goal in 2021 by 15,000 recruits. Earlier this month, the Army debuted a $117 million advertisement campaign with two new commercials inspired by the famed 1980s-era Army slogan, “Be All You Can Be.” (Here are countries with the most active military per person.)

Enlistment bonuses can reach a whopping $50,000, while reserve enlistment bonus can reach up to $20,000. And to recruit people fast, the quick ship bonus, for those willing to start basic training ahead of a certain date, can reach $40,000. (Also see how much members of the U.S. military are paid at every pay grade.)

As enticing as these bonuses are, the Army is willing to pay even higher signing bonuses for certain professionals. There are 12 jobs on the list that the U.S. Army will award a signing bonus of six figures. Top dollar is going to anesthesiologists ($600,000), psychiatrists ($500,000), and comprehensive dentists ($400,000). Most of the big payday offerings are going toward those in the health care field.

Those with training in military-specific areas are also offered well-paying inducements. These jobs include signals collection analyst, air defense battle management system operator, animal care specialist, and geospatial engineer.

