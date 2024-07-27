15 Most Popular Baseball Teams According to Millennials: Ranked Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

We looked at data from YouGov to determine the 15 most popular baseball teams.

Millennials love baseball and have helped maintain it as America’s second most popular sport.

The number one team on this list won’t come as a surprise to anyone.

As the second most popular sport in the United States, there is undoubtedly plenty of passion around baseball teams. Whether it’s cross-town rivalries like the New York Yankees and Mets or Chicago Cubs and White Sox, baseball fans can wear their heart on their sleeves for a favorite baseball team. The good news is that you have 30 teams to choose from, but only a handful can be among the most popular.

To determine which teams are the most popular according to millennials, we turn to YouGov. Using YouGov’s data from the second quarter of 2024, we can look at the most popular baseball teams in descending order. Of course, the biggest question is who will be number one and whether or not it’s who you imagine it will be.

Why Is this Important?

Source: Brocreative / Shutterstock.com

With 162 baseball games every year as part of the regular season, baseball draws a lot of attention and even more revenue. For the cities on this list, a day at the park can mean big revenue for workers, local businesses, and the whole city. When considering TV rights and sponsorship deals, it relates to some of the businesses we cover on this site, like Apple, T-Mobile, Budweiser, and Coca-Cola.

15. Chicago White Sox

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 46%

While the Chicago White Sox might not be as popular with millennials as the Chicago Cubs, “The South Siders” still have plenty of baseball to brag about. The winner of three World Series titles, the White Sox are well outside the Cubs’ shadow these days. The story of the 1919 World Series Black Sox Scandal, when eight team members were flagged for having fixed games, was even made into a popular movie that might have helped introduce the White Sox to millennials early on.

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Source: Hector Alejandro / Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 46%

The Yellow Jackets, representing Georgia Institute of Technology, are one of two college teams on this list. Winning the College World Series three times in the last 25 years has undoubtedly helped the team’s visibility among millennials. Coached by the same person since 1994, the team’s popularity in college baseball is well known, and it’s considered one of the premier baseball teams in the NCAA.

13. Louisville Cardinals

Source: 2021 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 47%

Based out of the University of Louisville in Kentucky, the Louisville Cardinals are one of millennials’ favorite baseball teams. With the team making the College World Series five times in the last 20 years, it’s not surprising to see its popularity grow so quickly. Better yet, 19 former Cardinals have made it to the big leagues, which speaks to the success of the Louisville program overall.

12. Los Angeles Dodgers

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 47%

With the Los Angeles Dodgers located in a millennial stronghold in Southern California, it’s no surprise they made this list. One of the most storied teams in baseball was the Dodgers, who broke baseball’s segregation rules when Jackie Robinson first debuted on the team in 1947. Since then, the Dodgers have had a passionate fan base that supports the team’s every move, including its recent offseason signing of Shohei Ohtani.

11. Washington Nationals

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 47%

Competing out of Washington, D.C., the Nationals are the 8th franchise in the D.C. area. However, the Nationals are here to stay, as the team recently won a World Series in 2019. The team has undoubtedly seen better success over the last ten years after initially struggling upon relocating to the D.C. area from moving from Montreal as the Expos.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

Source: Rob Carr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 48%

One of the most watched teams in baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most loyal fanbases in the sport. First established in 1882, the Cardinals not only have a wonderful rivalry with the Chicago Cubs, but the team has won a surprising 11 World Series titles. Even though the team is located in a mid-level market, its fan support and stadium attendance are among the highest in baseball.

9. Boston Red Sox

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 49%

Considering the prominence of the Boston Red Sox in baseball history, it’s a little surprising to see them ranked ninth as far as millennial popularity. This is even more true when considering that Fenway Park is undoubtedly one of the most iconic baseball stadiums. Still, fans of the Red Sox have plenty to cheer about as the team has won 9 World Series and frequently rate among baseball’s top teams. Its rivalry with the New York Yankees is also the stuff of legend.

8. Kansas City Royals

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 49%

Having made four trips to the World Series, millennials have watched the Kansas City Royals try to step out of the shadow of East and West Coast baseball teams. Something about the Royals story playing in the middle of the Midwest is endearing, even to fans not in the area. Unfortunately, the Royals are also rated in the bottom ten in all-time winning percentage, so the team has some work to do.

7. New York Mets

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 50%

One of the most storied teams in modern baseball, the New York Mets rivalry with the Yankees is what baseball dreams are made of. Established in 1962, the Mets are not nearly as old as the Yankees, but the team was founded to replace the Brooklyn Dodgers after it moved to Los Angeles. Since the team’s founding, it has had its ups and downs, even with two World Series wins to brag about.

6. Oakland Athletics

Source: Brad Mangin / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 50%

One of the most disappointing teams in baseball, the Oakland Athletics have still managed to find a way into the hearts of millennials. Even though it’s one of the oldest teams in the American League, the team is set to move to Las Vegas before the decade’s end. Whether that will affect millennials’ love for the team is unknown, but what is known is that the team has won 9 World Series, including one with the “Bash Brothers” of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.

5. Baltimore Orioles

Source: Rick Stewart / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 50%

First established in 1901, the Baltimore Orioles are one of baseball’s oldest franchises. While the team has won 3 World Series titles, the Orioles have never been considered a serious contender in baseball. Still, every millennial baseball fan has to experience a day at Camden Yards at least once in their lifetime.

4. Los Angeles Angels

Source: Stephen Dunn / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 50%

Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Angels are more popular with millennials than the Dodgers, but the numbers don’t lie. Playing out of Anaheim since 1966, the Angels have long been a middling baseball franchise that only won the World Series once, in 2002. More millennials probably remember the team from the movie “Angels in the Outfield” than they do from attending games.

3. San Francisco Giants

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 52%

Yet another one of the most iconic baseball teams, there is something about the San Francisco Giants that millennials gravitate toward. It could be the location as San Francisco and the surrounding areas like Silicon Valley are full of millennials looking to grow their careers. On the other hand, the Giants have made a name for themselves with over 20 World Series titles since the team was founded in 1883.

2. Chicago Cubs

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 54%

When it comes to the Chicago Cubs, it’s the millennials’ favorite underdogs. Previously the team with the longest championship drought in all sports, the Cubs finally won in 2016. This win and the resulting goodwill the Cubs earned nationwide have undoubtedly endeared many millennials to “The Cubbies.” Not to mention that spending a day at Wrigley Park is a baseball ritual that should not be missed.

1. New York Yankees

Source: Elsa/Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 57%

It shouldn’t be surprising to learn that the New York Yankees are the most popular baseball team with millennials. Arguably the most popular team across every generation, the Yankees are the most discussed team in baseball history. The “Bronx Bombers” have won 27 World Series titles and have a history with some of the best players, including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe Dimaggio, Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson, and Yogi Berra.