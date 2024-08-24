If You're a Millennial, You Probably Love One of these Hockey Teams Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

While hockey may only be the fourth most popular sport in the United States, millions still watch it yearly. Since the first indoor hockey game took place in 1875, the number of fans has been increasing by the year, especially among millennials, who find it a great alternative to the slower pace of baseball and the smaller schedule of the NFL.

For millennials or those born between 1981 and 1996, the most popular ice hockey teams could be the teams you grew up on. Alternatively, it could be the team their parents grew up on, and that love has been passed down. To get a concrete answer about the most popular teams, we turn to YouGov, which has listed the most popular hockey teams with millennials in descending order.

Why Is This Important?

Given that the NHL generated almost $6.5 billion in revenue as a league in 2023, there is a lot of emphasis on sponsorship revenue. Sponsorship revenue accounted for over $1.5 billion, including support from brands like Discover, Pepsi, Kraft Heinz, Amazon Web Services, and many other brands we regularly cover on 24/7 Wall St., which makes this topic well worth writing about.

15. Tampa Bay Lightning

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 42%

In somewhat of a surprise for such a warm weather city, Tampa Bay is one of the most popular with hockey fans, even with year-round sunshine. Rest assured, the Tampa Bay Lightning are making the most of the city. Earning two Stanley Cup titles in the last five years, the Lightning have been making millennial fans with every new season as the team continues to win year after year.

14. New Jersey Devils

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 42%

Founded in 1974, the New Jersey Devils bounced between Kansas City and Colorado before landing in New Jersey in 1982. Since then, the team has made the most of its location, earning three Stanley Cup titles and 5 Conference Championships. The team’s rivalry with the Islanders and Rangers has undoubtedly become a favorite of millennials who love to watch the team play every season.

13. Minnesota Wild

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 43%

The Wild is a professional hockey team from the Saint Paul area that has been in the league since 2001. Founded after the North Stars moved to Dallas, the Wild needed only two seasons to make it to the Stanley Cup, only to lose to the Mighty Ducks. However, with 13 different playoff appearances, the Wild have earned plenty of millennial fans in the hockey-crazy state of Minnesota.

12. Pittsburgh Penguins

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 43%

Entering the league in 1967, the Pittsburgh Penguins have made the most of their time there. Winning the Stanley Cup five times, including wins in 2016 and 2017, the team is among the first to have won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. With famous players like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, and Sidney Crosby, the Penguins have more than earned the support of millennials nationwide.

11. Dallas Stars

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 43%

Another team that entered the league in 1967, the Dallas Stars originally played out of Minnesota before relocating to Dallas in 1993-1994. As the winner of nine division titles and two Presidents’ Trophies, the team won the Stanley Cup once in 1999 and has appeared in the title series five times since.

10. Philadelphia Flyers

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 44%

Part of the NHL’s 1967 expansion era, the Philadelphia Flyers have undoubtedly found a home in the sports-crazy city. Along with its rivalries with the New York Rangers, Islanders, and Boston Bruins, the Flyers have even had a rivalry with the Washington Capitals, which makes every game against these opponents fun to watch for the team’s millennial fanbase.

9. New York Rangers

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 44%

The second of two professional hockey teams in New York City, the New York Rangers play at the famed Madison Square Garden. Founded in 1926, the team is also one of the original six clubs that formed the NHL. The winner of four Stanley Cups, the team gained significant popularity during the 1990s when it won the President’s Trophy four times behind the play of Mark Messier.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers Hockey

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 44%

The Minnesota Golden Gophers is the most popular college ice hockey team with millennials. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering this team is one of the most storied hockey programs in NCAA history, having made 41 tournament appearances. If you’re a millennial who loves hockey at all levels, there’s a good chance you’ve been to at least one Golden Gophers game.

7. Detroit Red Wings

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 44%

One of the six original teams that formed the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings, was founded in 1926 when they were still known as the Detroit Cougars. As the American team that has won the most Stanley Cups in the league’s history, with 11, the Red Wings have developed a fiercely loyal fan millennial base, even though they are located in a smaller overall market.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 45%

Founded in 1917, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one of seven Canadian teams in the NHL. As one of the original six club teams that formed the NHL, the Maple Leafs have won 13 Stanley Cup Championships, the second most in league history. The NHL even recognizes two periods when the Maple Leafs were considered dynasties between 1947 to 1951 and 1962 to 1967.

5. New York Islanders

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 45%

One of the nine hockey teams considered a dynasty in the NHL, the New York Islanders, won four Stanley Cups between 1980 and 1983. As this coincides with the first few years of the millennial generation, there is undoubtedly a correlation between the love of this team and its streak of victories. The Islanders won 19 consecutive playoff titles between 1980 and 1984, a feat that has never been duplicated in any sport.

4. Los Angeles Kings

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 46%

As one of the biggest names in hockey, the Los Angeles Kings are unsurprisingly ranking very high with millennials. The team was famously home to Wayne Gretzky for multiple seasons, who is arguably reliable for the team’s continued popularity with hockey fans of all ages. The winner of two Stanley Cups, even without another title, the Kings continue to fill their stadium every game with fans who love the team, win or lose.

3. St. Louis Blues

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 48%

One of six teams from the 1967 NHL expansion era that significantly widened the league, the St. Louis Blues are big favorites with millennials. Part of this may be the team’s rivalry with the Chicago Blackhawks, but as is the case with the St. Louis Cardinals, residents of this small city know how to show big love to its professional sports teams.

2. Anaheim Ducks

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 51%

Founded in 1993-1994 as an expansion team, the Anaheim Ducks were formerly owned by Disney and named for the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks. Fast forward to today, and the team is the second most popular in the league with millennials. Even though they have only made the Stanley Cup Finals twice in franchise history, the team has plenty of fans in the millennial arena.

1. Vegas Golden Knights

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 52%

As the most popular hockey team with millennials, the Vegas Golden Knights have a lot of expectations to live up to. For a hockey team that was only founded in 2017, the team’s appearance in the top spot on this list for millennials is a pretty big accomplishment. The same could be said for the team’s 2018 Stanley Cup win in its first season and then again in 2023. There is no question the Vegas Golden Knights will only continue to grow in popularity as the team’s success continues.

