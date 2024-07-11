You Can't Name the 10 Highest-Paid Players in the NBA Harry How / Getty Images

When it comes to individual NBA salaries, it won’t come as any surprise to learn that the money can be very high. Long gone are the days of players making just a few million per year, as NBA salaries eclipsing $50 million annually are becoming the new standard. There is no doubt that NBA teams look to keep marquee names on their lineups to keep fans coming back game after game.

The increased salaries are a response to fans looking to be entertained and see an NBA championship in the future. Using data from sites like Sportrac, CBS Sports, and Sportskeeda, we can see which players rank in the top 10 of NBA salaries in descending order. It’s important to note that this ranking is based on 2024-2025 contract years, and that many deals on this list have elevator values that increase over the agreement term.

7. Kawhi Leonard

2024-2025 Salary: $49,205,800 (Tied for 7th)

Average salary: $49,835,267

Guaranteed: $149,505,800

Total contract value: $149,505,800

Length of contract: Three years

The Klaw

Nicknamed “Klaw” for his large hands, Kawhi Leonard has been an NBA star for many years. Winning the NBA title in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors solidified his place in history. His second title, the first coming years earlier with the San Antonio Spurs, hopefully, isn’t an indicator that Leonard’s best work is behind him. He’s won almost every career highlight an NBA player can want to save for league MVP. Unfortunately, his last two seasons have been plagued by injury, so he hasn’t been as impactful as in the past.

7. Karl-Anthony Towns

2024-2025 Salary: $49,205,800 (Tied for 7th)

Average salary: $55,110,496

Guaranteed: $220,441,984

Total contract value: $220,441,984

Length of contract: Four years

Go Wolves Go

On the heels of a dominant 2023-2024 season, the payroll of Karl-Anthony Towns looks like a downright bargain. Just one series away from a trip to the NBA Finals, the core of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be back next season. Even after an injury in 2022, Karl-Anthony Towns is still one of the most dominant players in the league. Not only is Towns worth the money, but if the Timberwolves can remain healthy, an NBA Finals appearance next season is a real possibility.

7. Jaylen Brown

2024-2025 Salary: $49,205,800 (Tied for 7th)

Average salary: $57,078,728

Guaranteed: $285,393,640

Total contract value: $285,393,640

Length of contract: Five years

NBA Champion

After winning an NBA title this summer, Jaylen Brown must feel on top of the world. He’s never played better, and his contract reflects the Celtics' confidence in his role on the team. Earning $49 million in 2024-2025 will be well worth the money for the Celtics, who are poised to try for a two-peat. This is especially true in light of Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum signing the largest NBA contract set to begin in 2025-2026. This dynamic duo is undoubtedly one of the best one-two combinations in the league.

7. Devin Booker

2024-2025 Salary: $49,205,800 (Tied for 7th)

Average salary: $55,110,496

Guaranteed: $200,441,984

Total contract value: $220,441,984

Length of contract: Four years

Phoenix Royalty

While there is no question that Devin Booker is royalty in Phoenix, he’s been left longing for an NBA title. Booker has accomplished almost everything else he could want between that and being the league MVP. A four-time All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Booker’s 2023-2024 season earned him another All-Star selection and plenty of highlights. However, being swept out of the playoffs' first round proves that Booker still has plenty to prove to the NBA world.

6. Kevin Durant

2024-2025 Salary: $49,856,021

Average salary: $48,554,830

Guaranteed: $189,078,320

Total contract value: $194,219,320

Length of contract: Four years

NBA Legend

It’s safe to say that Kevin Durant has already earned a spot among the NBA greats. A two-time NBA champion and the league’s MVP in 2014, Durant has been incredible since he entered the league in 2007. However, his transition to a role in Phoenix as part of his four-year contract with the team did not meet first-year expectations, as the team was swept out of the playoffs in the first round. If he wants to go out of the league with a bang, Durant needs to dig down and see if he has one more title run in him.

5. Lebron James

2024-2025 Salary: $49,987,718

Average salary: $51,987,227

Guaranteed: $103,974,453

Total contract value: $103,974,453

Length of contract: Two years

One of the Greats

There is no question that Lebron James will go down as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. The game’s leading scorer, James, signed a huge $103 million contract for what could potentially be his last two years. However, James hasn’t been able to help the Los Angeles Lakers find the right stride over the few seasons and needs more help on the court alongside Anthony Davis. While James’ career legacy is already sealed, his efforts to go out on top are already in jeopardy.

4. Bradley Beal

2024-2025 Salary: $50,203,930

Average salary: $50,203,940

Guaranteed: $251,019,650

Total contract value: $251,019,650

Length of contract: Five years

The Wizard

Second on the Washington Wizards' all-time leading scorer list, Bradley Beal was the king of Washington after a highlight career at the University of Florida. Since then, he has been through injuries before having his breakout year in 2016. Coming out of the 2022-2023 season, Beal looked for a trade and found a home on the Phoenix Suns along with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. There is no question that Beal was a contributor in Phoenix, but the team was also swept out of the playoffs.

2. Nikola Jokic

2024-2025 Salary: $51,415,938 (Tied for 2nd)

Average salary: $55,224,526

Guaranteed: $276,122,630

Total contract value: $276,122,630

Length of contract: Five years

NBA MVP

There is no question that Nikola Jokic is one of the most dangerous weapons in the NBA. As the winner of two NBA MVP trophies, he has more than earned his large five-year contract with the Denver Nuggets. Like other contracts on this list, Jokic’s value increases over time before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. However, Jokic’s value to the Nuggets is pretty clear, as he is the most dominant force in the NBA around the net and will no doubt compete for another NBA title.

2. Joel Embiid

2024-2025 Salary: $51,415,938 (Tied for 2nd)

Average salary: $53,320,232

Guaranteed: $213,280,928

Total contract value: $213,280,928

Length of contract: Four years

76ers King

As the face of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise, Joel Embiid has had to carry the team for the last 10 years. Between injuries and a revolving door of teammates, Joel Embiid's life in Philadelphia hasn’t been easy. As such, the team hasn’t come close to the NBA Finals, though that burden isn’t solely on Embiid's shoulders. With a four-year contract solidifying his role, there is no question a healthy Embiid is dangerous, and it’s just a question of whether the 76ers can find him some help.

1. Stephen Curry

2024-2025 Salary: $55,761,216

Average salary: $53,838,416

Guaranteed: $215,353,664

Total contract value: $215,353,664

Length of contract: Four years

Splash Brother

As the best-paid player in the NBA, Steph Curry has more than earned his big payday. The team appreciated his hard work by signing a four-year, $215,353,664 contract. Earning four titles over the last ten years, the Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry, have become one of the biggest teams in the NBA. However, Curry has struggled over the past few seasons as he has been burdened with carrying the Warriors franchise, which is unlikely to return to the NBA Finals anytime soon.