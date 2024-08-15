This Fight Landed Muhammad Ali an $8 Million Bonanza, and He Lost Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

With all eyes on the Olympics this past month, we’d like to take a look back to some of the past legends whose shadows still loom large. One of these, Muhammad Ali, was called “The Greatest” for a reason. From the mid-60s through the end of the 70s, he reigned as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world. He kept his promise to “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” in fights that captivated the world and won him multi-million-dollar purses.

Coming up, we have a list of the biggest purses of his career with data gathered from public media sources. It’s information that can inspire rising athletes, parents of athletes, sports fans, and investors in athletic memorabilia.

Muhammad Ali’s legendary fights captivated hundreds of millions of viewers and earned him millions of dollars.

By contract, he often earned vastly more than his opponents, even when he lost to them.

10. Ali v. Frazier, 1971 ($2.5 million)

Called “The Fight of the Century,” the first of three fights between Ali and Joe Frazier took place in Madison Square Garden in 1971. After 15 rounds, the judges gave the fight to Frasier by unanimous decision.

9. Ali v. Evangelista, 1977 ($2.7 million)

Ali fought Alfredo Evangelista to defend his heavyweight title in 1977. It was a brutal fight with neither side able to knock out the other. The judges unanimously gave the fight to Ali, to the displeasure of the audience, and he went home $2.7 million richer.

8. Ali v. Coopman, 1976 ($2.75 million)

Belgian fighter Jean-Pierre Coopman challenged Ali’s title in Jan Juan, Puerto Rico in 1976. Even though Ali was sick with the flu during the fight, Coopman was 20 pounds lighter and had a 5-inch disadvantage in reach. Less than 3 minutes into the 5th round the referee ended the fight and Ali took home $2.75 million.

7. Ali v. Shavers, 1977 ($3 million)

Ali’s fight with Earnie Shavers took place near the end of his career. Fans and commentators saw it as one of Ali’s most aggressive performances. The judges unanimously decided this hard-won fight in Ali’s favor.

6. Ali v. Spinks, 1978 ($3.5 million)

In 1978 Ali faced Leon Spinks, who had won an Olympic gold medal in boxing in 1976. This was only Spinks’ 8th professional fight, but he unexpectedly beat Ali and became the world heavyweight champion. Nevertheless, by contract Ali took home $3.5 million with Spinks getting less than a 10th that: $320,000.

5. Ali v. Spinks, 1978 ($3.75 million)

Muhammad Ali and Leon Spinks duked it out for a second time just 8 months after their first. fight. In a fight lasting just 15 minutes, Ali won by unanimous decision and took home $3.75 million.

4. Ali v. Foreman, 1974 ($5.4 million)

A stadium full of 60,000 people and an estimated 1 billion viewers around the globe watched Ali fight George Foreman in the so-called “Rumble in the Jungle,” which took place in Kinshasa, Zaire. Ali was not expected to win but introduced his “rope-a-dope” tactic, which involves leaning against the ropes and letting the opponent tire themselves out making ineffective punches before coming back with a powerful counterattack. Ali won the match by knockout in the eighth round.

3. Ali v. Frazier, 1975 ($6 million)

Called by Ali the “Thrilla in Manila,” his third battle with Joe Frasier took place near the Philippine capital. It is still considered one of the most violent professional boxing matches ever. Ali took the $6 million prize when Frazier’s cornerman stopped the fight in the 14th round.

2. Ali v. Norton, 1976 ($6 million)

Taking place in Yankee Stadium, this was the third contest between Muhammad Ali and Ken Norton. Although Norton was favored to win, all three judges gave Ali a winning score and he scored a 6-million-dollar purse.

1. Ali v. Holmes, 1980 ($8 million)

In 1980 in a fight advertised as “The Last Hurrah!” Ali fought his longtime sparring partner Larry Holmes. His age showed as he tired quickly. His trainer finally stopped the fight after the 10th round and Holmes won by technical knockout. Ali carried home a pre-agreed payout of $8 million and Holmes received $6 million.