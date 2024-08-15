Sports

This Fight Landed Muhammad Ali an $8 Million Bonanza, and He Lost

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Drew Wood
Published:

With all eyes on the Olympics this past month, we’d like to take a look back to some of the past legends whose shadows still loom large. One of these, Muhammad Ali, was called “The Greatest” for a reason. From the mid-60s through the end of the 70s, he reigned as the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world. He kept his promise to “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” in fights that captivated the world and won him multi-million-dollar purses.

Coming up, we have a list of the biggest purses of his career with data gathered from public media sources. It’s information that can inspire rising athletes, parents of athletes, sports fans, and investors in athletic memorabilia. 

  • Muhammad Ali’s legendary fights captivated hundreds of millions of viewers and earned him millions of dollars.
  • By contract, he often earned vastly more than his opponents, even when he lost to them.
10. Ali v. Frazier, 1971 ($2.5 million)

Fallen Butterfly
Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Muhammad Ali goes down in the 15th round to a left hook from world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier.

Called “The Fight of the Century,” the first of three fights between Ali and Joe Frazier took place in Madison Square Garden in 1971. After 15 rounds, the judges gave the fight to Frasier by unanimous decision. 

9. Ali v. Evangelista, 1977 ($2.7 million)

Sports Legend Party
Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Legendary sportscaster Howard Cosell considered the Ali-Evangelista bout one of the worst he had ever seen: “I’m sorry, we televised it”

Ali fought Alfredo Evangelista to defend his heavyweight title in 1977. It was a brutal fight with neither side able to knock out the other. The judges unanimously gave the fight to Ali, to the displeasure of the audience, and he went home $2.7 million richer. 

8. Ali v. Coopman, 1976 ($2.75 million)

Muhammad Ali presents his new book
Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
The same year as his fight with Coopman Ali promoted his autobiography, “The Greatest: My Own Story.”

Belgian fighter Jean-Pierre Coopman challenged Ali’s title in Jan Juan, Puerto Rico in 1976. Even though Ali was sick with the flu during the fight, Coopman was 20 pounds lighter and had a 5-inch disadvantage in reach. Less than 3 minutes into the 5th round the referee ended the fight and Ali took home $2.75 million.

7. Ali v. Shavers, 1977 ($3 million)

Muhammad Ali&#039;s Celebrity Fight Night XVII - Red Carpet
2011 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Earnie Shavers arrives at Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XVII in 2011.

Ali’s fight with Earnie Shavers took place near the end of his career. Fans and commentators saw it as one of Ali’s most aggressive performances. The judges unanimously decided this hard-won fight in Ali’s favor.

6. Ali v. Spinks, 1978 ($3.5 million)

Leon Spinks
Ken Love / Archive Photos via Getty Images
Leon Spinks wearing his World Champion Belt.

In 1978 Ali faced Leon Spinks, who had won an Olympic gold medal in boxing in 1976. This was only Spinks’ 8th professional fight, but he unexpectedly beat Ali and became the world heavyweight champion. Nevertheless, by contract Ali took home $3.5 million with Spinks getting less than a 10th that: $320,000.

5. Ali v. Spinks, 1978 ($3.75 million)

Pre-Fight Talk
Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Muhammad Ali hypes up the crowd before winning his fight with Leon Spinks in New Orleans.

Muhammad Ali and Leon Spinks duked it out for a second time just 8 months after their first. fight. In a fight lasting just 15 minutes, Ali won by unanimous decision and took home $3.75 million. 

4. Ali v. Foreman, 1974 ($5.4 million)

Vanity Fair Oscars Party At Morton&#039;s In West Hollywood
Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman reunited at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 1997.

A stadium full of 60,000 people and an estimated 1 billion viewers around the globe watched Ali fight George Foreman in the so-called “Rumble in the Jungle,” which took place in Kinshasa, Zaire. Ali was not expected to win but introduced his “rope-a-dope” tactic, which involves leaning against the ropes and letting the opponent tire themselves out making ineffective punches before coming back with a powerful counterattack. Ali won the match by knockout in the eighth round. 

3. Ali v. Frazier, 1975 ($6 million)

Joe Frazier
Express / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Joe Frazier went 14 rounds with Ali in a history-making fight.

Called by Ali the “Thrilla in Manila,” his third battle with Joe Frasier took place near the Philippine capital. It is still considered one of the most violent professional boxing matches ever. Ali took the $6 million prize when Frazier’s cornerman stopped the fight in the 14th round. 

2. Ali v. Norton, 1976 ($6 million)

Muhammad Ali In Training
Express / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Muhammad Ali training for his fight with Ken Norton.

Taking place in Yankee Stadium, this was the third contest between Muhammad Ali and Ken Norton. Although Norton was favored to win, all three judges gave Ali a winning score and he scored a 6-million-dollar purse.

1. Ali v. Holmes, 1980 ($8 million)

Larry Holmes vs. Muhammad Ali
2019 Getty Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Ali’s trainer Angelo Dundee (far left) stopped the fight after the 10th round.

In 1980 in a fight advertised as “The Last Hurrah!” Ali fought his longtime sparring partner Larry Holmes. His age showed as he tired quickly. His trainer finally stopped the fight after the 10th round and Holmes won by technical knockout. Ali carried home a pre-agreed payout of $8 million and Holmes received $6 million. 

 
