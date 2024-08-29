These Athlete Endorsement Deals Were Complete Disasters Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

The drama and controversy surrounding a sports figure often amplify media coverage and public interest, which can paradoxically boost a brand’s visibility. While a scandal might tarnish an athlete’s reputation, it also generates a surge of attention that companies can harness to their advantage. However, when athletes make poor off-field choices, they often face the loss of lucrative endorsement deals. Such missteps can damage their personal brand, leading sponsors to distance themselves to avoid negative associations. And sometimes, the endorsement flops because it simply doesn’t feel authentic. Continue reading to discover seven athlete endorsement deals that were complete disasters, presented alphabetically.

Why It Matters

chaylek / Shutterstock.com

From brand value and market influence to consumer trends and company performance, understanding the impact of athlete endorsements can shine a light on emerging trends and a company’s financial health. Focusing on the potential outcomes of these endorsements allows investors to gauge a company’s long-term value and stability.

Lance Armstrong

Bryn Lennon / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Cycling

Endorsements: Nike, Budweiser

Issue: Doping

LiveStrong

Spencer Platt / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

When you present yourself as a clean-cut cyclist, your endorsements are bound to go south when it comes to light that you’ve been doping for the majority of your career. Once a celebrated sports icon and a major draw for brands like Nike, Lance Armstrong’s endorsement deals took a massive hit following revelations of his doping scandal.

Charles Barkley

Lisa Lake / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sport: NBA Basketball

Endorsements: Weight Watchers

Issue: Mismatch

Larger Than Life

Scott Halleran / Getty Images

Despite his star power, Charles Barkley’s Weight Watchers campaign flopped. Barkley, known for his outspoken personality and larger-than-life presence, struggled to align with the weight-loss brand’s image. The mismatch between Barkley’s persona and the brand’s goals highlights the importance of a cohesive and relatable endorsement strategy.

Tom Brady

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: NFL Football

Endorsements: UGGs

Issue: Mismatch

These Boots Weren’t Made for Football

Bob Levey / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Tom Brady’s endorsement of UGGs didn’t resonate with the public, as UGGs had been marketed as a women’s brand. This made Brady’s association less intuitive and relatable to the UGG’s core demographic. The endorsement was incongruous with Brady’s athletic persona, and the marketing campaign failed to connect with consumers.

Michael Phelps Tom Pennington / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images Sport: Olympic Swimmer

Endorsements: Kellogg

Issue: Recreational drug use Late Night Munchies? Adam Pretty / Getty Images Being the haver of 23 Olympic gold medals makes tarnishing one’s reputation all the harder, but not impossible. Michael Phelps lost his endorsement deal with the Kellogg brand after images surfaced of the athlete partaking in a little herbal refreshment. Kellogg was not amused and decided to end its endorsement contract with Phelps, citing a commitment to maintaining a positive brand image. Wait What? A bowl of Frosted Flakes is a tasty remedy for the late-night munchies. In fact, they’re grrreat! O.J. Simpson Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Sport: NFL Football

Endorsements: Hertz Rent-a-Car

Issue: Legal troubles

Legal Woes

Pool / Getty Images

Although Simpson had been a popular ambassador for Hertz, his arrest for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman created significant negative publicity. To avoid potential damage to its brand’s image, Hertz sever ties with Simpson.

Tony Siragusa

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images Sport: NFL Football

Endorsements: Depends Undergarments

Issue: Mismatch For On or Off the Gridiron Laboko / Getty Images Despite his engaging personality and the campaign’s attempt to destigmatize incontinence products, Tony Siragusa’s endorsement of Depends Disposable Undergarments didn’t resonate with the target demographic. While the campaign addressed a sensitive issue with humor and relatability, it ultimately did not connect as strongly as hoped with the intended audience. RONALDINHO

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Sport: Brazilian Soccer Star

Endorsements: Sex-free Condoms

Issue: Mismatch

SEX-FREE CONDOMS





Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Ronaldinho’s endorsement of Sex-Free condoms faced challenges that contributed to its lackluster performance. The campaign promoted abstinence as a way to prevent unintended pregnancies and STDs, which didn’t jibe with Ronaldinho’s playful image. Though the Brazilian soccer star has had plenty of successful endorsements, including Coca-Cola and Nike, Sex-Fee condoms isn’t among them.

