Here’s How Much Tiger Woods Made Off of Brand Deals Versus His Playing Career Andrew Redington / Getty Images

Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods is most widely considered to be the greatest golfer of all time. The American golfer holds many of the most impressive titles in the game, with groundbreaking achievements and a resume that stacks up against any golfer on most every metric over time.

Woods displayed prodigious talent from a young age, winning the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship three consecutive times from 1991 to 1993. He went on to win the U.S. Amateur Championship at 18, becoming the youngest champion in history. Woods turned professional in 1996 at the age of 20 and quickly made a name for himself by winning the Masters Tournament in 1997 with a record score of 270, making him both the youngest and the first African American to win this prestigious event.

This incredible golfing career culminated in 15 major victories for Woods, who remains just three shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18. On an era-adjusted basis, many still peg him as the greatest of all time due to his combination of power, mid-range game and putting capability.

But off the course, Tiger Woods has also locked up some incredible brand partnerships, most notably with Nike (NYSE:NKE) but also with the likes of TaylorMade, Rolex, Monster Energy, and Bridgestone. Let’s dive into how much Woods ultimately made from the game of golf versus his business dealings over time.

Key Points About This Article:

Tiger Woods is widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, with a resume that is truly incredible.

However, his prowess off the course may be even more impressive, given his total earnings from endorsement deals over the course of his career.

If you’re looking for some stocks with huge potential, make sure to grab a free copy of our brand-new “The Next NVIDIA” report. It features a software stock we’re confident has 10X potential.

A Look At Tiger Woods’ Finances

2004 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Tiger Woods’ financial success stars on the golf course, with the American golfer earning approximately $121 million in prize money for playing the game he loves over his lifetime. Unsurprisingly, this sum makes him the highest-earning golfer of all time on this basis alone, and that amount of money ought to be enough to make most readers happy.

The thing is, this $121 million in earnings over his career is dwarfed by the estimated $1.68 billion Tiger Woods has brought in courtesy of endorsement deals and appearance fees since the start of his career. The Tiger Woods brand has certainly brought in more money than his play, which says something about the man, though this hasn’t come without controversy.

Nike’s long-standing deals with Woods made up the majority of his career endorsement earnings, with his last 10-year $200 million contract expiring in 2023. According to Forbes, Woods’ net worth sits at around $1.1 billion today, despite having earned far more than this sum via his total earnings, in part due to his high-profile divorce and other issues which led to a number of endorsement deals falling off the table over the past decade.

That said, the fact that more than 90% of Woods’ lifetime earnings have come from endorsements speaks to the value of corporate involvement in sport. Tiger Woods remains one of the wealthiest athletes alive, and a prime example of how effective branding and marketing strategies can lead to such wealth over very long periods of time.

Woods’ Net Worth

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

As mentioned, Tiger Woods’ net worth is estimated to be $1.1 billion as of early 2024, meaning Woods is among an elite few athletes which have attained and retained billionaire status. It’s worth highlighting again that this number would not have been possible without the number and size of the endorsement deals Woods has received over his lifetime, largely attributed to his excellent play on the golf course.

However, Tiger Woods has also built an incredible brand, engaging in various business ventures over the course of his career as well. These ventures include launching a golf course design company, Popstroke, and an apparel brand called Sun Day Red. His “The Woods Jupiter” restaurant, located in Harbourside Place, Jupiter, Florida, is also reportedly worth $8 million and is among the most popular destinations in the area for its size (this upscale sports bar takes up more than 8,000 square feet) and its elegant atmosphere.

In my view, Tiger Woods as a business man could be even more impressive than Tiger Woods the golfer. This is a testament to just how impressive he has been from a young age, and his ability to leverage his core abilities into greater business success over time.

Nike Partnership

iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For 27 years, Tiger Woods and Nike were inseparable, with Phil Knight recruiting Woods as an amateur golfer and sticking with him through a deal that ended in 2023. This legendary partnership garnered tremendous wealth for both Nike and Woods, who was a top-ranked golfer for most of his playing career, and who is widely considered to be the central reason why golfing became popular in the late 1990’s and 2000’s.

Approximately $500 million of the $1.8 billion in total earnings over the course of Tiger Woods’ career is attributed to his various Nike contracts over the years, making this particular partnership the most important wealth generator for the golfer over time. For those readers out there looking to follow in his footsteps, the criteria is really simple – become the best at your particular sport at a very young age, and continue to be excellent for decades, doing some commercials on the side.

The fact that Nike’s revenue more than doubled over the first two years of signing Tiger Woods to a lucrative deal certainly helped his negotiating power when the next contract came up for renewal. It’s estimated that Nike Golf generated up to $800 million annually from sales (many of which were driven by the Tiger Woods era), so this $500 million investment in Woods over the course of its lifespan does seem like an investment with a very high ROI.

Find a Qualified Financial Advisor (Sponsor) Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.