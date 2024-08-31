This $126.7 Million NFL Contract Was a Complete Disaster Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson avoids Washington Football Team Nate Orchard by All-Pro Reels / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

The National Football League no doubt has players who have received jaw-dropping contracts. On the other hand, some players’ contracts are so awful that they can be considered among the worst NFL contracts in history. To determine the worst contracts, you must look at a combination of the terms and the agreement and how the player fared during the contract before being traded. We’ll use data from websites like Give Me Sport, Clutch Points, and HubPages to make a list in no particular order.

12. Matt Ryan

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 3 years, $26 million

11. Michael Vick

Larry French / Getty Images

Contract terms: 10 years, $130 million

Michael Vick’s off-field problems with a dogfighting scandal in 2007 make this one of the worst NFL contracts of all time. Not only was Vick suspended from the league, but he served 23 months in prison.

10. Carson Wentz

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

Contract terms: 4 years, $128 million

Carson Wentz was promising at one point, but his contract with the Eagles was a disaster. His performance went downhill immediately after he signed his new deal in 2020, and he only completed 57% of his passes.

9. Percy Harvin

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 6 years, $67 million

A poor attitude and work ethic haunted Percy Harvin’s time with the Seattle Seahawks, eventually leading the team to release him after only six regular-season games.

8. Michael Johnson

2011 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 5 years, $43.8 million

A sought-after player with a strong Cincinnati performance led Michael Johnson to Tampa Bay. In Tampa, Johnson was paid $1 million per game in one season for recording only 24 tackles in 14 games.

7. Nnamdi Asomugha

2010 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 5 years, $60 million

One of the league’s top cornerbacks, Nnamdi Asomugha, was a highly sought-after free agent when Philadelphia grabbed him in 2011. However, his reliability on the field was disappointing, so he was released in 2013.

6. Javon Walker

2009 NFL Photos / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 6 years, $55 million

After putting up big numbers in Denver, the Oakland Raiders he welcomed Javon Walker in March 2008. It was almost instantly a mismatch, as Walker played only 11 games between two seasons.

5. Albert Haynesworth

2010 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 7 years, $100 million

Washington went all-in on Albert Haynesworth in 2009, offering him a $100 million payday. However, clashes with the coaching staff and weight issues led to him losing his starting job and role in 2013.

4. Jeff George

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 4 years, $18.3 million

In April 2000, the new owner of the Washington Commanders (Redskins at the time) signed Jeff George, only to be released one year later for clashing with just about everyone.

3. Russell Wilson

Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 6 years, $239 million

Of the most disastrous contracts in recent memory, Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos is among them. The Broncos put the team’s success into the hands of Wilson with terrible results.

2. Jon Gruden

Lisa Blumenfeld / Getty Images

Contract terms: 10 years, $100 million

It was a head-scratcher when Jon Gruden signed a 10-year contract to coach the Oakland Raiders in 2018. Having only had one genuinely successful NFL season, Gruden’s career came crashing down in 2021 when it was revealed he sent racist and homophobic emails.

1. Jay Cutler

Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract terms: 7 years, $126.7 million

There is no question Jay Cutler should not have received a new Bears contract in 2014. Between injuries and only leading the Bears to the playoffs once, Cutler is better known for leading the league in interceptions. Twice.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.