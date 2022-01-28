This Is the Most Well-Liked Player in the NFL

The most popular major league sports create superstars that fans love to watch. Often these stars have large social media followings, earn huge salaries, garner millions of dollars in endorsements, and enjoy careers that last for years – after which they often move on to become TV network commentators or even movie stars. People wear their jerseys to games, and each year thousands of people ask for their autographs.

Some prominent sports figures are considered villains, at least by the fans of teams they compete against. Many others, though, are immensely well-liked, if not beloved. When it comes to professional football, the best-liked player in the NFL is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

To determine which NFL players fans like the most, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of a poll measuring “net favorability” (the share of respondents with a favorable opinion of a player minus the share with an unfavorable one), conducted by the polling company Morning Consult. Taken on Jan. 8 and 9 of this year, the poll logged the opinions of between 513 and 621 people per player.

The results yielded a list of 18 players. Some have been in the league for many years. Tom Brady is the longest-lived of these. Now 44 years old, he has been playing in the NFL since 2000. In the most recent season, he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns, and he set the all-time record for pass completions in a season. In 2021, his first year with Tampa Bay, he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. He has won seven Super Bowls, and his team was in the playoffs this year. (These are the 35 players with the most Super Bowl rings.)

Some of the players on the most-liked list, on the other hand, are virtually newcomers to the NFL. Among these is Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, who was drafted only in 2020. (The Bengals are in this year’s playoffs.)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback phenom Patrick Mahomes took first place with a score of 34, well ahead of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who won second place with a score of 28. Mahomes has been in the league since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. He was the NFL MVP in 2018, the year he led his team to a Super Bowl win. He was also the MVP of that Super Bowl. (These are the NFL teams with the most consecutive winning seasons.)