This Is Michael Jordan's Net Worth Now vs 40 Years Ago

Michael Jordan is the richest athlete of all time.

Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player ever.

His current net worth is estimated at $3.2 billion.

As the most dominant basketball player in history, Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most famous faces ever. His basketball career is the stuff of legend and is constantly the source of “GOAT” talk. NBA fans can spend countless hours debating whether Michael Jordan is the greatest player ever. Spoiler: he is. From a fateful deal with Nike to contracts with Gatorade, Hanes, Wheaties, McDonald’s, and Upper-Deck, Jordan went from being wealthy in the 1990s to eventual billionaire status, according to data from websites like Sport Bible and Celebrity Net Worth.

Rookie Year (1984)

1990 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Estimated 1984 Net Worth: $500,000

During Michael Jordan’s rookie year, he signed his first NBA contract with the Chicago Bulls and his first deal with Nike, which became an iconic deal immortalized in a movie starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Rising Star (1988)

Kip-koech / Flickr

Estimated 1988 Net Worth: $5 million

In 1988, Jordan signed a new contract with the Chicago Bulls totaling $25 million over eight years. This bumped his current net worth to around $5 million.

NBA Champion (1991)

2011 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $10 million

As more money came in from contracts and endorsements, Jordan won his first NBA championship in 1991. This led to more media appearances and additional endorsements.

First Retirement (1993)

1990 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $30 million

Michael Jordan retired in 1993 after winning three NBA titles in a row. At this point, he made millions yearly from Gatorade, McDonald’s, and his shoe deal with Nike.

He’s Back (1995)

mccarmona23 / Flickr

Estimated Net Worth: $40 million

By the time he returned to the NBA late in the 1995 season, Jordan’s net worth had grown to $40 million. The release of the iconic Air Jordan XI undoubtedly helped his Nike earnings.

The Last Dance (1998)

Brian Bahr / Allsport / Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $70 million

In 1997, Jordan signed a one-year record-breaking $33.14 million contract for the 1997-1998 NBA season.

Retirement Again (2003)

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $150 million

Jordan’s net worth grew significantly after he retired from the Chicago Bulls in 1998 and returned to the Washington Wizards in 2001. Air Jordan sales were high following Jordan’s retirement and new investments in his post-NBA career.

Team Owner (2010)

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $500 million

By 2010, Michael Jordan was interested in acquiring part of the Charlotte Hornets. With a net worth of $500 million, this deal quickly came together.

First Billion (2014)

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $1 billion

Around 2014, Michael Jordan became the first athlete to hit $1 billion in net worth, boosted by continued Nike royalties and the increasing value of the Charlotte Hornets.

Two Billion (2020)

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $2 billion

Forbes estimated Michael Jordan’s net worth to have surpassed the $2 billion mark in 2020. It’s believed Jordan rakes in over $100 million in Nike royalties yearly and grows income from other business ventures, like co-owning a NASCAR team by late 2020.

Three Billion (2023)

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $3.2 billion

In 2023, Michael Jordan sold his now majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, which valued the team at $3 billion, which is said to have added at least $1 billion to Jordan’s net worth.

Future Net Worth (2025 and beyond)

2000 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Estimated Net Worth: $4 billion

With an estimated $100 million from Nike yearly, a successful NASCAR team, and many other business ventures, Jordan is looking at a $4 billion net worth by the decade’s end.

