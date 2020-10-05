How Nvidia Is Fighting Disease With AI

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares jumped on Monday amid a flurry of updates from the semiconductor firm. Perhaps one of the most exciting updates was that Nvidia said it will be partnering with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) to apply its artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputers for the drug and vaccine discovery process.

Nvidia will contribute its deep expertise in GPU optimization and high-performance computational pipeline development, including Nvidia Clara Discovery, a new collection of optimized computational drug discovery applications and frameworks. GlaxoSmithKline will have access to Nvidia’s Cambridge-1, the United Kingdom’s most powerful AI supercomputer, which also was announced on Monday.

GlaxoSmithKline’s hub will utilize biomedical data, AI methods and advanced computing platforms to unlock genetic and clinical data with increased precision and scale.

GlaxoSmithKline management noted that because of the massive size of the datasets used for drug discovery, the firm needs to push the boundaries of hardware and develop new machine learning software. This new partnership with Nvidia also will contribute additional computational power and state-of-the-art AI technology.

Ultimately, the future looks brighter considering the partnership of GlaxoSmithKline and Nvidia will help push the boundaries of what AI can do, as well as put vast data sources to work to advance the discovery of new medicines and vaccines.

Excluding Monday’s move, Nvidia has outperformed the broad markets with its stock up about 122% year to date. In the past 52 weeks, the stock is up closer to 188%.

Nvidia stock traded up about 4% on Monday to $541.76, in a 52-week range of $176.50 to $589.07. The consensus price target is $554.66.

GlaxoSmithKline stock was up about 1% at $37.76, in a 52-week range of $31.43 to $48.25. The consensus price target is $48.67.