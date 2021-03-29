Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Over 77,000 Shares of Apple

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 77,000 shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF lost over 2% in Monday’s session. This ETF is up well over 100% in the last year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 77,439 shares of Apple. At Monday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKF is up 140% over the past 52 weeks.

24/7 Wall St. recently reported on Apple:

Last Thursday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) released a security update for its iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch operating systems. The patches are numbered iOS 14.4.2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 14.4.2 and watchOS 7.3.3. Apple also has released patches for operating systems on older devices, including iPhone 5S, 6 and 6 Plus, along with several iPads and the 6th generation iPod touch. According to the Apple Support site, the patch fixes a hole in the operating systems that processes "maliciously crafted web content and may lead to universal cross site scripting." Apple said it has received a "report that this issue may have been actively exploited." What this means is that an infected device could, for example, direct people to a phishing site that could harvest personal data. Apple recommends installing the update.

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.