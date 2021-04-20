What Apple Revealed at Spring Loaded

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) 2021 spring product introduction has just ended. Spring Loaded, as the event was called, pretty much followed the script that has been leaking out for a few weeks now.

Here’s a quick rundown of what the company announced today.

The Apple Card now allows spouses and partners to share and merge credit lines, allowing both to build better credit scores.

The company introduced a new look to Apple Podcasts that launches in 170 countries next month.

The iPhone12 got a new color–purple–and preorders begin Friday.

Apple’s encrypted Find My network got the promised AirTags that people can attach to things like keys and then recover when the keys been misplaced. Each AirTag costs $29 or a package of 4 is $99. Preorders begin Friday and the devices will be available April 30.

Apple TV 4K gets a new, faster A12 Bionic chip that was used in some iPhones (Xs and Xr models) and other devices. The new box supports high dynamic range (HDR) video at high frame rates. The devices have new color balance features and a new Siri remote. The 32GB model costs $179 and the 64GB model costs $199. Preorder beginning April 30 with delivery in the second half of May.

Apple’s iMac is getting the company’s new M1 system-on-a-chip (Soc) processor, a new 1080p camera, new microphones (three), and better (six) speakers. The iMac can exchange data seamlessly with iPads and iPhones and uses a Universal clipboard to cut and paste among devices. The 8-core CPU with a 7-core GPU iMac costs $1,299 while an 8-core GPU with an Ethernet connection version costs $1,499. Preordering begins April 30 and the iMacs will be available in late May.

The iPad Pro gets the M1 SoC along with support for gaming controllers and 5G. As expected, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been upgraded with Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display using miniLED technology for higher contrast and sharper colors. The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch version starts at $1,099 with WiFi capability only and cellular capability for an additional $200.