What's Up with Apple: Prime Day Deals, App Tracking Rate, and More

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is here, and the e-commerce giant is offering special pricing on some Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices. If you’re looking to buy an iPad, now may be a good time to do some shopping.

In all, Amazon is offering five deals on a number of iPads. According to Tom’s Guide, the best deal on an iPad saves you $80 on a 10.2-inch iPad Air (2020 model with 64GB of memory) with a price of $519. The same device with 32GB of memory is selling for $299, $30 off the regular price. Two new iPad Pro models are included in the sale: a 256GB version for $1,099, a savings of $100 and a 128GB version for $699, also a savings of $100. A 2019 model iPad mini with 256GB of storage is available for $489, a savings of $60.

There are also deals on AirPods, Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, Mac Minis, and Apple TV 4K.

According to the latest data from mobile analytics firm Flurry, just 26% of worldwide app users with iOS 14 or higher who have been prompted to allow or deny tracking have chosen to allow apps to track them as they navigate the web. In the United States, the rate is an even lower 16%.

The “opt-in rate” globally across all apps is a scant 15% and just over half that much (8%) in the United States. The data was compiled as of June 14 and is updated weekly.

We noted on Monday that there is some uncertainty about the name for the next generation of iPhones. Some analysts are using “iPhone 12s,” while others have been using “iPhone 13.” Apple, of course, is mum on the topic. As it turns out, a survey by SellCell has found that nearly one in five Apple users (18.3%) are wary of the number 13 (triskaidekaphobia) and would be “put off” if Apple went with iPhone 13.

According to SellCell, 74% of those surveyed would prefer a name other than “iPhone 13.” The top choice was “iPhone (2021)” with 38% of the vote, “iPhone 21” getting 16%, “iPhone 12s” nabbing 13%, while “iPhone 14” got the nod from 7% of those voting.

SellCell’s survey also included questions about the next iPhone operating system, iOS 15, about which more than half of respondents were only “slightly excited” or “not at all excited.”

Finally, 9to5Mac cites a report from Taiwan’s Digitimes newsletter, claiming that Apple’s primary chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC, will prioritize third quarter chip orders from Apple and from automakers. TSMC makes the A-series chips Apple uses in the iPhone and iPad and the M-series chips that got their first release in the new Macs.

Apple is TSMC’s largest customer and, the report notes, “it looks like Apple will be able to successfully ramp production of the iPhone 13 series, ready for a public release in September/October.”