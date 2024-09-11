These 14 Tech Skills Are the Minimum Everyone Needs to Know in the 21st Century Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

In the 21st century, the world has become increasingly dependent on technology, and as a result, there are some skills most people need to know. You can safely say these tech skills are not just helpful but mandatory for surviving and thriving in the modern age. While you can learn almost anything off the internet, you also need to know how to navigate the internet to find this information.

14. Managing Wi-Fi

Grassetto / Getty Images

To get online and take advantage of much of this list, you have to be able to manage and set up your own Wi-Fi.

13. Search Engines

TARIK KIZILKAYA / Getty Images

Understanding how to use search engines like Google and its advanced tools, such as site-specific searches or other search engines like DuckDuckGo, is incredibly important for navigating the online world.

12. Smartphone Use

Google / Wikimedia Commons

With over 7.2 billion smartphones worldwide, knowing how to use one is vital. Many of the skills on this list are closely associated with owning and operating a smartphone.

11. Digital Calendars

Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock.com

Knowing how to use and enter data into a digital calendar is far better than a pen-and-paper calendar. You can’t take a paper calendar with you everywhere, but a digital calendar goes anywhere with an internet connection.

10. Cloud Storage

funky-data / Getty Images

While computers have a lot of storage, uploading important files and photos to the cloud through services like Google Drive or Dropbox helps you preserve this material for years.

9. Password Management

Cuong Nguyen Minh / iStock via Getty Images

Thankfully, the days of using passwords like “Password123” are long behind us. Instead, understanding how to create a strong password to protect online accounts is among the most important tech skills someone can know in today’s tech world.

8. Video Calls

fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Thanks to the rise of programs like FaceTime and Zoom, understanding how to perform a video call is a hugely important skill. Whether for business reasons or keeping in touch with family, video calls are the future.

7. Digital Payment Systems

I AM NIKOM / Shutterstock.com

There is no putting the genie back in the bottle regarding online shopping. Understanding online or digital payment systems like PayPal or Apple Pay is very helpful for safely shopping online.

6. Digital Privacy

anyaberkut / iStock via Getty Images

For better or worse, digital privacy is a very important minimum tech skill these days. Understanding how to keep personal information private should be a mandatory skill for everyone.

5. Social Media Literacy

panida wijitpanya / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With billions of people on various social networks, social media literacy is an essential 21st-century tech skill for keeping in contact with family and friends.

4. Word Processing

wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Between Google Docs or Microsoft Office, knowing how to use and operate these two-word processing platforms to make a document or create a budget tracker should be prioritized.

3. Email Communication

Song_about_summer / Shutterstock.com

One of the primary methods of communication between two parties these days is email communication, which should be a prioritized skill to learn. How to create an email address and type and send an email is a tech skill everyone needs.

2. Internet Research

hocus-focus / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As almost everything is available on the internet, the ability to search for information, type in a website address, and identify a good website from a bad one should be a minimum of 21st-century tech skills.

1. Computer Operation

wadstock / Shutterstock.com

Everyone should know basic computer skills. These include opening a file with the right program, finding and saving a document, and managing system settings.