The 20 Jobs Most Likely To Be Replaced or Changed By AI and Automation

The rapid development of AI language models has already had a significant impact on various occupations and will likely have even more of an impact going forward. These models are designed to understand and respond to human language, enabling them to perform tasks traditionally handled by human workers and leading to their integration in a wide range of industries. Still, the influence of AI tools on different occupations varies greatly.

To find the occupations most exposed to AI technology, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the study “How will Language Modelers like ChatGPT Affect Occupations and Industries?” published in March in Arxiv.org. Many of the most exposed occupations are teachers at colleges and universities. To show a wider range of occupations, we bundled all the postsecondary teacher categories into one category.

AI language models can assist postsecondary teachers in curriculum development, automating grading for assignments, and produce AI-powered virtual classrooms. The integration of AI technologies in the education sector would require educators to adapt their teaching methods and leverage AI tools. However, the role of postsecondary teachers remains vital in facilitating discussions, fostering critical thinking, and providing mentorship to students. (Find out if any of the deadliest jobs can be AI assisted – these are the 23 deadliest jobs in America.)

The legal field is also represented on the list. AI language models have proven useful for tasks such as contract analysis, legal research, and document generation and review. These models can sift through vast amounts of data and identify relevant information more quickly than humans. However, lawyers and judges possess intricate legal knowledge, critical thinking abilities, and the capacity to interpret the law in complex cases.

Many of the occupations on the list have relatively high pay and require advanced degrees, but not all. The projected occupation growth may not be taking AI technology fully into account and it would be interesting to compare it to next projections that fully consider AI.

While AI language models have undoubtedly transformed and automated certain aspects of the occupations on the list, they have not rendered human workers obsolete as often just a part of the job can be performed by AI technology. By delegating repetitive and mundane tasks to AI, human workers can focus on higher-level decision-making, creativity, problem-solving, and providing personalized services that require emotional intelligence and human connection. (Will more occupations become extinct? Here are jobs that used to be common but no longer exist.)

As AI language models continue to advance, it is crucial for workers in these occupations to adapt and acquire new skills that complement AI technologies and learn to work effectively alongside AI systems. Of course, AI language models have also impacted content creation and journalism, and this piece, in fact, was written with the assistance of ChatGPT.

Click here to see 20 jobs vulnerable to automation and AI takeover.