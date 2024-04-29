15 Most Popular Technology Brands According to Millennials: Ranked Woodkern / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the world of technology, the most popular brands are an ever-changing list. All it takes is a hot new product for a company to climb the popularity charts quickly. Of course, the opposite is true as today’s most popular technology brands can find themselves off the list with one bad product.

Nowhere is this more true than for Millennials, who are very picky about the products they purchase and the brands they support. Given that, we want to take a look at the most popular tech brands millennials are supporting as of the first quarter of 2024. Thankfully, YouGov has done the heavy lifting for us so we can easily list the most popular tech brands in ascending order.

Why Are We Covering This?

If you’re wondering why 24/7 Wall St would be covering this topic, the answer is pretty simple. On this list are some of the most important names, not just in technology, but also as part of the U.S. economy. You can expect to see names like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google appear on this list. When you consider that two of those names are on the Dow 30, the reason to cover this topic becomes crystal clear.

15. Cisco

More of a behind-the-scenes giant in the tech space, Cisco’s networking support helps power a lot of the internet. The same can also be said for the Internet of Things, which is being touted to millennials as the future of 5G. Cisco is also a popular place to work for millennials with strong perks in the networking and IT fields who want job security and big salaries.

14. IBM

As one of the most storied names in all computing, we owe a lot of today’s computer technology to IBM’s innovation. Even though some might consider IBM to be more old school, the company’s attempt at modern marketing and jumping on AI has helped it grow in mindshare with millennials. When you also consider IBM has a big enterprise brand, for many millennials in the workforce, there is a strong name association with IBM products and services.

13. Walmart+

Oddly enough, it’s the Walmart+ name and not Walmart itself that is very popular with millennials. Similar to Amazon, the Walmart+ promise of fast shipping and low prices is an easy way to win over millennials. This is also true when you consider Walmart+ makes it easy to order groceries and have them delivered right to your front door. As a technology-centric age group, Walmart+ is in the right space at the right time for millennials.

12. HP

For many millennials, their first experience with computers may have had an HP name attached. As a result, there is a special place for this brand as millennials shop for a new laptop or desktop. Best of all, HP is one of the more cost-effective brands in the computer space offering terrific performance for the money. This is also true for printers, which are still a popular tech product millennials use both at home and in an office.

11. Facebook

Finding the Facebook name on this list is not at all surprising considering it’s a list all about millennials. While Facebook itself is still very strong with this age group, Facebook brands like Instagram and WhatsApp have also grown in popularity. The result is Facebook is a tech brand that is just popular across the board with millennials.

10. Intel

For a brand that doesn’t traditionally interact with millennials, Intel is still a popular tech brand. The reasoning is that Intel powers a lot of the technology products other brands on this list use. Dell, LG, and Samsung all use Intel processors in their computers. Intel keeps adding stickers to every laptop plus a sponsorship of events like the Olympics, it has tried to create more mindshare with a younger audience.

9. Dell

Even though millennials never lived through the “Dude, you’re getting a Dell era,” it’s still popular. As Dell makes some of the most used computers available today, they are a well-recognized brand. Not only do millennials see Dell as a company that offers strong value, but also a cool factor. Dell has worked hard over the last decade to really put out some sharp-looking computers and move away from the days of black brick laptops.

8. Panasonic

Knowing that millennials are often focused on overall value, Panasonic is a name that means exactly this. While it’s been around since 1918, there is a trust associated with Panasonic that helps give it street cred. However, it’s the value of Panasonic stereo systems and energy-efficient appliances that give it a strong rank as a popular tech brand with millennials.

7. Sony

The brand responsible for the PlayStation 5, it’s no surprise to see Sony high up on this list. As the best-selling name in the 9th console generation, the PlayStation 5 is everywhere. Exclusive game titles appeal to the millennial audience who want the very best gaming quality in their family rooms. Sony also makes some of the best televisions around, which only helps to up its cool factor.

6. Amazon

When you think about where to order something online, Amazon is almost always a part of the conversation. With Amazon Prime, expectations over two-day shipping are now in every corner of the web. Brands that can’t match Amazon’s shipping speed do so at their peril. There is also the strength of other popular Amazon products like Ring Video Doorbells and Echo speakers.

5. Apple

As the manufacturer of the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air computers, Apple’s “cool” factor is easy to discover. Because of this, it’s hardly surprising to see Apple on any list of popular technology brands, millennials or otherwise. Apple also has its build quality going for it, as well as the huge number of App Store apps available. There is also something to be said about the iPhone camera helping drive the popularity of apps like Instagram, which also builds on the “cool” factor.

4. Google

It shouldn’t be any surprise to see Google’s name on a list of popular tech brands with millennials. Between Chrome, Google Search, and Gmail, Google is a staple part of how millennials interact with the internet. With “Google” considered a verb in place of search engines, Google is said to be used by more than 75% of every one ages 13-39.

3. LG

Alongside Samsung, LG makes some of the most popular televisions on the market. While LG was popular with smartphones, it has since exited that market. LG has also made no attempts to hide its desire to attract a more youthful audience by focusing on a more dynamic brand. LG now exudes luxury and style across its product lineup without ridiculous prices, which is greatly appealing to millennial crowds.

2. Microsoft

As one of the most prominent names in all of consumer technology, it’s not surprising to see Microsoft high on this list. Considering Microsoft makes the operating system many millennials use on their computers, there is an existing affection for the Microsoft name. The same can be said for millennials who have spent countless hours using applications like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

1. Samsung

The most popular tech brand for Millennials is Samsung, which is hardly surprising. Considering Samsung’s popularity with smartphones, computers, televisions, and even appliances, the brand is everywhere. Millennials have been raised using Samsung Galaxy smartphones, all while watching their Samsung televisions. With innovative designs and cutting-edge technology, it was almost predictable that Samsung would top the list.

