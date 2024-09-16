Can New Operating System Restart Apple's Stock? PeskyMonkey / Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock moved little after the launch of the iPhone 16.

Will the release of the AI-powered iOS 18 make a difference?

Investors are not very impressed by the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 16. Shares moved very little after the launch of the latest version of the company’s flagship. The stock is up less than the S&P 500 this year, although not by much. Those who own the stock need another catalyst. All that Apple has left to stir the market is its new operating system called iOS 18.

The iPhone 16 had a few modest upgrades over the iPhone 15. It is made of titanium, has a more powerful processor, and has an improved display. Apple says it has a better camera. Many people won’t spend money to get what are very modest improvements.

These modest improvements leave iOS 18 as the reason to get consumers to upgrade by the tens of millions. Some experts believe Apple should not have released the iPhone 16 without it. Selling an underfeatured product is hard.

iOS 18 has to be a home run. It launches today.

iOS 18 will allow people to organize photo libraries. It will sort emails using AI. Owners can sort images and create languages. It will make Apple’s underpowered voice-driven Siri work better. Siri will have access to ChatGPT. (People can download ChatGPT without iOS 18, and millions of people already have.)

Does iOS improve the mediocre state of Apple’s stock? It is not likely.

