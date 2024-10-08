Live Updates: Chinese Stocks (MCHI, FXI, KWEB) Are Crashing on Tuesday Canva

Live Updates

Chinese stocks are seeing red on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (INDEX: HSI) plunged 9.41% in trading. That’s a stark comparison to the Shanghai SE Composite Index (INDEX: SSEC) which rose 4.59%.

However, Chinese ETFs are taking it on the chin in trading today. Here’s the performance of some of the most popular Chinese ETFs:

iShares MSCI China ETF (Nasdaq: MCHI): Down 10.74% as of 10:45 a.m. ET

(Nasdaq: MCHI): Down 10.74% as of 10:45 a.m. ET iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI): Down 8.84%

(NYSE: FXI): Down 8.84% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB): Down 9.08%

On the other end of the spectrum, ETFs that are short Chinese equities are seeing outstanding returns. The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: YANG) is up a remarkable 34.31% today.

Why are Chinese stocks plummeting today? China’s stock rallied on the promise of a powerful fiscal stimulus from the Chinese leadership. Chinese authorities had cut interest rates and announced a series of measures to support the economy.

However, specifics of what actions Chinese leadership intended to take have been very thin. On Tuesday, a press conference in Beijing announced few specifics around economic stimulus programs, which led to investors pulling out of stocks across the country.

Chinese Stocks Seeing the Biggest Losses

Losses across Chinese stocks are broad. Here are some of the biggest losers today:

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Down 7.68%

(OTC: TCEHY): Down 7.68% Alibaba (NYSE: BABA): Down 6.53%

(NYSE: BABA): Down 6.53% Meituan (OTC: MPNGY): Down 15.54%

(OTC: MPNGY): Down 15.54% PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD): Down 5.34%

(Nasdaq: PDD): Down 5.34% China Construction Bank (OTC: CICHY): Down 6.40%

(OTC: CICHY): Down 6.40% Xiaomi (OTC: XIACY): Down 9.03%

(OTC: XIACY): Down 9.03% BYD (OTC: BYDDY): DOWN 9.85%