Live Updates: Will NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Stock Soar After Earnings Tonight?

Key Points NVIDIA reports earnings tonight after the bell, results are expected to be posted shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

We will be updating this earnings blog throughout the day and when NVIDIA reports. Simply stay on this page as updates will be pushed out as they happen.

NVIDIA’s stock is up 25% in the past month. After NVIDIA shares dropped precipitously during the initial phases of ongoing tariff announcements, they’ve rebounded as GPU demand stays red-hot and a series of announcements like massive AI clusters in the Middle East raised NVIDIA’s long-term prospects.

Wall Street expects export controls from China to reduce revenue this quarter and next, which could reduce growth rates. Expectations are for the company to report $43.2 billion in revenue and $.75 of adjusted earnings in the fiscal first quarter.

It’s time for the ‘Super Bowl of Earnings.’ NVIDIA reports after the bell today, and we are updating this live earnings blog throughout the day before NVIDIA’s Fiscal first quarter earnings. Here are the main numbers Wall Street expects the company to deliver:

Revenue: $43.24 Billion

Operating Earnings: $22.03 Billion

EPS: $.75

You can find some of the most important storylines headed into this earnings release below.

Updates will continue flowing throughout the day, and we’ll have live analysis the moment NVIDIA’s numbers are released.

Areas to Watch When NVIDIA Reports Earnings

After NVIDIA last reported earnings on February 26th, its shares fell 8.5%. Despite its massive size, NVIDIA can still see large movements after earnings, so here are a few key areas to watch:

Margins: Wall Street has focused on gross margins in recent conference calls. Recently, NVIDIA has seen exceptional gross margins north of 70%. The fear is that as AI continues to grow and threats from companies like Broadcom and AMD mature, NVIDIA’s margins will continue to decrease. Watch for Wall Street to continue pressing on questions on NVIDIA’s margin profile as their lineup of next-generation Blackwell chips continues to ship.

Wall Street has focused on gross margins in recent conference calls. Recently, NVIDIA has seen exceptional gross margins north of 70%. The fear is that as AI continues to grow and threats from companies like Broadcom and AMD mature, NVIDIA’s margins will continue to decrease. Watch for Wall Street to continue pressing on questions on NVIDIA’s margin profile as their lineup of next-generation Blackwell chips continues to ship. China: NVIDIA took a $5.5 billion inventory write-down last quarter after new export controls forced it to stop selling its H20 chips to China. Recently, NVIDIA began designing new chips targeting the Chinese market, but most estimates put their revenue shortfall from current export controls at about $15 billion in the first two quarters of the year. Will NVIDIA discuss what kind of earnings impact reduced sales to China could have over a broader period?

NVIDIA took a $5.5 billion inventory write-down last quarter after new export controls forced it to stop selling its H20 chips to China. Recently, NVIDIA began designing new chips targeting the Chinese market, but most estimates put their revenue shortfall from current export controls at about $15 billion in the first two quarters of the year. Will NVIDIA discuss what kind of earnings impact reduced sales to China could have over a broader period? Blackwell Progress: Expensive servers containing dozens of NVIDIA’s new Blackwell GPUs have been delayed due to overheating issues. However, recent reports in the Financial Times point to suppliers overcoming technical issues that will allow them to ship server racks full of NVIDIA chips in greater volume. Will a coming boom of Blackwell shipments allow NVIDIA to issue guidance that surpasses Wall Street’s expectations?

24/7 Wall Street Earnings Snapshot

Headed into earnings, here are some key metrics for NVIDIA

Market Cap: $3.304 Trillion

Forward Earnings: 32.6X

Recent Revenue Growth Rate: 77.9% last quarter

Streak Beating Wall Street Estimates: 9 straight quarters