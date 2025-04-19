These States Are Driving 21st Century Technology Faster Than the Rest Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock.com

Technology is always a fascinating thing to observe. While we’ve seen fewer overall gains in recent years when considering things like processing power and storage capacity, that isn’t the whole of technological development. With that in mind, we’re looking at states that continue to push forward and innovate, driving progress and getting international notice.

California

rarrarorro / Shutterstock.com

Home to Silicon Valley and some of the world’s most valuable companies, it likely doesn’t come as a surprise where California stands. While regulations are always a concern for tech companies looking to push forward, California remains a central hub for pushing innovative technology forward. With companies like Apple and Google headquartered in the area, this is a reputation that is likely to continue for the near future.

AI Development

Kerem35 / Shutterstock.com

With Google, Apple, and OpenAI all centered in California, they are pushing artificial intelligence forward with ease. AI has been a killer app of sorts for computing companies over the last 5 years, and that is likely to continue with more and more tech companies embracing AI. Further, we’re seeing AI in use in fields like agriculture, medicine, and manufacturing, among others.

Massachusetts

Darren McCollester / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Massachusetts has been a technological hub for years. This is thanks in part to notable research hubs like MIT and Harvard staying within the state. For a while, if you were looking to get on the cutting edge of tech, you’d pursue a degree or research at either of those institutions. Times change, as some states on today’s list will attest, but Massachusetts is still drawing interest from across the country.

Biotech

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts is home to over 1,700 biotechnology companies. Notable names include Boston Scientific, Sanofi Genzyme, Biogen, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, to name just a few. Internationally, the home of biotech is Massachusetts, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Washington

kenlund / Flickr

Washington has been home to Microsoft since the 1970s, with Apple’s rival retaining a significant market share when considering desktop and laptop sales. Other major players include the likes of Amazon, one of the de facto leaders in tech when considering the likes of artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

Cloud Computing

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Microsoft and Amazon are two of the largest cloud computing providers in the world, so it comes as no surprise that Washington is known for the cloud. Most of the internet today runs on something like Azure or AWS to provide services on the backend of things. As we saw during the breach of AWS a few years ago, the internet has come to rely on Amazon Web Services to a significant extent.

Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Colorado isn’t what comes to mind when considering tech hubs across the United States. That said, it’s carved out an incredible niche that is leading the way across the country when it comes to certain aspects of computing.

Quantum Computing

Dano / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Colorado is blazing trails with quantum computing, being the world’s leading hub for development in the technology. Elevate Quantum, a Colorado-based consortium, boasts 120 organizations and continues to grow. The applications for quantum computing are fascinating, as they could revolutionize the way we work in education, manufacturing, and so forth. Quantum computing continues to be a source of economic stimulus for the Colorado economy as well, with nearly $1 billion invested so far and an estimated 30,000 jobs hinging on the technology.

New York

New York City, Lower Manhattan, Church St. by (vincent desjardins) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

While most of New York isn’t exactly what you’d call a tech hub, it is home to New York City, which most certainly is. The biggest city in the United States remains quite a draw across the country when it comes to attracting talent, investment, and innovation alike. There are quite a few major market segments of technology to consider when talking about NYC, but we’ll hone in on just one for the sake of convenience.

Cybersecurity

Thinkstock

With nearly 60,000 people working in the field, cybersecurity is big business in New York City. This is something that encompasses not just the city government, but also private firms. That said, the cybersecurity needs of NYC are massive, rivaling the budgets of smaller countries, and for good reason. When you consider just how much of the world’s financial instruments rely on New York City, it helps to get the funding needed.

Georgia

vintage_illustration / Flickr

The state of Georgia has been transforming itself significantly since the start of the 2000s. Originally more of a media hub than a tech one, it’s made great strides toward providing financial incentives to companies investing in building up the tech industry. The gambit has certainly paid off with Georgia becoming one of the biggest tech hubs in the American Southeast.

Finance and Transactions

SARINYAPINNGAM / iStock via Getty Images

New York City might be home to the United States’ financial services, but Atlanta is the home of financial tech. 60% of US payment processors are Georgia-based, and over $2 trillion a year comes through Georgia-based services. While other locations might be a bigger deal when making money, you still need services to handle it.

Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

While Texas doesn’t fit the popular stereotype of a tech hub, it has been a pivotal location in the 21st century for companies. This comes down to more relaxed regulations, lower property costs, and abundant land that has yet to be developed.

A Tech Mecca

Xiaolu Chu / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Texas is home to Cloudflare, Texas Instruments, Atlassian, and others. While Texas might not have the reputation of Silicon Valley, it still spurs technological development. Further, we’ve seen the likes of EV manufacturers moving into the state, with Tesla establishing a Gigafactory just outside of Austin.

Virginia

BestStockFoto/Shutterstock.com

The last on our list is Virginia, which isn’t home to the more consumer-based tech companies you might expect. Given Virginia’s proximity to the District of Columbia, it has an entirely different focus than you might expect.

Software Development

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Virginia is home to some massive software development companies like ISBX Corp, Simform, and Nextlink Labs. Additionally, beyond just normal software development, high-tech developments through Raytheon and other defense contractors are a driving force for the Virginia economy.