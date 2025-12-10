Gemini Could Lose Its Edge Over ChatGPT Fast

S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

  • Many believe that Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Gemini 3 is superior to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
  • However, regulators may soon take away Alphabet’s biggest advantage.
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
OpenAI’s ChatGPT usage pattern numbers get worse by the day. A new study shows that visits to its primary site rose only 1% between August and November. In that time, visits to the primary Gemini site doubled. According to Bloomberg, monthly active users tell a similar story. “Gemini’s increased roughly 30% to 346 million while ChatGPT’s rose about 5% to 810 million.”

Sam Altman recently told his staff that the company was issuing a “code red” to improve the quality of ChatGPT. This is after many experts said Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Gemini 3 was a better product.

Regulators may soon take away Alphabet’s biggest advantage. EU regulators, in particular, believe that the use of Google’s AI search product, which gives it massive reach, is essentially a monopoly. That is because its search results include AI Overviews and AI Mode features. Complete almost any Google search, and the AI Overview is at the top of the results page. Google pulls users into its AI universe.

Additionally, Bloomberg adds, “Google has privileged access to the entire internet through the web crawler it relies on to power Google Search.” Google can collect information for its massive AI Gemini 3 information database while it promotes its AI chat prowess at the same time. The Google search “dive deeper” mode called “AI Overviews” turns into an online chat product where users can additionally “ask anything.” That ask anything mode is access to Google’s AI underlying chat service.

The other regulatory issue is that most AI companies pay publishers and providers of data billions of dollars to have access to their information. When people do Google searches, Alphabet is collecting much of that data for free. Google Search is what Bloomberg calls “an automated program that browses the web to index its pages, and the crawler known as Googlebot organizes everything it finds into the company’s vast searchable index.” Publishers, aware of this system, want to get paid.

Finally, about 90% of searches conducted worldwide, outside a few countries including Russia and China, are done via Google. That alone gives both its data collection and AI products huge distribution platforms.

Alphabet’s greatest AI chat real rival is not OpenAI. It is regulators who view Google as a monopoly.

