Alphabet’s Secret Portfolio Just Bought These 2 Stocks. Should You Buy Too?

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) dominates the search engine market with a greater than 90% share, powering billions of daily queries through Google Search. Yet its growth extends beyond that core business. Google Cloud has captured a rising slice of the cloud computing sector, trailing only Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), while investments in artificial intelligence position it as a leader in machine learning and generative AI technologies like Gemini.

A lesser-known aspect is Alphabet’s direct investments in other public companies via its venture arms, GV and CapitalG. This “secret” portfolio, disclosed in quarterly 13F-HR filings, currently holds 37 stocks worth approximately $2.5 billion to $3 billion. It’s heavily tilted toward healthcare and biotech, with positions in Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), but also includes AI plays like Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH), as well as tech names like Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM). Its top dollar-value holding is Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) at around $438 million.

In the third quarter, Alphabet exited only one position: Verve Therapeutics, which Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) acquired in July for $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, it added two new positions: Figma (NYSE:FIG) and BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT).

Let’s see why Alphabet might have bought these two stocks and whether you might want to consider them for your own portfolio.

Figma (FIG)

Figma operates as a cloud-based platform for interface design, enabling teams to collaborate in real time on prototypes, wireframes, and user experiences. Unlike traditional software, it runs entirely in the browser, supporting features like auto-layout, plugins, and integration with development tools. The company, which went public in July, serves designers at firms ranging from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, boasting millions of users.

Alphabet’s interest likely stems from Figma’s synergy with its own ecosystem. Google relies on strong UI/UX in products like Android, Chrome, and Workspace, and Figma’s tools could enhance internal workflows or inspire AI-driven design features. With Alphabet’s push into AI, Figma’s platform might integrate generative elements for automated prototyping, aligning with broader tech investments like UiPath for automation.

For individual investors, Figma presents a compelling case if you’re bullish on digital collaboration trends. Trading around $38.50 per share with a market cap of $19.1 billion, it shows steady revenue growth from subscriptions. However, competition from Adobe‘s (NASDAQ:ADBE) XD and potential economic slowdowns affecting design budgets pose risks. Shares are down 66% since going public, but up over 16% from its $33 offer price.

Alphabet owns over 215,500 shares valued at around $8.3 million at current prices. If your portfolio lacks exposure to SaaS design tools, a small position could make sense, but I’d wait for earnings stability now that it is publicly traded.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (BBOT)

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics focuses on developing small-molecule drugs for oncology, leveraging a pipeline of targeted therapies for cancers such as prostate and lung cancer. As a spin-off from BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), it emphasizes precision medicine, with lead candidates in clinical trials aimed at inhibiting specific genetic mutations, and prioritizing rapid advancement from discovery to trials.

Alphabet might see value in BridgeBio due to its healthcare focus, which dominates the portfolio. Through ventures like Verily, Alphabet explores AI applications in drug discovery and genomics, and BridgeBio’s oncology work could complement that — perhaps via data-sharing or AI-optimized trials. Exiting Verve, another biotech, while entering BridgeBio, suggests a pivot toward oncology amid rising cancer treatment demand.

Investors eyeing BridgeBio Oncology should consider its high upside potential in biotech. Alphabet owns over 2.8 million shares valued at over $37 million at its current $13 per share price. BridgeBio is volatile but offers exposure to a growing $250 billion oncology market. Positive trial data could drive spikes, but failures or regulatory hurdles are common risks. If you’re comfortable with speculative plays and have a diversified portfolio, it might warrant a look — especially if AI-health intersections excite you — but limit your allocation given the sector’s uncertainty.