28 Largest Fish Ever Caught in California

California is the third largest state in the U.S. in terms of total area, trailing only Alaska and Texas. The Golden State spans 163,695 square miles. Close to five percent of the state’s area is covered by water, and much of that water teems with fish. There are over 3,000 named lakes and reservoirs in California. The state also boasts 84 major rivers, along with countless creeks and streams. California’s 840-mile coastline provides easy access to the Pacific Ocean. It’s no wonder that California is one of the top-rated states for fishing in the nation. Here’s a look at the largest freshwater and saltwater fish ever caught in California. (Four of the largest freshwater catches are catfish. Here are the eight largest catfish ever caught in the U.S.)

Official State and World Record Keepers

24/7 Wall St. compiled this list through information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). As the official holder of all California state fishing records, CDFW was the sole source of information for all of the record-setting fish listed below. World records were verified by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), the official keeper of world fishing records.

The following list contains every official California freshwater fishing record over 20 pounds and every saltwater record over 200 pounds.

Freshwater

California is blessed with countless freshwater fishing locations. Here are the biggest freshwater fish ever caught in the Golden State.

16. Chinook Salmon (inland)

Source: Kevin Cass / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 20 pounds, 15 ounces

20 pounds, 15 ounces Length: 35.25 inches

35.25 inches Location: Trinity Lake

Trinity Lake Angler: Sally Nachreiner

Sally Nachreiner Date: July 16, 2013

15. Largemouth Bass

Source: Ryno Botha / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 21 pounds, 12 ounces

21 pounds, 12 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Castaic Lake

Castaic Lake Angler: Michael Arujo

Michael Arujo Date: March 5, 1991

13. (tie) Coho Salmon

Source: United States Fish and Wildlife Services / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 22 pounds, 0 ounces

22 pounds, 0 ounces Length: 38.5 inches

38.5 inches Location: Paper Mill Creek

Paper Mill Creek Angler: Milton Hain

Milton Hain Date: January 3, 1959

13. (tie) White Catfish

Weight: 22 pounds, 0 ounces

Length: Unavailable

Location: Land Park pond

Angler: James Robinson

Date: March 21, 1994

This white catfish is larger than the official world record which, incidentally, was also caught in California. According to IGFA, the world record white catfish weighed 19 pounds, 5 ounces, and was caught in 2005. However, the California record outweighs the world record by more than two and a half pounds.

Sometimes IGFA disqualifies a fish due to a violation of its stringent rules. Other times, anglers simply choose not to navigate the organization’s lengthy process to verify a record.

12. Brown Trout

Source: bbevren / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 26 pounds, 8 ounces

26 pounds, 8 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Twin Lakes

Twin Lakes Angler: Danny Stearman

Danny Stearman Date: April 30, 1987

11. Steelhead Rainbow Trout

Weight: 27 pounds, 4 ounces

27 pounds, 4 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Smith River

Smith River Angler: Robert Halley

Robert Halley Date: December 22, 1976

10. Rainbow Trout

Source: FedBul / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 28 pounds, 5 ounces

28 pounds, 5 ounces Length: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Location: Private Lake

Private Lake Angler: James Harrold

James Harrold Date: January 3, 2006

9. Cutthroat Trout

Source: USFWS Mountain-Prairie / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 31 pounds, 8 ounces

31 pounds, 8 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Angler: William Pomin

William Pomin Date: January 1, 1911

8. Orangemouth Corvina

Source: Rman 348 at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 37 pounds, 0 ounces

37 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Salton Sea

Salton Sea Angler: Dick Van Dam

Dick Van Dam Date: July 15, 1988

7. Lake Trout

Source: Jennifer de Graaf / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 37 pounds, 6 ounces

37 pounds, 6 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Angler: Robert Aronsen

Robert Aronsen Date: June 21, 1974

6. Carp

Weight: 52 pounds, 0 ounces

52 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Lake Nacimiento

Lake Nacimiento Angler: Bryant Lee

Bryant Lee Date: April 1, 1968

5. Channel Catfish

Source: Engbretson, Eric / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 53 pounds, 8 ounces

53 pounds, 8 ounces Length: 46.5 inches

46.5 inches Location: San Joaquin River

San Joaquin River Angler: Randall Gilgert Jr.

Randall Gilgert Jr. Date: September 22, 2008

4. Striped Bass

Weight: 67 pounds, 8 ounces

67 pounds, 8 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: O’Neill Forebay

O’Neill Forebay Angler: Hank Ferguson

Hank Ferguson Date: May 7, 1992

3. Flathead Catfish

Source: Engbretson, Eric / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 72 pounds, 14 ounces

72 pounds, 14 ounces Length: 53.5 inches

53.5 inches Location: Colorado River

Colorado River Angler: Billy Joe Potter

Billy Joe Potter Date: April 22, 2003

2. Chinook Salmon

Source: Martin Rudlof Photography / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 88 pounds, 0 ounces

88 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Sacramento River

Sacramento River Angler: O. Lindberg

O. Lindberg Date: November 21, 1979

1. Blue Catfish

Weight: 113 pounds, 5 ounces

113 pounds, 5 ounces Length: 39 inches

39 inches Location: San Vicente Reservoir

San Vicente Reservoir Angler: Steve Oudomsouk

Steve Oudomsouk Date: July 24, 2008

A blue catfish caught in 2008 is the largest catch of a freshwater fish ever recorded in California. This behemoth weighed over 113 pounds!

Blue catfish are the largest of the “Big Three” catfish species in the U.S. The other two members of this group are the channel catfish and the flathead catfish. Blue catfish are sometimes mistaken for channel catfish, but blues grow far larger than channel cats. The world record channel catfish weighed 58 pounds, while the world record blue catfish tipped the scales at 143 pounds!

Blue catfish are native to the Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Rio Grande river basins, but they have been introduced in nearly 20 additional states (including California) for sport fishing.

These catfish are not picky eaters. Blue catfish are opportunistic feeders that prey on freshwater mussels, clams, crawfish, crabs, insects, worms, frogs, and fish.

Saltwater

Source: Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

California offers anglers easy access to the Pacific. Here are the 12 largest saltwater fish ever recorded in the Golden State.

12. Bigeye Tuna

Source: LuffyKun / Getty Images

Weight: 240 pounds, 0 ounces

240 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Butterfly Bank

Butterfly Bank Angler: Steve Hutchinson

Steve Hutchinson Date: August 1, 1987

11. Blue Shark

Source: Samy Kassem / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 258 pounds, 8 ounces

258 pounds, 8 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Channel Islands

Channel Islands Angler: Josh Ware Bollinger

Josh Ware Bollinger Date: August 29, 2008

10. Yellowfin Tuna

Weight: 265 pounds, 0 ounces

265 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Oceanside

Oceanside Angler: Bo Scanlon

Bo Scanlon Date: September 26, 2017

9. Sevengill Shark

Weight: 275 pounds, 0 ounces

275 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Humboldt Bay

Humboldt Bay Angler: Cliff Brewer

Cliff Brewer Date: October 17, 1996

Here is another discrepancy between official record holders. California lists the state’s largest-ever catch of a sevengill shark at 275 pounds. However, IGFA documents the world-record sevengill shark, which was also caught in California, at 342 pounds. Again, there are any number of reasons why one organization may accept a record while it is rejected by another.

8. Striped Marlin

Weight: 339 pounds, 0 ounces

339 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Catalina Island

Catalina Island Angler: Gary Jasper

Gary Jasper Date: July 4, 1985

7. Bluefin Tuna

Weight: 395 pounds, 6 ounces

395 pounds, 6 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Tanner Bank

Tanner Bank Angler: Floyd Sparks

Floyd Sparks Date: September 11, 2021

6. White Sturgeon

Weight: 468 pounds, 0 ounces

468 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: San Pablo Bay

San Pablo Bay Angler: Joey Pallotta

Joey Pallotta Date: July 9, 1983

This white sturgeon caught in 1983 is also the current world record. (And yes, in this instance, CDFW and IGFA finally agree!)

5. Swordfish

Source: LUNAMARINA / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Weight: 520 pounds, 0 ounces

520 pounds, 0 ounces Length: 135.5 inches

135.5 inches Location: Nine Mile Bank

Nine Mile Bank Angler: Mason S. Karafa

Mason S. Karafa Date: October 27, 2023

4. Giant Sea Bass

Weight: 563 pounds, 8 ounces

563 pounds, 8 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Anacapa Island

Anacapa Island Angler: James D. McAdams Jr.

James D. McAdams Jr. Date: August 20, 1968

This giant sea bass caught in 1968 is also the current world record. The giant sea bass is a critically endangered species and there are fishing prohibitions in place, so this record will stand for the foreseeable future.

3. Thresher Shark

Source: Damir Zurub / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 575 pounds, 0 ounces

575 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Carlsbad Canyon

Carlsbad Canyon Angler: Daniel D. Lara

Daniel D. Lara Date: May 26, 2007

2. Blue Marlin

Source: kelldallfall / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 692 pounds, 0 ounces

692 pounds, 0 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Balboa

Balboa Angler: A. Hamann

A. Hamann Date: August 18, 1931

1. Shortfin Mako Shark

Source: wildestanimal / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 1,098 pounds, 12 ounces

1,098 pounds, 12 ounces Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Location: Anacapa Island

Anacapa Island Angler: Sean Gizatullin

Sean Gizatullin Date: July 24, 2010

The shortfin mako shark is a large and highly migratory shark that is found in all temperate and tropical oceans. However, the numbers of this shark have plummeted due to overfishing. The shark is highly valued for its fins and meat. The shortfin mako shark is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

With a top speed of 45 mph, the shortfin mako is the world’s fastest shark. The mako shark also has an extraordinarily powerful bite. In 2020, scientists in New Zealand measured the bite force of a mako shark at 3,000 pounds of pressure (13,000 newtons). It was the most powerful bite force ever measured in any shark species. It also ranked as the second most powerful bite force of any animal on the planet. The saltwater crocodile has a bite force of 3,822 pounds of pressure (17,000 newtons).

With its blazing speed and super powerful bite, the mako shark is a highly efficient predator. Its prey includes squid, octopus, mackerel, bonito, tuna, porpoises, sea turtles, sea birds, and other sharks.