Discover the Deepest Lake In Every State National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons

The United States is one of only 17 megadiverse countries in the world. A megadiverse country features a broad array of plant and animal species. To be classified as a megadiverse country, a nation must have at least 5,000 endemic plants. It must also feature a marine ecosystem within its borders. These 17 megadiverse countries only cover about 10% of the Earth’s surface, but they house more than 70% of all the planet’s species. Along with the U.S., the world’s other megadiverse countries include Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa, and Venezuela.

U.S. Lakes

Source: haveseen / iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. features tens of thousands of square miles of water area, which is key in its megadiverse designation. The nation’s water environments range from the ocean depths to raging rivers to inland lakes. It is estimated that the United States has the third-most lakes of any nation in the world, trailing only Canada and Russia. Exact numbers are difficult to corroborate, though, because there is no universally accepted definition regarding what constitutes a lake.

We can, however, ascertain the depth of a lake with verifiable numbers. Here is a look at the deepest lake in every U.S. state. (And, if you want to see which lakes are drying up, here is a list of 20 famous lakes that are going dry, one of which is included in the list below.)

Determining the Deepest U.S. Lakes

Source: NASA / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

To determine each state’s deepest lake, 24/7 Wall St. consulted various sources such as state government and geological survey websites.

The Great Lakes were not included in this survey. These five lakes are massive natural wonders that touch eight U.S. states (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York). According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the maximum depths of the Great Lakes are:

Lake Superior – 1,332 feet (406 meters)

Lake Michigan – 925 feet (282 meters)

Lake Ontario – 802 feet (244 meters)

Lake Huron – 750 feet (229 meters)

Lake Erie – 210 feet (64 meters)

These gigantic lakes, which account for 21% of the world’s freshwater, are obviously the deepest lakes in any state they touch. For example, Lake Superior is clearly the deepest lake in Minnesota. For our purposes, though, we excluded these lakes (which could be considered freshwater seas) and focused on the deepest inland lakes in each state.

Where Most Deep Lakes Are Found

Source: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

All 50 U.S. states have lakes within their borders, although many are manmade reservoirs. Maryland, for instance, has no natural lakes. There are over 100 manmade impoundments in the state, though. All of Maryland’s lakes were created through damming systems.

Alaska, on the other hand, has the most natural lakes of any U.S. state and it is not remotely close. The Last Frontier has nearly 3,200 named lakes and over three million unnamed lakes!

Deep lakes are rare in the American South. For example, Lake Okeechobee is the largest lake in Florida by surface area, covering over 460,000 acres. However, it is only 12 feet deep at its deepest point.

Most of the nation’s deepest lakes are found in more northerly regions. Alaska not only has the most lakes, but it also houses more lakes with depths over 300 feet than any other state. The nation’s deepest lake is not found in Alaska, though but rather in the northwestern part of the conterminous U.S.

Depth Ranges

Source: Alisha Bube / iStock via Getty Images

The deepest lakes in each U.S. state showcase quite a range of depths. The shallowest of these lakes is just nine feet deep. That is shallower than the typical “deep end” of a swimming pool, which is ten feet deep.

On the other end of the spectrum, the deepest lake in the U.S. is 1,949 feet deep. The waters of this lake could completely cover One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the nation, with 173 feet to spare!

Here is the complete list of the deepest lakes in all 50 U.S. states.

Alabama – Lewis Smith Lake (also known as Smith Lake)

Maximum Depth: 264 feet (80 meters)

264 feet (80 meters) Surface Area: 21,200 acres

Alaska – Lake Clark

Source: EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 1,054 feet (321 meters)

1,054 feet (321 meters) Surface Area: 81,920 acres

Arizona – Lake Mead

Source: CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 532 feet (162 meters)

532 feet (162 meters) Surface Area: 158,080 acres

Arkansas – Lake Ouachita

Source: Linda Nguyen from Austin / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 200 feet (61 meters)

200 feet (61 meters) Surface Area: 66,324 acres

California – Lake Tahoe

Source: Davis Ladd / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 1,645 feet (501 meters)

1,645 feet (501 meters) Surface Area: 122,240 acres

Colorado – Grand Lake

Source: Greens and Blues / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 389 ft (119 meters)

389 ft (119 meters) Surface Area: 507 acres

Connecticut – Lake Lillinonah

Source: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 110 feet (33.5 meters)

110 feet (33.5 meters) Surface Area: 1,547 acres

Delaware – Horsey Pond

Source: Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 9 feet (3 meters)

9 feet (3 meters) Surface Area: 46 acres

Florida – Deep Lake

Source: David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum Depth: 90 feet (27 meters)

90 feet (27 meters) Surface Area: 31 acres

Georgia – Carters Lake

Source: MissBlue / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 450 feet (137 meters)

450 feet (137 meters) Surface Area: 3,200 acres

Hawaii – Halali’i Lake

Source: MattWright / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum Depth: Varies (Halali’i Lake’s depth depends on the weather. During the rainy seasons, it is Hawaii’s deepest lake)

Varies (Halali’i Lake’s depth depends on the weather. During the rainy seasons, it is Hawaii’s deepest lake) Surface Area: 840 acres

Idaho – Lake Pend Oreille

Source: Silvrshootr / Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 1,158 feet (353 meters)

1,158 feet (353 meters) Surface Area: 96,000 acres

Illinois – Devil’s Kitchen Lake

Maximum Depth: 90 feet (27.5 meters)

90 feet (27.5 meters) Surface Area: 810 acres

Indiana – Tippecanoe Lake

Source: David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum Depth: 123 feet (37 meters)

(37 meters) Surface Area: 880 acres

Iowa – West Lake Okoboji

Source: kbrighton / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 136 feet (41.5 meters)

(41.5 meters) Surface Area: 3,847 acres

Kansas – Milford Lake and Wilson Lake (tie)

Source: Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 65 feet (20 meters)

65 feet (20 meters) Surface Areas: Milford Lake – 15,709 acres, Wilson Lake – 9,020 acres

Kentucky – Herrington Lake

Source: Joshinatorky at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum Depth: 249 feet (76 meters)

249 feet (76 meters) Surface Area: 2,335 acres

Louisiana – Lake Peigneur

Source: David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum Depth: 200 feet (61 meters)

200 feet (61 meters) Surface Area: 1,125 acres

Maine – Sebago Lake

Source: Derek Young / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 316 feet (96 meters)

316 feet (96 meters) Surface Area: 30,513 acres

Maryland – Quarry Lake

Maximum Depth: 490 feet (150 meters)

490 feet (150 meters) Surface Area: 40 acres

Massachusetts – Quabbin Reservoir

Source: L.A. Nature Graphics / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 151 feet (46 meters)

151 feet (46 meters) Surface Area: 119,940 acres

Michigan – Torch Lake

Source: BeccasDigital / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 285 feet (87 meters)

285 feet (87 meters) Surface Area: 18,770 acres

Minnesota – Portsmouth Mine Pit Lake

Maximum Depth: 450 feet (137 meters)

450 feet (137 meters) Surface Area: 121 acres

Mississippi – Okhissa Lake

Source: Norm Lane / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 75 feet (23 meters)

75 feet (23 meters) Surface Area: 1,075 acres

Missouri – Table Rock Lake

Source: Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 220 feet (67 meters)

220 feet (67 meters) Surface Area: 42,400 acres

Montana – Tally Lake

Source: Danita Delimont / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 492 feet (150 meters)

492 feet (150 meters) Surface Area: 1,200 acres

Nebraska – Lake McConaughy

Source: nameinfame / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 142 feet (43 meters)

142 feet (43 meters) Surface Area: 35,700 acres

Nevada – Lake Tahoe

Source: MariuszBlach / Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 1,645 feet (501 meters)

1,645 feet (501 meters) Surface Area: 122,240 acres

New Hampshire – Lake Winnipesaukee

Maximum Depth: 212 feet (65 meters)

212 feet (65 meters) Surface Area: 44,500 acres

New Jersey – Merrill Creek Reservoir

Source: Joseph Visaggi / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 225 feet (68.5 meters)

225 feet (68.5 meters) Surface Area: 650 acres

New Mexico – Navajo Lake

Source: James Orndorf / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 395 feet (120 meters)

395 feet (120 meters) Surface Area: 15,600 acres

New York – Seneca Lake

Source: UpdogDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 618 feet (188 meters)

618 feet (188 meters) Surface Area: 42,797 acres

North Carolina – Fontana Lake

Source: Steven Starr Photography / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 440 feet (134 meters)

440 feet (134 meters) Surface Area: 10,230 acres

North Dakota – Lake Sakakawea

Source: Life Atlas Photography / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 180 feet (55 meters)

180 feet (55 meters) Surface Area: 307,000 acres

Ohio – Caesar Creek Lake

Source: Randall Vermillion / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 115 feet (35 meters)

115 feet (35 meters) Surface Area: 2,830 acres

Oklahoma – Broken Bow Lake

Source: Khosro / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 185 feet (56 meters)

185 feet (56 meters) Surface Area: 14,000 acres

Oregon – Crater Lake

Source: Dendron / Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 1,949 feet (594 meters)

1,949 feet (594 meters) Surface Area: 13,069 acres

Pennsylvania – Raystown Lake

Source: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 200 feet (61 meters

200 feet (61 meters Surface Area: 8,300 acres

Rhode Island – Scituate Reservoir

Source: nicholas katsaras / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 87 feet (27 meters)

87 feet (27 meters) Surface Area: 3,392 acres

South Carolina – Lake Jocassee

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 350 feet (107 meters)

350 feet (107 meters) Surface Area: 7,500 acres

South Dakota – Lake Oahe

Source: Chaden Roggow / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 205 feet (62.5 meters)

205 feet (62.5 meters) Surface Area: 370,000 acres

Tennessee – Watauga Lake

Source: StaceyWells / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 265 feet (81 meters)

265 feet (81 meters) Surface Area: 6,430 acres

Texas – Lake Travis

Source: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 210 feet (64 meters)

210 feet (64 meters) Surface Area: 18,930 acres

Utah – Bear Lake

Source: MH Anderson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 208 feet (63 meters)

208 feet (63 meters) Surface Area: 69.760 acres

Vermont – Lake Willoughby

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 328 feet (100 meters)

328 feet (100 meters) Surface Area: 1,687 acres

Virginia – Smith Mountain Lake

Source: Rob Pauley / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 220 feet (67 meters)

220 feet (67 meters) Surface Area: 20,480 acres

Washington – Lake Chelan

Source: jmacarthur / Getty Images

Maximum Depth: 1,486 feet (453 meters)

1,486 feet (453 meters) Surface Area: 33,280 acres

West Virginia – Summersville Lake

Source: Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 327 feet (99.5 meters)

327 feet (99.5 meters) Surface Area: 2,700 acres

Wisconsin – Wazee Lake

Source: Maarten Daams / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 355 feet (108 meters)

355 feet (108 meters) Surface Area: 146 acres

Wyoming – Fremont Lake

Source: Stephan Rapp / Shutterstock.com

Maximum Depth: 607 feet (185 meters)

607 feet (185 meters) Surface Area: 5,050 acres

