Discover the Deepest Lake In Every State

National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons
Mike Edmisten
Published:

The United States is one of only 17 megadiverse countries in the world. A megadiverse country features a broad array of plant and animal species. To be classified as a megadiverse country, a nation must have at least 5,000 endemic plants. It must also feature a marine ecosystem within its borders. These 17 megadiverse countries only cover about 10% of the Earth’s surface, but they house more than 70% of all the planet’s species. Along with the U.S., the world’s other megadiverse countries include Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa, and Venezuela.

U.S. Lakes

Echo Lake, New Hampshire
Source: haveseen / iStock via Getty Images
Lakes are essential to the varied ecosystems in the United States. They also add unmatched beauty to the landscapes throughout the country.

The U.S. features tens of thousands of square miles of water area, which is key in its megadiverse designation. The nation’s water environments range from the ocean depths to raging rivers to inland lakes. It is estimated that the United States has the third-most lakes of any nation in the world, trailing only Canada and Russia. Exact numbers are difficult to corroborate, though, because there is no universally accepted definition regarding what constitutes a lake.

We can, however, ascertain the depth of a lake with verifiable numbers. Here is a look at the deepest lake in every U.S. state. (And, if you want to see which lakes are drying up, here is a list of 20 famous lakes that are going dry, one of which is included in the list below.)

Determining the Deepest U.S. Lakes

Source: NASA / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

To determine each state’s deepest lake, 24/7 Wall St. consulted various sources such as state government and geological survey websites.

The Great Lakes were not included in this survey. These five lakes are massive natural wonders that touch eight U.S. states (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York). According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the maximum depths of the Great Lakes are:

  • Lake Superior – 1,332 feet (406 meters)
  • Lake Michigan – 925 feet (282 meters)
  • Lake Ontario – 802 feet (244 meters)
  • Lake Huron – 750 feet (229 meters)
  • Lake Erie – 210 feet (64 meters)

These gigantic lakes, which account for 21% of the world’s freshwater, are obviously the deepest lakes in any state they touch. For example, Lake Superior is clearly the deepest lake in Minnesota. For our purposes, though, we excluded these lakes (which could be considered freshwater seas) and focused on the deepest inland lakes in each state.

Where Most Deep Lakes Are Found

Source: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

All 50 U.S. states have lakes within their borders, although many are manmade reservoirs. Maryland, for instance, has no natural lakes. There are over 100 manmade impoundments in the state, though. All of Maryland’s lakes were created through damming systems.

Alaska, on the other hand, has the most natural lakes of any U.S. state and it is not remotely close. The Last Frontier has nearly 3,200 named lakes and over three million unnamed lakes!

Deep lakes are rare in the American South. For example, Lake Okeechobee is the largest lake in Florida by surface area, covering over 460,000 acres. However, it is only 12 feet deep at its deepest point.

Most of the nation’s deepest lakes are found in more northerly regions. Alaska not only has the most lakes, but it also houses more lakes with depths over 300 feet than any other state. The nation’s deepest lake is not found in Alaska, though but rather in the northwestern part of the conterminous U.S.

Depth Ranges

Source: Alisha Bube / iStock via Getty Images

The deepest lakes in each U.S. state showcase quite a range of depths. The shallowest of these lakes is just nine feet deep. That is shallower than the typical “deep end” of a swimming pool, which is ten feet deep.

On the other end of the spectrum, the deepest lake in the U.S. is 1,949 feet deep. The waters of this lake could completely cover One World Trade Center, the tallest building in the nation, with 173 feet to spare!

Here is the complete list of the deepest lakes in all 50 U.S. states.

Alabama – Lewis Smith Lake (also known as Smith Lake)

Lewis Smith Lake by Quintaped
Lewis Smith Lake (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Quintaped
Lewis Smith Lake lies about 20 miles northwest of Birmingham.
  • Maximum Depth: 264 feet (80 meters)
  • Surface Area: 21,200 acres

Alaska – Lake Clark

Lake Clark National Park, Alaska. Lake Clark in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska. Turquoise lake with rugged mountains, islands and shore. Denaʼina: Qizhjeh Vena. Tommy Island, wake.
Source: EWY Media / Shutterstock.com
Alaska’s deepest lake is located in the Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.
  • Maximum Depth: 1,054 feet (321 meters)
  • Surface Area: 81,920 acres

Arizona – Lake Mead

Lake Mead
Source: CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images
Lake Mead was formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River.
  • Maximum Depth: 532 feet (162 meters)
  • Surface Area: 158,080 acres

Arkansas – Lake Ouachita

Lake Ouachita
Source: Linda Nguyen from Austin / Shutterstock.com
Lake Ouachita was created in the 1950s when the Ouachita River was dammed.
  • Maximum Depth: 200 feet (61 meters)
  • Surface Area: 66,324 acres

California – Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe
Source: Davis Ladd / iStock via Getty Images
Lake Tahoe is famous, not only for its depth (it is the second-deepest lake in the U.S.) but also for its amazing water clarity.
  • Maximum Depth: 1,645 feet (501 meters)
  • Surface Area: 122,240 acres

Colorado – Grand Lake

Summer holidays in the USA. Fishing on Grand Lake in Colorado
Source: Greens and Blues / Shutterstock.com
Grand Lake was formed by glaciers in what is now north-central Colorado.
  • Maximum Depth: 389 ft (119 meters)
  • Surface Area: 507 acres

Connecticut – Lake Lillinonah

View of Lake Lillinonah from Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford, Connecticut
Source: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com
Lovers Leap State Park is located along the northern edge of Lake Lillinonah.
  • Maximum Depth: 110 feet (33.5 meters)
  • Surface Area: 1,547 acres

Delaware – Horsey Pond

Delaware on the USA map
Source: Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com
Delaware is the second-smallest U.S. state. It’s deepest lake is only nine feet deep.
  • Maximum Depth: 9 feet (3 meters)
  • Surface Area: 46 acres

Florida – Deep Lake

Map of Florida highlighting Collier County
Source: David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons
Deep Lake is located in Collier County (red) in southern Florida.
  • Maximum Depth: 90 feet (27 meters)
  • Surface Area: 31 acres

Georgia – Carters Lake

Carters Lake Georgia
Source: MissBlue / Shutterstock.com
Carters Lake in Georgia is the deepest lake in the American South.
  • Maximum Depth: 450 feet (137 meters)
  • Surface Area: 3,200 acres

Hawaii – Halali’i Lake

Map of Hawaii highlighting Niʻihau
Source: MattWright / Wikimedia Commons
Halali’i Lake is located on Niʻihau (red), the westernmost of Hawaii’s main islands.
  • Maximum Depth: Varies (Halali’i Lake’s depth depends on the weather. During the rainy seasons, it is Hawaii’s deepest lake)
  • Surface Area: 840 acres

Idaho – Lake Pend Oreille

'Overlooking the town of Sandpoint, Idaho. Lake Pend Oreille is in the foreground, with a train crossing the Long Bridge. Schweitzer Mountain is seen in the background.'
Source: Silvrshootr / Getty Images
Lake Pend Oreille sits in the shadow of Schweitzer Mountain.
  • Maximum Depth: 1,158 feet (353 meters)
  • Surface Area: 96,000 acres

Illinois – Devil’s Kitchen Lake

Devils Kitchen Lake, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters
Devils Kitchen Lake, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters
Devil’s Kitchen Lake is part of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
  • Maximum Depth: 90 feet (27.5 meters)
  • Surface Area: 810 acres

Indiana – Tippecanoe Lake

Map of Indiana highlighting Kosciusko County
Source: David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons
Tippecanoe Lake is located in Kosciusko County (red) in northern Indiana.
  • Maximum Depth: 123 feet (37 meters)
  • Surface Area: 880 acres

Iowa – West Lake Okoboji

Sunset over West Lake Okoboji Iowa Arnolds Park
Source: kbrighton / Shutterstock.com
Boating is a popular pastime on West Lake Okoboji.
  • Maximum Depth: 136 feet (41.5 meters)
  • Surface Area: 3,847 acres

Kansas – Milford Lake and Wilson Lake (tie)

Milford Lake, the largest lake in Kansas, experiences a clear day on the waters, on Oct. 29, 2022. Milford Lake, near Fort Riley, has served the community as an outdoor recreation area and host locati
Source: Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com
Milford Lake is Kansas’ largest lake by surface area, but it is tied with Wilson Lake for the deepest lake in the state.
  • Maximum Depth: 65 feet (20 meters)
  • Surface Areas: Milford Lake – 15,709 acres, Wilson Lake – 9,020 acres

Kentucky – Herrington Lake

Herrington Lake, Kentucky
Source: Joshinatorky at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons
Herrington Lake was created by damming the Dix River in 1925.
  • Maximum Depth: 249 feet (76 meters)
  • Surface Area: 2,335 acres

Louisiana – Lake Peigneur

Map of Louisiana highlighting Iberia Parish
Source: David Benbennick / Wikimedia Commons
Lake Peigneur is a brackish lake located in Iberia Parish (red).
  • Maximum Depth: 200 feet (61 meters)
  • Surface Area: 1,125 acres

Maine – Sebago Lake

Fall foliage along Sebago Lake in Maine
Source: Derek Young / Shutterstock.com
Sebago Lake turns into a postcard in the fall.
  • Maximum Depth: 316 feet (96 meters)
  • Surface Area: 30,513 acres

Maryland – Quarry Lake

Quarry Lake, Maryland by Jstuby
Quarry Lake, Maryland (CC0) by Jstuby
Quarry Lake was originally a marble quarry.
  • Maximum Depth: 490 feet (150 meters)
  • Surface Area: 40 acres

Massachusetts – Quabbin Reservoir

Sky, hills and trees reflected in the Quabbin Reservoir, Massachusetts
Source: L.A. Nature Graphics / Shutterstock.com
Quabbin Reservoir provides water for Boston.
  • Maximum Depth: 151 feet (46 meters)
  • Surface Area: 119,940 acres

Michigan – Torch Lake

Kayaking the sunset Torch Lake MI
Source: BeccasDigital / Shutterstock.com
Torch Lake is the deepest lake in Michigan outside of the Great Lakes.
  • Maximum Depth: 285 feet (87 meters)
  • Surface Area: 18,770 acres

Minnesota – Portsmouth Mine Pit Lake

Portsmouth Mine Pit Lake by I, Elkman
Portsmouth Mine Pit Lake (CC BY-SA 3.0) by I, Elkman
Portsmouth Mine Pit Lake is part of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area.
  • Maximum Depth: 450 feet (137 meters)
  • Surface Area: 121 acres

Mississippi – Okhissa Lake

Picnic area overlooking Okhissa Lake in Okhissa Lake Recreation Area , Bude, Franklin County, Mississippi
Source: Norm Lane / Shutterstock.com
Bill Dance, the world-famous bass fisherman, sanctioned Lake Okhissa as his first signature lake.
  • Maximum Depth: 75 feet (23 meters)
  • Surface Area: 1,075 acres

Missouri – Table Rock Lake

Table Rock Lake
Source: Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images
Table Rock Lake is located near Branson in southwest Missouri.
  • Maximum Depth: 220 feet (67 meters)
  • Surface Area: 42,400 acres

Montana – Tally Lake

Snowy autumn day on Tally Lake in the Flathead National Forest, Montana, USA
Source: Danita Delimont / Shutterstock.com
Winter at Tally Lake is a lovely scene.
  • Maximum Depth: 492 feet (150 meters)
  • Surface Area: 1,200 acres

Nebraska – Lake McConaughy

Lake McConaughy
Source: nameinfame / iStock via Getty Images
At full capacity, “Lake Mac” is twenty miles long and four miles wide with a depth of 142 feet at the dam.
  • Maximum Depth: 142 feet (43 meters)
  • Surface Area: 35,700 acres

Nevada – Lake Tahoe

Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe
Source: MariuszBlach / Getty Images
Sand Harbor is a beautiful spot on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.
  • Maximum Depth: 1,645 feet (501 meters)
  • Surface Area: 122,240 acres

New Hampshire – Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Winnipesaukee - New Hamps... by Doug Kerr
Lake Winnipesaukee - New Hamps... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
The Abenaki name Winnipesaukee could mean “smile of the Great Spirit” or “beautiful water in a high place.”
  • Maximum Depth: 212 feet (65 meters)
  • Surface Area: 44,500 acres

New Jersey – Merrill Creek Reservoir

Scenic View Of Merrill Creek Reservoir In Warren County New Jersey
Source: Joseph Visaggi / Shutterstock.com
Merrill Creek Reservoir is located in Warren County, New Jersey.
  • Maximum Depth: 225 feet (68.5 meters)
  • Surface Area: 650 acres

New Mexico – Navajo Lake

Navajo Lake / Dam / San Juan County, New Mexico
Source: James Orndorf / Shutterstock.com
New Mexico’s deepest lake is part of Navajo Lake State Park.
  • Maximum Depth: 395 feet (120 meters)
  • Surface Area: 15,600 acres

New York – Seneca Lake

Two chairs sitting on a jetty at dusk, form a tranquil and idyllic scene at Lake Seneca, a popular vacation destination and located in the famous Finger Lakes region in New YorkState.
Source: UpdogDesigns / iStock via Getty Images
Seneca Lake is the largest of the Finger Lakes in New York State.
  • Maximum Depth: 618 feet (188 meters)
  • Surface Area: 42,797 acres

North Carolina – Fontana Lake

Fontana Lake in the Smoky Mountains - A serene landscape featuring Fontana Lake surrounded by majestic mountains, showcasing the harmonious beauty of nature's reflection and the peaceful serenity.
Source: Steven Starr Photography / Shutterstock.com
Fontana Lake is situated in the Great Smoky Mountains.
  • Maximum Depth: 440 feet (134 meters)
  • Surface Area: 10,230 acres

North Dakota – Lake Sakakawea

Government Bay at Lake Sakakawea
Source: Life Atlas Photography / Shutterstock.com
Government Bay at Lake Sakakawea is a popular recreation area.
  • Maximum Depth: 180 feet (55 meters)
  • Surface Area: 307,000 acres

Ohio – Caesar Creek Lake

Sunset at Ceasar Creek Lake, Cesear Creek State Park
Source: Randall Vermillion / Shutterstock.com
Ohio’s deepest lake is part of Caesar Creek State Park in the southwestern part of the state.
  • Maximum Depth: 115 feet (35 meters)
  • Surface Area: 2,830 acres

Oklahoma – Broken Bow Lake

Aerial view of landscape of water of Broken Bow lake and islands with forest on the bank, Oklahoma, USA. Autumn scenery of coastal line.
Source: Khosro / Shutterstock.com
Broken Bow Lake, located in southeastern Oklahoma, is a popular destination for Oklahomans along with visitors from Texas and Arkansas.
  • Maximum Depth: 185 feet (56 meters)
  • Surface Area: 14,000 acres

Oregon – Crater Lake

Crater Lake
Source: Dendron / Getty Images
Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States.
  • Maximum Depth: 1,949 feet (594 meters)
  • Surface Area: 13,069 acres

Pennsylvania – Raystown Lake

View of Raystown Lake from Hawns Overlook, in Huntington, Pennsylvania
Source: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Much of the land around Raystown Lake belongs to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is not available for development, making it a wonderful place to enjoy Pennsylvania’s natural beauty.
  • Maximum Depth: 200 feet (61 meters
  • Surface Area: 8,300 acres

Rhode Island – Scituate Reservoir

Sunrise at Scituate reservoir in winter
Source: nicholas katsaras / Shutterstock.com
Scituate Reservoir provides drinking water to Providence.
  • Maximum Depth: 87 feet (27 meters)
  • Surface Area: 3,392 acres

South Carolina – Lake Jocassee

Lake Jocassee
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Lake Jocassee lies in Devils Fork State Park in northwestern South Carolina.
  • Maximum Depth: 350 feet (107 meters)
  • Surface Area: 7,500 acres

South Dakota – Lake Oahe

Lake Oahe water clear sky selective focus.
Source: Chaden Roggow / Shutterstock.com
Lake Oahe is the fourth-largest manmade reservoir in the U.S., stretching from Pierre, South Dakota to Bismarck, North Dakota.
  • Maximum Depth: 205 feet (62.5 meters)
  • Surface Area: 370,000 acres

Tennessee – Watauga Lake

Serene scenic view of Watauga Lake, Tennessee
Source: StaceyWells / Shutterstock.com
Watauga Lake is surrounded by the Cherokee National Forest.
  • Maximum Depth: 265 feet (81 meters)
  • Surface Area: 6,430 acres

Texas – Lake Travis

Reflections on the water Lake Travis a paradise of clear blue water and relaxation right outside Austin Texas an amazing summer landscape on the lake aerial drone view high above lake
Source: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Lake Travis is a flood control reservoir, so the lake’s depth can change drastically depending on weather conditions. At full capacity, it is Texas’ deepest lake.
  • Maximum Depth: 210 feet (64 meters)
  • Surface Area: 18,930 acres

Utah – Bear Lake

Trees and snow stand high above the blue waters of Bear Lake in Utah.
Source: MH Anderson Photography / Shutterstock.com
Bear Lake is known as the “Caribbean of the Rockies” because of its turquoise-blue water.
  • Maximum Depth: 208 feet (63 meters)
  • Surface Area: 69.760 acres

Vermont – Lake Willoughby

Lake Willoughby
Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
Like all of Vermont, Lake Willoughby sparkles in the fall.
  • Maximum Depth: 328 feet (100 meters)
  • Surface Area: 1,687 acres

Virginia – Smith Mountain Lake

Smith Mountain Lake Sunset
Source: Rob Pauley / Shutterstock.com
Smith Mountain Lake is the largest lake that lies entirely in Virginia.
  • Maximum Depth: 220 feet (67 meters)
  • Surface Area: 20,480 acres

Washington – Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan
Source: jmacarthur / Getty Images
Lake Chelan is the third-deepest lake in the U.S. behind Crater Lake and Lake Tahoe.
  • Maximum Depth: 1,486 feet (453 meters)
  • Surface Area: 33,280 acres

West Virginia – Summersville Lake

Dock, Summersville Lake, Nicholas County, West Virginia, USA
Source: Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com
Summersville Lake is famous for its clear blue waters. The northern shore of the lake was designated as a state park in August 2023.
  • Maximum Depth: 327 feet (99.5 meters)
  • Surface Area: 2,700 acres

Wisconsin – Wazee Lake

View of Wazee Lake near Black River Falls, Wisconsin
Source: Maarten Daams / Shutterstock.com
Wazee Lake lies on the site of a former taconite mining quarry.
  • Maximum Depth: 355 feet (108 meters)
  • Surface Area: 146 acres

Wyoming – Fremont Lake

Fremont Lake near Pinedale, Wyoming
Source: Stephan Rapp / Shutterstock.com
Fremont Lake is largely undeveloped, making it the perfect place to enjoy the serene Wyoming landscape.
  • Maximum Depth: 607 feet (185 meters)
  • Surface Area: 5,050 acres

 

