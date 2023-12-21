Special Report

47 Largest Fish Ever Caught in Texas

The alligator gar (Atractosteus spatula) is a ray-finned euryhaline fish related to the bowfin in the infraclass Holostei.
TKBackyard / Shutterstock.com
Mike Edmisten
Published:

“Everything is bigger in Texas” is a familiar colloquialism that often proves true. As the largest state in the contiguous U.S. by total area and the second largest by population (trailing only California), Texas really is big in every sense of the world. And, in true Texas style, the state has also posted some big fishing records. Actually, “big” doesn’t necessarily do it justice. The Lone Star State has produced some gargantuan fish. Here is a look at the largest fish ever caught in Texas. (As an example of how Texas’s “big” population is only getting bigger, the state is home to 30% of the nation’s 50 fastest-growing counties. Here is the complete list.)

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), sportfishing pumps $4.6 billion into the state’s economy each year. That’s certainly a Texas-sized number, but it’s not necessarily surprising when you consider the resources available to both in and out-of-state anglers.

Texas boasts over 3,700 named streams, 15 major rivers, thousands of lakes, and 367 miles of open Gulf shoreline. The state also features warm temperatures throughout the year, meaning anglers never have to hang up their rod and reel for the winter. This allows some species of fish to grow to mammoth sizes and it gives anglers endless opportunities to catch them.

As the official holder of Texas state fishing records, TPWD was the exclusive source of information for the record-setting fish listed below. The following list contains every official Texas freshwater fishing record over 15 pounds and every saltwater record over 200 pounds.

Texas Freshwater Fish Records (Over 15 pounds)

Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground
Source: Barbara Smyers / iStock via Getty Images
The Trinity River has produced multiple Texas freshwater fishing records.

22. Orangemouth Corvina

Small prawns are used as bait for fishing.
Source: Toeizuza Thailand / Shutterstock.com
Shrimp is a superb bait choice when fishing for orangemouth corvina, also known as orangemouth weakfish.
  • Weight: 16.31 pounds
  • Length: 36 inches
  • Water Body: Calaveras
  • Date: November 16, 1991
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Earl L. Tenpenny

21. Bowfin

Bowfin (Amia calva)
Source: Everglades NPS from Homestead, Florida, United States / Wikimedia Commons
The bowfin’s appearance has been described as a cross between a catfish and an eel.
  • Weight: 17.65 pounds
  • Length: 36.5 inches
  • Water Body: Lake Fork
  • Date: February 21, 1993
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Brenda Walsh

20. Largemouth Bass

Big Bass Largemouth - Fishing
Source: Ryno Botha / Shutterstock.com
The largemouth bass is the most popular freshwater sportfish in North America.
  • Weight: 18.18 pounds
  • Length: 25.5 inches
  • Water Body: Lake Fork
  • Date: Jan 24, 1992
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Barry St. Clair

19. Northern Pike

The Northern Pike - Esox Lucius. Underwater photo of giant fish from freshwater lake. Animals and wildlife theme.
Source: Kletr / Shutterstock.com
The northern pike is a stealthy predator.
  • Weight: 18.28 pounds
  • Length: 41 inches
  • Water Body: Lady Bird Lake
  • Date:  August 29, 1981
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler:  Mike Sharpe

18. Hybrid Striped Bass

striped bass-white bass hybrid
Source: USFWSmidwest / Wikimedia Commons
The hybrid striped bass is a hybridization of the white bass and striped bass.
  • Weight: 19.66 pounds
  • Length: 35.16 inches
  • Water Body: Ray Hubbard
  • Date: June 20, 1984
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: John Haney

17. Spotted Seatrout x Corvina

A freshly caught Spotted Seatrout (Cynoscion nebulosus) on ice in a cooler.
Source: Denton Rumsey / Shutterstock.com
The spotted seatrout, seen here, can be hybridized with the corvina.
  • Weight: 20.8 pounds
  • Length: 35 inches
  • Water Body: Victor Braunig
  • Date:  April 25, 1992
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Phillip Mann

16. Black Buffalo

Black Buffalo (Ictiobus niger) by Chris Light
Black Buffalo (Ictiobus niger) (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Chris Light
The black buffalo is often confused with the common carp.
  • Weight: 34.88 pounds
  • Length: 39.5 inches
  • Water Body: Texoma
  • Date: May 19, 2004
  • Bait/Lure: Coho Minnow
  • Angler: Ricky Stephenson

15. Channel Catfish

Channel Catfish (Ictalurus punctatus)
Source: Engbretson, Eric / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons
The channel catfish is the most widespread and popular catfish species in North America.
  • Weight: 36.5 pounds
  • Length: 38 inches
  • Water Body: Pedernales River
  • Date: March 7, 1965
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Mrs. Joe Cockrell

14. Black Drum

black drum (pogonias cromis) fish underwater
Source: Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock.com
The black drum can be found in rivers and creeks, but it can also survive in water that is twice as salty as the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Weight: 36.63 pounds
  • Length: 42.5 inches
  • Water Body: Nueces River
  • Date: November 17, 2009
  • Bait/Lure: Gulp
  • Angler: Filip Spencer

13. Red Drum

Fisherman with a big catch - golden fish Red drum (Sciaenops ocellatus). Texas Gulf Coast, USA
Source: IrinaK / Shutterstock.com
Red drum proliferate Texas Gulf Coast (where this fish was caught), but the fish can also be found miles from the Gulf in the state’s rivers and streams.
  • Weight: 36.83 pounds
  • Length: 44 inches
  • Water Body: Fairfield
  • Date: May 22, 2001
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Billy Tyus

12. Freshwater Drum

Freshwater Drum also known as a Sheepshead
Source: Zoned Recreational / Shutterstock.com
The freshwater drum is sometimes known as the sheepshead.
  • Weight: 44 pounds
  • Length: 38.5 inches
  • Water Body: Conroe
  • Date: May 22, 2011
  • Bait/Lure: Dough Bait
  • Angler:  Jesse Ashley

11. Common Carp

Common Carp (Cyprinus carpio) by Dezidor
Common Carp (Cyprinus carpio) (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dezidor
The common carp is native to Eurasia but has become one of the most widespread invasive species in the U.S.
  • Weight: 44.25 pounds
  • Length: 41 inches
  • Water Body: Lady Bird Lake
  • Date: March 28, 2021
  • Bait/Lure: Tigernut
  • Angler: Kevin Olivier

10. Longnose Gar

Longnose Gar (Lepisosteus osseus)
Source: USFWSmidwest / Wikimedia Commons
The longnose gar is a “living fossil” dating back to the Cretaceous period.
  • Weight: 44.5 pounds
  • Length: Unavailable
  • Water Body: Trinity River
  • Date: May 7, 2017
  • Bait/Lure: Cut Carp
  • Angler: Rock Shaw

8. Striped Bass

School of striped bass
Source: stammphoto / iStock via Getty Images
Striped bass can survive in both salt and freshwater.
  • Weight: 53 pounds
  • Length: 48 inches
  • Water Body: Brazos River
  • Date: May 27, 1999
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Ron Venerable

8. Grass Carp

Underwater picture of Grass carp (Ctenopharyngodon idella). Wild life animal. Grass carp in beautifull nature habitat. Live in the river.
Source: Rostislav Stefanek / Shutterstock.com
Grass carp can grow to impressive sizes while eating mainly “salad,”
  • Weight: 53.5 pounds
  • Length: 49 inches
  • Water Body: Toledo Bend
  • Date: August 2, 2006
  • Bait/Lure: Jig
  • Angler: Tontie Pennock

7. Bigmouth Buffalo

Bigmouth Buffalo (Ictiobus cyprinellus) by Alus164
Bigmouth Buffalo (Ictiobus cyprinellus) (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Alus164
The bigmouth buffalo is remarkably long-lived, with some individuals living over 100 years.
  • Weight: 58.75 pounds
  • Length: 40.75 inches
  • Water Body: Sam Rayburn
  • Date: January 29, 1994
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Allen Chesney

6. Hybrid Gar

Trinity River Flowing through Texas
Source: Karen P Stilwell / Shutterstock.com
The Trinity River produced the Texas state record hybrid gar.
  • Weight: 70.22 pounds
  • Length: 75 inches
  • Water Body: Trinity River
  • Date: June 27, 2018
  • Bait/Lure: Live Mullet
  • Angler:  Shelton Shoemake

5. Smallmouth Buffalo

Smallmouth buffalo (Ictiobus bubalus) caught near green moss rock on shoreline of Grapevine Lake, Texas, USA. American native rough fish in Catostomidae species fishing with method feeder
Source: Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
This smallmouth buffalo was caught in Texas’ Grapevine Lake.
  • Weight: 82.22 pounds
  • Length: 43.5 inches
  • Water Body: Athens
  • Date:  June 13, 1993
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Randy Collins

4. Bighead Carp

Bighead carp by mark6mauno
Bighead carp (CC BY-SA 2.0) by mark6mauno
The bighead carp is effective at cleaning waters such as sewage ponds, but that hardiness also allowed it to become a widespread invasive species in the U.S.
  • Weight: 90 pounds
  • Length: 55.5 inches
  • Water Body: Kirby
  • Date: July 22, 2000
  • Bait/Lure: Cut Carp
  • Angler: Timothy Conner

3. Flathead Catfish

Flathead Catfish (Pylodictis olivaris)
Source: USFWS Mountain-Prairie / Wikimedia Commons
The flathead catfish has a mottled (spotted) body and a noticeably flat head.
  • Weight: 98.5 pounds
  • Length: 53 inches
  • Water Body: Palestine
  • Date: December 2, 1998
  • Bait/Lure: Minnow/Crappie Hook
  • Angler: James Laster

2. Blue Catfish

Blue Catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) by Thomsonmg2000
Blue Catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) (CC0) by Thomsonmg2000
The blue catfish is the largest freshwater catfish species in the U.S.
  • Weight: 121.5 pounds
  • Length: 58 inches
  • Water Body: Texoma
  • Date: January 16, 2004
  • Bait/Lure: Shad
  • Angler: Cody Mullennix

1. Alligator Gar

The alligator gar (Atractosteus spatula) is a ray-finned euryhaline fish related to the bowfin in the infraclass Holostei.
Source: TKBackyard / Shutterstock.com
The alligator gar is named for its alligator-like mouth willed with sharp teeth.
  • Weight: 283 pounds
  • Length: 72 inches
  • Water Body: Sam Rayburn
  • Date: September 2, 2023
  • Bait/Lure: Cut-Bait on J-Hook
  • Angler: Arthur Weston

 

Texas Saltwater Fish Records (Over 200 Pounds)

A heron sits atop a piling looking for fish as the sun rises over Seabrook, Texas along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Source: bethleblanc / Getty Images
The Texas Gulf Coast provides both herons and human anglers with boundless fishing opportunities.

25. Oceanic Whitetip Shark

Oceanic whitetip shark
Source: orlandin / Shutterstock.com
The oceanic whitetip shark has prominent white tips on its dorsal fin and tail.
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • Length: 95.75 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: July 25, 2014
  • Bait/Lure: Bonita
  • Angler: Blake Oestreich

24. Spinner Shark

Shark fishing big game spinner shark biting bait man fisher reeling in animal in catch and release sports activity on water. Boat tour.
Source: Maridav / Shutterstock.com
Spinner sharks are commonly caught in the Texas Gulf region.
  • Weight: 212.6 pounds
  • Length: 89.75 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date:  April 29, 2000
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Howell Kines

23. Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowfin by John Buie
Yellowfin (CC BY 2.0) by John Buie
The yellowfin tuna is clearly named for its bright yellow fins.
  • Weight: 216.2 pounds
  • Length: 80 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: October 11, 1998
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Jim Dickson

22. Sandbar Shark

Sandbar shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus), also known as the thickskin shark.
Source: Vladimir Wrangel / Shutterstock.com
The sandbar shark is also known as the thickskin shark.
  • Weight: 226 pounds
  • Length: 92 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: Mar 21, 1975
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: James Wilson

21. Tarpon

Tarpon Jumping in the Caribbean Sea
Source: Daniel Y Smith / Shutterstock.com
The tarpon puts up quite an acrobatic fight after it is hooked.
  • Weight: 229 pounds
  • Length: 90 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date:  August 20, 2017
  • Bait/Lure: Coon Pop
  • Angler: Michael Shane LaRue II

20. Roughtail Stingray

Roughtail Ray swimming in blue waters at the Aquarium
Source: Rita Petcu / Shutterstock.com
Anglers must be cautious of the roughtail stingray’s large venomous spine.
  • Weight: 241 pounds
  • Length: 84 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: September 2, 1991
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Rick A. Jansky

19. Southern Stingray

Southern Stingray in the Tropical Western Atlantic
Source: Daryl Duda / Shutterstock.com
The southern stingray is a bottom-feeding fish in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
  • Weight: 246 pounds
  • Length: 96 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: June 30, 1998
  • Bait/Lure: Mullet
  • Angler: Carissa Egger

18. Spotted Eagle Ray

Spotted eagle ray at mid water
Source: Juan Vega Underwater / Shutterstock.com
The spotted eagle ray really does look like a spotted bird flying through the water.
  • Weight: 273.5 pounds
  • Length: 82 inches
  • Water Body: Galveston Bay
  • Date: Jun 2, 2012
  • Bait/Lure: Cut Bait
  • Angler: Jimmy Anderson

17. Scalloped Hammerhead

Scalloped hammerhead, Darwin's arch, Galapagos islands.
Source: Joe Dordo Brnobic / Shutterstock.com
The scalloped hammerhead is a shark named for the indentations on its hammer-shaped head.
  • Weight: 300.5 pounds
  • Length: Unavailable
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: October 4, 2021
  • Bait/Lure: Skipjack
  • Angler: Derrick Bonner

16. Thresher Shark

Thresher sharks are carnivorous and primarily feed on small fish and squid. They use their tails to herd their prey and then strike them with their jaws.
Source: Damir Zurub / Shutterstock.com
The thresher shark often uses its exceptionally long tail to stun its prey.
  • Weight: 333 pounds
  • Length: 158.5 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: May 2, 2002
  • Bait/Lure: Bonita
  • Angler: Robert Robinson

15. Warsaw Grouper

Warsaw Grouper
Source: SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC / Wikimedia Commons
The Warsaw grouper is a species of concern due to its rapidly declining numbers.
  • Weight: 370.4 pounds
  • Length: 82.5 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: September 16, 2010
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Tim Oestreich II

14. Lemon Shark

Lemon shark in blue water.
Source: frantisekhojdysz / Shutterstock.com
Lemon sharks are known to dive up to 1,300 deep in search of prey.
  • Weight: 470 pounds
  • Length: 122 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: August 28, 1987
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Jim Blackburn

13. Swordfish

Swordfish
Source: LUNAMARINA / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Swordfish are among the ocean’s fastest predators, sometimes reaching speeds of 50 mph when pursuing prey.
  • Weight: 493 pounds
  • Length: 145.75 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: June 4, 2013
  • Bait/Lure: Squid
  • Angler: Brian K. Barclay

12. Bull Shark

Bull Shark (Carcharhinus leucas) in Bimini, Bahamas
Source: Rob Atherton / Shutterstock.com
The bull shark is one of the most aggressive sharks in the world.
  • Weight: 515 pounds
  • Length: 108 inches
  • Water Body: Aransas Bay
  • Date: May 18, 2007
  • Bait/Lure: Mullet
  • Angler: Randall Rickerson

11. Sand Tiger

head of big sand tiger shark in detail with dark background
Source: MP cz / Shutterstock.com
The sand tiger is also known as the ragged-tooth shark, for obvious reasons.
  • Weight: 520 pounds
  • Length: 119 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date:  April 4, 1976
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Joey Vermuelem

10. Dusky Shark

Dusky shark in hadera beach
Source: ilan elgrably / Shutterstock.com
The dusky shark is listed as “endangered” on the IUCN Red List.
  • Weight: 530 pounds
  • Length: 129 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: March 1, 1975
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler:  Raymond Hein

9. Goliath Grouper

Atlantic goliath grouper, jewfish or itajara (Epinephelus itajara) Jardines de la Reina, Cuba
Source: Jesus Cobaleda / Shutterstock.com
As one of the world’s largest species of bony fish, the Goliath grouper certainly lives up to its name.
  • Weight: 551 pounds
  • Length: Unavailable
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date:  June 29, 1937
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Gus Pangarakis

8. Silky Shark

Silky Shark in the Bahamas
Source: Matt9122 / Shutterstock.com
The silky shark is known by many other names, such as the blackspot shark, olive shark, gray whaler shark, sickle shark, and ridgeback shark.
  • Weight: 556 pounds
  • Length: 140 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: July 23, 1973
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Wolfgang Bushang

7. Longfin Mako

Endangered Long fin Mako
Source: Joe Fish Flynn / Shutterstock.com
The longfin mako is another endangered shark.
  • Weight: 664 pounds
  • Length: 128.5 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: May 4, 1986
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Donald Ewing

6. Shortfin Mako

Short fin mako shark swimming just under the surface, offshore, about 50 kilometres past Western Cape in South Africa. This picture was taken during a blue water baited shark dive.
Source: wildestanimal / Shutterstock.com
The shortfin mako is a popular shark among saltwater anglers due to its acrobatic, hard-fighting style.
  • Weight: 707.5 pounds
  • Length: 128 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: January 27, 2002
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Jeff Shindle

5. Largetooth Sawfish

largetooth sawfish (Pristis pristis) swimming around large aquarium tank, The sawfish also they known as carpenter sharks
Source: chonlasub woravichan / Shutterstock.com
While the longtooth sawfish is sometimes known as the carpenter shark, it is not a shark but rather a type of ray.
  • Weight: 736 pounds
  • Length: Unavailable
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date:  January 1, 1939
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Gus Pangarakis

4. Bluefin Tuna

Bluefin Tuna
Source: DeepAqua / iStock via Getty Images
Bluefins are the largest of the tuna species.
  • Weight: 876 pounds
  • Length: 121 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: April 13, 2021
  • Bait/Lure: Live Bait
  • Angler: Troy Lancaster

3. Blue Marlin

blue marlin
Source: kelldallfall / Shutterstock.com
Blue marlin are among the most high-jumping sportfish in the ocean.
  • Weight: 972.7 pounds
  • Length: 132.25 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: July 11, 2014
  • Bait/Lure: Live Bait
  • Angler: Richard Richardson Jr.

2. Great Hammerhead

Great hammerhead shark, Mokarran, with the sun shining behind. Bimini. Bahamas
Source: Izen Kai / Shutterstock.com
The great hammerhead casts an unmistakable silhouette.
  • Weight: 1,033 pounds
  • Length: 173.25 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: July 9, 2017
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Timothy W. McClellen

1. Tiger Shark

Tiger Shark Up Close Full Body Shot. Stripes showing in clear blue water with white sandy bottom. Photo taken in The Bahamas.
Source: Jsegalexplore / Shutterstock.com
The tiger shark is the largest fish ever caught in Texas waters.
  • Weight: 1,129 pounds
  • Length: 162 inches
  • Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
  • Date: May 24, 1992
  • Bait/Lure: Unavailable
  • Angler: Chap Cain III

 

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, bass, carp, fishing, freshwater, gar, saltwater, shark, Texas, Activities

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Cost of a Movie Ticket the Year You Were Born

The Largest Walleye Ever Caught in the US, and the Biggest State Records

8 Largest Catfish Ever Caught in the US

Most Pet Owners Can’t Smell Their Pets