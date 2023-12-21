47 Largest Fish Ever Caught in Texas

“Everything is bigger in Texas” is a familiar colloquialism that often proves true. As the largest state in the contiguous U.S. by total area and the second largest by population (trailing only California), Texas really is big in every sense of the world. And, in true Texas style, the state has also posted some big fishing records. Actually, “big” doesn’t necessarily do it justice. The Lone Star State has produced some gargantuan fish. Here is a look at the largest fish ever caught in Texas. (As an example of how Texas’s “big” population is only getting bigger, the state is home to 30% of the nation’s 50 fastest-growing counties. Here is the complete list.)
According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), sportfishing pumps $4.6 billion into the state’s economy each year. That’s certainly a Texas-sized number, but it’s not necessarily surprising when you consider the resources available to both in and out-of-state anglers.
Texas boasts over 3,700 named streams, 15 major rivers, thousands of lakes, and 367 miles of open Gulf shoreline. The state also features warm temperatures throughout the year, meaning anglers never have to hang up their rod and reel for the winter. This allows some species of fish to grow to mammoth sizes and it gives anglers endless opportunities to catch them.
As the official holder of Texas state fishing records, TPWD was the exclusive source of information for the record-setting fish listed below. The following list contains every official Texas freshwater fishing record over 15 pounds and every saltwater record over 200 pounds.
Texas Freshwater Fish Records (Over 15 pounds)
22. Orangemouth Corvina
- Weight: 16.31 pounds
- Length: 36 inches
- Water Body: Calaveras
- Date: November 16, 1991
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Earl L. Tenpenny
21. Bowfin
- Weight: 17.65 pounds
- Length: 36.5 inches
- Water Body: Lake Fork
- Date: February 21, 1993
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Brenda Walsh
20. Largemouth Bass
- Weight: 18.18 pounds
- Length: 25.5 inches
- Water Body: Lake Fork
- Date: Jan 24, 1992
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Barry St. Clair
19. Northern Pike
- Weight: 18.28 pounds
- Length: 41 inches
- Water Body: Lady Bird Lake
- Date: August 29, 1981
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Mike Sharpe
18. Hybrid Striped Bass
- Weight: 19.66 pounds
- Length: 35.16 inches
- Water Body: Ray Hubbard
- Date: June 20, 1984
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: John Haney
17. Spotted Seatrout x Corvina
- Weight: 20.8 pounds
- Length: 35 inches
- Water Body: Victor Braunig
- Date: April 25, 1992
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Phillip Mann
16. Black Buffalo
- Weight: 34.88 pounds
- Length: 39.5 inches
- Water Body: Texoma
- Date: May 19, 2004
- Bait/Lure: Coho Minnow
- Angler: Ricky Stephenson
15. Channel Catfish
- Weight: 36.5 pounds
- Length: 38 inches
- Water Body: Pedernales River
- Date: March 7, 1965
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Mrs. Joe Cockrell
14. Black Drum
- Weight: 36.63 pounds
- Length: 42.5 inches
- Water Body: Nueces River
- Date: November 17, 2009
- Bait/Lure: Gulp
- Angler: Filip Spencer
13. Red Drum
- Weight: 36.83 pounds
- Length: 44 inches
- Water Body: Fairfield
- Date: May 22, 2001
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Billy Tyus
12. Freshwater Drum
- Weight: 44 pounds
- Length: 38.5 inches
- Water Body: Conroe
- Date: May 22, 2011
- Bait/Lure: Dough Bait
- Angler: Jesse Ashley
11. Common Carp
- Weight: 44.25 pounds
- Length: 41 inches
- Water Body: Lady Bird Lake
- Date: March 28, 2021
- Bait/Lure: Tigernut
- Angler: Kevin Olivier
10. Longnose Gar
- Weight: 44.5 pounds
- Length: Unavailable
- Water Body: Trinity River
- Date: May 7, 2017
- Bait/Lure: Cut Carp
- Angler: Rock Shaw
8. Striped Bass
- Weight: 53 pounds
- Length: 48 inches
- Water Body: Brazos River
- Date: May 27, 1999
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Ron Venerable
8. Grass Carp
- Weight: 53.5 pounds
- Length: 49 inches
- Water Body: Toledo Bend
- Date: August 2, 2006
- Bait/Lure: Jig
- Angler: Tontie Pennock
7. Bigmouth Buffalo
- Weight: 58.75 pounds
- Length: 40.75 inches
- Water Body: Sam Rayburn
- Date: January 29, 1994
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Allen Chesney
6. Hybrid Gar
- Weight: 70.22 pounds
- Length: 75 inches
- Water Body: Trinity River
- Date: June 27, 2018
- Bait/Lure: Live Mullet
- Angler: Shelton Shoemake
5. Smallmouth Buffalo
- Weight: 82.22 pounds
- Length: 43.5 inches
- Water Body: Athens
- Date: June 13, 1993
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Randy Collins
4. Bighead Carp
- Weight: 90 pounds
- Length: 55.5 inches
- Water Body: Kirby
- Date: July 22, 2000
- Bait/Lure: Cut Carp
- Angler: Timothy Conner
3. Flathead Catfish
- Weight: 98.5 pounds
- Length: 53 inches
- Water Body: Palestine
- Date: December 2, 1998
- Bait/Lure: Minnow/Crappie Hook
- Angler: James Laster
2. Blue Catfish
- Weight: 121.5 pounds
- Length: 58 inches
- Water Body: Texoma
- Date: January 16, 2004
- Bait/Lure: Shad
- Angler: Cody Mullennix
1. Alligator Gar
- Weight: 283 pounds
- Length: 72 inches
- Water Body: Sam Rayburn
- Date: September 2, 2023
- Bait/Lure: Cut-Bait on J-Hook
- Angler: Arthur Weston
Texas Saltwater Fish Records (Over 200 Pounds)
25. Oceanic Whitetip Shark
- Weight: 200 pounds
- Length: 95.75 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: July 25, 2014
- Bait/Lure: Bonita
- Angler: Blake Oestreich
24. Spinner Shark
- Weight: 212.6 pounds
- Length: 89.75 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: April 29, 2000
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Howell Kines
23. Yellowfin Tuna
- Weight: 216.2 pounds
- Length: 80 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: October 11, 1998
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Jim Dickson
22. Sandbar Shark
- Weight: 226 pounds
- Length: 92 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: Mar 21, 1975
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: James Wilson
21. Tarpon
- Weight: 229 pounds
- Length: 90 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: August 20, 2017
- Bait/Lure: Coon Pop
- Angler: Michael Shane LaRue II
20. Roughtail Stingray
- Weight: 241 pounds
- Length: 84 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: September 2, 1991
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Rick A. Jansky
19. Southern Stingray
- Weight: 246 pounds
- Length: 96 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: June 30, 1998
- Bait/Lure: Mullet
- Angler: Carissa Egger
18. Spotted Eagle Ray
- Weight: 273.5 pounds
- Length: 82 inches
- Water Body: Galveston Bay
- Date: Jun 2, 2012
- Bait/Lure: Cut Bait
- Angler: Jimmy Anderson
17. Scalloped Hammerhead
- Weight: 300.5 pounds
- Length: Unavailable
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: October 4, 2021
- Bait/Lure: Skipjack
- Angler: Derrick Bonner
16. Thresher Shark
- Weight: 333 pounds
- Length: 158.5 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: May 2, 2002
- Bait/Lure: Bonita
- Angler: Robert Robinson
15. Warsaw Grouper
- Weight: 370.4 pounds
- Length: 82.5 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: September 16, 2010
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Tim Oestreich II
14. Lemon Shark
- Weight: 470 pounds
- Length: 122 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: August 28, 1987
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Jim Blackburn
13. Swordfish
- Weight: 493 pounds
- Length: 145.75 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: June 4, 2013
- Bait/Lure: Squid
- Angler: Brian K. Barclay
12. Bull Shark
- Weight: 515 pounds
- Length: 108 inches
- Water Body: Aransas Bay
- Date: May 18, 2007
- Bait/Lure: Mullet
- Angler: Randall Rickerson
11. Sand Tiger
- Weight: 520 pounds
- Length: 119 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: April 4, 1976
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Joey Vermuelem
10. Dusky Shark
- Weight: 530 pounds
- Length: 129 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: March 1, 1975
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Raymond Hein
9. Goliath Grouper
- Weight: 551 pounds
- Length: Unavailable
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: June 29, 1937
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Gus Pangarakis
8. Silky Shark
- Weight: 556 pounds
- Length: 140 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: July 23, 1973
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Wolfgang Bushang
7. Longfin Mako
- Weight: 664 pounds
- Length: 128.5 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: May 4, 1986
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Donald Ewing
6. Shortfin Mako
- Weight: 707.5 pounds
- Length: 128 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: January 27, 2002
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Jeff Shindle
5. Largetooth Sawfish
- Weight: 736 pounds
- Length: Unavailable
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: January 1, 1939
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Gus Pangarakis
4. Bluefin Tuna
- Weight: 876 pounds
- Length: 121 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: April 13, 2021
- Bait/Lure: Live Bait
- Angler: Troy Lancaster
3. Blue Marlin
- Weight: 972.7 pounds
- Length: 132.25 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: July 11, 2014
- Bait/Lure: Live Bait
- Angler: Richard Richardson Jr.
2. Great Hammerhead
- Weight: 1,033 pounds
- Length: 173.25 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: July 9, 2017
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Timothy W. McClellen
1. Tiger Shark
- Weight: 1,129 pounds
- Length: 162 inches
- Water Body: Gulf of Mexico
- Date: May 24, 1992
- Bait/Lure: Unavailable
- Angler: Chap Cain III
