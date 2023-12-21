47 Largest Fish Ever Caught in Texas TKBackyard / Shutterstock.com

“Everything is bigger in Texas” is a familiar colloquialism that often proves true. As the largest state in the contiguous U.S. by total area and the second largest by population (trailing only California), Texas really is big in every sense of the world. And, in true Texas style, the state has also posted some big fishing records. Actually, “big” doesn’t necessarily do it justice. The Lone Star State has produced some gargantuan fish. Here is a look at the largest fish ever caught in Texas. (As an example of how Texas’s “big” population is only getting bigger, the state is home to 30% of the nation’s 50 fastest-growing counties. Here is the complete list.)

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD), sportfishing pumps $4.6 billion into the state’s economy each year. That’s certainly a Texas-sized number, but it’s not necessarily surprising when you consider the resources available to both in and out-of-state anglers.

Texas boasts over 3,700 named streams, 15 major rivers, thousands of lakes, and 367 miles of open Gulf shoreline. The state also features warm temperatures throughout the year, meaning anglers never have to hang up their rod and reel for the winter. This allows some species of fish to grow to mammoth sizes and it gives anglers endless opportunities to catch them.

As the official holder of Texas state fishing records, TPWD was the exclusive source of information for the record-setting fish listed below. The following list contains every official Texas freshwater fishing record over 15 pounds and every saltwater record over 200 pounds.

Texas Freshwater Fish Records (Over 15 pounds)

Source: Barbara Smyers / iStock via Getty Images

22. Orangemouth Corvina

Source: Toeizuza Thailand / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 16.31 pounds

16.31 pounds Length: 36 inches

36 inches Water Body: Calaveras

Calaveras Date: November 16, 1991

November 16, 1991 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Earl L. Tenpenny

21. Bowfin

Source: Everglades NPS from Homestead, Florida, United States / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 17.65 pounds

17.65 pounds Length: 36.5 inches

36.5 inches Water Body: Lake Fork

Lake Fork Date: February 21, 1993

February 21, 1993 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Brenda Walsh

20. Largemouth Bass

Source: Ryno Botha / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 18.18 pounds

18.18 pounds Length: 25.5 inches

25.5 inches Water Body: Lake Fork

Lake Fork Date: Jan 24, 1992

Jan 24, 1992 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Barry St. Clair

19. Northern Pike

Source: Kletr / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 18.28 pounds

18.28 pounds Length: 41 inches

41 inches Water Body: Lady Bird Lake

Lady Bird Lake Date: August 29, 1981

August 29, 1981 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Mike Sharpe

18. Hybrid Striped Bass

Source: USFWSmidwest / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 19.66 pounds

19.66 pounds Length: 35.16 inches

35.16 inches Water Body: Ray Hubbard

Ray Hubbard Date: June 20, 1984

June 20, 1984 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: John Haney

17. Spotted Seatrout x Corvina

Source: Denton Rumsey / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 20.8 pounds

20.8 pounds Length: 35 inches

35 inches Water Body: Victor Braunig

Victor Braunig Date: April 25, 1992

April 25, 1992 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Phillip Mann

16. Black Buffalo

Weight: 34.88 pounds

34.88 pounds Length: 39.5 inches

39.5 inches Water Body: Texoma

Texoma Date: May 19, 2004

May 19, 2004 Bait/Lure: Coho Minnow

Coho Minnow Angler: Ricky Stephenson

15. Channel Catfish

Source: Engbretson, Eric / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 36.5 pounds

36.5 pounds Length: 38 inches

38 inches Water Body: Pedernales River

Pedernales River Date: March 7, 1965

March 7, 1965 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Mrs. Joe Cockrell

14. Black Drum

Source: Andrea Izzotti / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 36.63 pounds

36.63 pounds Length: 42.5 inches

42.5 inches Water Body: Nueces River

Nueces River Date: November 17, 2009

November 17, 2009 Bait/Lure: Gulp

Gulp Angler: Filip Spencer

13. Red Drum

Source: IrinaK / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 36.83 pounds

36.83 pounds Length: 44 inches

44 inches Water Body: Fairfield

Fairfield Date: May 22, 2001

May 22, 2001 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Billy Tyus

12. Freshwater Drum

Source: Zoned Recreational / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 44 pounds

44 pounds Length: 38.5 inches

38.5 inches Water Body: Conroe

Conroe Date: May 22, 2011

May 22, 2011 Bait/Lure: Dough Bait

Dough Bait Angler: Jesse Ashley

11. Common Carp

Weight: 44.25 pounds

44.25 pounds Length: 41 inches

41 inches Water Body: Lady Bird Lake

Lady Bird Lake Date: March 28, 2021

March 28, 2021 Bait/Lure: Tigernut

Tigernut Angler: Kevin Olivier

10. Longnose Gar

Source: USFWSmidwest / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 44.5 pounds

44.5 pounds Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Water Body: Trinity River

Trinity River Date: May 7, 2017

May 7, 2017 Bait/Lure: Cut Carp

Cut Carp Angler: Rock Shaw

8. Striped Bass

Source: stammphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 53 pounds

53 pounds Length: 48 inches

48 inches Water Body: Brazos River

Brazos River Date: May 27, 1999

May 27, 1999 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Ron Venerable

8. Grass Carp

Source: Rostislav Stefanek / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 53.5 pounds

53.5 pounds Length: 49 inches

49 inches Water Body: Toledo Bend

Toledo Bend Date: August 2, 2006

August 2, 2006 Bait/Lure: Jig

Jig Angler: Tontie Pennock

7. Bigmouth Buffalo

Weight: 58.75 pounds

58.75 pounds Length: 40.75 inches

40.75 inches Water Body: Sam Rayburn

Sam Rayburn Date: January 29, 1994

January 29, 1994 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Allen Chesney

6. Hybrid Gar

Source: Karen P Stilwell / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 70.22 pounds

70.22 pounds Length: 75 inches

75 inches Water Body: Trinity River

Trinity River Date: June 27, 2018

June 27, 2018 Bait/Lure: Live Mullet

Live Mullet Angler: Shelton Shoemake

5. Smallmouth Buffalo

Source: Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 82.22 pounds

82.22 pounds Length: 43.5 inches

43.5 inches Water Body: Athens

Athens Date: June 13, 1993

June 13, 1993 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Randy Collins

4. Bighead Carp

Weight: 90 pounds

90 pounds Length: 55.5 inches

55.5 inches Water Body: Kirby

Kirby Date: July 22, 2000

July 22, 2000 Bait/Lure: Cut Carp

Cut Carp Angler: Timothy Conner

3. Flathead Catfish

Source: USFWS Mountain-Prairie / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 98.5 pounds

98.5 pounds Length: 53 inches

53 inches Water Body: Palestine

Palestine Date: December 2, 1998

December 2, 1998 Bait/Lure: Minnow/Crappie Hook

Minnow/Crappie Hook Angler: James Laster

2. Blue Catfish

Weight: 121.5 pounds

121.5 pounds Length: 58 inches

58 inches Water Body: Texoma

Texoma Date: January 16, 2004

January 16, 2004 Bait/Lure: Shad

Shad Angler: Cody Mullennix

1. Alligator Gar

Source: TKBackyard / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 283 pounds

283 pounds Length: 72 inches

72 inches Water Body: Sam Rayburn

Sam Rayburn Date: September 2, 2023

September 2, 2023 Bait/Lure: Cut-Bait on J-Hook

Cut-Bait on J-Hook Angler: Arthur Weston

Texas Saltwater Fish Records (Over 200 Pounds)

Source: bethleblanc / Getty Images

25. Oceanic Whitetip Shark

Source: orlandin / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Length: 95.75 inches

95.75 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: July 25, 2014

July 25, 2014 Bait/Lure: Bonita

Bonita Angler: Blake Oestreich

24. Spinner Shark

Source: Maridav / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 212.6 pounds

212.6 pounds Length: 89.75 inches

89.75 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: April 29, 2000

April 29, 2000 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Howell Kines

23. Yellowfin Tuna

Weight: 216.2 pounds

216.2 pounds Length: 80 inches

80 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: October 11, 1998

October 11, 1998 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Jim Dickson

22. Sandbar Shark

Source: Vladimir Wrangel / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 226 pounds

226 pounds Length: 92 inches

92 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: Mar 21, 1975

Mar 21, 1975 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: James Wilson

21. Tarpon

Source: Daniel Y Smith / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 229 pounds

229 pounds Length: 90 inches

90 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: August 20, 2017

August 20, 2017 Bait/Lure: Coon Pop

Coon Pop Angler: Michael Shane LaRue II

20. Roughtail Stingray

Source: Rita Petcu / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 241 pounds

241 pounds Length: 84 inches

84 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: September 2, 1991

September 2, 1991 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Rick A. Jansky

19. Southern Stingray

Source: Daryl Duda / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 246 pounds

246 pounds Length: 96 inches

96 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: June 30, 1998

June 30, 1998 Bait/Lure: Mullet

Mullet Angler: Carissa Egger

18. Spotted Eagle Ray

Source: Juan Vega Underwater / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 273.5 pounds

273.5 pounds Length: 82 inches

82 inches Water Body: Galveston Bay

Galveston Bay Date: Jun 2, 2012

Jun 2, 2012 Bait/Lure: Cut Bait

Cut Bait Angler: Jimmy Anderson

17. Scalloped Hammerhead

Source: Joe Dordo Brnobic / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 300.5 pounds

300.5 pounds Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021 Bait/Lure: Skipjack

Skipjack Angler: Derrick Bonner

16. Thresher Shark

Source: Damir Zurub / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 333 pounds

333 pounds Length: 158.5 inches

158.5 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: May 2, 2002

May 2, 2002 Bait/Lure: Bonita

Bonita Angler: Robert Robinson

15. Warsaw Grouper

Source: SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 370.4 pounds

370.4 pounds Length: 82.5 inches

82.5 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: September 16, 2010

September 16, 2010 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Tim Oestreich II

14. Lemon Shark

Source: frantisekhojdysz / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 470 pounds

470 pounds Length: 122 inches

122 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: August 28, 1987

August 28, 1987 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Jim Blackburn

13. Swordfish

Source: LUNAMARINA / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Weight: 493 pounds

493 pounds Length: 145.75 inches

145.75 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: June 4, 2013

June 4, 2013 Bait/Lure: Squid

Squid Angler: Brian K. Barclay

12. Bull Shark

Source: Rob Atherton / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 515 pounds

515 pounds Length: 108 inches

108 inches Water Body: Aransas Bay

Aransas Bay Date: May 18, 2007

May 18, 2007 Bait/Lure: Mullet

Mullet Angler: Randall Rickerson

11. Sand Tiger

Source: MP cz / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 520 pounds

520 pounds Length: 119 inches

119 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: April 4, 1976

April 4, 1976 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Joey Vermuelem

10. Dusky Shark

Source: ilan elgrably / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 530 pounds

530 pounds Length: 129 inches

129 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: March 1, 1975

March 1, 1975 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Raymond Hein

9. Goliath Grouper

Source: Jesus Cobaleda / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 551 pounds

551 pounds Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: June 29, 1937

June 29, 1937 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Gus Pangarakis

8. Silky Shark

Source: Matt9122 / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 556 pounds

556 pounds Length: 140 inches

140 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: July 23, 1973

July 23, 1973 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Wolfgang Bushang

7. Longfin Mako

Source: Joe Fish Flynn / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 664 pounds

664 pounds Length: 128.5 inches

128.5 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: May 4, 1986

May 4, 1986 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Donald Ewing

6. Shortfin Mako

Source: wildestanimal / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 707.5 pounds

707.5 pounds Length: 128 inches

128 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: January 27, 2002

January 27, 2002 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Jeff Shindle

5. Largetooth Sawfish

Source: chonlasub woravichan / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 736 pounds

736 pounds Length: Unavailable

Unavailable Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: January 1, 1939

January 1, 1939 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Gus Pangarakis

4. Bluefin Tuna

Source: DeepAqua / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 876 pounds

876 pounds Length: 121 inches

121 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: April 13, 2021

April 13, 2021 Bait/Lure: Live Bait

Live Bait Angler: Troy Lancaster

3. Blue Marlin

Source: kelldallfall / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 972.7 pounds

972.7 pounds Length: 132.25 inches

132.25 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: July 11, 2014

July 11, 2014 Bait/Lure: Live Bait

Live Bait Angler: Richard Richardson Jr.

2. Great Hammerhead

Source: Izen Kai / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 1,033 pounds

1,033 pounds Length: 173.25 inches

173.25 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: July 9, 2017

July 9, 2017 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Timothy W. McClellen

1. Tiger Shark

Source: Jsegalexplore / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 1,129 pounds

1,129 pounds Length: 162 inches

162 inches Water Body: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: May 24, 1992

May 24, 1992 Bait/Lure: Unavailable

Unavailable Angler: Chap Cain III

