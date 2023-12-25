23 Largest Fish Ever Caught in Florida Jesus Cobaleda / Shutterstock.com

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S., trailing only California and Texas. However, the number of humans in Florida routinely swells far above the state’s 22.6 million permanent residents. Florida is the most visited state in the nation. Over 60% of American adults have been to the Sunshine State at least once.

Millions of visitors flock to Florida each year to enjoy its 663 miles of sandy beaches. The state also boasts renowned tourist destinations such as SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa, the Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios, and, of course, Disney World. However, not all Florida visitors are there to see the most famous Mouse on the planet. Many are there for the fish, and not the ones swimming at EPCOT’s “Sea Base.” Florida is a Mecca for fishermen and fisherwomen. Here’s a look at Florida’s unparalleled access to top-tier recreational fishing, along with the largest freshwater and saltwater fish ever caught in the state.

Florida Waters

Source: Douglas Rissing / E+ via Getty Images

Florida boasts 12,133 square miles of total water area. Nearly 18.5% of the state’s total area is covered by water. The state features approximately 7,700 lakes with surface areas of ten acres or more. Florida’s rivers meander 25,949 miles throughout the state. As a peninsula, Florida’s 1,350 statute miles of coastline also offer ready access to the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

With all of this water, it’s no surprise that the Sunshine State is a top fishing destination in the United States. Florida sells more nonresident fishing licenses each year than any other state. All of these visiting anglers have learned what millions of Florida residents have always known: the state’s waters are teeming with prized game fish. The fishing in Florida is so exceptional that the state has been given the unofficial title of Fishing Capital of the World.

Big Fish, Big Business

Source: Kativ / E+ via Getty Images

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), recreational fishing adds $6.1 billion to the Florida economy annually. It also supports well over 50,000 jobs in the state. The state is home to big fish, and that equates to big business. (Speaking of the state’s economy, here’s a look at how Florida’s job market compared to the U.S. over the last 47 years.)

Florida’s Fishing Records

Here’s a look at some of those big fish. The following list contains every Florida freshwater fishing record over 20 pounds and every saltwater record over 200 pounds, including the largest freshwater and saltwater fish ever caught in the Sunshine State.

FWC is the official holder of Florida state fishing records. The commission was the exclusive source of information for all of the record-setting fish listed below. World records were corroborated by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), sportfishing’s governing body and official keeper of fishing world records.

Freshwater Fish

Source: 6381380 / iStock via Getty Images

Whether it’s lakes, swamps, streams, or rivers, Florida offers a wealth of freshwater fishing opportunities. It is considered by many anglers to be the top state in the nation for bass fishing. Other freshwater species also proliferate in the state. Here are all of Florida’s state freshwater fishing records weighing over 20 pounds, including a gargantuan beast that is the largest freshwater fish ever caught in the state.

8. Largemouth Bass

Source: Ryno Botha / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 20.13 Pounds*

20.13 Pounds* Catch Location: Big Fish Lake, Pasco County

Big Fish Lake, Pasco County Date: May 19, 1923

Angler: Frederick Friebel

The largemouth bass is the most famous freshwater fish in Florida. This record dating back to 1923 is the oldest among all of Florida’s freshwater fishing records. It is also one of the most disputed.

FWC lists this giant 20+ pound largemouth bass in its record books, but it also notes the record is uncertified with this disclaimer: “This fish was weighed on a postal scale and witnessed, but an FWC (or GFC) biologist did not document it at the time to establish an official record.”

The largemouth bass which currently holds the certified state record in Florida weighed 17.27 pounds. Billy O’Berry caught that fish on July 6, 1986.

7. Common Carp

Weight: 40.56 Pounds

40.56 Pounds Catch Location: Apalachicola River, Gadsden County

Apalachicola River, Gadsden County Date: May 24, 1981

May 24, 1981 Angler: Bernard Rowan

This record catch is also uncertified. FWC states, “Strong evidence [for this record catch] exists, but not all the reporting requirements were met.”

Florida’s official record for a common carp is currently vacant. A fish must weigh at at least 35 pounds to qualify.

6. Longnose Gar

Source: USFWSmidwest / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 41 Pounds

41 Pounds Catch Location: Lake Panasoffkee, Sumter County

Lake Panasoffkee, Sumter County Date: April 14, 1985

April 14, 1985 Angler: Evan Merritt

5. Striped Bass

Source: stammphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 42.24 Pounds

42.24 Pounds Catch Location: Apalachicola River, Gadsden

Apalachicola River, Gadsden Date: December 14, 1993

December 14, 1993 Angler: Alphonso Barnes

4. Channel Catfish

Source: Engbretson, Eric / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 44.5 Pounds

44.5 Pounds Catch Location: Lake Bluff, Lake County

Lake Bluff, Lake County Date: May 19, 1985

May 19, 1985 Angler: Joe Purvis

3. Blue Catfish

Weight: 69.5 Pounds

69.5 Pounds Catch Location: Choctawhatchee River, Washington County

Choctawhatchee River, Washington County Date: May 30, 2015

May 30, 2015 Angler: William Stewart III

2. Flathead Catfish

Source: USFWS Mountain-Prairie / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 69.9 Pounds

69.9 Pounds Catch Location: Yellow River, Santa Rosa County

Yellow River, Santa Rosa County Date: August 26, 2020

August 26, 2020 Angler: Lavon Nowling

1. Alligator Gar

Source: TKBackyard / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 123 Pounds

123 Pounds Catch Location: Choctawhatchee River, Walton County

Choctawhatchee River, Walton County Date: July 8, 1995

July 8, 1995 Angler: Zachary Phillips

This alligator gar caught in 1995 is the largest freshwater fishing record in Florida. However, a larger alligator gar weighing 132 pounds was captured in the Yellow River in 2011 by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FWC researchers. While it is not included in recreational fishing records, it is the largest freshwater fish ever documented in Florida.

Facts About Florida’s Largest Freshwater Catch

The alligator gar is the largest of the gar species. It is sometimes known as a “living fossil.” Alligator gar have been traced back 100 million years in the fossil record. Though the fish has a fearsome prehistoric appearance, it is docile and poses no threat to people. There has never been a documented case of an alligator gar attack on a human. The only real risk posed by an alligator gar is experienced by anglers who reel in these monster-sized fish. Along with two rows of sharp canine teeth, the alligator gar is also covered with sharp diamond-shaped bony scales. These scales can easily cut a careless angler.

Alligator gar feed on fish primarily, but they will also predate ducks and other water fowl. The alligator gar will scavenge for dead fish and other animals, as well. This gar is one of the few native U.S. freshwater fish large enough to prey on invasive Asian carp species, making it an invaluable resource to provide at least some control over the spread of these destructive fish.

The alligator gar has a modified swim bladder that allows the fish to breath both water and air. This adaptation means alligator gar can survive in virtually any water condition. It has a higher salt tolerance than any other gar. However, habitat loss has greatly restricted the alligator gar in Florida. Today, the only known populations of alligator gar in the state are found in the Panhandle, stretching from Gulf County to Escambia County.

Saltwater Fish

Source: Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

With easy access to the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, Florida is a hotspot for saltwater fishing. The state has yielded some giant saltwater fish, including several world records. Here is a list of every saltwater record in Florida weighing over 200 pounds, including the largest fish of any species ever caught in the Sunshine State.

15. Yellowfin Tuna

Weight: 240 Pounds

240 Pounds Catch Location: Key West

Key West Date: December 5, 2002

December 5, 2002 Angler: Michael Delph

14. Tarpon

Source: Daniel Y Smith / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 243.19 Pounds

243.19 Pounds Catch Location: Key West

Key West Date: February 17, 1975

February 17, 1975 Angler: Gus Bell

13. Lemon Shark

Source: frantisekhojdysz / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 397.44 Pounds

397.44 Pounds Catch Location: Dunedin

Dunedin Date: April 29, 1977

April 29, 1977 Angler: Richard M. Guccione

12. Warsaw Grouper

Source: SEFSC Pascagoula Laboratory; Collection of Brandi Noble, NOAA/NMFS/SEFSC / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 436.75 Pounds

436.75 Pounds Catch Location: Destin

Destin Date: December 22, 1985

December 22, 1985 Angler: Steve Haeusler

Florida’s state record Warsaw grouper is also the current world record.

11. Bull Shark

Source: Rob Atherton / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 517.44 Pounds

517.44 Pounds Catch Location: Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach Date: October 1, 1981

October 1, 1981 Angler: Gregory K. Burnett

10. Common Thresher Shark

Source: Damir Zurub / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 544.5 Pounds

544.5 Pounds Catch Location: Destin

Destin Date: September 15, 1994

September 15, 1994 Angler: James Weil

9. Swordfish

Source: LUNAMARINA / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Weight: 612.75 Pounds

612.75 Pounds Catch Location: Key Largo

Key Largo Date: May 7, 1978

May 7, 1978 Angler: Stephen Stanford

8. Goliath Grouper

Source: Jesus Cobaleda / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 680 Pounds

680 Pounds Catch Location: Fernandina Beach

Fernandina Beach Date: May 20, 1961

May 20, 1961 Angler: Lynn Joyner

Florida’s state record Goliath grouper is also the current world record.

7. White Shark

Source: Global_Pics / Getty Images

Weight: 686.38 Pounds

686.38 Pounds Catch Location: Key West

Key West Date: April 30, 1988

April 30, 1988 Angler: Richard P. DeAngelis

6. Dusky Shark

Source: ilan elgrably / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 764.25 Pounds

764.25 Pounds Catch Location: Longboat Key

Longboat Key Date: May 28, 1982

May 28, 1982 Angler: Warren Girle

Florida’s state record dusky shark is also the current world record.

5. Bluefin Tuna

Source: Public Domain / Wikipedia

Weight: 826.5 Pounds

826.5 Pounds Catch Location: Gulf of Mexico

Gulf of Mexico Date: May 8, 2017

May 8, 2017 Angler: Rick Whitley

4. Mako Shark

Source: wildestanimal / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 911.75 Pounds

911.75 Pounds Catch Location: Palm Beach

Palm Beach Date: April 9, 1962

April 9, 1962 Angler: Audrey Cohen

3. Blue Marlin

Source: kelldallfall / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 1,046 Pounds

1,046 Pounds Catch Location: Panama City

Panama City Date: July 14, 2001

July 14, 2001 Angler: Conrad E. Hawkins

2. Hammerhead Shark

Source: Izen Kai / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 1,063.75 Pounds

1,063.75 Pounds Catch Location: Boca Grande

Boca Grande Date: May 5, 2009

May 5, 2009 Angler: Capt. Bucky Dennis

1. Tiger Shark

Source: Jsegalexplore / Shutterstock.com

Weight: 1,069.06 Pounds

1,069.06 Pounds Catch Location: Pensacola

Pensacola Date: June 20, 1981

June 20, 1981 Angler: Richard Baggs

This tiger shark caught in 1981 is the largest documented catch of any fish species, fresh or saltwater, in the state of Florida.

Facts About Florida’s Largest Saltwater Catch

The tiger shark is one of the world’s largest sharks. It is named for the dark stripes along its sides, similar to those of a tiger. Those stripes fade as the shark ages, though.

This shark has an insatiable appetite and will eat virtually anything. Its diet is the largest and most varied of any shark in the world. A short list of some of the tiger shark’s prey includes fish, marine birds, sea turtles, rays, squid, porpoises, conchs, crabs, lobsters, skates, marine mammals, and even other sharks. The tiger shark has been nicknamed “the garbage can of the sea” due to its indiscriminate eating habits. Along with their natural prey, tiger sharks have been known to consume garbage such as license plates, chicken wire, barrels, cans, burlap bags, and tires.

Tiger sharks are common throughout Florida. These sharks can be found in river mouths, coastal waters, and the open ocean.

Tiger sharks are among the most aggressive sharks in the state’s waters. While the risk of an attack by any shark species is quite low, Florida is home to more shark bites on humans than anywhere else on Earth. Swimmers can take steps to avoid a shark encounter, such as refraining from bathing suits that are metallic or flashy. Sharks may mistake the sun’s reflection off this material as a fish. Also, never swim near anglers as their lures or bait may draw sharks into the area. Finally, obey all warnings from local officials regarding shark activity.

