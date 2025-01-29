Wednesday Technology Earnings Live: Will Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), and Tesla (TSLA) Soar Higher? Canva

Wednesday is one of the busiest days of the earnings season with companies like Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX), and Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) all reporting after hours.

Wall Street will be asking questions about each company’s capital spending plans after the Monday market sell-off that was sparked by fears around DeepSeek and the US’ leadership in AI. We’ll be updating a live blog to keep you updated on each company’s performance and noteworthy quotes throughout their conference calls.

Microsoft Earnings

Let’s first look at Microsoft’s earnings. Here are the key numbers to watch:

Revenue: $69.6 billion (Wall Street estimates of $68.9 billion)

EPS: $3.23 (Wall Street estimates of $3.13)

Cloud Revenue: $25.5 billion (estimates of $26 billion)

Microsoft beat on revenue and earnings, but that cloud number will draw most the questions on the company’s conference call. Azure & Other Cloud Services revenue was up 31% from last year which was a deceleration from the prior quarter.

Microsoft dropped 3% immediately upon the earnings release, we’d expect most questions to be about their cloud revenue.

Tesla Earnings

Tesla posts a miss across the board on key figures Wall Street is watching.

Revenue: $25.7 Billion (Wall Street estimates of $27.2 billion)

Adjusted EPS: $.73 (Wall Street estimates of $.75)

Automotive Revenue of $19.8 billion (estimates of $21.5 billion)

Tesla saw an immediate drop of about 3% following the earnings. While the numbers generally came in short, there are some ‘bright spots’ such as Tesla’s energy business which beat estimates and produced 113% growth from the prior year. Operating cash flow was also strong at $4.8 billion, a jump of 10% from the prior year.

We’re still waiting on earnings from Meta Platforms and will provide updates after their release their financials.

