Live: Does Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) Rally After Today's Earnings?

Microsoft reports its Fiscal Q4 earnings after the bell tonight.
Here’s what Wall Street is expecting:
In addition, strong growth will be expected from the company’s Azure unit.
Live Updates
What Wall Street is Saying About Microsoft
Jefferies issued a note on Microsoft on July 15th with analyst Brent Thill saying he’s “very positive” on Microsoft. Thill cited a survey that indicates Copilot could see $11 billion in calendar 2026 revenue.
Jefferies maintains a $600 price target on Microsoft.
Microsoft Is Flat Ahead of Earnings
Here's What Wall Street Expects from Microsoft Tonight
Now that we’ve previewed what Microsoft reported last quarter, let’s look ahead to what Wall Street is expecting tonight.
Wall Street Fiscal Q4 Consensus For Microsoft
- Revenue: $73.83 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $3.38
- Free Cash Flow: $20.8 billion
And looking ahead to guidance for next quarter:
- Revenue: $74.2 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $3.54
- Free Cash Flow: $24.1 billion
Beyond these figures, the number one figure Wall Street will be watching is Azure growth rates. Google just reported above-consensus growth for its cloud unit, so expectations for Microsoft will be for a solid beat from Azure.
Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) reports its Fiscal Q4 earnings after the bell today, and the company has some very high expectations to live up to.
After all, Microsoft shares have rallied 22.5% year-to-date and 45% since April 8th. What’s driving the optimism?
For one, progress in AI has been incredible. Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) released earnings last week, and its cloud business soundly beat expectations. That raises expectations for what Microsoft’s Azure unit will report when the company announces earnings tomorrow.
Let’s look back at what Microsoft reported last quarter, and what Wall Street is expecting this quarter.
A Look Back at Microsoft’s Last Earnings
- Adjusted EPS: $3.46 (Beat)
- Revenue: $70.1 billion (Beat)
And some highlights
- Microsoft reported strong financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with revenue reaching $70.1 billion, a 13% increase year-over-year.
- Operating income rose by 16% to $32.0 billion, while net income increased by 18% to $25.8 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.46, surpassing the estimated EPS of $3.35.
- The company’s cloud segment was a significant growth driver, with Microsoft Cloud revenue up 20% year-over-year, reaching $42.4 billion.
- The Intelligent Cloud segment saw a 21% increase in revenue, driven by a 33% growth in Azure and other cloud services.
- Microsoft returned $9.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.
- CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the role of cloud and AI in driving business expansion and innovation.
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
