Live: Does Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) Rally After Today's Earnings? Canva

Key Points Microsoft reports its Fiscal Q4 earnings after the bell tonight.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting: Revenue: $73.83 billion Adjusted EPS: $3.38 Free Cash Flow: $20.8 billion In addition, strong growth will be expected from the company’s Azure unit.

To receive updates, simply keep this page open. New updates will be pushed automatically. We expect to provide more than 10 updates in the hour after Microsoft reports earnings.

Get More AI Stocks Ideas fo Free: Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) reports its Fiscal Q4 earnings after the bell today, and the company has some very high expectations to live up to.

After all, Microsoft shares have rallied 22.5% year-to-date and 45% since April 8th. What’s driving the optimism?

For one, progress in AI has been incredible. Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) released earnings last week, and its cloud business soundly beat expectations. That raises expectations for what Microsoft’s Azure unit will report when the company announces earnings tomorrow.

Let’s look back at what Microsoft reported last quarter, and what Wall Street is expecting this quarter.

As a note: live updates will continue pushing throughout the day, and once Microsoft reports earnings, we expect to post more than 10 new updates in the next half hour.

You’ll be able to get all the Microsoft news & analysis you can handle if you leave this page open throughout the day. Updates will post automatically, so leave this page open and you can periodically check back in and once Microsoft reports, we’ll issue a flurry of updates with analysis of why the stock is either soaring or falling.

A Look Back at Microsoft’s Last Earnings

Adjusted EPS: $3.46 (Beat)

Revenue: $70.1 billion (Beat)

And some highlights

Microsoft reported strong financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with revenue reaching $70.1 billion, a 13% increase year-over-year.

Operating income rose by 16% to $32.0 billion, while net income increased by 18% to $25.8 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.46, surpassing the estimated EPS of $3.35.

The company’s cloud segment was a significant growth driver, with Microsoft Cloud revenue up 20% year-over-year, reaching $42.4 billion.

The Intelligent Cloud segment saw a 21% increase in revenue, driven by a 33% growth in Azure and other cloud services.

Microsoft returned $9.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the role of cloud and AI in driving business expansion and innovation.

“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life