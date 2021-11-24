This Is the World's Least Reliable Supercar

One would think a car that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars or more would be flawless mechanically. Some of these are literally built by hand. However, expensive cars can have complex engines and remarkably detailed features, which require meticulous effort by the manufacturer.

For its “most unreliable supercars” study, USwitch could not turn to regularly used sources like Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, Edmunds and studies by the car media. Most of these survey tens of thousands of people and look at features like how often a car has a problem that needs repair.

The supercar reliability evaluation was based on three yardsticks. The first is what is known as MOT (Ministry of Transportation test). Common in the United Kingdom, the test covers cars that are over three years old and considers “roadworthiness,” exhaust emissions and safety tests. The other two measures were the number of recalls and reviews on the Parkers website.

On a scale of 1 to 10, the car with the worst score was the Mercedes-AMG GT. It posted a score of 3.22, mostly because of a huge number of recalls at 18, the highest on a list of 25 cars. AMG is the Mercedes ultra-performance division. The base price for the vehicle is $118,600, but with accessories, the figure goes higher.



The report’s authors noted:

The Mercedes-AMG GT is an impressive car, but it came at the bottom of our rankings, largely due to the number of times it has been recalled in the last 20 years, with 18 instances (2.6 for each of the seven years it has been in production). However, the GT also performed relatively poorly on its industry review score, with 4.1 (with most supercars scoring 4.5 or over).

The car with the second worse score was the Porsche 911, the iconic flagship of the German sports car company. Once again, the culprit was a high number of recalls.

These are the 25 least reliable supercars in the world:

Mercedes-AMG GT (3.22)

Porsche 911 (4.40)

Maserati Gran Turismo (5.00)

Ferrari 488 Spider (5.93)

Aston Martin DBS (5.96)

Ferrari 360 (6.29)

Ferrari F355 (6.67)

Ford GT (6.99)

Lamborghini Aventador (7.38)

Audi R8 (7.46)

Ferrari 458 Italia (7.52)

Ferrari 550 (7.73)

McLaren 720S (7.82)

Lamborghini Gallardo (7.87)

Lamborghini Murcielago (7.88)

Ferrari F430 (8.23)

Nissan GT-R (8.30)

Ferrari 812 Superfast (8.33)

Ferrari 488 (8.61)

Ferrari F12 (8.90)

Ferrari California T (9.00)

Ferrari 458 Spider (9.17)

Ferrari FF (9.27)

Bugatti Chiron (9.27)

Lamborghini Huracan (9.37)

