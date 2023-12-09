These Are the Most Popular Vehicles Pennsylvania Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Pennsylvania is known as one of the hardest-working states you’ll find. The city of Pittsburgh was founded and made famous for its steel production in the early 1900s. If you go to Philadelphia, you’ll be greeted by some of the hardest-working, blue-collar people in the world. There are also some very famous musicians from here.

These are people who know what it means to work hard every day and enjoy the weekend. If you live in Pennsylvania, you’re someone who’s not afraid to look down cold weather when it comes upon you. Pennsylvania is one of the most populated states in the union, and it’s easy to see why. When it comes to the type of car most people drive there, you’ll see a common theme. These are the five most common cars you’ll find on the road in Pennsylvania.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The amount of blue-collar jobs throughout the state means you need a dependable truck to get you wherever you need to go, while also being able to transport large amounts of product. The Chevy Silverado has become known among the blue-collar industry as a great car to get the job done with. In addition to being a great work truck, the Silverado is a very fun car to use with the family. There are tons of outdoor off-roading areas in Pennsylvania to take your kids to and enjoy the great outdoors with. The only real downside to this truck is the poor gas mileage it gets compared to other cars. Driving around and seeing a Silverado means you’re looking at someone with a great work ethic who knows how to have fun.

Toyota Rav4

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Families know how important it is to have a spacious car. You never know when one of your kids’ friends might need a ride home, need to stack up on groceries, or need to make a long drive for a sporting event. The Rav4 is constantly being recognized as one of the best cars for families to have. It gets excellent gas mileage, with 35 MPG on the highway. Pennsylvania is a very big state, with tons of fun things to do in and around it. You can easily make it to the beach in New Jersey on a hot summer day, or go to New York City if you’re looking for a change of scenery. Either way, don’t be shocked when you see a Rav4 coming down the road in Pennsylvania.

Honda CR-V

Source: nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Another incredibly family-friendly car you can find everywhere in Pennsylvania is the Honda CR-V. The design of the car has been upgraded so much over the last decade. The interior of the car can hold anyone and everyone you might need. If you need to get anywhere in Pennsylvania at any time during the year, the CR-V is one of the best options. Not only does it get excellent gas mileage, but it also is a great car to drive in the harsh conditions Pennsylvania experiences. Those who live in Pittsburgh know how brutal it can be when you’re right next to the Great Lakes. Philadelphia sees plenty of leftover snow as well. Locals who live here rely on cars like the CR-V to get around.

Dodge Ram 1500

Source: duckycards / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The second most common truck to see driving around Pennsylvania is the Dodge Ram 1500. This truck is known for its spacious interior and ability to tow tons of weight behind it. The Ram truck has taken on a life of its own in terms of popularity. This isn’t just in Pennsylvania, but all over the world. People rely on these trucks to get the job done and keep them safe when the weather is less than ideal. People in Pennsylvania need to have something reliable, which they know the Dodge Ram does at all times.

Ford F-Series

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It’s not shocking to see the most popular car in Pennsylvania is a truck. The Ford-F Series has a great reputation among the working class. The reason this truck is more popular for those who live in Pennsylvania is more than likely because of how long it’s been around. When Pittsburgh was taking off, they needed a strong truck to keep up with what was going on. Ford is one of the oldest car companies in the world and was easily able to get their product to Pennsylvania before anyone else was able to. This tradition has been passed down from generation to generation over time.

Pennsylvania is home to some of the hardest-working, most loyal people you’ll find in the world. Their choices of favorite cars prove how important family is to them as well. The next time you’re in Pennsylvania, keep an eye on how many trucks you see passing you by. It will be shocking when you’re looking out for them.

