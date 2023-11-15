Meet the 10 Biggest Musicians From Pennsylvania Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Pennsylvania is known for a lot, especially its artists. Some of the best performers and musicians around today and in days past have come from the Keystone State, even though most people may not know that they call Pennsylvania home! Let’s meet the 10 biggest musicians from Pennsylvania, some of them may just surprise you.

To compile the list of the 10 biggest musicians from Pennsylvania, 24/7 Tempo combed through various publications and public resources. Additionally, we selected the artists according to editorial discretion, with a goal to pick those that are especially influential in some capacity, whether that be in a specific genre, time period, or cultural era.​

1. Taylor Swift

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Few artists reach heights like T-Swift. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, in Berks County, Swift started as a country/pop artist, eventually moving into the mostly pop genre she resides in today. Her songs are relatable, her lyrics are catchy, and she’s easily one of the top musicians of a generation with a reach that will extend far beyond her lifetime. She’s won multiple Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards, and is the youngest artist to win a Grammy for AOTY, plus she’s one of the most streamed artists of all time. Oh, did we mention she’s only 33? (And, on the other hand, these are baby boomer artists still making great music.)

2. P!nk

Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Moore, was born on Sept. 8, 1979, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, a town within Bucks County to the north of Philadelphia. Moore is a pop/rock artist with one of the most dedicated fan bases around, usually around the rallying cry of being yourself and inclusivity. She’s won a ton of awards, including Grammys, MTV Awards, and Billboard Awards, but is maybe most famous for her live concerts where she’s well-known to spare no theatrics in the pursuit of a good show.

3. Will Smith

Source: Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sure, Will Smith isn’t primarily a musician today, but it’s hard not to put him on the list of influential Pennsylvania artists when all you have to say is, “Innnnn West Philidelphia, born and raised” to get everyone around you singing together. Smith was born (and raised) in West Philly and was initially popular for his music as a part of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. Eventually, he transitioned into acting and is one of the most decorated artists in both film and music to this day.

4. Mac Miller

Source: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was born in Pittsburgh, where much of his music was influenced. Miller was highly influential in hip-hop and rap, notably due to his unique approach to using the medium as a way of public introspection and self-analysis. His personal life and struggles were always on display in his music, and albums like “Swimming” and “GO: OD AM.” earned him some Grammy nominations. Unfortunately, Miller passed away in 2018, but his influence on the genre and culture lives on and is rooted in his upbringing in Pennsylvania. (Here are 20 movie and TV stars who died far too young.)

5. John Coltrane

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

John Coltrane is one of the most influential musicians to ever live, period. Although he is originally from Hamlet, North Carolina, he moved to Philadelphia when he was a child, and this is where he really developed his musical ability. Coltrane’s name is essentially synonymous with jazz, and his contributions often came in the form of the saxophone. He’s been awarded posthumous Grammy Awards and was inducted into the DownBeat Jazz Hall of Fame.

6. Patti LaBelle

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Patti LaBelle ( Patricia Louise Holte-Edwards) was born in Philadelphia and is a true native of the state. She is an extremely celebrated singer and actress, most notably in the R&B, soul, gospel, and pop genres. LaBelle is often referred to as the “Godmother of Soul.”

7. Joan Jett

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Joan Jett, from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, helped to break the gender barrier in the rock genre. She is the lead guitarist, singer, and founder of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, writing some of the most notable songs from the era, including”I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Bad Reputation.”

8. Questlove

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images ​ ​​​​

Questlove and The Roots are some of the most talented musicians alive, and the group began in Pennsylvania. Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson) was born in Philadelphia, along with most of the other members. Questlove is the drummer and co-founded the group with Black Thought, another Philly native. He’s won an Acadamy Award, six Grammy Awards, and a BAFTA Award, plus he’s written four books and written music for some of the most popular artists globally.

9. Meek Mill

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Meek Mill (Robert Rihmeek Williams) is maybe one of the most vocal representatives of Philidelphia and is often viewed as an important icon for the city, especially as a rap artist. Meek Mill has been nominated for multiple Grammys with songs like “Dreams and Nightmares” and “Going Bad.” He’s also an outspoken voice for prison reform via the Reform Alliance.

10. Daryl Hall and John Oates

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Daryl Hall and John Oates began their collaboration in Philidelphia (while Hall is from Pottstown), creating one of the most successful and enduring pop/rock duos in history. Their music combines genres like pop, rock, and soul, and songs like “Maneater,” “Private Eyes,” and “Rich Girl” have allowed them to become “the most successful duo in music history.”(Check out the most popular musical duos of all time.)

