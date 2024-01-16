Discover the Complete List of Largest Chinese Car Brands 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

China has the highest car production of any country in history. In 2022, China passed Germany as the world’s second-largest car exporter. In 2023, it passed Japan as the largest car exporter in the world with over 2.3 million vehicles sold outside China. But what is behind this massive car industry? What are the largest Chinese car brands? You may be surprised by the amount and the size of the Chinese companies that now dominate the world’s car market. This is the complete list of the largest Chinese car brands.

Just to satisfy their own internal market of over a billion people, Chinese production of any item has to be done on an absolutely massive scale. The central government of China has made great strides in creating and strengthening its internal industries to compete with outside competitors and become almost completely self-sufficient. To just supply their own people with vehicles would put China at the top of the automobile production list, but they have also become a major world exporter in recent years.

The primary difference between Chinese auto production and, say, production in the United States, is that the Chinese state owns and operates several of the largest car companies, while others remain independent. No foreign car companies are allowed to sell or produce vehicles in China unless they do so as part of a joint venture with an existing Chinese company. We will note these join-venture companies where appropriate.

For this list, we will include only the car companies that are currently headquartered and operating in China, including those owned by the central government, state governments, and independent producers. We will not include companies that no longer exist, nor the rare foreign companies that are allowed to operate in China. Additionally, we will focus on the largest companies that manufacture cars for consumer purchase, not industrial, commercial, military, or specialized producers.

#16 Regional and Specialized Manufacturers

Source: Lintao Zhang / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are dozens of small car companies in China. Many of them are regional, specialized manufacturers, or just small companies. Specialized manufacturers might build and sell commercial vehicles to only a few other companies, while regional manufacturers might sell their cars within a single state. The size of the Chinese automobile market is so huge that smaller, local manufacturers are essential to make up the difference of the largest Chinese car brands and meet the needs of the average Chinese citizen. Some of these companies include Shaanxi Automobile Group, Fujian Motors Group, and Jiangling Motors Corporation Group, among many others.

Additionally, the growing market for electric vehicles is particularly strong in China where pollution within large cities is a serious health hazard. There have been several startups in the last few years alone that have sought to capitalize on this growing industry. The largest of these recent startups include Li Auto, Nio, Xpeng, Hozon, Leapmotor, and HIMA.

Given the size of the Chinese market, these small companies still value at billions of dollars.

#15 Seres Group

Source: nevarpp / iStock via Getty Images

Ownership : Private

Founded : 1986

Seres was a large manufacturer of electronic components and household appliances along with parts for automobiles. After seeing the success of their automotive divisions, Seres decided to begin building their own vehicles. They started manufacturing motorcycles and small commercial vehicles with help from Suzuki and Dongfeng. Their brands include AITO, Landian, Fengon, and EFSK/Dongfeng.

#14 Guangxi Automobile Group

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 2015

Guangxi is the latest incarnation of Liuzhou Power Machinery Factory which was founded in 1958 and is focused on producing electric vehicles, trucks, buses, and engines. It largely operates in Northern China but has significant exports to India and Indonesia.

#13 Lifan Group

Source: jacoblund / Getty Images

Ownership: Public

Founded: 1992

Lifan is best known for its motorcycles. Their KPR motorcycles have won the China Road Racing Championship 17 times. They also produce passenger cars, microvans, commercial trucks, and min-vehicles.

#12 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corporation (JAC Motors)

Source: 4045 / iStock via Getty Images

Ownership: Private (JAG)

Founded : 1964

JAC Motors is a smaller car manufacturer, below the top ten largest in China. Its brands include JAC, Sehol, JAC Yiwei, and JAC Refine. JAC Motors’ joint ventures include JAC-Navistar Diesel Engine Company and JAC-Volkswagen. In 2021, JAC Motors sold over 500,000 vehicles.

#11 BYD Auto Corporation (BYD)

Source: Robert Way / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ownership : Private (BYD Company)

Founded : 2003

BYD, a subsidiary of BYD Company, is the world’s largest manufacturer of plug-in electric hybrid vehicles and the second largest battery electric vehicles (following just behind Tesla). They used to produce traditional internal combustion cars until 2022 when they ceased production entirely. BYD is still the best-selling car brand in China and is expanding rapidly in the European Union, Asia, and Latin America. Its brands include Denza, Yangwang, and Fangchengbao.

#10 Great Wall Motor (GWM)

Source: zhudifeng / Getty Images

Ownership : Public

Founded : 1984

GWM is the eighth-largest Chinese car manufacturer. Its brands include GWM, Haval, WEY, ORA, POER, and TANK. GWM is the largest producer of sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks in China and the third largest plug-in electric vehicle producer.

#9 Brilliance Automotive Group

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1992

Brilliance is best known for its microvans and passenger cars. In recent years it has hovered around the eighth-largest producer of cars in China. They have begun to export their vehicles around the world, including Norway and Southeast Asia.

#8 Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely)

Ownership : Private (Li Shufu)

Founded : 1986

Geely is China’s seventh-largest automobile company with over 1.3 million cars sold in China 2021 and 2.2 total sales worldwide. Its brands include Geely Auto, Geometry, Livan, and Zeekr. Its joint ventures include companies formed with Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus. It also owns a significant share of Aston Martin and Lotus.

#7 Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC)

Source: ispyfriend / E+ via Getty Images

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1958

BAIC is China’s sixth-largest car manufacturer, with over 1.7 million cars sold in 2021. BAIC’s brands include Arcfox, Beijing, Changhe, Foton Motor, and Ruili Doda. Its joint ventures include Beijing-Benz and Beijing-Hyundai. BAIC is also a large producer of military and industrial vehicles including military light trucks, agricultural vehicles, and commercial transporters.

#6 Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC)

Source: Jian Fan / iStock via Getty Images

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1954

GAC is the fifth-largest automobile company in China and the fourth-largest manufacturer of plug-in electric vehicles in China. In 2021 it sold over 2.1 million vehicles total. It owns Aion, Hycan, and Trumpchi, and its joint ventures include GAC-Toyota, GAC-Honda, and GAC-Mitsubishi.

#5 Chery Automobile Co.

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1997

Chery is the ninth-largest vehicle manufacturer in China, with 1.2 million vehicles produced in 2022 alone, and is now the largest Chinese exporter of passenger cars ever since 2003. It owns the Exeed, Jetour, iCAR, and Karry brands.

#4 Chang’an Automobile Group

Source: zhaojiankang / iStock via Getty Images

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1862

Changan is China’s oldest car company and the smallest and last member of the “Big Four” car companies in China, but it is the second-most popular car brand in China. It owns Deepal, Avatr, Oshan, and Kaicene. Its joint ventures include Changan Ford and Changan Mazda.

#3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1969

Dongfeng is the third-largest car manufacturer in China and the third of the “Big Four”. It owns Voyah, M-Hero, Dongfeng eπ, Aeolus, Forthing, and Dongfeng Nammi. Its joint ventures include Dongfeng Nissan (which also includes Venucia), and Dongfeng Honda.

#2 First Automobile Works (FAW) Group Corporation

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1953

The FAW is the second-largest of all car manufacturers in China and second of the “Big Four”. It owns the Jeifang, Hongqi, and Bestune brands and two joint ventures with Toyota and Volkswagen: FAW-Toyota and FAW-Volkswagen.

#1 Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Ownership : State-owned

Founded : 1955

SAIC is owned by the state of Shanghai, not the central government, and is the largest of the “Big Four” car companies in China. In 2021 alone, it sold 5.37 million vehicles, almost double the second-largest company, FAW, and controls 52% of domestic car sales. It is the third-largest plug-in eclectic vehicle manufacturer in the world and the second-largest manufacturer of electric vehicles with interchangeable batteries. It is ranked 60th on the Fortune Global 100 company list. SAIC owns IM Motors, Rising Auto, MG Motor, Roewe, Maxus, and Nanjing Automobile Corporation which also includes Yuejin. Their only joint venture is SAIC-GM-Wuling, with General Motors and Wuling Motors, which is the oldest joint venture in the country.

